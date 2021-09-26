177
Scout Notes September 26

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win

We begin our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 Scout Notes with analysis of Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For a summary of all seven of Saturday’s games, click here.

ARSENAL 3-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Goals: Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m), Bukayo Saka (£6.2m) | Son Heung-min (£10.0m)
  • Assists: Saka, Smith Rowe | Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m)
  • Bonus points: Saka x3, Smith Rowe x2, Aubameyang x1

ARSENAL ATTACK THRIVES

In a sensational first-half performance by Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side scored three goals with the impressive Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.2m) causing Tottenham’s defence all sorts of problems.

The duo linked up well for the opener, and ended the game as the Gunners’ expected goal involvement (xGI) leaders, with 0.54 and 0.91 totals respectively.

Emile Smith Rowe (left) and Bukayo Saka’s (right) touch heatmaps v Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 6

With fixtures now easing for Arsenal (see below), the pair could become cheap options for our midfield set-ups, though it does perhaps feel like Saka’s spot in the starting XI is a little more secure, given that Smith Rowe only made the bench against Norwich City as recently as Gameweek 4, and was then replaced just after the hour mark the following week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) deserves a mention, too, having netted his second goal in three appearances. 

Admittedly, it’s hard to find a place for the Gabon international in our frontlines right now, but it is worth noting that amongst all forwards, only Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has accumulated more shots since Gameweek 4.

VALUE OPTIONS EMERGE AT THE BACK

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

Another start for Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) means that he has now featured from the off in three consecutive Premier League games, conceding just one goal during that time.

As a result, he’s emerged as a value option in goal, who could realistically rival the likes of Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and David Raya (£4.6m) for FPL points in the coming weeks.

At the back, Ben White (£4.4m) is a slightly cheaper alternative, but Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) remains the headline pick if your budget can stretch to it. The Scottish international was slightly more subdued in an attacking sense today, but has posted team-league totals for successful crosses and touches in the opponent’s half across the opening six matches.

Defensively, the Gunners have conceded just two big chances against Norwich City (h), Burnley (a) and Tottenham Hotspur (h), though the quality of opposition should of course be considered. 

PROBLEMS AT SPURS

As a result of today’s loss, Spurs’ have now conceded nine goals in their last three Premier League games, while at the other end, they’ve scored just four all season.

The underlying numbers remain a real concern, too.

TotalRank v other Premier League sides
Shots5619th
Shots conceded6718th
xG5.3819th
xGC10.9416th

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) was at least able to score a consolation goal today, which means that he has now netted three in five league appearances this term. However, given the above numbers, it’s hard to get too excited about any of their assets, despite a couple of reasonable looking fixtures – Aston Villa (h) and Newcastle United (a) – up next.

“We were not good enough and Arsenal did a good game. It’s always hard when you concede early in a game and we were not able to control the match. We didn’t start well and the first half was very bad.

Against Chelsea we played well in the first half, but today was the other way around. We were not able to execute it [game-plan] in the right way. 

Credit to Arsenal because they were strong, aggressive and stronger. What I focus on is making the right decisions. We learn in every moment. We are trying to build. There are a lot of things wrong and there are a lot of things good.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka (Sambi Lokonga 82), Saka (Maitland-Niels 87), Odegaard, Smith Rowe (Tavares 88), Aubameyang

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga (Royal 45), Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Alli (Skipp 45), Ndombele (Gil 70), Moura, Son, Kane

SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

  • Goals: Raul Jimenez (£7.5m)
  • Assists: Jose Sa (£5.0m)
  • Bonus points: Sa x3, Jimenez x2, Romain Saiss (£5.0m) x1

JIMENEZ ENDS LONG WAIT FOR GOAL

After 14 goal attempts without scoring before today’s game, Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) finally opened his account for the season and bagged his patient owners eight FPL points.

The Mexican had played every minute of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign since returning from the serious injury he sustained in November 2020, but was yet to find the back of the net.

However, that changed today, as he latched onto an excellent goal kick from Jose Sa (£5.0m) in the second-half, before coolly slotting the ball past Alex McCarthy (£4.5m).

Raul Jimenez’s xG shot map 2021/22

“I want to score every game, I knew the goal was coming, I was fighting for it, working for it and all the team deserve it. I was thinking ‘when will the goal come?’. It felt really good. Four of our five games have been incredible, we need to keep going like this. We did a really good job. The fans are always with us, supporting. It is really important for our team, to have them supporting and shouting.” – Raul Jimenez

SA SHINES

The biggest score of the day, however, was reserved for keeper Sa, who kept a clean sheet and made six saves, and as a result collected maximum bonus on his way to a huge 14-point haul for his small army of owners.

The Portuguese stopper has now kept back-to-back away clean sheets, and sits level in fourth with Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) in the goalkeeper standings, on 28 points.

At the back, it was another encouraging performance by Nelson Semedo (£4.9m), who forced McCarthy into an early save and rewarded his owners with a clean sheet.

TRAORE AND TRINCAO DROPPED

Brighton Burnley 5

Bruno Lage lined Wolves’ up in their usual 3-4-2-1 formation today, but switched personnel in the attacking midfield roles.

In response to their 2-0 loss at home to Brentford in Gameweek 5, Adama Traore (£6.0m) and Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) dropped out, with new signing Hee-chan Hwang (£5.5m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m) coming into the starting XI.

Traore was finally introduced on 71 minutes, but touched the ball just eight times and failed to make an impact, while Trincao remained an unused substitute.

SOUTHAMPTON STRUGGLE, BUT LIVRAMENTO IMPRESSES AGAIN

Ahead of their Gameweek 8 fixture swing, Southampton failed to impress in their audition, though the performance of Tino Livramento (£4.2m) again stood out as he put in a lively display from the right of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation.

The youngster ended the game with more final-third touches than any other player on the pitch (35), while he also created a couple of chances.

Tino Livramento’s touch heatmap v Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 6

Further forward, the Saints had their chances – registering 18 shots to Wolves’ five – but were unable to find the net for a third successive Premier League game, and lacked any real quality in the final-third.

As a result of the loss, it’s now six games without a win, as they remain one of five different Premier League teams (Norwich City, Burnley, Leeds United, Newcastle United) yet to register three points this season.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters (Long 74), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Redmond (Djenepo 64), A Armstrong, Adams (Broja 64)

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo (Hoever 87), Moutinho, Dendoncker, Marcal, Hwang (Neves 88), Podence (Traore), Jimenez

177 Comments
You need to be logged in to post a comment.