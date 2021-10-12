347
FPL October 12

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 8 Wildcard

With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers activating their first Wildcard during the international break, we’ve picked out some of the best forward options on offer across a range of price points.

This is an update of the series we did for Gameweek 7 Wildcarders, with fresh data and a couple of new targets for those deploying their chip this week.

However, it will also be of interest for those using ‘free’ transfers ahead of Gameweek 8.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

Romelu Lukaku

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries

We start with one of the main reasons many are even activating their chip: Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m). Already beginning the week in over 35% of FPL teams, the Belgian is the standout captaincy choice for upcoming matches against Brentford (a), Norwich City (H), Newcastle United (a) and Burnley (H) – providing he recovers from the “muscle fatigue” that led to his withdrawal from the Belgium squad, of course.

With the Chelsea squad supreme in quality and depth, the likes of Mason Mount (£7.4m), Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m) will surely experience plenty of rotation over the coming months. Yet Lukaku has played all 540 minutes since arriving from Inter Milan and while likely not completely immune to rotation himself (no Chelsea player has been under Tuchel), stands the best chance of starting more games than not.

He has netted three times so far and, despite consecutive blanks against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Southampton, belief in the striker remains unshakable. He was unlucky not to score against the Saints, registering 0.77 expected goals (xG) mainly thanks to a close-range encounter with the woodwork. A goal was also ruled out for offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has edged many of the key attacking metrics so far when compared to Lukaku but we’re talking about a tiny sample size, especially as the Belgian has faced four ‘big six’ sides in his six appearances.

Eight shots against an injury-hit, out-of-sorts Arsenal, possibly his ‘easiest’ opposition to date, has hinted at what we might be able to expect when the Blues face a wealth of mid-to-lower-table fodder over the coming weeks and months.

Lukaku’s shotmap below shows him taking plenty of efforts from the centre-point of the opposition area since his move to west London, with Ronaldo offering more variety in terms of distance and angle.

All eyes and ears will be on Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match press conference ahead of Gameweek 8, as many a Wildcard could be shaken up if Lukaku is ruled out.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores again, Shaw blanks, budget defender Duffy impresses: FPL notes 1

The ‘Ronaldo out for Lukaku’ switch is straightforward in theory but any international injury for the Belgian may re-open up a premium-sized forward hole in many of our teams.

Ronaldo let down the millions who captained him by blanking at home to Aston Villa and starting from the bench against Everton, yet scored three times in the previous two matches. In the three fixtures before the Toffees, no forward had taken more shots (17), efforts in the box (13), on-target strikes (7), penalty area touches (25) or boasted a higher xG (expected goals) tally. And might he be on penalties, now?

What sets him back is the premium price tag, especially when his captaincy potential pales in comparison to Lukaku and Salah over the short-to-medium term. Tough league fixtures with Liverpool (H), Manchester City (H) and Chelsea (a) between now and Gameweek 13 are accompanied by must-win Champions League meetings with Villarreal and Atalanta (twice). But, after all, he is Ronaldo.

He could even be a premium forward placeholder if Lukaku is rested this weekend: United’s fixture against Leicester is arguably one of the more attractive of Gameweek 8 anyway, with the Foxes’ defence in disarray and conceding at an average of two goals per match over the last six Gameweeks.

Michail Antonio

Vestergaard injury latest as Antonio and Benrahma haul again

For those who opt for both premium options, it most likely deprives them of a third striker in the competitive £7.0m-£8.0m price range. This includes the game’s top-scoring forward Michail Antonio (£8.0m). He sits atop the rankings despite missing one match due to suspension, such is his dominant start to the season.

Antonio began with three successive double-digit hauls, before netting a late Gameweek 6 winner at Leeds United, and is top among FPL forwards for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances, efforts on target and penalty box touches in 2021/22.

His ownership levels means that it’s a brave move to proceed without the West Ham man but the Hammers do face Everton (a), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (H), Man City (a) and Chelsea (H) in their next eight, mixed in with Europa League action. Indeed, all bar Spurs of West Ham’s Gameweek 8-15 opponents are amongst the top eight meanest defences for Opta’s expected goals conceded (xGC).

Yet there is a feeling that Antonio may be fixture-proof, while fit.

Patrick Bamford

The best FPL forwards to consider as Calvert-Lewin and Antonio replacements 7

Before we start: yes, we know he is currently yellow-flagged.

The Leeds striker missed matches with West Ham and Watford due to an ankle problem but if Marcelo Bielsa confirms his recovery by the weekend, as the timeline hinted, Bamford has an encouraging run of games against Southampton (a), Wolves (H), Norwich (a) and Leicester City (H).

Perhaps the brilliant Raphinha (£6.6m) offers enough Leeds coverage in midfield but Patrick Bamford (£7.8m) had registered the second-most goal attempts of all strikers during the first five Gameweeks.

He has the short-term fixtures needed to deliver the goods and, despite the occasional wastefulness, the proven Premier League pedigree to back it up: he racked up 28 attacking returns in 2020/21, with his average of 5.1 points per match the fourth-best among FPL forwards last season.

Raul Jimenez

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 10

Regardless of FPL, it was a feel-good moment for football when Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) scored in Gameweek 6 for the first time since his horrific, life-threatening fractured skull injury from last November. He then followed this up by setting up both of Hwang Hee-chan‘s (£5.6m) goals against Newcastle.

Going forward, Jimenez will relish the remaining seven games of an 11-match streak against sides outside of last season’s top five. His total of 15 shots inside the box ranks fourth among FPL forwards, while he is also top among players in his Fantasy position for chances created (19), so offers multiple routes to points – providing the Mexican and his teammates don’t continue to be profligate with their opportunities, of course.

One thing to keep an eye on this weekend is his late return from international duty, although Wolves had previously expressed confidence of him being available for Gameweek 8.

Ivan Toney

Toney off the mark as injuries and Covid impact Villa 4

Brentford’s main man may have lost one million owners and £0.2m in value since the early Gameweeks but he certainly passes the eye test at present. Oozing in confidence after netting 31 times in last season’s Championship, the penalty-taking Ivan Toney (£6.3m) followed up a dominant aerial performance against Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) by helping his side to victory away at West Ham, despite blanking.

He has more goal attempts (11) than Lukaku and Jimenez over the last five Gameweeks, he has also created more ‘big chances’ than any other forward in that time. A bit like the Wolves man, he’ll chip in with assists even if he doesn’t score.

His team looks fearless and well-suited to the Premier League. A side that scored twice against Arsenal and three times against Liverpool will not be intimidated by the prospect of home meetings with Chelsea and Leicester, which precedes a very generous run of opponents:

Toney blanked in the first two matches but has since scored and assisted twice – he will certainly have no doubt in his ability to reach 20 goal involvements this season.

ALSO CONSIDER

Armstrong a differential for Gameweek 6 and beyond as Saints’ fixtures improve

Toney aside, a few other sub-£7.0m options are beginning to appear, if not wholly convince.

Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) arrived at Crystal Palace with a cameo brace against Spurs but is yet to score or complete 90 minutes since, while Neal Maupay (£6.5m) is already on four goals but needs to fully regain the trust of FPL managers after two frustrating seasons.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) is wonderful to watch and has only blanked twice in seven matches, yet plays for a poor Newcastle side, with Teemu Pukki (£5.9m) facing a similar problem despite Norwich’s good upcoming fixtures. Saint-Maximin does, a bit like Jimenez and Toney, at least offer additional assist potential, sitting narrowly behind the Mexican striker for chances created this season.

People thought Southampton would be similarly poor this season, following the loss of Danny Ings (£7.9m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.9m) and Ryan Bertrand (£4.9m). Yet draws against both Manchester sides and holding Antonio to his only blank so far has increased optimism in their assets. As bargain defender Tino Livramento (£4.2m) keeps two clean sheets at the back, Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) is building some impressive stats up front. Despite not scoring since the opening day, his 21 shots have only been topped by Antonio amongst forwards. If Armstrong continues to start for the Saints, matches against Leeds (H), Burnley (H), Watford (a), Aston Villa (H) and Norwich (a) could be a useful enabler for the Ronaldo-Lukaku combination.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) escapes most of our attention as he looks unlikely to be available for selection in Gameweek 8 because of international commitments with Brazil, a probable no-show that will be followed by week-to-week uncertainty over his starting spot as City juggle domestic and European involvement.

Finally, a word on Jamie Vardy (£10.5m). FPL’s second-highest-scoring forward continues to evade much investment despite six goals in seven Gameweeks. Leicester languishing towards the bottom of our Season Ticker and an awkward price tag are black marks against him but he’ll be up against a weakened Manchester United backline this weekend and he managed 10 attacking returns in 11 matches against the ‘big six’ last season, so the upcoming fixtures will hold no fear for the veteran.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Think I can get away with saving FT here lads?

    Sanchez
    James* Rudiger Semedo
    Doucore Salah Gallagher Raph*
    Lukaku CR7 Antonio

    4m - Livramento Marcal Sissoko

    Possibly Livra Marcal in for Raph James if they miss out

    Cheers

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

  2. VIVA_RONALDO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    a) Mount
    b) Foden/Grealish

    1. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A

    3. EgyptianKing
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B imo!

      Ticket to roulette but more upside. Grealish probably

  3. BeWater
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Sounds like Raphinha will start against Uruguay on Thursday.

    https://twitter.com/joedonnohue/status/1448042890312175626?s=21

    1. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      It seems unlikely to start on Saturday

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Think I might bench him and play Livramento, if Bamfords still out too could work out well!!

  4. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    When TAA has just come back from an injury spell in the past, has Klopp brought him on as a late sub or does he tend to name him in his starting eleven straight away?

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I would assume as sub after a long time out, should start now

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I seem to remember he was introduced as a late sub last season after coming back from injury, but I'm hoping there are some Liverpool fans or TAA owners here with better memory of past occurrences.

        1. FantasyClub
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Last season doesn’t compare, he was put a lot longer

          1. FantasyClub
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Out*

  5. George James
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best move here? 1 FT 0.1ITB

    A) Jota >> Saka / ESR

    B) Jota + Semedo >> Saka + Dias -4

    C) Something else

    Sa
    TAA Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Doucoure Jota Raphina
    Antonio Ronaldo Jimenez

    Steele / Semedo / Sissoko / Williams.

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Mbuemo

      1. Bam Saka Laca
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Mbeumo

  6. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I thought after the Raphina fixture/news, he wouldn't rise damnit.

    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I had him for GW 1-5. No rises. Sold him and he rises twice. I thought coming off a blank would keep his price at 6.6.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      He hasn't risen.

      1. MountainBeach
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        it's looking likely tho according to fplstatistics

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          3rd night in a row he’s been on 100

          Open Controls
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Don't think so, he was around 96 yesterday or the day before.

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              I’ve been checking as I want to sell him and need the profit. Hope he does rise but doubt he will.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He won't rise this GW.

  7. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Any reason to go Havertz over Mount on wildcard? Not much in it, right?

    1. EgyptianKing
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah both can do very well next GWs but there’s rotation risk for both.

      Havertz upside seems higher imo though

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply

    2. FantasyClub
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I had Havertz n just got rid. Saw a quote from Tuchel bout why he didn’t start/play Havertz or Ziyech and he spoke about playing players in form etc so he’s not very confident in them atm. If he does decide to play Havertz against Brentford for example and he underwhelms he’ll be straight back to the bench so I got rid

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Interesting, thanks

        1. FantasyClub
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Read/watch this link
          https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.si.com/soccer/chelsea/.amp/news/revealed-why-tuchel-dropped-havertz-ziyech-in-southampton-win

  8. EgyptianKing
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    You think this is worth a -8?

    Shaw Greenwood Traore —> Grealish Cancelo Saka

    Cheers!

    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Could you do just Shaw to Cancelo? If yes I would do that.

      1. EgyptianKing
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thx for the reply. I can but rest of the team is a bit of a mess lol

        Sa
        TAA White Tierney Shaw Williams
        Salah Raph Sarr Traore Greenwood
        Antonio Ron X

        1.5 itb 1 FT

        1. Max City
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          a minus 4, then?

        2. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          If you want Saka then good week to do Traore to Saka. Shaw to Cancelo could pay for itself immediately, probs leave Greenwood for a week, see if City picture is any clearer!

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just do Shaw to Cancelo. Your team is okay. Greenwood could do well against Leicester.

  9. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    WC thoughts?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livra Manquillo
    Salah Son Raph Mbuemo Gallagher
    Lukaku Toney Hwang

    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Like the depth

    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      nice FWD

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Think I would get Antonio and squeeze out some value from midfield with two 4.5 type choices

      Would also look at a more nailed 5th defender like White or a Brighton player

  10. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Raphinha unlikely to start at weekend

    Is it worth bringing in torres Burnley in his place for 1 week on wildcard?

    Would mean I'd have to get reece James over chilwell / rudiger.....and esr instead of mbeumo

    Alternative is I just get raph on wildcard with Duffy 1st sub

    Thanks

    1. FantasyClub
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Raph with Duffy 1st sub. BHA vs NOR looks good to mee

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thanks....Good point re the rise!!

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I would get Raph any way, rising in price too.

      Leeds will probably put him on a private jet, fly him back and start him 😉

    5. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      I’m considering it for sure

    6. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes worth bringing in but checkout Emmathewave on twitter. She's really good at predicting City lineups- extra tricky post IB.

      I want to bring in Raph and loathe is upcoming price rise but will have to wait another week since he's a huge doubt this week

  11. FantasyClub
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Are people assuming Ronaldos going to make people pay for selling him because he scored two penalties for Portugal?
    That would be a bit presumptuous considering he’s not on nailed on penalties

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Didn't he score a hattrick? I think he will do well against Leicester because their defence is not very good right now and Ndidi looks to be out too.

  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Got a few injury / starting doubts for the next GW.. Which do you prefer?

    A. Bamford > Jimenez
    B. Alonso > Dias
    C. Wildcard

    Sanchez
    TAA* Cancelo Alonso*
    Salah (C) Raphinha* Benrahma Gray
    Ronaldo Antonio Bamford*

    4.0 Livramento Marcal Brownhill

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A and B are equally good options

  13. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Sitting with a few injuries and doubts.
    How many do we think will play this weekend out of:
    A) Rudiger
    B) TTA
    C) Coufal
    D) Jota
    E) Raphinha
    F) Lukaku

    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A B F

    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      4

    3. tommo1989
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      All except D and E at a guess

    4. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I think Rudiger, TAA and Lukaku will. Jota probably not (I own him too).

    5. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Thanks. Maybe not as bad as it looks. Have no FT left. Might rely on bench rather than WC.

  14. Feed tha Sheep
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    A. Double city defence
    B. Double Chelsea defence

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I have B, so it must be A

    2. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A and B - I have both, they will outscore 6m mids

  15. MikeLowrey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC Draft?

    Guatia
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger
    Salah Mount Gray Raph
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    (Foster White Livramento Brownill)
    1.0 ITB for flexibility

    Toyed with getting in Kane as a differential but it would mean sacrificing TAA or Lukaku

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      nice team

  16. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Was thinking of WCing this international break. Is it still worth it or just do a straight swap of Ronaldo to Lukaku?

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Azpi, Shaw, White, Tsimikas
    Salah, Torres, Raphinha, Benrahma, Gilmour
    Wood, Ronaldo, Antonio

    1 FT, 0.0m itb

    1. MikeLowrey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I think you can get away with Ronaldo to Lukaku, although I'd even be inclined to roll the FT.

      That will give you options for Ronaldo to Lukaku next week, and look at moving on one of Torres or Shaw

    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Save

  17. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Cancelo Alonso* Rudiger* Shaw (Livra)
    Salah Townsend Gray (Sarr, Gallagher)
    Ronaldo ASM Antonio

    1FT, 2.0itb

    A) Sarr >> Foden
    B) ASM >> Jimenez
    C) Alonso >> TAA
    D) Save

    Cheers

    1. MikeLowrey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      C just over A for me

    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Really tough I like all those moves tbh,maybe Alonso has to go first

  18. CRO KLOPP
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    What would be the best move here? 1 ft ,2.4 itb

    Ramsdale
    Alonso Rudiger Cancelo Laporte
    Salah Raphina Saka
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez
    (4.0 Mbeumo Luiz Livramento)

    A) Alonso to TAA/Azpi
    B) Alonso and Raphina/Saka to Duffy and Son (-4)
    C) Saka/Raphina to Foden
    D) save/something else

    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A or D.

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers mate

  19. ratski
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    A Ronaldo and benrahma
    B Toney and son

    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      B

    2. ratski
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Sorry
      A. Ronaldo, benrahma and white
      B. Son, taa and toney

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        B

      2. FantasyClub
        2 mins ago

        B 100%

  20. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I'm assuming rolling the FT here is the best bet - would like to go from Bennie > Mbeumo next week and roll again.

    Ramsdale
    Dias, Cancelo, Rudiger, Duffy
    Salah, Son, Benrahma
    Lukaku, Antonio, Jimenez

    (Foster, Livramento, Raphinha, Brownhill)

    Won't be moving Rudiger if he misses out but if Lukaku is injured I'd consider him out for 1 week and back next week (if he's fit again).

    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes,roll if no injuries

    2. FantasyClub
      3 mins ago

      I’m thinking since their omissions were just precautionary and they’ve rested now, they’ll play

  21. SallySlayer
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Only two weeks out from a WC and already dreading lining up with this lot.

    What to do with this dumpster fire?

    Sanchez
    Rudiger* – Semedo - Livra – TAA* (williams)
    Raphina - Salah - Jota* - Sarr (bissouma)
    Antonio – CR7 – Jimi

    1 FT $0.3 ITB

    1) Jota > Mbuemo or ESR
    2) Sarr > ESR
    3) CR7 > Lukaku
    4) Something else.

    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Jota and Sarr to Foden and some everton cheap mids?-4

    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      1 Mbeumo

  22. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Current WC and lineup for this GW looks like this

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Duffy
    Salah Foden Raphinha
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez

    4.0 Mbeumo Livramento Luiz

    With Raphinha possibly missing out, which would you start instead:

    1. Mbeumo (CHE)
    2. Livramento (LEE) 5 at the back

    And best option out of:

    A. Foden (current)
    B. Grealish

    Thanks guys

    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      2
      B

    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      1A

    3. FantasyClub
      4 mins ago

      2B

  23. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anyone else on WC and not convinced by the budget and mid price options? I like the idea of rotating the budget ones for now until it’s obvious who the best ones are.

    0.4m itb

    Ramsdale // Foster
    TAA Cancelo James // Duffy Livramento
    Salah Son Townsend ESR // Raphinha
    Lukaku Toney Armstrong

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Also considering a 1 week punt of either Torres (BUR) before getting raphinha (benching Toney) OR having Kane (new) instead of Lukaku if he’s likely to miss GW8

    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like the mid-priced forwards. Mid-priced mids seem like a wasteland to me, not wanting to play Pep roulette there, and I'm going all cheap in midfield apart from Salah.

      I had a draft earlier today with 4 mids in the 5-6m range with just two playing most weeks in a 4-3-3. Another alternative is to make one of them 4.5 and keep a bit of money in the bank.

  24. FantasyClub
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Rudiger and Lukaku seem sure starters considering their omissions were precautionary and they’ve had a test now right?
    Especially considering Silva would definitely be rested…

    1. FantasyClub
      55 mins ago

      Rest*

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      We don’t know- see what Tuchel says Friday- think both will be OK. Rüdiger sounds like may be more of a doubt with back issues .

      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        just now

        who would you switch Rudiger to if injured (same price of less)

        Chilwell or Christensen

  25. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Is anyone else finding that FFS is suddenly taking up only about 2/3 of the screen with an image of a stadium on the left and right sides?

    Maybe I just changed my settings by accident?

    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s fine on my iPhone, not sure about PC though.

      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        My phone is fine too. Just on my Macbook it has changed appearance.

  26. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Schmeichel [Ward]
    Tomiyasu TAA James* [Coady, Liv]
    Raph Salah Foden Benr [Gilmour]
    Antonio Ronaldo Saint-Maximin

    1 FT , 0.0m

    Save?

    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep looks good.

      1. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  27. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any of these worth a -4?

    A. Jota > Raphinha
    B. Dennis > Jesus

    Sanchez
    TAA, Duffy, Livramento, Cancelo
    Salah, Jota*, Benrahma, Gray
    Ronaldo, Antonio

    (Steele, Marcal, Allan, Dennis)

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      No, Raph and Jesus are both with Brazil until very late and probably won't play GW8.

      1. Bleh
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers, good to know! Any thoughts on who I could look to bring in instead, if any?

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Monitor pressers and see which mid-priced forwards are available. Sadly DCL doesn't look like being fit, but there's still Jimenez, Watkins, Bamford if he's fit. At cheaper price points there's ASM and Toney.

      2. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        More possibly than probably I think..

  28. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Looks like Trent is fit for the weekend. Still TBC from Klopp but that's great news and very interesting for wildcarders if they change strategy.

    https://twitter.com/FPL_physio/status/1447897106782560263

    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Great news.

    2. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      ive currently got Azpi as a placeholder, or could be Dias... if it looks like TAA is fit to start then I'll bring him in

  29. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Still very early so anyone's guess but I get the feeling City could put a few of their "B team" in this week post IB and Champions league next week.

    I'm tempted by Jota to Foden but want to know he's likely to start. Jesus probably the main attacker who's least likely to play

  30. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ramsdale 4.0
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger* Duffy Livramento
    Salah Foden* Raphinha Mbeumo Luiz
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez*

    WC draft, best option:

    1. Rudiger Foden (or Grealish) Jimenez
    2. Chilwell (or Christensen) Son Hwang

    Cheers

