Injury updates on Rudiger, Lukaku, Jota and more: Early Gameweek 8 team news

As always seems to be the case over international breaks, the injury flags are stacking up in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-Gameweek 8 press conferences on Thursday and Friday will hopefully tell us more about the condition of the Premier League players who have picked up knocks, muscle strains and illnesses over the international fortnight but for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers, we’ll round up what we know already here.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) played no part in Belgium’s UEFA Nations League third/fourth play-off against Italy on Sunday, withdrawing from his national team’s squad ahead of that fixture with “muscle fatigue”.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said of the issue in his pre-match press conference:

“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They’re not in best conditions to play. They’re leaving the national team camp due to these problems – I don’t know how long it will take.”

ANTONIO RUDIGER

Antonio Rüdiger (£5.8m) was absent from Germany’s final training session ahead of their World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.

This could be a lot of fuss about nothing, however, as German national team coach Hansi Flick played down the severity of Rudiger’s back injury:

“Antonio Rudiger didn’t train as a precautionary measure, he received treatment and was doing well today. It was a precautionary measure. The final training was more a matter of regeneration anyway. So it was okay for him in the hotel.”

We won’t have to wait long for a further update as Die Mannschaft are in action on Monday night. Any absence for Rudiger from the matchday squad would inevitably lead to a flag appearing in FPL ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Brentford.

DIOGO JOTA

Like Rudiger, Diogo Jota (£7.6m) is currently flag-less in FPL.

The mid-price Fantasy midfielder missed Portugal’s win over Qatar on Saturday.

Portuguese website SAPO Desporto reported that the Liverpool man hadn’t trained with his compatriots ahead of that international friendly “due to muscle problems” and that he remains a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday. He wasn’t involved in Portugal’s open training session on Monday, either, with Portugal head coach Fernando Santos saying:

“He trained a while ago, increased the intensity today with [the physio] but he didn’t train with us. The probability [that Jota will play] will be little. I’ll talk to him and see how he feels. “If we see that he is in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in, that’s fine. If we don’t, we won’t take the risk with a player who hasn’t been able to train with us for a long time. I’ll make the decision shortly, and if he can’t play, he’ll head back to Liverpool.”

Again, should he miss out on that game or withdraw from the squad ahead of it, the conspicuously absent FPL flag would appear.

RAPHAEL VARANE

Raphael Varane (£5.5m) picked up a muscle injury in Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final against Spain, limping off shortly before half-time.

The defender was subsequently pictured with ice on his right thigh but we’ve yet to have an update from club, country or the player himself, whose international commitments are over anyway following the weekend’s fixture.

Owners of Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) will be watching with interest as Manchester United could be without both first-choice centre-halves for the clash with Leicester City, as Harry Maguire (£5.4m) remains a doubt for Gameweek 8.

LUCAS DIGNE

Missing out on France’s Nations League final success altogether was Lucas Digne (£5.3m).

The Everton left-back had previously withdrawn from his country’s squad due to a minor hamstring injury, despite being on the bench for Les Bleus’ 3-2 win over Belgium on Thursday.

The last update from the Toffees on Friday said that he would “return to USM Finch Farm to be assessed by the club’s medical team.”

VLADIMIR COUFAL

Vladimír Coufal (£4.9m) withdrew from the Czech Republic’s squad last week due to a minor groin injury – presumably the same problem that initially rendered him a doubt for Gameweek 7.

West Ham United’s Head of Medical, Richard Collinge, said:

“Vladimir has a slight groin injury that has caused him some discomfort. Both ourselves and the Czech Republic medical team agreed that it would be beneficial for him to get some rest during this period, and we will manage his recovery carefully with a view to him being available for selection again as soon as possible.”

OTHER INTERNATIONAL BREAK INJURIES/ILLNESSES

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m), Josh King (£5.5m), Mathias Normann (£4.5m), Che Adams (£6.8m), Jonny Evans (£5.4m) and Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) have also all withdrawn from their respective national team squads but haven’t yet been ruled out of Gameweek 8.

Francisco Sierralta (£4.3m) will miss the upcoming Gameweek with a hamstring injury that forced his withdrawal from the Chile squad, however, while Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) must surely be a doubt for Wolves’ trip to Aston Villa after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Portugal last Wednesday.

Curtis Jones (£5.0m) will be assessed for groin tightness ahead of England under-21s’ clash with Andorra on Monday but Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) recovered from a knock he picked up against Central African Republic on Thursday to feature against the same opposition on Sunday.

LATE RETURNEES?

As reported in our international break bible, there are 17 FPL assets representing South American nations over this two-week window.

Raphinha (£6.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) are among them.

Since that article, the head coaches of both Argentina and Brazil have confirmed that the Premier League contingent would not be returning to their clubs early and would instead be involved in World Cup qualifiers in the early hours of Friday morning, barely 36 hours before Gameweek 8 gets underway.

“There was never that possibility [of them returning to England early]. They were called up for the three games.” – Tite, Brazil manager

“We are not going to do the same as last time with the Premier League players. Before the game with Venezuela [in the September break] I said that they came to play all three games but the players raised a difficult decision for me and I understood it, I released them. “Now the players are here to play the three games. Under no point of view, they will leave earlier.” – Lionel Scaloni, Argentina manager

RETURNING TO ACTION IN GAMEWEEK 8?

Thursday and Friday’s pre-match press conferences will be a must-watch not just for updates on the returning internationals but for the latest on the previously sidelined players who were earmarked for a comeback after this domestic football-less fortnight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Richarlison (£7.4m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), Patrick Bamford (£7.8m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m) are among the more notable names who could be poised for a Gameweek 8 return.

Klopp previously said that he “expected” Alexander-Arnold back after the international break, while Pep Guardiola was “hopeful” on Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) likewise being available.

Bielsa’s timeline of a month for Bamford suggests he could be nearing a return in Gameweek 8, while Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison had already been on the grass around the time of Gameweek 7 so should be close to a playing comeback.

A raft of Newcastle players, including Callum Wilson (£7.3m), were also anticipated to be back on the training ground.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT