Team News October 11

Injury updates on Rudiger, Lukaku, Jota and more: Early Gameweek 8 team news

As always seems to be the case over international breaks, the injury flags are stacking up in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-Gameweek 8 press conferences on Thursday and Friday will hopefully tell us more about the condition of the Premier League players who have picked up knocks, muscle strains and illnesses over the international fortnight but for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers, we’ll round up what we know already here.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) played no part in Belgium’s UEFA Nations League third/fourth play-off against Italy on Sunday, withdrawing from his national team’s squad ahead of that fixture with “muscle fatigue”.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said of the issue in his pre-match press conference:

“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They’re not in best conditions to play. They’re leaving the national team camp due to these problems – I don’t know how long it will take.”

ANTONIO RUDIGER

Antonio Rüdiger (£5.8m) was absent from Germany’s final training session ahead of their World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.

This could be a lot of fuss about nothing, however, as German national team coach Hansi Flick played down the severity of Rudiger’s back injury:

“Antonio Rudiger didn’t train as a precautionary measure, he received treatment and was doing well today.

It was a precautionary measure. The final training was more a matter of regeneration anyway. So it was okay for him in the hotel.”

We won’t have to wait long for a further update as Die Mannschaft are in action on Monday night. Any absence for Rudiger from the matchday squad would inevitably lead to a flag appearing in FPL ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Brentford.

DIOGO JOTA

Like Rudiger, Diogo Jota (£7.6m) is currently flag-less in FPL.

The mid-price Fantasy midfielder missed Portugal’s win over Qatar on Saturday.

Portuguese website SAPO Desporto reported that the Liverpool man hadn’t trained with his compatriots ahead of that international friendly “due to muscle problems” and that he remains a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday. He wasn’t involved in Portugal’s open training session on Monday, either, with Portugal head coach Fernando Santos saying:

“He trained a while ago, increased the intensity today with [the physio] but he didn’t train with us. The probability [that Jota will play] will be little. I’ll talk to him and see how he feels.

“If we see that he is in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in, that’s fine. If we don’t, we won’t take the risk with a player who hasn’t been able to train with us for a long time. I’ll make the decision shortly, and if he can’t play, he’ll head back to Liverpool.”

Again, should he miss out on that game or withdraw from the squad ahead of it, the conspicuously absent FPL flag would appear.

RAPHAEL VARANE

Raphael Varane (£5.5m) picked up a muscle injury in Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final against Spain, limping off shortly before half-time.

The defender was subsequently pictured with ice on his right thigh but we’ve yet to have an update from club, country or the player himself, whose international commitments are over anyway following the weekend’s fixture.

Owners of Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) will be watching with interest as Manchester United could be without both first-choice centre-halves for the clash with Leicester City, as Harry Maguire (£5.4m) remains a doubt for Gameweek 8.

LUCAS DIGNE

Missing out on France’s Nations League final success altogether was Lucas Digne (£5.3m).

The Everton left-back had previously withdrawn from his country’s squad due to a minor hamstring injury, despite being on the bench for Les Bleus’ 3-2 win over Belgium on Thursday.

The last update from the Toffees on Friday said that he would “return to USM Finch Farm to be assessed by the club’s medical team.”

VLADIMIR COUFAL

Vladimír Coufal (£4.9m) withdrew from the Czech Republic’s squad last week due to a minor groin injury – presumably the same problem that initially rendered him a doubt for Gameweek 7.

West Ham United’s Head of Medical, Richard Collinge, said:

“Vladimir has a slight groin injury that has caused him some discomfort. Both ourselves and the Czech Republic medical team agreed that it would be beneficial for him to get some rest during this period, and we will manage his recovery carefully with a view to him being available for selection again as soon as possible.”

OTHER INTERNATIONAL BREAK INJURIES/ILLNESSES

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m), Josh King (£5.5m), Mathias Normann (£4.5m), Che Adams (£6.8m), Jonny Evans (£5.4m) and Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) have also all withdrawn from their respective national team squads but haven’t yet been ruled out of Gameweek 8.

Francisco Sierralta (£4.3m) will miss the upcoming Gameweek with a hamstring injury that forced his withdrawal from the Chile squad, however, while Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) must surely be a doubt for Wolves’ trip to Aston Villa after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Portugal last Wednesday.

Curtis Jones (£5.0m) will be assessed for groin tightness ahead of England under-21s’ clash with Andorra on Monday but Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) recovered from a knock he picked up against Central African Republic on Thursday to feature against the same opposition on Sunday.

LATE RETURNEES?

As reported in our international break bible, there are 17 FPL assets representing South American nations over this two-week window.

Raphinha (£6.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) are among them.

Since that article, the head coaches of both Argentina and Brazil have confirmed that the Premier League contingent would not be returning to their clubs early and would instead be involved in World Cup qualifiers in the early hours of Friday morning, barely 36 hours before Gameweek 8 gets underway.

“There was never that possibility [of them returning to England early]. They were called up for the three games.” – Tite, Brazil manager

“We are not going to do the same as last time with the Premier League players. Before the game with Venezuela [in the September break] I said that they came to play all three games but the players raised a difficult decision for me and I understood it, I released them.

“Now the players are here to play the three games. Under no point of view, they will leave earlier.” – Lionel Scaloni, Argentina manager

RETURNING TO ACTION IN GAMEWEEK 8?

Thursday and Friday’s pre-match press conferences will be a must-watch not just for updates on the returning internationals but for the latest on the previously sidelined players who were earmarked for a comeback after this domestic football-less fortnight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Richarlison (£7.4m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), Patrick Bamford (£7.8m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m) are among the more notable names who could be poised for a Gameweek 8 return.

Klopp previously said that he “expected” Alexander-Arnold back after the international break, while Pep Guardiola was “hopeful” on Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) likewise being available.

Bielsa’s timeline of a month for Bamford suggests he could be nearing a return in Gameweek 8, while Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison had already been on the grass around the time of Gameweek 7 so should be close to a playing comeback.

A raft of Newcastle players, including Callum Wilson (£7.3m), were also anticipated to be back on the training ground.

  1. Mind över Mata
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Please finish my WC:

    Ramsdale
    XXX, XXX, TAA, Cancelo, Livramento
    ESR, Son, Salah, Raphinha, Brownhill
    Lukaku, Toney, Antonio

    A) Chilwell, White
    B) Rudiger, Duffy

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      36 mins ago

      Flip a coin. Probably do Chilwell and Duffy myself.

      Open Controls
      1. Mind över Mata
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        In that case I could upgrade ESR -> Mbueno

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          33 mins ago

          Really like that.

          Open Controls
        2. Winston.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          In that case Chilwell and Duffy. James should be fit soon I suppose, 0.1 cheaper than Chilwell. But you probably want Chilwell I suppose.

          Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rudiger White

      Open Controls
      1. Mind över Mata
        • 10 Years
        just now

        0.1 short

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      B. That is one of my WC drafts man for man.

      Which is why I'm tempted to be more ambitious and go without TAA as a differential for a few weeks.

      Open Controls
    5. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      why ppl think suddenly Chilwell is nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        He isn't nailed. Played well in the last league game. He has a high ceiling and most WC teams are choosing him along with a cheap playing bench option

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        21 mins ago

        I get the sense most think that he’s slightly preferred long term to Alonso.

        Truth is it’s a gamble with huge upside for either - and he’s now 0.4 cheaper than Alonso.
        A pretty reasonable punt for me.

        Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      B is my preferred WC defence at the moment

      Open Controls
    7. sandman58
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why White if u have Ramsdale?
      Double Arsenal defence....not for me
      Maybe Veltman with Chilwell
      Though Chilwell not a cert starter

      Open Controls
  2. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts on Watkins?

    I have Raph, Lukaku, Rudi, Jimenez and if 2 of them look like missing out I think I might use my FT.
    Don’t really want to lose any of the other three so likely it would be Jimenez > Watkins.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      I don't hate it.

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm keen on Watkins too. Could be shrewd

      Open Controls
    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      What about Bamford if fit?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        I have 0.0 itb so anything from Jimenez is maxed out at 7.4.

        Toney is another thought but I’m likely to do Benrahma > Mbuemo next week so don’t feel like doubling up in Brentford attackers.

        If I roll the transfer I could be keen on Bamford with a double move. Would like to see Leeds play well for a week before over committing on them - super disappointing so far.

        Open Controls
  3. Best Jota Replacements
    Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Jota owners, if he’s confirmed out for this game and possibly the next - who will you sell him for or will you hold?

    Been doing some analysis on the mids on the bracket just below 6-7m

    Best option appears to be saka or mbeumo assuming you already own Raph

    I would prefer not to go mbeumo until next week so perhaps saka, arsenal though

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      If out for 2 weeks I'd go for Foden. If you can't go above then yeah, probably Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'll probably go Foden but I really wanted to use my FT on Cancelo this week.

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      29 mins ago

      Yeah that price range is tough - Mbuemo seems the obvious choice post-Chelsea.

      Torres is another one but not sure that actually gets you a playing player.

      I’d bite the bullet on Mbuemo I think in the end - Chelsea haven’t looked amazing and Brentford at home could steal something.
      I’m considering starting Duffy over Rudiger even.

      *Jota non-owner.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        For me I also have sarr

        So thinking of jota to saka this week then sarr to mbeumo the week after

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Oh I like that then.

          My cheap midfield rankings go

          Raphinha
          Mbeumo
          Benrahma (only if you had him from 6.0)
          Saka
          Everton (Gray probably)
          ESR

          Or something like that.

          Open Controls
    4. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      just now

      For me its Saka, Gallagher or Mbeumo, in that order probably

      Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    How do we think Tuchel will handle Rudiger if he still hasn't signed a new contract by January?

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12431425/antonio-rudiger-defender-assessing-options-as-contract-runs-down-but-chelsea-stay-still-possible

    Open Controls
  5. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is Jimenez a doubt?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Just rumors about a late return from Mexico duty.

      I thought I saw somewhere saying they had an agreement he’d leave early - but I can’t be sure anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 mins ago

        Should say it’s fear of a late return more so than rumors of a late return.

        Normal for folks to assume the worst.

        Open Controls
  6. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    On a -4 atm but still have some dodgy picks for the GW ahead.
    Leaning towards WC to just make some necessary changes now.

    1. WC and just get the squad sorted out properly with decent back up!
    2. Just leave it as it is and hope for the best this GW.

    Sanchez.
    Alonso, Rudiger, Cancelo, TAA.
    Salah, Raphinha, Gray.
    Jimenez, Anto, Lukaku.
    Bachmann, Benrahma, Bissouma, Tsimikas.
    0.2m ITB, -4 taken already

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      That’s tough - team is awesome except for the weak last two bench spots. Yet you could conceivably have TAA, Alonso, Rudiger, Raphinha, Lukaku all out. (Or only 1-2 of them too).

      I might leave it as is and just hope the injury/late return stuff isn’t so bad.

      If you were to WC next week you’d almost chose this team with different cheap players. One week of pain might be worth saving the WC.

      Maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers- yes similar thought process here.

        I've been making some drafts atm and they are looking sweet too. Just really tough to decide. Feeling a little behind WC'rs atm + not sure if there will be decent opportunities later which is something that is nagging at me too.

        Open Controls
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    These IBs are too long. I’m actually savouring the Saturday morning injury panic as we all beg around for last minute news on at risk players before pulling the trigger on potential transfers just to get 11 players out.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Definitely the best way forward with Liverpool in the early KO with potential leaked line up and embargo from pressers

      Open Controls
  8. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    How many of your starting 11 need to be confirmed out before you are forced into the FH very much against your will …. You going with 10 players … 9,8,7 ….?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Similar thinking to a BGW, if you have 7-8 players and cover the core/ highly owned players then you can get away with not using the FH.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      If I have got 5-6 players after -8, then it's time to FH (if out for one week)

      If they are out for long, then FH won't solve the problems, it would just delay it.

      Open Controls
    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I never think it's worth using the FH outside of the doubles / blanks. It's too valuable. Even with 4 or 5 out you can put a team out with a -8 or -12 which you should easily make from the FH.

      Having said that, I'm getting exhausted from these recent injuries. Team's been hammered ever since my GW5 WC.

      TAA, James, Jota, Bamford, Raphina, Shaw, Gilmour. It's been absolutely relentless.

      Open Controls
    4. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I've pressed the Free Hit button already, I like the fixtures of City and Spurs this week along with Liverpool so am going in heavy on those without the risk of holding long-term. I also am happy with my team from GW9 onwards so it made sense for me this week, I've always used it in blanks and doubles but because most others do too it never feels as exciting.

      Open Controls
  9. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    my current WC draft:
    Ramsdale
    Dias, Cancelo, Rudiger, Azpli
    Salah, Raphinha, Saka, Foden
    Lukaku, Antonio
    Foster, Livra, Hwang, Dougas Luiz
    ITB 0.8M

    gtg? I could get Hwang -> Toney but then no money in the bank and Brentford next two are hard scoring games for them. In the otther hand im priced out when Toney rises and its happening soonish and their fixtures are quite good after 2 games.

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      I would just get Toney. Sounds like you want him when fixtures turn, so just bench him v Che, then Lei is not a bad fixture at all with their leaky defence at the moment

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      You can start with Brownhill instead of Luiz, gives you 0.1 cushion.

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Fun team for me.

      If you want Toney long term and are benching Hwang anyway I’d go straight to Toney.

      Money ITB doesn’t score you any points.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd get Toney right away.

      Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don't see Lei as an overly-tough fixture for Bre. Lei def hasn't been solid. I'd prefer Toney over Hwang, as you don't have Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
  10. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hi all...been sat on this wildcard draft since Friday and would appreciate any views please

    Brought son in on Friday night for 10m ahead of his rise. This draft is exact cash so taking it as a sign!! Thanks

    Ramsdale foster
    Taa cancelo rudiger duffy livra
    Salah son raphinha mbuemo brownhill
    Lukaku antonio hwang

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not much can be done with that set-up. Looks good.

      My personal preference are Dias over Cancelo, Raya over Ramsdale. Other than that, all set.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks v much

        Think I'm happy with cancelo and ramsdale

        Dias will step in for trent if he looks set to miss gw8

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Yah a classic looking WC to me.

      For me it’s easier to drop TAA down to Dias when getting Son - use that money to upgrade Hwang. But this is great.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      You're all set with that team.

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hopefully you have enough cover for TAA Rudiger Raphinia Lukaku

      Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      This seems go be the template

      Open Controls
  11. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Ramsdale,
    TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo, Livra, Lowton
    Salah, Raph, Sarr,Gallagher, Sissoko
    Lukaku, Antonio, Jimi

    Was set on Sarr - Grealish, but given the various flags plus Raph, is the sensible moving upgrading Lowton? Marcal is an easy swap

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Let's see who is fit. If Trent is good to go, you can roll with 4-3-3 and still do Sarr move.

      Lowton move is a luxury transfer which I wouldn't bother with as long as you can field full XI.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Underachieving
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Fair point…I just fear minus points from Lowton. That said, might be a few -4s done anyway!

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Just stick him on last bench spot.

          Open Controls
  12. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger White
    Salah Saka Benny Greenwood
    Antonio CR Jimenez

    Foster Coady Allan Williams.

    Didd Sarr to Saka earlier this week due to Raph's risk of not playing. Thinking of doing Greenwood to Foden this week for a hit. And then CR to Lukaku next GW. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  13. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mexico playing 3am Thursday. Is Jimmy going to get enough time to recover to play on Saturday? I doubt it annoyingly as I really wanted him on WC

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      50/50 for me so I’m transferring him to Hwang.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not a fan of Hwang personally but never tried so may be convinced

        Open Controls
  14. Zilla
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anyone getting Vardy on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe with Varane and Maguire out for GW8 against him and nice fixtures thereafter

      Open Controls
    2. baggins46
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes - but keep quiet or they all will ....

      Open Controls
  15. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    This season has been ridiculous. I bought DCL and Bamford in for them to be immediately unavailable. James too was rested and then played 30 mins. This week I have TAA, James, Rudiger, Raphinha, Jota, Lukaku. Will it stop?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think 4 of those will play. Good luck!

      Open Controls
  16. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Azpi Cencelo Dias Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbuemo Luiz
    Antonio Jesus Toney

    No Lukaku but can't have the lot!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Too much Brazil.

      Open Controls
  17. Water_Pink
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Laporte or Walker ?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Laporte for me.

      Open Controls
  18. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will wait for team news obviously but is it madness to be considering Free Hit if I've got TAA, Reece James, Jota, Raphinha and Lukaku?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on the other 8 outfield players.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It's probably totally unnecessary but somewhat tempting to triple on City with KDB on a FH.

        Open Controls
  19. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to start?
    A) Sarr
    B) White

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. We Go Again
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA* Rudiger* Tierney Marcal Livra
    Salah Jota* Raphinha* Gray Sissoko
    Lukaku* Ronaldo Scarlett

    So many doubts going into the next GW.... 2 FT 0 itb no wc, any ideas?

    Open Controls
  21. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    How's she looking?

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger Christensen Laporte
    Salah Raphina ESR Townsend
    Antonio Lukaku CR7

    Foster Luiz Livramento Manquillo

    Cheers

    Open Controls

