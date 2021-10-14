332
Fantasy5 October 14

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 8

If all of the international break injury flags are causing you headaches in FPL, then at least you could be £10,000 richer by the time Gameweek 8 has finished.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 8 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

Ourselves and FPL Family’s Sam Bonfield have selected our own picks for Gameweek 8, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 16.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

Despite only scoring once from seven matches, it seems Raul Jimenez has found a partner-in-crime. The Gameweek 6 winner at Southampton was his first since suffering a horrific head injury last November, before setting up both Hwang Hee-Chan goals versus Newcastle. The Mexican has created 19 chances so far – more than any other forward – and has seemingly found a clinical strike partner that lacks the frustrations of Adama Traore.

Bruno Fernandes has a high 9.5 target to beat but the Man United midfielder enjoys his trips to Leicester. In last season’s equivalent meeting, he scored, assisted and brought home 12 points, eclipsing his 11 from the previous visit. Whilst over two million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have ditched Fernandes, he has a league-high of 23 chances created, also coming fourth for goal attempts (24). Leicester have conceded 12 goals from the six matches since their opening day clean sheet.

Newly-promoted Brentford may be facing the European champions but that won’t intimidate Ivan Toney. This supremely confident forward has terrorised defences in recent weeks, winning many aerial battles against the usually dominant Virgil van Dijk. The Bees’ penalty taker, Toney’s four goal involvements have come in the last five games and Thomas Frank’s side have proved their ability by scoring three times against Liverpool and twice against both Arsenal and West Ham.

Michail Antonio blanked against Brentford but created a joint-high four chances during Gameweek 7. Despite missing one match due to suspension, the West Ham man has amassed a shots tally (27) that is only beaten by one other Premier League player – Mohamed Salah. He should add to his five goals and four Fantasy assists at Everton.

It has been an incredible week at Newcastle United but they could be brought back down to earth against Tottenham. Having new ownership doesn’t suddenly change the fact that the Magpies are heavily reliant on a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin. However, the Frenchman has delivered the goods by bagging an attacking return in all three home matches so far. In front of a jubilant St James’ Park, he will be determined to punish a Spurs side that have conceded ten times in four matches.

SAM BONFIELD’S GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

Ollie Watkins has shown signs that he is returning to the form that managers knew and loved last season. The goal against Spurs was his first attacking return of the season but something I can see him building on this week. He has bettered his strike partner, Danny Ings, for attempts, shots on target and big chances, even though he has played two fewer games.

With Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire both likely out for Manchester United, their defence could be vulnerable to a Vardy party. Jamie Vardy has registered 20 attempts in the last four Gameweeks and is top for goals in that same period with six. He should achieve his points target this weekend.

Whilst Romelu Lukaku is an injury risk coming back from international break with muscle fatigue, I would expect him to be part of Chelsea’s Gameweek 8 team. Lukaku has not returned in the last three Gameweeks but he has been unlucky, hitting the post and having a goal ruled out for offside. If Brentford attack Chelsea like they did against Liverpool, Lukaku should get opportunities to score goals.

Andros Townsend has scored three times so far this season and, against a West Ham team who have conceded in each of the last three Gameweeks, he has a good opportunity for this run to continue. His 11 attempts in the last four matches also gives confidence that he should hit his 7.5 target.

Harry Kane is yet to score in the Premier League so far this season. However, he is second for goal attempts amongst forwards in the last four Gameweeks, with 13 registered. Kane faces a Newcastle side yet to keep a clean sheet and who have conceded 115 shots – the third-worst total in the league.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  Well you know, Triffic
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anyone think Cancelo will get dropped for Zinchenko? Cancelo was partly at fault for both Liverpool goals and Zinchenko started the CL final...

    Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Gone for Dias for this exact reason, same thing will happen as last season with Cancelo.

      Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not dropped but will eventually get rested

      Open Controls
    TheTinman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      He's not playing the Egyptian King every week

      Open Controls
  Rupert The Horse
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Koch has a pubis problem.

    Open Controls
  YoungPretender
    6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is Ronaldo & Traore > Toney/Jimenez & Son worth it for a -4?

    Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Ronaldo out for a hit is weird.

      Open Controls
      YoungPretender
        6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        You're probably right. Best Traore replacement?

        Open Controls
        Rupert The Horse
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          How much money do you have?

          Open Controls
        Pep bites Kun
          5 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Mbeumo or Eve mid

          Open Controls
  Super-Anders
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I'm coming to a point where the main choice for my WC is if I am to bet on a more classic 3-4-3, where there is a good spread of players in different price ranges, and room for someone like Foden in midfield. Is that the way to go? Or take advantage of the fact that there aren't really any reliable options for midfielders between 7-10 million (Son is 10.1;) ) and pick one more 5.5ish mid and spread the money elsewhere. In option 2, the money can go to expensive defenders, 3 super premiums, or a pricey attack combined with good above base price bench players.

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Probably a case of laying out the differences between each squad structure in the playing XIs and put it to an A or B vote

      Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I was facing this as well when planning my WC this past week. As is, I am pretty settled going with the Son/Vardy route. To me my philosophy is it's usually it's easier to downgrade then it is to upgrade so best start with a more expensive option. In this case for me it's Vardy & Mbuemo and then if Vardy is no good I can easily downgrade him to DCL/Jimenez etc and spread the extra money as I see fit, as opposed to Vardy/Son going off and wanting to rush to bring them in then having to take a -4 or something to catch them before they rise in price etc.

      Open Controls
  Bruno Commando
    7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    On a WC and left with 2 decisions... Very tempted by Foden with Torres injured now...

    A) Son + Livra, Manquillo on bench
    B) Dias + Foden, Livra on bench

    Ramsdale // Foster
    TAA Rudi Cancelo _____ // _____
    Salah Mbeumo _____ // Raph Brownhill
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
  FOMFF
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Transfer fail, needs a -4.
    Did Jota > Grealish and held Torres before Jotas update and Torres announcement.

    A. Mount
    B. Foden
    C. Other/Hold

    Open Controls
    vova
      11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  Rupert The Horse
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Lukaku pictured in training.

    Open Controls
  Rupert The Horse
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/14/three-fpl-differentials-to-consider-for-gameweek-8/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24241394

    Open Controls
  mcsteely
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What do you reckon for this lot?

    Ramsdale
    Dias, Azpi, Cancelo, Rudiger,
    Salah, Raph, ESR,
    Lukaku, Antonio, Jiminez

    Bench: Foster, Gallagher, Livra, Brownhill

    A: Azip/Rudi to TAA
    B: Roll a transfer

    Open Controls
  Millie7
    7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA - White - Veltman - Rudiger
    Salah - Jota - Barnes - Raphinha
    Ronaldo - Antonio

    Foster - Livra - Brownhill - Scarlett

    Surely a WC waiting to happen??

    Open Controls
    mcsteely
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You could get away with not wildcarding, but you probably want some City cover, and maybe time to jump off Ronaldo. I'd WC if I was you

      Open Controls

