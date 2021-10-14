Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 8

Sponsored by Fantasy5

If all of the international break injury flags are causing you headaches in FPL, then at least you could be £10,000 richer by the time Gameweek 8 has finished.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 8 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

Ourselves and FPL Family’s Sam Bonfield have selected our own picks for Gameweek 8, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 16.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

Despite only scoring once from seven matches, it seems Raul Jimenez has found a partner-in-crime. The Gameweek 6 winner at Southampton was his first since suffering a horrific head injury last November, before setting up both Hwang Hee-Chan goals versus Newcastle. The Mexican has created 19 chances so far – more than any other forward – and has seemingly found a clinical strike partner that lacks the frustrations of Adama Traore.

Bruno Fernandes has a high 9.5 target to beat but the Man United midfielder enjoys his trips to Leicester. In last season’s equivalent meeting, he scored, assisted and brought home 12 points, eclipsing his 11 from the previous visit. Whilst over two million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have ditched Fernandes, he has a league-high of 23 chances created, also coming fourth for goal attempts (24). Leicester have conceded 12 goals from the six matches since their opening day clean sheet.

Newly-promoted Brentford may be facing the European champions but that won’t intimidate Ivan Toney. This supremely confident forward has terrorised defences in recent weeks, winning many aerial battles against the usually dominant Virgil van Dijk. The Bees’ penalty taker, Toney’s four goal involvements have come in the last five games and Thomas Frank’s side have proved their ability by scoring three times against Liverpool and twice against both Arsenal and West Ham.

Michail Antonio blanked against Brentford but created a joint-high four chances during Gameweek 7. Despite missing one match due to suspension, the West Ham man has amassed a shots tally (27) that is only beaten by one other Premier League player – Mohamed Salah. He should add to his five goals and four Fantasy assists at Everton.

It has been an incredible week at Newcastle United but they could be brought back down to earth against Tottenham. Having new ownership doesn’t suddenly change the fact that the Magpies are heavily reliant on a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin. However, the Frenchman has delivered the goods by bagging an attacking return in all three home matches so far. In front of a jubilant St James’ Park, he will be determined to punish a Spurs side that have conceded ten times in four matches.

SAM BONFIELD’S GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

Ollie Watkins has shown signs that he is returning to the form that managers knew and loved last season. The goal against Spurs was his first attacking return of the season but something I can see him building on this week. He has bettered his strike partner, Danny Ings, for attempts, shots on target and big chances, even though he has played two fewer games.

With Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire both likely out for Manchester United, their defence could be vulnerable to a Vardy party. Jamie Vardy has registered 20 attempts in the last four Gameweeks and is top for goals in that same period with six. He should achieve his points target this weekend.

Whilst Romelu Lukaku is an injury risk coming back from international break with muscle fatigue, I would expect him to be part of Chelsea’s Gameweek 8 team. Lukaku has not returned in the last three Gameweeks but he has been unlucky, hitting the post and having a goal ruled out for offside. If Brentford attack Chelsea like they did against Liverpool, Lukaku should get opportunities to score goals.

Andros Townsend has scored three times so far this season and, against a West Ham team who have conceded in each of the last three Gameweeks, he has a good opportunity for this run to continue. His 11 attempts in the last four matches also gives confidence that he should hit his 7.5 target.

Harry Kane is yet to score in the Premier League so far this season. However, he is second for goal attempts amongst forwards in the last four Gameweeks, with 13 registered. Kane faces a Newcastle side yet to keep a clean sheet and who have conceded 115 shots – the third-worst total in the league.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

