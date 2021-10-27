Scoutcast: Salah ‘perma-captain’ and which City players do we buy in FPL?

Ted and Seb are joined by a familiar face to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 10.

With Joe and Andy away, former Fantasy Football Scout editor David Munday returns to the Scoutcast for the first time this season. Unfortunately for David, he has timed his triumphant return off the back of a particularly nasty Gameweek for his own team. Ouch.

The trio start by having a look at the players who are under-performing this season, and whether this is a predictor of future points or whether they are simply players without FPL pedigree that should be avoided. They also touch on the over-performers – are they getting lucky, or simply clinical?

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is the next topic, and while the answer seems obvious, there are some interesting differential picks considered for the Gameweek 10 armband…

The third talking point is Manchester City assets following Phil Foden’s (£8.1m) mega-haul at Brighton. João Cancelo (£6.3m) and Ruben Dias (£6.2m) look imperious in defence, and the likes of Ilkay Gündogan (£7.2m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) all returned against Brighton and continue to fly under FPL managers’ radars. Should we be aiming to target three Citizens for our line-ups?

Elsewhere, there are the usual rough with the smooths, fixtures to frisk, and differentials to choose and the crew finish off with a final look at their Gameweek 10 transfer and captaincy plans.

This week’s episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 26 October. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

