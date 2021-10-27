183
Podcast October 27

Scoutcast: Salah ‘perma-captain’ and which City players do we buy in FPL?

183 Comments
Share

Ted and Seb are joined by a familiar face to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 10.

With Joe and Andy away, former Fantasy Football Scout editor David Munday returns to the Scoutcast for the first time this season. Unfortunately for David, he has timed his triumphant return off the back of a particularly nasty Gameweek for his own team. Ouch.

The trio start by having a look at the players who are under-performing this season, and whether this is a predictor of future points or whether they are simply players without FPL pedigree that should be avoided. They also touch on the over-performers – are they getting lucky, or simply clinical?

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is the next topic, and while the answer seems obvious, there are some interesting differential picks considered for the Gameweek 10 armband…

The third talking point is Manchester City assets following Phil Foden’s (£8.1m) mega-haul at Brighton. João Cancelo (£6.3m) and Ruben Dias (£6.2m) look imperious in defence, and the likes of Ilkay Gündogan (£7.2m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) all returned against Brighton and continue to fly under FPL managers’ radars. Should we be aiming to target three Citizens for our line-ups?

Elsewhere, there are the usual rough with the smooths, fixtures to frisk, and differentials to choose and the crew finish off with a final look at their Gameweek 10 transfer and captaincy plans.

This week’s episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 26 October. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

183 Comments Post a Comment
  1. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 11 mins ago

    The answer to this question is obviously No (should we captain Salah every week).

    But 90%+ of the time it’s Salah (c) for me.

    Don’t fancy him much for captain when they play City & Chelsea though

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      Already played city and hauled. That’s when the above question started. Then everyone asked before the Watford game. The. Everyone asked before the Utd game. I guess there’s nothing else to talk about at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 42 mins ago

        It's not really relevant what happened before. He's Salah, of course he can return against anyone. But we are talking about probabilities in the future.

        If he played City 10 times on a row, I'd be surprised if he scored more than 3 goals (not saying he can't, just that it's not likely).

        Hence, if Kane or Ronaldo are playing Norwich at home that week, then I'd rather back them instead is the point I'm trying to make.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 40 mins ago

          Go for it. I’m not budging.

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 37 mins ago

            GW32 Salah away v Man City - bet you a tenner you don't captain Salah that week.
            Ronaldo has Everton, Lukaku has Southampton, Vardy has CPL and Kane/Son have Villa

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yeah alright. Why not.

              Open Controls
            2. JONALDINHO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 hours, 32 mins ago

              If Salah was away to city this week I’d still captain him

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                7 hours, 52 mins ago

                Yes. Because not doing so would be riskier.

                Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 10 mins ago

    Ok. That’s that question asked enough now I think.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah. Captain Mo every week as long as his form stays in the stratosphere as it is now.

      Open Controls
  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 9 mins ago

    No.

    Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 8 mins ago

    You can always kneejerk captaincy on Havertz again?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 5 mins ago

      Then if the same happens like last week, one can always delete their team and wait for next season.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        So glad I did not fall for the 'striker vs Norwich' hype.

        Open Controls
  5. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 6 mins ago

    Should I go out in public with only my underpants on because they're fabulous? Not all the time.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 41 mins ago

        .

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      Do they have SpongeBob on them?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        Nah, Donald Duck is my thing

        Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      Because sometimes they'll be under the sun while I let them out to dry.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 40 mins ago

        Why are they wet?

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 38 mins ago

          .

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yeah why are they wet?

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 38 mins ago

          I like to wash them from time to time

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 34 mins ago

            In?

            Open Controls
            1. Echoes
              • 1 Year
              7 hours, 54 mins ago

              The Nile river

              Open Controls
    4. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 22 mins ago

      Do you ever go out in a public in underpants?

      Open Controls
  6. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 5 mins ago

    No

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 hours ago

      My GW10 cap will be Foden.

      Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 4 mins ago

    Please let Vardyman be fit! Not happy about playing Foster but never know he could get a cleanie.

    Foster
    Trent Chilwell Cancelo
    Foden Salah Mount Son
    Vardy Broja Edouard

    Raya Livra Hojbjerg Duffy

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 44 mins ago

      Awesome team mate, i doubt Vardy will play, i have him.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ha ha. Keep the faith!

        Open Controls
    2. Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 42 mins ago

      Where is the question?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        There was not one.

        Just need Vardy to be fit.

        Open Controls
  8. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    9 hours, 3 mins ago

    Salah has made it fpl so boring that content creators can't even come up with " Who should be your differential captain this GW" discussions

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 59 mins ago

      I finding this season very fun. I barely ever think about captaincy anyway, it’s usually very simple.
      Would be nice if this question could stop being asked, it’s so basic.

      Open Controls
  9. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 3 mins ago

    In that last 5 gameweeks, Livramento has scored more points than Cancelo, Dias, Raphinha, Mbeumo,and Antonio, to name a few. Time to stand up and pay attention

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 2 mins ago

      He's been locked in my team for a while now. He's a brilliant little player playing for a dark horse team.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 hours ago

        Same. i've been getting all of his points and climbing rank in the process

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 57 mins ago

        Love that team.

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 59 mins ago

      I have started him all 5 games as I had more pressing needs coming up than transferring him out.

      Open Controls
    3. Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 58 mins ago

      He's in my starting 11, done well for me.

      Came off the bench twice with 6 + 4 points and kept him in after that

      Watford demolished Everton so not expecting much this week though

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 56 mins ago

        I think it might have been a freak result.

        Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yep. He’s still a starter for me.

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 54 mins ago

      People still bench him.

      He's consistently returning. Well 5 of the last 6 games.

      But with Chelsea playing away at Newcastle and Liverpool playing BHA at home and Man City v Palace... he may well end up on the bench playing away at Watford in a 3-4-3.

      Open Controls
    6. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 49 mins ago

      Been in my team since GW1 but I’ve been dodging his points

      Open Controls
    7. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      I start him every week, rival benches him every week, rival gets him off the bench every week

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 32 mins ago

        we better enjoy it whilst it lasts

        Open Controls
    8. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      Can we only pay attention without standing up ffs?

      Welcome back mate

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 14 mins ago

        long time. i'm still buzzing from the game.

        Open Controls
    9. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yeah and so has Josh King and yet no one is clamoring for him.

      Livra is a Southampton defender. He just so happened to win a penalty, get a lucky clean sheet vs City and score a goal vs Burnley in the last 5 games.

      He's great as a 5th defender but I really don't think he should be in our lineups week in week out.

      Southampton conceded 2 goals to Burnley at home. That is not reliable at all and he could very easily score 1, 2, 2, 1 in the next 4 games.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 1 min ago

        Just so happened to get 3 clean sheets, just so happened to win a penalty, just so happened to hit the post, just so happens to score a goal. He doesn't have to be in our teams each week, but his fixtures are good. You're looking for reasons not to start him and dismissing the reasons you should be starting him

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 56 mins ago

          I'm just saying at the end of the day he's a Southampton defender. Southampton are not an elite team or an elite defense and they don't score many goals either. His rate of returns is surely unsustainable.

          Is he better than every defender sub 5.0m? Yeah probably. Is he worth starting over ESR, Saka, Raphinha type of players, hell no imo.

          Open Controls
  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 hours ago

    Obviously not, he can lose form just like shaw was ‘essential’ or a ‘season keeper’ at the start of the season remember that lol

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      Shaw was said to be essential, did not encounter any "season keeper" comments myself.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        Tbf I think Lateriser was close to advocating that with his assist potential.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 21 mins ago

          And some people on here

          Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 16 mins ago

        You need to come on here more mate 😉

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      At one point with 60%+ ownership... crazy.

      Open Controls
  11. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 59 mins ago

    4 yellow flags, any early ideas for a transfer? Money no real object.

    Current team:
    Ramsdale
    Trent Cancelo James Azpi
    Raphina Salah Townsend Mbuemo
    Vardy Toney

    Subs: Livramento, Allan, Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 51 mins ago

      Allan or Townsend can be improved upon.

      Can you get Foden in or even Mount?

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yep can easily afford either. I'd lean towards Foden at the moment, but there's potential for both...

        Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 49 mins ago

      Maybe Vardy needs to go, wait for presser

      I have similar team like u

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 47 mins ago

        Obviously I just brought him in! I'm tempted to keep Vardy if it's not serious & move Maupay/Townsend to Foden/Mount/Son/Jesus

        Open Controls
  12. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 58 mins ago

    So many teams/wc drafts on here and twitter complaining about benched points each week... This is one of those things that is likely to happen with people spreading so much money across 15 players instead of their first 11.. the time to really strengthen your bench comes next month imo ..too soon for benching 5.5-6m players each week

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 34 mins ago

      This year the pricing is a bit messed up and the premiums (bar King Mo) are letting us down.

      So I don't think many sacrifices have to be made to have a decent playing bench with 5.5 and above players on there.

      But in 'normal' seasons, I'd agree with you

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        This is where I disagree ... Even though right now the premiums (bar Mo) aren't consistent enough, but when they do get going you got to have em and with the funds being spread out you need an additional transfer or hit just to get them in...I'd rather have cash itb and an ok bench then no cash itm and a strong bench atleast for the first 14-15 gws

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 22 mins ago

          It depends of what is your strategy. For example if you have players like Cancelo, Chilwell, James, Jota, Foden, Grealish, etc, you'll need the bench.

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 29 mins ago

      Loads of yellow flags, rotations and injuries so a strong bench is a blessing not a curse. Imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yeah, I've got 3 flags in my team but I know I can get through it without taking a hit, so no need for panic. I accept I will bench 2-3 double-digit hauls over the season and that's just the price you pay for having the available bench strength to rotate in for flagged players.

        Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 16 mins ago

      im filling my wildcard with rotation risk players like James, Foden, Jota and guys who i know might get rested the odd game (chilly and cancelo). I am structuring my bench 5.5, 4.0, 5.0 to cover this and feels fine. (Mbeumo, Livra, Broja)

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 49 mins ago

        Ok so even if these "rotation risks" players don't start, more than 90 percent of times they will come on for a 1 pointer..less so for the defenders I must say..even if they do not you are relying on your 5.5 bench fodder to outscore a 4.5 bench player in that particular GW for this to be an optimal line of play thereby "wasting " 1m on ur bench for that time duration..

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 45 mins ago

          And this is just for an expensive first sub it gets way worse if you have a lot of money tied up in second and third subs

          Open Controls
    4. NABIL - I sold TAA GW3
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Well said

      Open Controls
  13. dshv
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play 2.

    1. Vardy
    2. Saka
    3. Mbeumo
    4. Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 57 mins ago

      Hard to tell until pressers at least.

      Open Controls
    2. Life is a Fantasy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 57 mins ago

      1 2

      Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 57 mins ago

    Probably just captain Salah and let the other 10 players be your differentials. Maybe there's an opportunity if you really think he gets rested at some point, Liverpool like Chelsea and Man City do have a busy December.

    GW10 30-Oct BHA
    UCL MD4 03-Nov ATM
    GW11 07-Nov whu
    IB 12-Nov angola
    IB 15-Nov GABON
    GW12 20-Nov ARS
    UCL MD5 24-Nov POR
    GW13 27-Nov SOU
    GW14 01-Dec eve
    GW15 04-Dec wol
    UC MD6 07-Dec acm
    GW16 11-Dec AVL
    GW17 16-Dec NEW
    GW18 19-Dec tot
    CC QF 21-22-Dec ? (83% chance of Liverpool qualifying)
    GW19 26-Dec LEE
    GW20 28-Dec lei
    GW21 02-Jan che

    Kane or Ronaldo vs. Norwich maybe tempting in GW15/16 when Salah has Wolves and Villa with AC Milan inbetween.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 46 mins ago

      Good point, you could see a benching in gw13, 17 or over the festive period.

      But then that's what your VC is for.

      Assuming he remains fit of course.

      Open Controls
  15. jai1212
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 55 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA James Dias Livramento
    Salah Havertz Raphinha Saka
    Antonio Kane

    Subs: Armstrong Duffy Brownhill
    1FT and 0.4 it

    A. Havertz >> Foden
    B. Armstrong >> Broja (Save money)
    C. Saka >> ESR (Money to get Toney next GW)
    D. Save
    E. Anything else that I am ofcourse missing out on?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 54 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 48 mins ago

      B, i'd be worried of a James benching and you might need a playing first bencher

      Open Controls
  16. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 54 mins ago

    Friends,

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA, Dias, Cancelo, Azpilicueta (Livramento)
    Salah, Foden, Raphinha (Townsend, Luiz)
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    What to do with my 2 ft?

    A. Raphinha to Mbeumo/Tielemans, save the other ft
    B. Raphinha to Mbeumo/Tielemans, Townsend to ESR/Gallagher
    C. Townsend to Mbeumo, keep Raph and Vardy and rely on Livra and Luiz on bench, save the other ft
    D. Raphinha to Mount, Townsend to Brownhill/McArthur

    Leaning towards C really, but would love to hear your thoughts. Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      wait on pressers but your gut is right, C is prob the move here

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 40 mins ago

        Thanks, mate, I appreciate it!

        Open Controls
  17. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 44 mins ago

    if Azpi and Raphinha are out would you do Azpi, Raphinha and Jimenez to Chilwell, Foden and Toney for -8?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Azpi* Dias
    Salah Raphinha* Mbeumo*
    Kane Antonio Jimenez

    Foster ESR Livramento Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      Raya is the glue which stick for Brentford at the back. Toney not for me. Pinnock also flagged.

      They may hit a rough patch now?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 33 mins ago

        Think their attack will be fine though, don't mind doubling up

        Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      just azpi to chilly and play ESR, no hit

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 34 mins ago

        Can't see ESR do much though at Leicester and would love to have Foden in my team

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 30 mins ago

          transfers never work out, loosing points for them just feels bad

          Open Controls
          1. Gazza2000
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 27 mins ago

            Yeah don't like taking a -8 but on the other hand it sets me up nicely for the future though, can't see me do it though..

            Open Controls
    3. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      Bielsa said Raphina will be involved v Norwich (admittedly he didn’t explicitly say he will start, but still…)

      I’d just do the Azpi > Chilly transfer unless Bielsa backtracks in the pre-weekend pressers

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 17 mins ago

        Norwich more than capale of keeping this trash Leeds team quiet even if Raphinha plays.

        Open Controls
        1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 9 mins ago

          This is not a "trash" Leeds team, it's a team with loads of injuries in major positions as Bielsa only has a small squad. It is a club trying to establish itself in the premier league without getting into financial commitments that it cannot sustain. Bielsa is a great manager, who plays open attractive football. So, we win some, we lose some but supporters are behind him, the team, and the board. They will spend money when they feel the time is right. I hope they survive and prosper in future seasons.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            8 hours, 1 min ago

            Second season syndrome.

            Open Controls
            1. doher.ty
              • 1 Year
              7 hours, 47 mins ago

              No way. I'm not even a Leeds fans and I know this is false. When you lose basically your whole backline and striker you're going to lose games.

              Open Controls
          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 54 mins ago

            And so say all us footie supporters! As a non-Leeds supporter, I admire what you've brought to the PL (& what I've gained in fpl). Long may it last! Hope to see the squad back in ship-shape fashion soon. BOL for the rest of the season Leeds fans.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 46 mins ago

              They need a better defence and a better backup compared to Rodrigo.

              Unfortunately upgrades not going to happen for them this season.

              Bielsa unlikely to stay on if the are relegated.

              Open Controls
            2. doher.ty
              • 1 Year
              7 hours, 46 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
          3. Top Mark.S
            • 4 Years
            7 hours, 48 mins ago

            As a liverpool fan who had to endure ridiculous comments on this site about injuries having nothing to do with our form last season, let me first say I hear you buddy. Second, you have no chance of any sympathy here. The same trolls that tell you your team is trash in an injury crisis will be nowhere to be seen when everything turns to normal. Silence from them will be vindication for you.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 45 mins ago

              Like people making fun of Ole and UTD?

              Such double standards.

              Open Controls
              1. Top Mark.S
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 44 mins ago

                Not sure how that relates to this

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Leeds are in deep sh*te.

                  Maybe using the word trash is a bit harsh but not far from the truth.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Top Mark.S
                    • 4 Years
                    7 hours, 36 mins ago

                    My point is you cant gauge a teams strength in an injury crisis fairly. Many of the people on here said we were trash last season as if there was no excuse. Like give up on the team and sell all the players kind of stupidity cause the team is done. You notice any of that this season even though its basically the same team? Course not, cause they were wrong. Injury crisis does not make a team all of a sudden useless.

                    Ole on the other hand does make a fully fit team very useless hence why I am struggling to understand the jab

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 2 Years
                      7 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Leeds have no defence even when they are fully fit.

                      Last season they conceded 54 goals. It was always going to catch up with them.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        7 hours, 28 mins ago

                        Especially with Bielsa gung ho.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Top Mark.S
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 25 mins ago

                        So if they stay up and become mid table next year with there players back you will admit misjudgment or will you forget this ever happened like all the liverpool haters on here have forgotten the dumb stuff they said last season

                        Open Controls
                      3. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        7 hours, 22 mins ago

                        I base my thoughts on the current situation.

                        You are trying to compare a relegation candidate with a team challenging for the title.

                        Comon bro.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Top Mark.S
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Liverpool were 20th in the league in form charts for a ten game stretch last season including 6 straight home losses. Hard to believe huh?

                        Open Controls
                      5. Top Mark.S
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 17 mins ago

                        Sounds like relegation candidate to me

                        Open Controls
                      6. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 2 Years
                        7 hours, 15 mins ago

                        I am a LFC supporter and lost interest with the empty stadiums and fake fan noise during mathes.

                        'The new normal'

                        Mate, Leeds are in trouble. Think you need to face the facts.

                        If the stay up then good for them.

                        Open Controls
      2. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 14 mins ago

        If Raphinha starts I' m holding for sure

        Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 40 mins ago

        In other words relegation standard team

        Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      -4 Azpi and Raphinha only

      Open Controls
  18. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hello everyone, is team value of any use? I have a team value of 102.8 which I think isn’t too bad so can anybody shed any light on this?
    Thanks…

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      It’s decent TV that.
      It means you can perhaps get more big hitters in your team or a Foden instead of an Mbuemo for example.

      But, I would never chase TV over points.

      If you play the game well and have a good ranking, then TV will naturally increase anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 35 mins ago

        Cheers Gaffer, that’s brilliant!

        Open Controls
  19. The Parrot
    8 hours, 40 mins ago

    Want to move for Foden and Toney. Who to move out

    A) Saka
    B) Raphina
    C) Mbeumo

    1) Jimi
    2) Antonio
    3) Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      A for sure.

      I would then say 1 but its a toughie

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        i based this on needing the cash for foden, if you dont, the post below nails it

        Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Saka > Foden looks a tasty move.

      No rush for Toney seen as though you have Mbuemo already

      Open Controls
  20. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 36 mins ago

    Last week, Salah (c) was a no-brainer, but this week, it's trickier due to a harder fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 34 mins ago

      It's not trickier imo

      Captain Salah is as safe as ever, but this is the week to punt if you want to climb rank (need balls)

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Was City not a tricky fixture? CHE also?

      The man is on a mission.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      No standout better candidate I'd say and have to be really wary with the 170%+ EO Salah will have from here on. Man City attackers an alternative but playing Pep roulette.

      Open Controls
  21. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 33 mins ago

    5 players flagged + Gilmour who for some reason does not play + Gallagher vs City + the second keeper. 1 FT. What a GW this will be!

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      Gilmour is Lian player and Normann is bought and fare i say is better than him also.

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        Loan..

        Open Controls
  22. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 31 mins ago

    With all the noise around Havertz this week, Jamie Vardy with some classic Vardy trolling went under the radar.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      Vardy is my biggest troll, he's done me again this season

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 26 mins ago

        A million new owners, 1 point, a yellow flag and now a possible -4 to get him out. He didn't even have the decency to be definitively out for the weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 6 mins ago

          He may be on the bench in this EFL game...hoping.

          Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yep, this week was my first time owning Vardy this season. Went just as can be expected 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Hopefully it continues...

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yeah but he had an issue and was taken off.

      Havertz played a relegation team and blanked. Was just a very bad move bringing him in considering he is not nailed and out of form. Punt fail which I would did not fall for.

      Vardy hauled vs Norwich.

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 24 mins ago

        We aren't that good like you.
        Now f off.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 23 mins ago

          I can take it on the chin mate.

          GL for this week!

          Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yeah, the volume of transfers in was huge too, 1.3m, way more than Havertz.

      Did this at the start of last season too, hauled in nearly every game he got mass sold in and vice versa!

      GW Opp Net transfers Points
      GW1 WBA (A) n/a 13
      GW2 BUR (H) 226 2
      GW3 MCI (A) -248 17
      GW4 WHU (H) 296 2
      GW5 AVL (H) -31 0
      GW6 ARS (A) -489 7
      GW7 LEE (A) 17 14
      GW8 WOL (H) 189 4
      GW9 LIV (A) 240 2
      GW10 FUL (H) 363 5
      GW11 SHU (A) 136 8
      GW12 BHA (H) -67 13
      GW13 EVE (H) 2 2
      GW14 TOT (A) -181 12
      GW15 MUN (H) -101 5
      GW16 CRY (A) 155 1

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 12 mins ago

        All the points are in the Chelsea defence.

        Even Mount who I got in this week could be kneejerk after his hatty 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 11 mins ago

        Wish you'd shown me this last week 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 5 mins ago

          lol, I always have the worst luck with him, up there with Son. Also considering selling this week now so he'll probably get 17 points vs. Arsenal...

          Open Controls
    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      He trolls when he wants, Jamie Vardy, he trolls when he wants …

      Open Controls
  23. KirkhamWesham
    8 hours, 28 mins ago

    I feel like ie got Son in too early.

    Would you;

    A) Son out - Foden in
    B) Townsend & Vardy out, Foden & Antonio back in (-4)

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Chilwell
    Raph Son Salah Townsend Mbeumo
    Vardy Toney

    Foster Livramento Jansson Davis

    1.3m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      I prefer son over foden

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        I prefer Foden & 2.5million.

        Whilst Son is a brilliant player, you can’t overlook that Spurs are turd!

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yup, giving Son GW10 to convince me to keep or shift.

          Open Controls
        2. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 14 mins ago

          Only 2m.?
          But yeah spurs not looking on good form but they play against weaker teams alot better.. They have great fixtures after united and everton who are in a worse form.
          Keep imo.

          Open Controls
    2. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      Keep Son, superb fixtures on the horizon

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      Have to keep Son now no?

      MUN who just conceded 5
      EVE who just conceded 5

      then LEE, BUR, BRE, NOR

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 16 mins ago

        Nuno.

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 7 mins ago

          Sure, Spurs not going to score loads, but seems like there are goals in those fixtures and Son is basically nailed. Also has 67% FPL goal involvement, the same as Antonio.

          Open Controls
      2. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        For sure

        Open Controls
    4. NABIL - I sold TAA GW3
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 12 mins ago

      Keep Son

      Open Controls
  24. Louis99
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 19 mins ago

    On a WC...

    A) Toney + ESR + Jansson
    B) Broja + Mbuemo + Rudiger

    Already have Chilwell. Most likely one of these will be benched each week.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - I sold TAA GW3
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  25. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this move, silly billy or heck yeah

    A. Vardy > Toney

    My other two front men are Jimenez and Ant Man

    Conscious that Toney will rise in price tonight.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 7 mins ago

      If Vardy is definitely out then yes.

      Open Controls
  26. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 7 mins ago

    Who’s everyone’s VICE captain this week?????

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 6 mins ago

      Haver...

      Nevermind.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      Maybe Antonio but depends on the EFL game tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 hours ago

        Yeah I’m currently on Antonio myself mate

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours ago

      Desperately want this game to have more variance because we're currently playing with 10 men and no captaincy for the forseeable future. Salah injury would be really good for FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 55 mins ago

        It would indeed mate, finding the right week to not captain Salah and go against the masses will be the way to make considerable gains moving forward now

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 54 mins ago

        Ha ha, getting so desperate to want Salah to be injured. Just like many suggested he was in decline lol.

        At this point and the form he is in, nobody can touch him.

        Desperation...

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 52 mins ago

          I mean don't you agree? It's boring now. For the next 4 weeks only 10 players can make a difference. The game is better and more interesting with differing captains and differing compositions.

          Open Controls
          1. Cok3y5murf
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 50 mins ago

            Is that why you captained Kane? Because Salah was boring?

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 hours, 47 mins ago

              No because I made a mistake. Genuinely thought United would not be so naive. We saw them park the bus against top teams last year and thought they could do it this year. They haven't played a top 4 team yet in the league.

              I gambled that Salah would not do well at United rather than belief in Kane. I screwed up.

              Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 hours, 47 mins ago

            Shaping up a bit like Suarez 13/14 season

            ~2398 points to be top 10k vs. ~2195 in the following season

            Open Controls
          3. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 46 mins ago

            No, it is pathetic wishing injury on a any player.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 hours, 43 mins ago

              I didn't wish injury on any player. But it is a fact that if Mo got injured, FPL would be a more interesting game.

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                7 hours, 40 mins ago

                Lol

                Open Controls
            2. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 hours, 23 mins ago

              Let’s not mix up real life and FPL … I think the point Camzy was making was pretty clear and shouldn’t be taken in the wrong context.

              Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        Good for FPL but bad for Mo. Don't even think or wish that.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think you should've phrased it with wanting premium options to step up their form and become captaincy options rather than wishing an injury on a player

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 29 mins ago

          I was very careful with my words. I never wished injury on any player.

          It takes Salah NOT becoming a good option for the others to become options. Even if Kane scores every game, we'd all still captain Salah every week in this form.

          If that means injury, suspension, dramatic loss of form, whatever, but that's what it'll take.

          We're talking hypotheticals for the sake of a 'fantasy' game. Why can't we discuss the fact that the game would be better and more interesting without Salah in it?

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 26 mins ago

            "fact that if Mo got injured"

            Clearly chose your words carefully?

            Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      Antonio or Foden if I get him in.

      Open Controls
  27. NABIL - I sold TAA GW3
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Which combo to complete the WC?

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Cancelo Livra Chilwell Rudi
    Salah Foden xx xx xx
    Antonio Hwang xx

    A. KDB Mount Brownhill
    - no benching headache, KDB solid punt before switch to Son in 12

    B. Son Raph ESR Toney
    - benching nightmare, but solid cover for CHE and MCI players for upcoming hectic schedule

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - I sold TAA GW3
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      Sorry for A the striker is Broja

      Open Controls
  28. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    Capping Salah is boring when he is wiping the floor with any other attacking asset.

    107 points should give you every reason not to bring in Trollverts for a hit and capping him over THE KING of FPL.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.