FPL injury updates on Vardy, Mbeumo and Broja plus Gameweek 10 team news

We’ve got all the team news so far for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in our first injury round-up of the pre-match press conferences.

There were only five Premier League managers facing the media on Thursday, with the rest to follow tomorrow, but there are a few other tidbits from elsewhere to catch up on following the midweek EFL Cup ties.

In the meantime, we’ll summarise the key updates from today’s pressers involving the managers of Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Southampton and Watford in the article below.

Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually refreshed between now and Friday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank told reporters that Ethan Pinnock (hip) and Bryan Mbeumo (hamstring) will be assessed tomorrow ahead of Brentford’s match against Burnley, adding that there’s “a good chance” that they will both be available.

David Raya (knee) was ruled out earlier in the week for four to five months, so Alvaro Fernandez will now get his chance between the posts.

“He is a similar profile to David, he’s good in the build-up, he wants to have a high line for the balls behind and wants to be brave play out of the box and is good in those one-on-one situations as well. So we are very pleased with Álvaro.” – Thomas Frank on Alvaro Fernandez

Mads Sorensen (knee), Josh DaSilva (hip), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Yoane Wissa (ankle) are on the injury list for the Bees but Vitaly Janelt (thigh) is thought to be nearing a return.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Armando Broja will miss the Watford game because of an ankle injury he picked up in Gameweek 9, although no timeframe has so far been put on his recovery.

Jack Stephens (knee) remains out but James Ward-Prowse is back after a three-match ban.

“I think Broja is not available for the weekend because he had an ankle injury after the Burnley game when he scored the goal, so he will miss this game for sure. “Prowsey’s back. From the game on Tuesday, we have one or two players with a little bit of a problem with muscles but not that hard. We have a good selection to pick the right team.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Dan Burn (knee) will miss the trip to Liverpool as he awaits the results of a scan on an injury picked up in midweek but other than long-term absentees Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle), Albion have no other injury concerns.

“He had his scan, and he won’t be available for Anfield. We don’t know the full extent yet, we are still waiting, so we’ll see how it goes. “It was his knee. It doesn’t feel as bad this morning but we just need to wait for the scan.” – Graham Potter on Dan Burn

The Seagulls boss will assess how Yves Bissouma and Adam Webster are feeling after the fit-again pair were handed game-time in the EFL Cup in midweek.

“[Webster] is close. We just need to consider that he played 60 [minutes] last night, how he recovers. It was important that he got some minutes yesterday and came through well. We’ll see how he recovers as to how much time he can safely play against Liverpool. Shane [Duffy] didn’t play aganst Manchester City, played last night, but can certainly play at the weekend. So we’ve got some options [to replace Burn]. “We will see [whether Bissouma starts]. It was good to have him on the pitch, that was the idea to get some minutes. We will see how he recovers. He was not on for long. We will make a decision tomorrow but he will be available for the squad again which is good news for us.” – Graham Potter

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche reported “a few knocks and bruises” but added that “everyone should be fine” for the clash with Brentford.

The Burnley boss did backtrack slightly when saying that back-up goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will “probably be missing from the group” after having an injection on his troublesome ankle.

Dale Stephens (ankle) is a long-term absentee but Maxwel Cornet was only suffering from cramp when being substituted last weekend.

“We want him to play minutes, we like what he’s doing. It’s just finding that careful line between pushing him and maximising his playing time, to get fitter and sharper, without breaking him. I think that’s always a tricky one.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet

WATFORD

Danny Rose (calf) has been passed fit for the visit of Southampton but Kiko Femenia (hip) remains a doubt.

Emmanuel Dennis (banned), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Peter Etebo (quad) and Christian Kabasele (hamstring) are out, with Sierralta back in training but not ready for competitive action.

JAMIE VARDY

Jamie Vardy (knee) was given a clean bill of health by Brendan Rodgers after Leicester City’s EFL Cup tie against Brighton on Wednesday, a game that the veteran striker wasn’t involved in.

“Jamie’s fine. He trained this morning (Wednesday) and joined back in the group. All the guys are fine.”

Rodgers will face the media again on Friday ahead of Gameweek 10.

RAPHINHA

There was positive news from Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday, with the Whites’ boss saying that he thought injuries to Raphinha (knock) and Jamie Shackleton (knock) “won’t affect their participation” in Gameweek 10.

Bielsa will be in front of the cameras again on Friday.

CHELSEA

N’Golo Kante (muscle), Andreas Christensen (dental) and Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) all featured in training for Chelsea today after missing the EFL Cup tie against Southampton in midweek.

Christian Pulisic (ankle) was also involved.

We’ll have a press conference from Thomas Tuchel on Friday afternoon, where we’ll hopefully get further news on that quartet plus updates on Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring).

ARSENAL

The Gunners streamed a training session on Twitch this afternoon, with Ben White (illness), Pablo Mari (illness) and Martin Odegaard (unspecified issue) all sighted but Kieran Tierney (ankle) absent.

Again, Mikel Arteta should give us some more information on his walking wounded on Friday.

