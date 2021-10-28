834
Team News October 28

FPL injury updates on Vardy, Mbeumo and Broja plus Gameweek 10 team news


We’ve got all the team news so far for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in our first injury round-up of the pre-match press conferences.

There were only five Premier League managers facing the media on Thursday, with the rest to follow tomorrow, but there are a few other tidbits from elsewhere to catch up on following the midweek EFL Cup ties.

In the meantime, we’ll summarise the key updates from today’s pressers involving the managers of Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Southampton and Watford in the article below.

Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually refreshed between now and Friday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank told reporters that Ethan Pinnock (hip) and Bryan Mbeumo (hamstring) will be assessed tomorrow ahead of Brentford’s match against Burnley, adding that there’s “a good chance” that they will both be available.

David Raya (knee) was ruled out earlier in the week for four to five months, so Alvaro Fernandez will now get his chance between the posts.

“He is a similar profile to David, he’s good in the build-up, he wants to have a high line for the balls behind and wants to be brave play out of the box and is good in those one-on-one situations as well. So we are very pleased with Álvaro.” – Thomas Frank on Alvaro Fernandez

Mads Sorensen (knee), Josh DaSilva (hip), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Yoane Wissa (ankle) are on the injury list for the Bees but Vitaly Janelt (thigh) is thought to be nearing a return.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Armando Broja will miss the Watford game because of an ankle injury he picked up in Gameweek 9, although no timeframe has so far been put on his recovery.

Jack Stephens (knee) remains out but James Ward-Prowse is back after a three-match ban.

“I think Broja is not available for the weekend because he had an ankle injury after the Burnley game when he scored the goal, so he will miss this game for sure.

“Prowsey’s back. From the game on Tuesday, we have one or two players with a little bit of a problem with muscles but not that hard. We have a good selection to pick the right team.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Dan Burn (knee) will miss the trip to Liverpool as he awaits the results of a scan on an injury picked up in midweek but other than long-term absentees Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle), Albion have no other injury concerns.

“He had his scan, and he won’t be available for Anfield. We don’t know the full extent yet, we are still waiting, so we’ll see how it goes.

“It was his knee. It doesn’t feel as bad this morning but we just need to wait for the scan.” – Graham Potter on Dan Burn

The Seagulls boss will assess how Yves Bissouma and Adam Webster are feeling after the fit-again pair were handed game-time in the EFL Cup in midweek.

“[Webster] is close. We just need to consider that he played 60 [minutes] last night, how he recovers. It was important that he got some minutes yesterday and came through well. We’ll see how he recovers as to how much time he can safely play against Liverpool. Shane [Duffy] didn’t play aganst Manchester City, played last night, but can certainly play at the weekend. So we’ve got some options [to replace Burn].

“We will see [whether Bissouma starts]. It was good to have him on the pitch, that was the idea to get some minutes. We will see how he recovers. He was not on for long. We will make a decision tomorrow but he will be available for the squad again which is good news for us.” – Graham Potter

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche reported “a few knocks and bruises” but added that “everyone should be fine” for the clash with Brentford.

The Burnley boss did backtrack slightly when saying that back-up goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will “probably be missing from the group” after having an injection on his troublesome ankle.

Dale Stephens (ankle) is a long-term absentee but Maxwel Cornet was only suffering from cramp when being substituted last weekend.

“We want him to play minutes, we like what he’s doing. It’s just finding that careful line between pushing him and maximising his playing time, to get fitter and sharper, without breaking him. I think that’s always a tricky one.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet

WATFORD

Danny Rose (calf) has been passed fit for the visit of Southampton but Kiko Femenia (hip) remains a doubt.

Emmanuel Dennis (banned), Francisco Sierralta (hamstring), Peter Etebo (quad) and Christian Kabasele (hamstring) are out, with Sierralta back in training but not ready for competitive action.

JAMIE VARDY

Jamie Vardy (knee) was given a clean bill of health by Brendan Rodgers after Leicester City’s EFL Cup tie against Brighton on Wednesday, a game that the veteran striker wasn’t involved in.

“Jamie’s fine. He trained this morning (Wednesday) and joined back in the group. All the guys are fine.”

Rodgers will face the media again on Friday ahead of Gameweek 10.

RAPHINHA

There was positive news from Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday, with the Whites’ boss saying that he thought injuries to Raphinha (knock) and Jamie Shackleton (knock) “won’t affect their participation” in Gameweek 10.

Bielsa will be in front of the cameras again on Friday.

CHELSEA

N’Golo Kante (muscle), Andreas Christensen (dental) and Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder) all featured in training for Chelsea today after missing the EFL Cup tie against Southampton in midweek.

Christian Pulisic (ankle) was also involved.

We’ll have a press conference from Thomas Tuchel on Friday afternoon, where we’ll hopefully get further news on that quartet plus updates on Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring).

ARSENAL

The Gunners streamed a training session on Twitch this afternoon, with Ben White (illness), Pablo Mari (illness) and Martin Odegaard (unspecified issue) all sighted but Kieran Tierney (ankle) absent.

Again, Mikel Arteta should give us some more information on his walking wounded on Friday.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10: Tips, captains, team news and best players


  1. Wheyyyy
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thinking about saving and reassess next gameweek. Few options though with 1FT and 5.6m available.

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo / James / Dias / VVD
    Salah / Foden / Raphinha
    Toney / Hwang
    Foster/Mbeumo/Luiz/Werner

    1. Werner to Jesus, bench Hwang
    2. VVD or Dias to TAA
    3. Save FT
    4. Suggestions?

    Want to do Raph to Son next week for sure.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's a lot of cash and Werner to hold, I'd be utilising it but you're in decent shape.

      Open Controls
      1. Wheyyyy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah feel that way too. Could be worth just holding fire, get through this week and go aggressive next week with Werner/Raph/Dias to TAA/Son/Jesus -4.

        Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      3 gtg. Roll one and relax...

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      missing a defender aren't you?

      I would not hold that much cash. Just get Son now. I would sell Mbeumo to do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Wheyyyy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah Livra is 5th Def. Really fancy Mbeumo for their run. If I'm going to move this week, it'll be for Raph to Son but just can't do it with him up against Nor.

        Open Controls
  2. Wheyyyy
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Ah, 5th defender = Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Wheyyyy
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ffs lol

      Open Controls
  3. Smokey_Lowkey
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Azpi - > Chilwell a waste of a FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      I did Christensen to chillwell this week he’s just such a good player and always looks like he can mega haul. If he was nailed for every game he’d be 7m at least in this Chelsea team

      That said I would hold because azpi is better than Christensen

      Open Controls
    2. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Unless Azpi update is bad news then I would hold.

      Open Controls
    3. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      If nothing more pressing it's a good move and not a waste.

      Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anything for a hit here please? 0.5mitb

    Foster (ramsdale)
    Taa cancelo dias james (livra)
    Salah foden raphinha (mbuemo normann)
    Vardy Antonio toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      No hits needed.

      Open Controls
    2. cheese XL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same team. Confident in James starting or tempted to switch to Chilwell?

      Open Controls
  5. DagheMunegu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Benhrama to
    A Foden (have Grealish)
    B Mount (have Havertz)
    C Save ft

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  6. daitheboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Vardy and Townsend to Toney and Mount for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      18 mins ago

      No as won’t Vardy play

      Open Controls
    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      You mad

      Open Controls
    3. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Could backfire horribly

      Open Controls
  7. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ronaldo > Jesus for FT

    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      11 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play Ramsdale (lei) or Foster (SOU)? I'm leaning Foster...

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fozzy.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Foster. Who is going to score for Soton?

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Livramento

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Maybe this is the week for TC?

          Open Controls
  9. Bergkamps second touch
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Does this require a Wildcard?

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Livra Christensen
    Salah ESR Townsend Benrahma
    Vardy Antonio Ronaldo

    Raya Saiss Tsimikas Gilmour

    Wildcard idea:

    (Ramsdale)
    (TAA) Cancelo (James)
    Salah ESR (Foden) (kovacic)
    (Kane) Antonio (Toney)

    Sanchez Livra (Manquilo) Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think I'd rather have Son and cash on WC than Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Bergkamps second touch
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I might do that and see if I can upgrade one of the other players

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Borderlne, though not over keen on WC draft

      Open Controls
      1. Bergkamps second touch
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Any suggestions for change? It does feel like I'm one player away from it being a decent upgrade. I have 0.6 ITB with this Wildcard

        Open Controls
  10. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Just saw someone pick up Ben Johnson in my auction league. How long will he play for? He's played the last two and is £3.9m and Coufal isn't marked as injured in FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Couf is back so Johnson could well be done already

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      just now

      Coufal on bench mid week so assume coufal will play at weekend so I am going omo instead

      Open Controls
  11. sandman58
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Foster or Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell
    Salah (C) Son Mbeumo Raphinha
    Vardy Jimenez Antonio
    GTG??? (Away tomorrow so no time to change)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start Foster
      Rest looks good as I'm sure you know

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale

      Open Controls
  12. Ronanm
    18 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Sanchez)
    TAA, Dias, Cancelo, (livramento & white)
    Salah (c) havertz, Foden, Townsend (mbeumo)
    Antonio Hwang aubamayang

    A) Dias to chilwell
    B) roll transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Roooooooooooooll

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      That’s a nice team too.

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A spread the risk with attacking potential

      Open Controls
  13. Strchld
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    First sub

    A) Saka (lei)
    B) Livra (wat)

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bielsa press tomorrow? Do we get more news of Raph?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is Raphinha fit? Yes, he is part of the evolution! Then you decide

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He said on Tuesday evening he expected him to be fit for the Norwich game

      Open Controls
  15. Merlinho
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Should I do Azpi to Chilwell as my only Chelsea coverage, or just roll the transfer? Chilly looks like a price rise tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I did FWIW but i needed to fit Foden in

      Open Controls
  16. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on Naby Keita as a 5th MF?
    yes, he has injury issues, but is starting to show real form, and plays box to box. At 5.0 I believe he is tempting.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good shout. Great differential

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        feels like a waste of a Liverpool spot...and there are other mids playing in a front 3 for just a bit more

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Out of the box

      Open Controls
  17. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Firmino or jota more likely to start vs Atletico Madrid next wednesday?

    Does this make any difference to who will start vs Brighton on Saturday?

    Open Controls
  18. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Guiata
    Christensen Coady Rudiger
    Gallagher Salah Sarr Havertz
    Ronaldo Antonio Vardy

    Duffy Williams Bissouma

    One transfer and 0.7 in the bank.
    I've so many fires to put out.
    Should I just go with it and hope for the best or where should I start?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eek - that’s a tough one.

      Maybe Ronaldo -> Toney as a start to release funds and then go from there. Gallagher, Sarr, Coady need to become TAA, Mbuemo/ Raphinha, Jota/Mount/Foden… and obviously havertz and Christensen aren’t long term/ optimal

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah agree. Don't know how I found myself with this heap of sh%#e .
        Worst team I've had in over ten years of playing this bloody game.

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ronnie can go

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      1 min ago

      Ron to Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not jesus. I've enough players that I can't depend on. Can't take the Pep roulette also.

        Open Controls
  19. andre_c
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mahrez, Duffy to Foden, Chilly? -4

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sure

      Open Controls
  20. matiakez
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Tierney to Chilwell for free?

    Means a hefty backline of TAA, Cancelo, Azpi and Chilwell. Azpi would go after the good run.

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      6 mins ago

      Yea

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    3. Torres76
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hell yehhhh!

      Open Controls
  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    a semedo to laporte
    b gray to cornet

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      just now

      Is Laporte better option than Walker ?

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  22. timawflowers
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    12pt hit to much for this -
    hwang, foden, taa and chillwell for ronaldo, benny, williams and marcel?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Much better but minus 12 is pretty huge

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I mean they’re all upgrades
      Assuming selling Williams you have a benching headache most weeks?
      Seems excessive but could pay off quickly

      Open Controls
    3. Torres76
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Do it. Points will come back..

      Open Controls
  23. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Meslier (yuk!) Foster
    TAA, Digne (yuk!), Alonso (yikes!), White, Livramento
    Townsend (ugh), Benrahma (sigh), Raphina, Salah (yay!), Gilmour (oh dear!)
    Antonio, Toney, Ronaldo (sob)

    2 FT, £1.3 ITB, WC still available.

    Will probably WC GW12, so may as well use 2 FT, but where do I start?

    As much as I hate Digne his saving grace is that he’s nailed so I always know that he’ll at least start. Alonso can go, but is it sideways to get Chilwell instead?

    Foden clearly needs to come in for Benny, but that leaves me £0.5 short, so who is the other one I get rid of.

    If It’s Alonso then Inonly have £5.3 left which won’t buy me a City orvChelsea starting defender. If it’s Digne then It’s £4.8, which basically means Brentford defender instead.

    You would think it would be easy with 2 FT and over £1m to spend, wouldn’t you!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ronaldo and Townsend

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I wouldn’t be against 3 transfers -4 to set yourself up and Alonso unlikely for points anyway so hit can be recovered quickly
      Alonso to Chilwell
      Benny to Foden
      Ronaldo to anyone

      Open Controls
  24. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play
    Greenwood(tot)
    Or,
    Livramento (wat)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gwood

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Liv a little.

      Open Controls
  25. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Before price changes:

    1. James >> Chilwell
    2. Duffy >> Chilwell (bench Mbeumo or Raphinha depending on injury news)
    3. Save FT

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Still 2

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  26. Torres76
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best 3rd striker

    1. Hweng
    2. Toney

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      just now

      2 but I am going hwang to upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
  27. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Cancelo Azpilicueta (Livramento Duffy)
    Salah Havertz Raphinha Benrahma (Brownhill)
    Kane Antonio Toney

    Save the transfer here?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  28. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Any advice much appreciated

    A. Magnum
    B. A-Team
    C. Knight Rider
    D. Miami Vice
    E. Something else

    Open Controls
  29. Zogzeg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    How about this for a different approach?
    I know some won’t like it …

    Areola Slicker
    Holding Mee Koch Justin Dias
    Smallbone Cleverley Mount Sarr Saul
    Ayew Hwang King

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.