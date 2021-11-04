403
Spot the Differential November 4

Budget FPL defender Mitchell can capitalise on Palace’s good fixtures

Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Southampton and Liverpool who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

TYRICK MITCHELL

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW11-15 fixtures: WOL | bur | AVL | lee | MUN

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) has played every minute of Premier League action so far this season, and has been a standout performer in Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace.

The academy graduate, 22, has won at least eight more tackles than any other defender in the division, whilst he also leads his team-mates for interceptions. Despite that, he rarely commits a foul, and has conceded just five in total all season.

Mitchell has just one Premier League goal and assist to his name to date – both of which came in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa back in May – but now playing under a more progressive coach, could be set to add to his tally soon.

Tactically, Joel Ward (£4.5m) has tended to play as a more defence-minded right full-back under Vieira this season, tucking in to form a back-three in possession, while Mitchell has been able to push on a little more, almost performing as a wing-back at times. As a result, only Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) – who he is forging a good relationship with – and Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) have accumulated more touches in the final third.

As for Palace, they have lost just two of their opening 10 league games, against Chelsea and Liverpool, and impressively beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad last weekend. The underlying numbers are encouraging, too, as only Pep Guardiola’s side can boast a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) total, while going forward, they rank mid-table in most of the key attacking metrics.

It’s also worth noting that beyond the schedule detailed above, Palace take on Southampton (h), Watford (a) and Norwich City (h) before the end of the year, and rank top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture between Gameweeks 11 and 20.

The likes of Gallagher, Zaha and Marc Guehi (£4.5m) have all caught the eye at Selhurst Park this season, but Mitchell should be included in that group too, and could be a nice budget differential for our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

JAMES WARD-PROWSE

  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £6.3m
  • GW11-15 fixtures: AVL | nor | liv | LEI | BHA

After recording a career-high 15 attacking returns in FPL last season, James Ward-Prowse (£6.3m) – now back from suspension – is an interesting differential for the next two fixtures.

A product of the Saints academy, the 27-year-old has become a vital part of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl’s midfield set-up, and played every minute of the club’s previous two Premier League campaigns. 

Key to Ward-Prowse’s appeal is his ability from set-pieces and deliveries from wide areas. This season, he is averaging 7.5 crosses per 90 minutes, while Gameweek 11 opponents Aston Villa have conceded 44 attempts direct from set-plays, which ranks 19th amongst all teams in the division. Those frailties were evident recently against both Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers, when Dean Smith’s side looked particularly vulnerable defending dead-ball situations.

It’s also worth noting that Ward-Prowse has found the back of the net twice in eight appearances this term, against Newcastle United and Chelsea, both from the penalty spot, while he has also created 11 chances and as a result, 0.78 expected assists (xA). 

Southampton are an improving side, who have taken points from Man City and West Ham United this season, and are now unbeaten in the last three league fixtures. Both of their next two opponents sit in the bottom three of the last six form table, which suggests that Ward-Prowse could do well as a 2.1% owned differential.

SADIO MANE

  • FPL ownership: 3.9%
  • Price: £11.9m
  • GW11-15 fixtures: whu | ARS | SOU | eve | wol

Having included Sadio Mané (£11.9m) in this column ahead of Gameweek 1, he has since gone on to bag attacking returns in seven of his nine Premier League starts, and now ranks fourth in the player standings, with 57 FPL points.

Across the opening ten Gameweeks, he ranks second amongst all players for non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG) and third for goal attempts, shots in the box and expected goal involvement (xGI). All of those totals are behind team-mate Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), of course, but as a differential tactic, there could be an argument to pair him up with the Egyptian, and double-up on Liverpool’s premium midfielders.

Notably, the Reds’ attacking form has gone up another gear in 2021/22. Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, and have racked up a whopping 41 goals in their last 13 matches alone, averaging over three goals per game. During that run, they have scored at least two goals each time, and recently hit five against Manchester United, Watford and FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League. It’s also worth noting that they comfortably lead their Premier League rivals for goals scored, shots in the box, big chances, efforts on target and expected goals (xG).

Next up for Liverpool is a tricky trip to in-form West Ham United, before they take on Arsenal (h) – who have conceded more chances from their right-flank than any other Premier League side this term – Southampton (h), Everton (a) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a).

Mané has delivered a string of impressive displays in 2021/22, and is an intriguing differential to sit alongside Salah in our FPL midfields.

  1. Totti
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    townsend to:

    A) son
    B) Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Townsend to Son? Robbed a bank, mate?

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Hahahahahahaha
        i have 2 FT and 3.3 itb
        may be dias-> 4.8 defender (mitchel)

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Haha. Cheers. Personally, I'd do that move.

          Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who scores more (gw 12)?

    A. Son (LEE)
    B. Bruno (wat)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      New manager bounce baby!

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Leeds are atrocious. They let Norwich score against them

        Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Cancelo & Dougkas Luiz to Reguilon/Rudiger and Mbeumo on the cards after IB. Stupid losing Cancelo or not?

    Open Controls
    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Don't like Cancelo move at all. City still posting elite defensive numbers

      Open Controls
    2. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Cancelo got 3 assists last night - watch the highlights if you didn't see it. He literally could have scored 2 goals and got 8 assists! Insane involvement!

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I read that. But what a failure since gw8 wc

        Open Controls
        1. Clay Davis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Patience. If you get rid now it's another transfer booked to get him back!

          Open Controls
  4. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Right Subs aside, is my current starting 11 the right one?

    Ramsdale
    Livra Rudiger Chilwell Duffy
    Gallagher Salah(C) Sarr
    Antonio Ronaldo Vardy

    Foster Benrahma Gray Coady

    Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which options this GW:

    A) Vardy (lee)
    B) Toney (NOR)

    1) Duffy (NEW)
    2) Livramento (AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      No! I won't choose between those options!! It's too hard, you can't make me

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Can't you start both A and B? If you're still forced to choose, A.
      2 if you have Sanchez. Or else 1.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        A and B is a transfer, 1 and 2 is a benching

        Open Controls
    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    4. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
  6. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Well, currently settled on Armstrong>Broja unless any surprises in the pressers tomorrow. On the excitement scale this is one level up from changing my keeper.

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Haha, I might need to do it too. You sure Broja starts though? Could see a cameo and ease back over IB

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        No not sure, but he's going to be on my bench so not too worried

        Open Controls
        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Alright, starter for me so undecided on what to do. Could start White too but low upside

          Open Controls
  7. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Livra James
    Salah Foden Mbuemo Raphina
    Vardy Antonio
    (Foster Hwang Walker Brownhill)

    2FT & 1.2ITB

    1) Walker > Chilwell
    2) Walker > Reguilon
    3) Brownhill & Vardy > Son & Broja
    4) Mbuemo & Vardy > Son & Toney

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      1. Can get Son later

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Hwang over livra

      Open Controls
  8. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Suggestions please guys :-

    1FT and £0.2 ITB

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Rudiger Coady Livra (Manquilo Williams)
    Salah ESR Raphina Foden (Gray)
    Ronaldo Antonio Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Save. Can get a Spurs attacker next week maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Good plan.

        Open Controls
  9. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Have 2 FT. Plan is to get a Spurs attacker and Jota.

    Salah HAVERTZ SARR Raphinha
    RONALDO Antonio Toney

    Pick one.

    A Sarr Ronaldo> Jota Wilson. (Havertz>Son GW12)

    B Sarr Ronaldo> Kane Trossard/Mbuemo. (Havertz>Jota GW12)

    Thinking A because it gives me a GW to see who is the better option out of Son and Kane

    Open Controls
    1. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think I'd just sell Sarr & roll FT to have 2 over IB & more flexibility to decide between Son/Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yes could do that. But can't get Jota with one transfer. Have nothing ITB.

        Really tempted by Jota.

        Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Start one each:

    A: Mbeumo(have Toney)
    B: Jimenez

    Y: Duffy(have Sanchez)
    Z: Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      AZ

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      AZ

      Open Controls
    3. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A and Y

      Open Controls
  11. The Alli Way
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    A) Azpi > James and Gray > Mbuemo

    B) Azpi > James, Gray > Foden and Antonio > King (-4)

    Current Team:
    Sa (Steer)
    Azpi Dias Rudiger (Livra (Manq))
    Salah (C) Son Raph Gray (Sissoko)
    Vardy Antonio Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Steer to Foster.

      Open Controls
  12. Óró Sé…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Tricky decision … can get either Kane or Son in this week for free …

    A. Kane (selling Ronaldo)
    B. Son (selling Saka against Watford + £ itb)
    C. Stick, save 2FTs over the break

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Well, personally I prefer Son but in that case I'd play Saka this week & get Son after. If you'd rather have Kane I'd make the move from Ronaldo now.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Selling Saka when he has Watford home just isn't a good idea. I don't trust Kane, so perhaps it's not a bad idea just to wait and see. You have no Mount/Foden/Raphinha to sell for Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Óró Sé…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Could sell Raphinha instead of Saka but think I want to keep him for another wee while …

        Open Controls
    4. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Save a FT, wait and see how they do under Conte

      Open Controls
  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Starting Antonio (vs Liv) over Raphinha is a bit annoying, but what is everyone else planning to do?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sold Antonio on WC. Would start Raphinha over Antonio but depends in your bench.

      Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Don't have either anymore but would start Raphinha out of the 2.

      Open Controls
    3. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Benchboost

      Open Controls
  14. big_fat_ARSEnal
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Am I crazy for considering captaining Son over Salah? I think Everton are a lot worse than West Ham, and have a feeling spurs may get a 'new manager bounce' right away. However, Salah is obviously in incredible form.

    Open Controls
    1. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Spurs haven't had a shot on target in their last 3 halves of PL football.

      Not worth the risk imo

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Crazy is a bit strong ! Stick with Salah captain for now.

      Open Controls
  15. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    To simplify it.

    A Get in Kane Mbuemo this week. Jota In GW12.

    B Get in Jota Wilson this week. Son in GW12.

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A. Jota's fixture not that great, Mbuemo > Wilson in my opinion. But also does depend on who you're selling for these players, both A and B decent

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Selling Ronaldo Havertz and Sarr. Same for both options.

        Open Controls
        1. krawiecus
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Fair, good sells. Hold Havertz this week, Jota for him in GW12. Get Mbeumo and Kane

          Open Controls
          1. Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Holding Havertz either way and selling in GW12. Kane gives a direct route back to Ronaldo GW16 makes it more feasible.

            Thanks mate!

            Open Controls
    3. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Whilst I prefer Son, I'll be getting Kane instead. Easy switch to Ronaldo gw15/16

      Open Controls
  16. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Worth doing Armstrong -> Broja or roll the FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      That's so sideways. Armstrong could start . If it's Armstrong to Toney then I'd look at it.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Just because they're playing Norwich? Toney has 2 goals in 10 games.

        Open Controls
        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I said "I'd give it a look". Atleast better than what he is supposed to be doing.
          If you have a better solution then let us know too.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Rolling is better. He never mentioned Toney or what he is supposed to be doing. Asked a binary question.

            My question to you wasn't binary.

            Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    3. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours ago

      I dont think its sideways if you're starting him (and especially not if you're otherwise starting Armstrong). I'm just guessing really but I think Broja is current 1st choice when fit

      Open Controls
    4. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Roll the FT

      Open Controls
  17. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Bench Antonio or Livra?

    Open Controls
    1. big_fat_ARSEnal
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Maybe a hot take, but I'm benching Antonio. I'm also starting Tierney tho who may not play at all, so there's a good chance I get Antonio's points anyways.

      Open Controls
    2. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Play Antonio, bench Livra

      Open Controls
  18. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Anyone rolling the dice on Pukki? Nice fixtures, nailed and the downgrade from Antonio could get me Foden on 2 FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I'd rather downgrade to Broja at 5.0m

      Open Controls
  19. Clay Davis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Lads and lasses... what are your thoughts on the following plan to use BENCHBOOST...

    Current team:
    Sa
    Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger
    Salah, Jota, Raphinha, Mbeumo
    Vardy, Antonio, Jimenez

    Gunn, Duffy, Livramento, McArthur

    TRANSFERS
    2FT and 1m ITB
    1/ Gunn --> Ramsdale

    This will give me a bench of:
    Ramsdale (WAT), Duffy (NEW), Livramento (AVL), McArthur (WOL)

    So thinking BENCHBOOST, baby!

    If there is one thing I learnt last season it was that Benchboost was a curse. Spent multiple hits getting bench players for the January DGW only for them to either flopp (leeds boys), get injured (Fabianski) or get rotated. It was also a nightmare planning moves ahead to use the bench boost. Felt like I had my hands tied behind my back on transfers, and in the end only ended up with 16pts from the chip.

    So this season, I swore if I saw an opportunity to use it early, I'd take it. Then I can focus on my first team (rather than the bench).

    The way I see it is I want Ramsdale for the long term so picking him up now at 4.7m seems prudent, then bomb off Sa when his fixtures turn GW15.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Upgrade Jimmy Mac. Great player but not FPL wise. But could work. I am thinking of Bench Boosting soon as a possibility

      Open Controls
      1. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Jimenez?

        Open Controls
      2. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Ah, James Mc lol - forgot i had him

        Open Controls
      3. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Think I'll just keep McArthur - nailed 2 pts, maybe get lucky and get an assist.

        I'd rather keep the transfer, upgrading him would be a wasted transfer and lead to hits to release funds again.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Cool lol

          Open Controls
  20. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Did Sarr -> Gallagher for my FT, GTG?

    Sa
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell
    Salah - Son - Saka - Gallagher
    Vardy - Jimenez - Toney

    4.0 - Livra - Allan - Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  21. Kloppage Time
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which Spurs attack are you thinking in bringing in from GW12 onwards?
    a) Son
    b) Kane
    C) Both

    Open Controls
    1. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Kane - easy switch to Ronaldo gw15/16

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I like Son more. Possibly OOP. Much better form atm and cheaper. But I think I am going Kane solely because of easy route back to CR.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Son. Defence could also be worth investing in once we can see who's nailed on. Lloris for now though. Conte should make them more solid.

      Open Controls
  22. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bench 1 for this GW:
    1) Livra (AVL)
    2) White (WAT)

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  23. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Sorry for asking a cheeky question without having time to answer anyone else's posts.

    But as a Vardy/Antonio/Jiminez owner who do you get rid this week for Toney.

    A. Vardy Plus sets up Son move nicely without a hit. Negaitive hates Leeds (Sheff Wed fan) and cold smash them (but never has smashed anything when i have ever owned him) 🙂

    B. Antonio. Plus. Could score against anyone and bought him GW1. Negative. Fixtures are tough and hammies could go COuld buy him back for 0.2m more in a few weeks if he doesn't do well so no biggy.

    C. Jimenez. Plus. Ticks over nicely, with Good recent returns. Negative IB break may rest GW12, Palace is easy, just as difficult as Antonio IMO. Could get him or Hwang back GW13. Thinking of 3-5-2 moving forward.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Neither of them. All in better form than Toney. He might score against a poor Norwich dide and revive his awful form but wouldn't sell either of those for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  24. Tomas_brolin
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Play Dias or Sarr this week?

    Want to roll my transfer ideally, by could do

    Sarr to ESR/mbuemo

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Dias.

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      both are fine

      if u want to roll u can do that and play dias and move sarr on in the IB

      but getting either ESR or Mbuemo arent bad moves, I was considering ESR as well but have decided to roll and keep 2 for the IB.

      Open Controls
  25. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Am I good to go ?

    Ramsdale
    Trent, Chilly, James, Cancelo
    Salah, Foden, Mbuemo, Havertz
    Antonio, Vardy

    Hwang, Livra 1st and 2nd sub

    Was considering havertz out to Esr but I think saving transfer is better.

    Any thoughts ? and changes in line up or bench order ?

    Open Controls
  26. Rothwelljohn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Which 1 player to bench ?

    Cancelo
    Antonio
    Hwang

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.