Frisking the Fixtures December 1

Who has the best fixtures in FPL over the Christmas period?

Our regular frisk of the fixtures sees us assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) clubs and players with – in theory – the strongest run of league matches over the festive period.

We’ll take a glance at those with less favourable schedules in a follow-up piece.

Generally we take a look at the next six matches in this article but we’ll extend this to seven Gameweeks here, which takes us all the way to the New Year’s Day set of fixtures.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

We’ll also point you in the direction of our look at the turnaround times between the December matches below:

FPL festive fixture schedule: When might Premier League sides rotate the most?

BEST FIXTURES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ralf Rangnick couldn’t have timed his arrival much better in terms of giving himself the best chance of handing Manchester United a new manager bounce.

Stiffer tests against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are now out of the way and United now remarkably don’t face another ‘big six’ club until Gameweek 28 in March, when they visit their cross-city rivals.

All of their opponents from now until the end of 2021 are, at the time of writing, in the bottom half of the table, too.

Crystal Palace, who provide the opposition in Gameweek 15, looked like being a tougher test a fortnight ago but injuries to Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and James McArthur (£4.4m) have slightly derailed the Eagles of late and Joel Ward (£4.5m) will be suspended at the weekend.

In terms of FPL transfer targets, that’s more difficult, as we’ve yet to see what shape and personnel Rangnick favours. Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) was benched in Gameweek 13, for example; was that Carrick’s decision alone or was, as some conspiracy theorists suggest, the veteran German pulling the strings already?

Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) is certainly garnering a bit of interest, given that he seems to have the attributes to thrive in Rangnick’s set-up, but we may have to wait a game or two to see just who looks like flourishing in a new-look United side.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pinpointing the best City assets is tricky for a different reason, as we enter the time of the season when Pep Guardiola’s starting XIs become even harder to second-guess.

Still, we’re not likely to be selling the likes of Joao Cancelo (£6.7m) even if the odd rest might be forthcoming in December.

City also have the advantage of a Champions League dead rubber on December 7, in between Gameweeks 15 and 16, and a full week of rest in between Gameweels 18 and 19, when seven other Premier League clubs are in EFL Cup quarter-final action.

As for the league fixtures themselves, some porous defences (Watford, Newcastle and Leicester have just one clean sheet between them this season) will provide inviting opposition for the likes of Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) and, if fit, Phil Foden (£8.2m), while Wolves and Leeds are hardly firing on all cylinders at the other end of the pitch, averaging less than one goal per game at the time of writing.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The jury is still out on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, at least ahead of Thursday’s clash with Brentford.

Still, that encounter with the Bees is the first of three meetings with newly-promoted clubs between now and the New Year, while Leicester’s leaky backline – who haven’t kept a clean sheet since the opening day – means that the Gameweek 17 encounter at the King Power Stadium ought to really be a bluer shade on the ticker for the likes of Harry Kane (£12.3m) and Son Heung-min (£10.4m).

We might also have a juicy-looking Double Gameweek 21 for Spurs, should certain events in the EFL Cup quarter-finals transpire.

Gameweek 16 might still be a jumping-off point for many Fantasy managers in order to fund moves for Manchester United’s premium assets, as the backlines of Brighton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace (at least from open play in the Eagles’ case) have been three of the better-performing rearguards this season.

ALSO CONSIDER

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal 4

The Gameweek 21 clash between Liverpool (wol | AVL | NEW | tot | LEE | lei | che) and Chelsea (whu | LEE | EVE | wol | avl | BHA | LIV) is the primary reason why these two title challengers don’t feature higher up the Season Ticker in the period studied but reduce the lookahead to six Gameweeks and the outlook is rosier.

Back-to-back home matches for both clubs in Gameweeks 16 and 17 certainly catch the eye, albeit that does come after a tougher test for the Blues away at West Ham on Saturday.

The clean sheet prospects for Reece James (£6.3m) et al look particularly bright in between, with Leeds, Everton, Wolves and Brighton all in the bottom half for goals scored over the last six matches. Steven Gerrard seems to be making Aston Villa more of a compact, conservative team, too: the Villans are second-bottom for both possession and expected goals under his rule.

Antonio the most-sold FPL player of Gameweek 13 as budget defender Ait-Nouri impresses 1

Gameweek 18 looks like a good time to be targeting West Ham United (CHE | bur | ars | NOR | SOU | wat | cry) players again after their tough recent run but there is also an appealing match against Burnley sandwiched by trickier-looking London derbies: the Clarets have kept only one clean sheet all season, and even that was against Norwich.

Burnley (new | WHU | WAT | avl | EVE | mun | lee) themselves have some decent fixtures littered amongst some harder-on-paper tests and we know from past experience that Sean Dyche tends to eschew rotation even in busy periods, which is a selling point itself with benchings and breathers rife elsewhere. Crystal Palace‘s matches (mun | EVE | SOU | wat | tot | NOR | whu) actually rotate very well with those of Dyche’s troops over the festive season, giving a run of Newcastle (a), Everton (h), Watford (h), Watford (a), Everton (h), Norwich (h) and Leeds (a) through to New Year, should those with sizeable budgets have the cash free to consider to a not-exactly-cheap Maxwel Cornet (£6.1m)/Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) pairing.

And anyone with Ben White (£4.4m) and Tino Livramento (£4.5m) in their squads has a good stretch of games at their disposal from now until the beginning of January. The Arsenal (eve | SOU | WHU | lee | nor | WOL | MCI) and Southampton (BHA | ars | cry | BRE | whu | TOT | NEW) defensive rotation gives a run of Brighton (h), Southampton (h), Crystal Palace (a), Brentford (h), Norwich (a), Wolves (h) and Newcastle (h) up until Gameweek 21.

432 Comments
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Wood a cheeky punt until GW20?

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Why not. Forwards are all poor anyway

        Open Controls
    2. Willco97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I'm going there, I think for GW15, but dead-ending my team for WC in GW16

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Uniteds fixtures are seriously good. Shame they aren't.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Thinking about getting De Gea or/and Sancho.

        Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I think DDG, Ronaldo, Rashford and Sancho are worthy of consideration

        Open Controls
      3. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        They might get better though.

        Open Controls
    4. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      With gundo out for today’s game possibly,makes him a great option at the weekend then!
      Not too disappointed I guess.

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          What’s the news on him?

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Probably out for today’s game.

            Open Controls
        • schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Be wary, he could have a knock if the rumours are correct and hasn't travelled with the squad. Hope you're correct though!

          Open Controls
        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Unless it's COVID lol

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Well can’t rule that out either 😛
            The no travelling part is what makes me suspicious.
            I would’ve been extremely glad if he was just benched or something

            Open Controls
          2. schlupptheweek
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Would be slightly ironic if KDB were to take his place back due to this reason

            Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Still time to hop on the Jota train ?
        Or better to get in early on City mids B.Silva or Foden ahead of good run of fixtures - and accept the rotation

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Ive made my bed with double Chelksi and double city def.

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            I'm now on template 2xChelski, Cancelo, TAA and Livra, so room for one Citeh possibly also premium GK

            Open Controls
          2. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            5 at the back. Cool.

            Open Controls
        2. 97PG
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Not at all late on Jota. Get in tonight and he'll instantly rise 0.1 for you

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Might do that. Question is, downgrade Vardy or Antonio

            Open Controls
      3. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Good to see Antonio pictured here. Hoping his form changes with those good fixtures coming up for West Ham.

        Open Controls
      4. Meechoo115
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Don’t want to spend two transfers this week so won’t sell Mbuemo until I sell Kane after weekend

          So to avoid wasting one of my two FTs? How about Pukki to Armstrong?

          Then play

          Ramsdale
          Trent. Cancelo. James. Alonso. Livra
          Salah c. Jota. Raph
          Armstrong. Kane

          Foster. Antonio. Mbuemo. Brownhill

          Open Controls
        • Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          As a Kane captainer and with 3 playing options on bench i hope for mayhem

          Open Controls
          1. Threat Level Midnight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            I stand shoulder to shoulder with you!

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Let's go Kane. (Towards dissapointments, together.)

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Might mean more Kane C unfortunately

                Open Controls
                1. Threat Level Midnight
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Salah will come on if hes benched. 100%

                  Open Controls
                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Salah will come on

                  Open Controls
          2. TyroneGAA
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            As an Everton supporter I decided not to cap salah and went Kane.. gona be a long night lads

            Open Controls
        • squ1rrel
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Would you do Jimenez + Saka -> King + Jota for 2 FT?

          Open Controls
          1. Meechoo115
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Yes though would you have to play King this week?

              Open Controls
              1. squ1rrel
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Have Livra, Williams, Allan as alternatives

                Open Controls
            • Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Need Alonso to get at least 8 tonight to warrant me selling Raphinha to get him!

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Oh Kaptain Kane.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I know, annoying but it was always the plan to have both Chelsea wingbacks long term

                Open Controls
          3. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Well if it’s a Gundogan no show will need a livramento cleansheet I guess
            No pressure..

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              What's the Gundogan news?

              Any reason he won't play?

              Open Controls
          4. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            SofaScore.com possible line up with Daka and no Vardy.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              The Livescore one has Vardy, means very little.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Yeah, they're just guessing pre match.

                Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Reliable Leicester ITK has already posted the XI; Vardy apparently starts.
              https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1466045954151403531

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Cheers.

                Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                He’s solid.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Yeah I follow him too for Leicester City news.

                  Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  The Big Strong Leicester Boys:

                  Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Lookman, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

                  Open Controls
            3. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              So many guessing sites… we can also guess ourselves in our sofas

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Sofascore is good for in game stats.

                But it's just a possible pre match line up.

                Open Controls
          5. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            2FTs, so need to spend at least 1, suggestions on who to sell/buy?

            Sanchez
            TAA, James, Rudiger, Cancelo
            Salah, Jota, Gallagher, Raphina
            Kane, Jimenez

            Subs: Steele, Broja, White, Sissoko

            0.9 in the bank

            Open Controls
            1. Meechoo115
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Jiminez to Armstrong / Wood

                Then Kane / Raph to lukaku / gundo?

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Thanks! Or get

                  A) Lukaku for Kane
                  B) Rudiger to Alonso
                  C) Sanchez to Ramsdale
                  D) Gallagher to city mid?

                  Open Controls
            2. Meechoo115
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                If city have no kdb gundo Grealish or Foden v a pumped up Villa …. Hmmm could be a tricky game for them

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  It was always going to be a tricky game vs the new manager bounce with 2 wins on the trot.

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Jesus, Mahrez, Sterling with Bernardo and Rodri in midfield will still do the job

                  Open Controls
                  1. Meechoo115
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      Probably !

                      Open Controls
                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Cancelo, Bilva and Jesus have been live wires this season too

                    Zinch is arguably more attacking than Walker (if the lineup is true), so might make up for the missing attacking mid

                    Mahrez has been more prolific than Grealish so far, and Sterling is in form

                    Not exactly second team. Just not Pep's preferred XI for this season so far

                    Open Controls
                3. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  going to log off until the games start to avoid lineup rumors

                  hope today's games go great for everyone !

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    It's not like we can change our FPL lineups 😀

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    I take no (serious) notice of them really. It's past the deadline so not like we can change any outcome.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Meechoo115
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Indeed. Hit jackpot with Pukki and Raph yesterday so pleased with this GW so far

                      Open Controls
                    • Duke Silver ☑
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      The day after a midweek deadline is always a sh1tshow on social media.

                      Open Controls
                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Like this one?

                      https://twitter.com/FPL_Salah/status/1466082287074824194?t=-BBGYZOkgGXIIgYykrnZaQ&s=19

                      Open Controls
                      1. Holmes
                        • 8 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        Stones punt in draft failed...

                        Open Controls
                        1. CBonci
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          Same. And I also have Foden and Gundo…yikes

                          Open Controls
                  4. OLA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Which is better options to go for you?

                    A) White + Ronaldo
                    B) Alonso plus Lukaku

                    The ideal is Alonso plus Ronaldo I guess, but don’t have enough cash

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        1 hour ago

                        B is excellent

                        Open Controls
                      • Little Red Lacazette
                        • 5 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      • RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      • Ze_Austin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        45 mins ago

                        How about Alonso plus a Man U mid?

                        I don't trust Lukaku with the way Tuchel used him before his injury. I had him and it was frustrating to watch

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ze_Austin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          44 mins ago

                          My target is Alonso - Sancho - Jesus for that axis

                          Open Controls
                          1. OLA
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            28 mins ago

                            Too risky to get United mid, unless mid is Fernandes. But I consider that options as well, yes

                            Open Controls
                    2. Meechoo115
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Random one … it POTY was selected now who would you suggest are the six candidates

                        I would say

                        Salah. Trent. Cancelo. Bernardo. Rice. Mendy

                        Open Controls
                      • Ze_Austin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        That Romero update could be bad for Reguilón owners

                        They were already bad enough at defending. They have replacements, but it's easy to see why they got Romero

                        Open Controls

