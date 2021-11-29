298
Fixtures November 29

Chelsea set for blank and double Gameweeks as new Burnley v Spurs date awaited

298 Comments
Chelsea are poised to blank in Gameweeks 24 and 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after FIFA announced the dates for the rearranged Club World Cup this morning.

The Blues’ matches against Brighton and Hove Albion (February 8) and Arsenal (February 12) will have to be rescheduled as a result, so the Seagulls and the Gunners will both have one blank apiece as well.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will very likely get at least two Double Gameweeks, then, and potentially more depending on their progress in the domestic cup competitions.

Meanwhile, we still await a date for Sunday’s postponed match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

WHEN DOES THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE?

The Club World Cup takes place in the United Arab Emirates between February 3-12, although Chelsea won’t be involved in the early rounds and instead enter at the semi-final stage.

The draw for that competition will be held today at 4pm GMT.

WILL CHELSEA DEFINITELY BLANK IN GAMEWEEKS 24 AND 25?

Providing the competition goes ahead (Covid put paid to the originally scheduled tournament in Japan in December), then Chelsea will very likely blank in Gameweek 24 and probably in Gameweek 25, too.

The FA Cup fourth round immediately precedes Gameweek 24, while the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League gets underway in the midweek after Gameweek 25.

February 2022 datesCompetition
Sat 5FA Cup 4th round
Sun 6FA Cup 4th round
Mon 7
Tue 8Gameweek 24
Wed 9Gameweek 24
Thu 10
Fri 11
Sat 12Gameweek 25
Sun 13Gameweek 25
Mon 14
Tue 15UCL last 16, 1st leg
Wed 16UCL last 16, 1st leg

The weekend of February 5/6 (just before Gameweek 24) would only be free if Chelsea and one of Arsenal or Brighton lose their FA Cup 3rd round ties, which seems like a bit of a stretch.

Chelsea are definitely through to the Champions League round of 16 but may not be in European action on Tuesday/Wednesday February 15/16 – that’s because those knockout round ties are being spread out, with four of the eight last-16 clashes taking place a week later.

Even if the Blues aren’t in Champions League action just after Gameweek 25, the Premier League have generally (but not always) tried to avoid a clash with UEFA club competitions when rearranging fixtures. Manchester City v Southampton was rearranged for a Champions League night last season with no other windows free, however, so that does remain an emergency option.

WHEN COULD CHELSEA GET DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

Chelsea won’t get a Double Gameweek in 2021 due to there not being a free midweek/weekend remaining this calendar year.

Here are some other dates when the outstanding games against Brighton and Arsenal could theoretically be accommodated.

Double Gameweek 21
January 2022 datesCompetition
Sat 1Gameweek 21
Sun 2Gameweek 21
Mon 3Gameweek 21
Tue 4EFL Cup semi-finals, 1st leg
Wed 5EFL Cup semi-finals, 1st leg
Thu 6
Fri 7
Sat 8FA Cup 3rd round
Sun 9FA Cup 3rd round
Mon 10
Tue 11EFL Cup semi-finals, 2nd leg
Wed 12EFL Cup semi-finals, 2nd leg
Thu 13
Fri 14Gameweek 22
Sat 15Gameweek 22
Sun 16Gameweek 22

A Double Gameweek 21 is only a possibility if Chelsea are eliminated from the EFL Cup quarter-finals. Brighton are already out of that competition but Arsenal face Sunderland in the last eight so are hot favourites to progress.

POSSIBLE GW21 DOUBLES:

  • Chelsea: Liverpool (h) and Arsenal (h)/Brighton (a)
  • Brighton: Everton (a) and Chelsea (h)
  • Arsenal: Man City (h) and Chelsea (a)
Double Gameweek 22
January 2022 datesCompetition
Fri 14Gameweek 22
Sat 15Gameweek 22
Sun 16Gameweek 22
Mon 17
Tue 18FA Cup 3rd round replays
Wed 19FA Cup 3rd round replays
Thu 20
Fri 21Gameweek 23
Sat 22Gameweek 23
Sun 23Gameweek 23

A Double Gameweek 22 is a stronger possibility if Chelsea plus one of Arsenal or Brighton avoid the need for a FA Cup 3rd round replay.

POSSIBLE GW22 DOUBLES:

  • Chelsea: Man City (a) and Arsenal (h)/Brighton (a)
  • Brighton: Crystal Palace (h) and Chelsea (h)
  • Arsenal: Spurs (a) and Chelsea (a)
Double Gameweek 27
February/March 2022 datesCompetition
Sat 26Gameweek 27
Sun 27Gameweek 27/EFL Cup final
Mon 28
Tue 1FA Cup 5th round
Wed 2FA Cup 5th round
Thu 3
Fri 4
Sat 5Gameweek 28
Sun 6Gameweek 28

Double Gameweek 27 is unlikelier and would require many things to fall into place, including Chelsea to be out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Even then, it would depend on what Brighton/Arsenal and the Blues’ Gameweek 27 opponents, Leicester, do in the domestic cup competitions.

In actual fact, a Chelsea blank looks more likely than a double here – the EFL Cup final clashes with Gameweek 27, with the FA Cup fifth round taking place a few days later.

Chelsea progressing to the EFL Cup final and the fifth round of the FA Cup could leave them with the following schedule in the first two months of 2022:

  • GW21: Liverpool (h)
  • GW22: Man City (a)
  • GW23: Spurs (h)
  • GW24: Blank
  • GW25: Blank
  • GW26: Crystal Palace (a)
  • GW27: Blank
Other possibilities

Gameweek 33 and especially Gameweek 36 stand the best chance of being wider Double Gameweeks, whether they involve Chelsea’s Gameweek 24 and 25 postponed matches or otherwise.

Gameweek 33 also clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals, however, so the following free midweek may have to accommodate any postponed Premier League games from that weekend.

And as previously mentioned, Chelsea will have two free midweeks for possible ’emergency’ Premier League fixtures between Gameweeks 25 and 30 depending on when their Champions League last-16 tie is scheduled for.

WHEN WILL BURNLEY V SPURS BE REARRANGED FOR?

Chelsea set for blank and double Gameweeks as new Burnley v Spurs date awaited

Spurs are in a similar boat to Chelsea.

If they lose to West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, then their postponed Gameweek 13 clash with Burnley could theoretically be accommodated as part of a juicy-looking Double Gameweek 21.

POSSIBLE GW21 DOUBLES:

  • Spurs: Watford (a) and Burnley (a)
  • Burnley: Leeds (a) and Spurs (h)

If that fails to happen, then Gameweek 22 could host the outstanding game provided neither side needed an FA Cup third-round replay.

POSSIBLE GW22 DOUBLES:

  • Spurs: Arsenal (h) and Burnley (a)
  • Burnley: Leicester (h) and Spurs (h)

The weekend of February 5/6 (just before Gameweek 24) would only be free if Spurs and Burnley lose their FA Cup 3rd round ties.

A Double Gameweek 27 would again require Spurs to be out of both domestic cups and Burnley to not reach the FA Cup fifth-round stage.

  1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Rank these players based on your expectations of points this week:

    A. Gallagher
    B. Raphinna
    C. Jimenez
    D. ASM

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        C B D A

        Open Controls
      • Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Was thinking of Gallagher to be first...

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            May be ahead of ASM, but I'll place Jimenez and Raphinha ahead of Gallagher

            Open Controls
      • La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Bottom of previous page

        What to do here chaps? Keen to sell Auba for -4

        Ramsdale
        Trent Cancelo Semedo
        Jota Salah Raphinha ESR Bilva
        Auba Jimenez

        Steele Livramento Duffy Scarlet

        No FT and 3.3m ITB

        A) Auba ➡ Kane -4
        B) Auba ➡ Vardy -4
        C) Auba ➡ Jesus -4
        D) no hits

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
          • jonnybhoy
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            A or B for me deffos not C. I'd go B personally based on form

            Open Controls
            1. northernmuppet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I'd agree with this or save.. not as if United have been too tight at the back..

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Yea but have you seen how Auba plays? Shocking stuff

                Open Controls
        2. AnfieldLad
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Hwang -> ASM

          Yay or nay?

          Nay means save ft

          Open Controls
          1. northernmuppet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I think I'd save.. Norwich not the same now with Smith and Wolves fixtures isn't bad..

            Open Controls
            1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              33 mins ago

              Wolfes fixtures ain't bad? Go and take a closer look.

              Open Controls
          2. Mozumbus
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Y

              Open Controls
            • Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              56 mins ago

              Do it.

              Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              50 mins ago

              Yay

              Open Controls
          3. northernmuppet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Mbeumo + Foden -> BSilva + Gundogan (-4) - assuming Foden is out that is... really fancy the look of city's form and fixtures..

            Leaves me:

            Ramsdale (Foster)
            Cancelo; TAA; James; (Livo) (Duffy)
            Salah, Jota, BSilva, Gundogan, Raphina
            Wilson, Antonio; (Toney)

            Yes or No?

            Open Controls
            1. jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          4. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            A or B here??

            Salah, Foden, Raphina, Mbeumo (luiz)
            Kane, Antonio, Jiminez

            A) Foden > Jota
            B) Mbeumo+Jiminez > Jota+Dennis (-4)

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              • northernmuppet
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Wait for news on Foden first.. if he's fit then B.

                Open Controls
            2. mcsteely
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Bottomed last page

              Ramsdale
              Cancelo, TAA, James
              Salah, Raph, Gallagher, ESR
              Antonio, Jimenez, Kane

              Bench: Foster, Mitchell, Livra, Brownhill

              2FT
              A: Brownhill and Antonio to Jota and Gelhardt/King and move to 3-5-2
              B: Raphina to Jota
              C: Something else

              Open Controls
              1. airzeppelin
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                I had something similar but got Jota in a few weeks ago and I kept my Vardy from Kane, which was tough but the projections came good. I'd go B and if you want C, maybe Foster to Sa for free?

                Open Controls
            3. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              who to sell for Bilva
              A. Raphinna
              B. Gallagher

              I am thinking long-term

              Open Controls
              1. 97PG
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Long term gotta be Raph, but has 2 decent games on the horizon

                Open Controls
                1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Its okay, I just want to build a team that no one wants to play against.

                  Open Controls
            4. 97PG
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Are you keeping Raphinha after the next 2 with the awful Leeds schedule after?

              Personally might have bigger fires to put out so might just end up benching him for 4-5GWs, he's still insanely reliable for his price range.

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                56 mins ago

                will shift if I can, 4 games is to long to have 7m nailed on my bench for me, sooner take a punt on another mid priced mid and get him back if need be

                Open Controls
              2. Zinedine Kilbane
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                50 mins ago

                Shifting for Jota as he is my only viable route- shame to let him go as absolutely love watching him as a player

                Open Controls
              3. Hart-ake
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                47 mins ago

                if no other issues, I would let him go, don't see big returns from him at the moment and with those fixtures.

                Open Controls
              4. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I've made my 1 FT this week (Chilwell out), so he stays this week. I'll probably save in GW15 & bring in Bowen(?) in GW16.

                Not only are Bowen's fixtures good in general, but vast majority of them are teams with a weakness down the wing he plays on.

                Open Controls
            5. dshv
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Ramsdale foster
              James Taa Cancelo Livra Duffy
              Salah Foden Raphinha Gallagher Esr
              Antonio Kane Hwang

              0.9 itb 2ft

              Duffy to Reguilon just to have back up if foden is out, because want to keep foden?

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              2. Pukkipartyy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                No news of Foden?

                Open Controls
                1. 97PG
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Pep not in media today

                  Open Controls
                2. northernmuppet
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  When's the pep presser? We got to wait to tomorrow?

                  Open Controls
                3. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Thinking of binning to Jota?

                  Open Controls
              3. Hurnt
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Good evening all

                Gtg or use ft?

                Sanchez
                Taa Williams cancelo
                Salah(C) son Gallagher bilva
                Toney Wilson Kane

                Foster livramento duffy bissouma

                0.0 itb 1 ft

                I’m thinking save but want Alonso jota

                Open Controls
              4. HEY JUDE
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Everton play park the bus..
                  Maybe Salah hard to score..

                  Other option C this week is??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Big Hands Barry
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    They can play whatever they like, not stopping that liverpool train. Other option maybe kane

                    Open Controls
                  2. Mozumbus
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      No other option without increasing the risk

                      Open Controls
                  3. Tibbs
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Bit stuck on what to do here:

                    2FT and 0.3ITB

                    1) Jiminez + Raph and burn two trannys
                    2) Jimi + Raph > Jota + Saint max
                    3) McArthur> 4.7m (any ideas)
                    4) Something else

                    Sanchez / Steele
                    TAA / Rudiger / James / White / Livra
                    Salah / Raph/ ESR/ Son / McArthur
                    Jimi / Vardy / Toney

                    Open Controls
                    1. Big Hands Barry
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 36 mins ago

                      2

                      Open Controls
                    2. Mozumbus
                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                        Jiminez and Raphinha can outscore Jota and ASM

                        Open Controls
                    3. Big Hands Barry
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Best 4.5 for upcoming Christmas run?
                      A) Dier
                      B) Lamptey
                      C) White
                      D) Palace def/ other??

                      Thinking that order

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hart-ake
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        Play safe with White or Mitchell imo.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Foden + Duffy > ... which one would you prefer?

                      A. Reguilon Jota
                      B. Alonso Maddison
                      C. Alonso Gundogan
                      D. VVD Gallagher

                      Open Controls
                      1. Big Hands Barry
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      2. JurgenRodgers
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      3. 97PG
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        A or C

                        Open Controls
                      4. THFC4LIFE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      5. CRO KLOPP
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      6. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        Thank you!

                        Open Controls
                      7. Hart-ake
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        The one with Jota.

                        Open Controls
                    5. winchester
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Hey lads! What moves should be done here lads? Have 2ft and 1.2m itb. Cheers!

                      ramsdale
                      taa - cancelo - james
                      salah - raphinha - gallagher - son
                      antonio - vardy - hwang

                      (foster - duffy - livra - gilmour)

                      a) raph -> jota
                      b) duffy -> reguilon
                      c) something else?

                      Open Controls
                      1. THFC4LIFE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        A and roll the other ft

                        Open Controls
                        1. winchester
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          convinced that raph will not haul?

                          Open Controls
                      2. Mozumbus
                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                          1. winchester
                            • 1 Year
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            cheers. who would you bench, to make room for reguilon?

                            Open Controls
                      3. JurgenRodgers
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 35 mins ago

                        Start Toney or ESR?

                        Open Controls
                        1. THFC4LIFE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          ESR

                          Open Controls
                        2. Mozumbus
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            Toney

                            Open Controls
                          • thirddimension
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            Can’t make up my mind either! Currently on starting Toney

                            Open Controls
                          • Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            ESR. I'm not sure Brentford get much of a look in vs. Spurs.

                            Open Controls
                            1. dansully3
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Spurs are awful so he'll get more than a look, he'll get the full monty!

                              Open Controls
                        3. CRO KLOPP
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 35 mins ago

                          1 FT,0.8 itb

                          Ramsdale
                          TAA Cancelo James
                          Salah Son Raphinha Mbuemo
                          Antonio Jimenez Wilson
                          (4.0 Livra Luiz Laporte*)

                          A) Laporte to Alonso(bench Mbuemo)
                          B) Laporte and Mbuemo to Johnson and Jota (-4)
                          C) something else

                          Open Controls
                          1. THFC4LIFE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 8 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                            1. CRO KLOPP
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              Cheers

                              Open Controls
                        4. sfcspartans
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 33 mins ago

                          Ronaldo > Kane? Or hold?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Super Saints
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 31 mins ago

                            I'm holding so you should probably do it

                            Open Controls
                          2. Mozumbus
                              1 hour, 29 mins ago

                              I'll do

                              Open Controls
                            • Bushwhacker
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 21 mins ago

                              For free I'd do it. I don't think Ronaldo's bench cameo is going to be the last. His reaction at the end suggests he knows it too.

                              Open Controls
                            • sfcspartans
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              Cheers!

                              Open Controls
                          3. Zinedine Kilbane
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 33 mins ago

                            Who to sell for Reguilan- White or Livramento? Both valued at 4.4m.
                            Note i dont have Ramsdale- getting DDG for Mendy, which is a story for another day

                            Open Controls
                          4. Hart-ake
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                            Which one?

                            a) Bring in Alonso and bench Toney
                            b) Play Toney, bank FT

                            Open Controls
                            1. Mozumbus
                                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                            2. Little Red Lacazette
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 31 mins ago

                              Play Gallagher or ESR?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Super Saints
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                Both will blank again but i guess you have to go on fixture so play G

                                Open Controls
                                1. Little Red Lacazette
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                                  A 2 pointer from Palace in that uniform looks better than a bland red one.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Steve The Spud
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                Gallagher, united will improve imo

                                Open Controls
                            3. AC/DC AFC
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 18 mins ago

                              I know this is about Europa games but does this logic apply to Vardy being rested Wednesday Sunday premier league games too?

                              https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1465367638490718208?t=ggX5oGpTYnaaqT0mIwrkiQ&s=19

                              Open Controls
                            4. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 17 mins ago

                              2FT and this is the current team

                              Sanchez (Steele)
                              TAA James Cancelo, Rudiger
                              Raphinha Salah (C) Gallagher
                              Antonio Ronaldo Toney
                              SUBS - ESR Duffy Gilmour

                              A Ronaldo/Antonio/Gilmour to Vardy/King/Jota -4
                              B Ronaldo/Gilmour to Jimi/Jota
                              C Ronaldo/Antonio to Vardy/Jimi
                              D Ronaldo/Antonio to Kane/Jimi

                              Open Controls
                              1. Gingerman
                                • 1 Year
                                1 min ago

                                Not sure about Jimi's upcoming fixtures

                                Open Controls
                            5. airzeppelin
                              • 1 Year
                              1 hour, 12 mins ago

                              Worth a -4 considering the bench? Thanks.

                              Rams
                              TAA Cancelo James
                              Salah(C) Jota Gund Gallagher
                              Benteke Vardy Antonio
                              - Foster Livra Duffy D.Luiz -
                              1 FT / 0.9 ITB

                              Duffy to Alonso
                              Gallagher to Hudson-Odoi

                              Open Controls
                            6. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                              NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/29/which-fpl-players-are-suspended-or-nearing-a-one-match-ban-2/

                              Open Controls
                            7. Turns
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                              What to do here chaps? 2FT, £0.7m ITB

                              Sanchez
                              Trent Cancelo James
                              Jota Salah Foden* Mbuemo*
                              Kane Antonio Hwang
                              ------
                              Foster - Duffy* Livra Brownhill

                              (A) Foden, Duffy -> Bilva, Alonso (bench Mbuemo vs TOT)
                              (B) Foden, Duffy -> Gundo, Alonso (bench Mbuemo vs TOT)
                              (C) Mbuemo -> Gallaher, (roll the other FT)

                              A or B means I have a stronger bench going forward with Duffy being dropped. Also don't fancy going without Alonso

                              Open Controls
                            8. MikeNash404
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 8 mins ago

                              Mbeumo out this week for me. Who's the best option for the next 4/5 GWs?

                              A) Bsilva
                              B) Gundogan
                              C) Maddison
                              D) Cornet

                              Thanks

                              Open Controls
                              1. Turns
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                One of the City boys. Not sure which. Looking to ship Foden out for one of them to fund Alonso (and also due to Foden being out)

                                Open Controls
                            9. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              Wilson worth the money over ASM? Hope Howe effect will affect him

                              Open Controls
                              1. Turns
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                Don't fancy either to be honest

                                Open Controls
                            10. richarlison2348
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              A. Raphinha and Sarr to 4.4 and Jota
                              B. Vardy and Sarr to Jota and cheap striker

                              Open Controls

