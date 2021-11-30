991
Spot the Differential November 30

Rangnick’s appointment could see Sancho become powerful FPL differential

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Manchester United, West Ham United and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JADON SANCHO

  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £8.9m
  • GW14-18 fixtures: ARS | CRY | nor | bre | BHA

Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) has struggled to make much of an impact since his summer move to Manchester United, but has now scored in back-to-back matches under Michael Carrick, with goals against Villarreal and now Chelsea.

As a result, the former Borussia Dortmund winger is an intriguing differential for Fantasy managers, who under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, has the potential to shake up the current midfield template.

Against Chelsea on Sunday, United opted for a safety-first approach involving Nemanja Matic (£4.5m), Fred (£4.9m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) screening the back four. That allowed a more mobile front trio of Marcus Rashford (£9.4m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Sancho, with the latter putting in a particularly exciting shift, showing real composure for the visitor’s opener.

Notably, Sancho has all the attributes to thrive in Rangnick’s set-up, via his pressing ability, speed, direct running and off-the-ball movement. In fact, the German tactician spoke fondly of the winger just last year, when he suggested he was a unique talent: “I don’t see any other player with his combination of pace, being dangerous in front of goal and ability to get assists. He’s one of the best talents in Europe.”

United’s forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that he can kick on. Between Gameweeks 14 and 27, the Red Devils face just one side currently nestled in the top four, with particularly appealing matchups against Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Burnley before the end of the year.

Sancho is one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars, and with an ownership of just 2.1%, is a tempting midfield differential.

JARROD BOWEN

Is Jarrod Bowen the best FPL midfielder under £6.5m? 1
  • FPL ownership: 3.1%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW14-18 fixtures: BHA | CHE | bur | ars | NOR

We’ve been big on Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) for a while now, having included him in this column ahead of Gameweek 3. Now, after producing two goals and six assists in the 11 matches that followed, we think he’s worth talking about again.

Since his first attacking return of the season – an assist against Manchester United back in September, Bowen ranks joint-tenth amongst all players for expected goal involvement (xGI). Furthermore, his 24 goal attempts, 19 shots in the box and three big chances created are all also top 10 totals, which suggests he can offer real value in the coming weeks.

Corner-taking duties are another route to points for Bowen, which is especially relevant given that the Hammers’ are one of the deadliest sides in the division from dead-ball situations, with their total of six goals from set-plays only bettered by Liverpool across the opening 13 rounds.

As for the schedule, David Moyes’ side do have a couple of trickier-looking fixtures to navigate next, though it is worth noting that Brighton and Hove Albion have failed to win any of their last eight matches, while the schedule from Gameweek 16 right through until 27 is excellent. That includes games against Burnley, Norwich City, Southampton and Watford in December, all of which are particularly appealing for attackers.

Bowen has thrived as a winger for West Ham this term, and could be an effective differential for the festive period and beyond.

JAMES MADDISON

  • FPL ownership: 5.0%
  • Price: £6.6m
  • GW14-18 fixtures: sou | avl | NEW | TOT | eve

James Maddison (£6.6m) was one of Leicester City’s standout performers during their 4-2 win over Watford on Sunday, producing the game’s decisive moments.

The playmaker was rewarded for his performance in the Foxes’ 3-1 UEFA Europa League win over Legia Warsaw – when he also scored and provided an assist – by retaining his place in the starting XI in Gameweek 13. Pushed up into a no. 10 role, he was excellent throughout, making a smart run and composed finish for the opener, before then adding two assists for Jamie Vardy (£10.6m). He went close to more attacking returns too, ending the match with four goal attempts and five created chances, which suggests he could be a huge Fantasy differential in the coming weeks.

It was a really encouraging display from Maddison, who has struggled to live up to expectations in the early part of the season, with his manager heaping further praise on him after the match:

“It was great, you can see his quality, he was a real inspiration for us. We always have a point to prove every single day. For him it was looking at his game, he knows this is a game and a level where you are always looking to prove yourself. You can never be calm with that, you always have to be intense. You are seeing the work, not just with him but the confidence returning to the team. It’s not about the one player, it’s about the team but he was excellent today.”

As a result of that win, Leicester now sit five points adrift of the top four, with an appealing trio of fixtures up next: Southampton (a), Aston Villa (a) and Newcastle United (h).

Sunday’s performance was the best game we’ve seen from Maddison for some time, and given his kind price tag of just £6.6m, could be a nice differential option for our midfield set-ups.

  1. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Friends, gotta settle here:

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA / Cancelo / James (Dias / Livramento)
    Salah / Foden / Jota / Raphinha (Luiz)
    Antonio / Wilson / Toney

    A. Dias to Alonso
    B. Foden to Bernardo/Gündogan/Gallagher
    C. Hold

    Open Controls
    1. SAY MY NAME
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      b with gundo or gallagher (if for free, otherwise just play dias i think)

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes, for free — but I honestly fear losing Foden with upcoming City's fixtures..

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          the problem is his numbers dropped since he went wide (when Grealish got injured, basically).
          things change very quickly with Peps team though

          Open Controls
        2. SAY MY NAME
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          i just did the foden to gundogan swap, feel the same as you but wanted didn't want to hold foden if he misses a couple more games, frees up some cash too

          Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Who would you bench if A?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Foden, I think

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          C then for me.

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Appreciate it, sir

            Open Controls
  2. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah vc Jota Raphinha Gallagher
    Kane C Armstrong

    Foster King Lamptey Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'd captain Salah, but toss-up really. Good to go, yeah. Good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yeah could still chicken out of this. Main reason i want to do it is i think the few days rest could make a big difference.

        Open Controls
  3. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    G2g Roll ft

    Ramsdale
    James Reg Trent
    Salah Son Raph ESR
    CR7 Toney Dennis

    Foster Livra Manquillo Luiz

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      How much itb? I'd be tempted to use a ft on bench

      Open Controls
      1. Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        .1

        Open Controls
  4. Jrllo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Still struggling for good transfer options to avoid losing a FT.

    0.2 short of a straight Duffy > Alonso upgrade, but feel like Raph is a keeper this week, and not sure who I'd switch Antonio to after holding for all this time.

    2FT, 1.2 ITB...

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Duffy - Livramento
    Salah - Jota - Raphinha - Mbeumo - Brownhill
    Kane - Antonio - Toney

    Any other opinions, thoughts etc. very welcome. Utterly stumped.

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      What are you planning to do next week? If you get Alonso now (maybe sell Mbeumo?), you could save next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Jrllo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Next week's moves were largely going to be dictated by rotations etc. this week.

        In my mind, Raph in a week or two is an obvious option to switch. If £££ can be freed up elsewhere, he'd go up to a City mid.

        Held Antonio for the worst of WHM's fixture run, so don't see much sense in dropping him now unless for another guaranteed starter. And Toney > cheaper striker seems somewhat sideways in that I'm dropping 90 mins + pens.

        If not Alonso, then my other thoughts are towards dropping Duffy down to Johnson (4.0) or moving him over to someone like White for security of starts, or Lamptey for 60-70 mins + attacking threat each week. Would still have money in the bank to make my swaps further up the pitch

        Open Controls
  5. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Correct bench order according to RMT & FFF

    Toney (tot), Livra (LEI), Gilmour (new)

    Do you agree?

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  6. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Brownhill or Johnson,second on the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Johnson over Brownhill

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  7. toystory2wasok
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    a tricky week with several popular players injured/resting, but i'm still not sure it's worth shipping foden for bilva/gundo unless burning an FT.

    if foden is fit next week (likely, it seems) we'll be wanting him back, and if KDB is back next week (likely?), we'll be wanting rid of gundo. feels like a FT and a cameo should be better when you look beyond this GW.

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Who knows about these things. Another scenario with Foden is he's not ready for Watford either and then you kick yourself not selling him.

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think I'll hold honestly.

      Open Controls
    3. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I am holding foden with Watford next

      Open Controls
  8. _figu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Alonso
    Salah Jota ESR
    Vardy Jimenez Toney

    4.0 Livra Foden Sissoko

    FTs used. Would you keep Foden?

    Open Controls
  9. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Desperate for validation repost:

    I've just done:
    Son and ESR --> Gundogan and Sancho (-4)

    Dad??? Are you proud of me?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Eh. I think I actually like this.

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Thank you sir

        Open Controls
    2. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I understand the frustration. I would've kept Son for the next two.

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        That would certainly make more sense 😀

        Open Controls
    3. Mooster©️
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thy will regret....

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        I shall lay in the bed of which I hath made. No Ragrets.

        Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Ooomph...not very proud.

      Open Controls
  10. Hunting for points
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Replace Havertz with

    A) Gundo
    B) Bernado
    C) Raphina

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Gundo

      Open Controls
  11. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    So, Foden:
    A. Hold
    B. Bernardo
    C. Gundo

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      no idea, Gundo or benching for me

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  12. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Not sure which to start

    A) ESR
    B) Trossard

    Currently on ESR.

    Open Controls
  13. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Sorry last one from me play a) hwang or b) foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Foden for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Ok ta

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Thanks foden it is even though May only get 10 minutes

        Open Controls
  14. Mooster©️
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    What would you do?

    A) Duffy -->Reguilon
    B) Duffy --> Alonso + Livramento --> Johnson -4

    Open Controls
  15. Johnny too hotty
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    I got james a few days ago and now isnt playing.
    Joy joys, sums up my season so far. Shall i take a -4 hit or ;et the subs play? (white or duffy)

    Open Controls
  16. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Saw a tweet sometimes last week about when Salah has been rested last two seasons. Anyone remember what gameweeks and fixtures that was?

    Open Controls
    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      It's been around this time but given their injuries, I don't see it.

      Open Controls
  17. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    I used to hate people calling us Newcastle fans delusional, but I've used my FT to bring in Joelinton for Hwang this GW. Hopefully he can help kickstart our season tonight!

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Joelinton was robbed at the Balon Dor

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I really thought this was Ricky Van Wolfswinkel's year.

      Open Controls
  18. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Anyone selling Livramento or planning to sell him for an upgrade?

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Yes I likely will soon to bank the money. Could be Lamptey or James.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Every time I buy Lamptey he breaks.

      I will probably go with 5 premiums at the back.

      Open Controls
  19. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Best Move Here?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Cancelo TAA James (Duffy) (Livramento)
    Salah (C) Jota Raphinha Mbuemo (Brownhill)
    Vardy Maupay Antonio

    1 ft, 0 itb

    a. Maupay to Benteke
    b. Something else?

    Open Controls
  20. Teror
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    The captiancy poll is kind of pointless now that Salah is everybody's perma captain. It should become a vice capitancy poll because I genuinely don't know who to pick as vice captain: Jota, Trent, James or Alonso?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      This is why I'm looking forward to AFCON.
      Should mix things up a bit captaincy-wise.

      Open Controls
  21. chriscosta
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Considering transfering :

    Mbeumo to Bowen

    Thoughts ?

    Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. Teror
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes absolutely Bongo is rubbish and Bowen has good stats

      Open Controls
    2. chriscosta
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      lol, with him playing 15 min against city, he should be fresh and full of energy

      Open Controls
  22. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Best Move Here?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Cancelo TAA James (Duffy) (Livramento)
    Salah (C) Jota Raphinha Mbuemo (Brownhill)
    Vardy Maupay Antonio

    1 ft, 0 itb

    a. Maupay to Benteke
    b. Maupay to Pukki
    c. Something else?

    And do I start Mbuemo or Livra?

    Open Controls
    1. chriscosta
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      am considering mbu to bowen

      Open Controls
  23. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Help haha .1m in the bank

    Ramsdale
    James Reg Trent
    Salah Son Raph ESR
    CR7 Toney Dennis

    Foster Livra Manquillo Luiz

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  24. fn.jota
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    is playing livramento ahead of mbeumo in bench order insanity?

    Open Controls
    1. Mooster©️
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No, I would

      Open Controls
  25. Mooster©️
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Alonso in for -4 or Reguilon for 0?

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Alonso

      Open Controls
  26. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    vardy to kane for free ?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Why ??

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Is Vardy injured ?

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        mins managed over the next 2

        and Kane should be nailed for 90 for both

        Open Controls

