News December 8

Gameweek 16 match in doubt after eight Spurs players test positive for Covid

The Gameweek 16 fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt as Spurs’ Covid-19 crisis worsens.

Reports yesterday suggested that at least six players in Antonio Conte’s squad, as well as members of the coaching staff, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak has intensified and Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that the total number of positive cases is now 13, eight of whom are players.

As a result, the Lilywhites are reportedly set to ask the Premier League for a postponement of Sunday’s fixture against Brighton.

So as well as the likes of Son Heung-min (£10.4m), Harry Kane (£12.2m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.3m), Fantasy managers may be without Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) this weekend.

Spurs’ Europa League tie against Rennes on Thursday is set to go ahead: UEFA’s criteria for a postponement is harsher (fewer than 13 players available), with only a real first-team squad personnel shortage resulting in a cancellation.

WHAT ARE THE PRECEDENTS FOR POSTPONEMENTS?

There were a number of Premier League matches postponed last season as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, starting with Aston Villa v Newcastle United almost exactly a year ago. Fulham were thought to have only six positive cases when their fixture against Spurs was called off last winter, two fewer than Conte’s troops currently have.

The Athletic report that a “key reason for a game being postponed in the Premier League is fears that positive cases have not been contained”, so with Conte expressing doubts on Wednesday that the outbreak in north London is under control, the Brighton game looks at real risk of being called off:

“The situation is serious. Every day we are having a positive. Today one player and one member of staff. I think that the worst is that we don’t know [who else is infected] and we continue to have contact with people that, the day before, were negative. For sure this is not a good situation.

“We had a training session, we prepared the game against Rennes but it’s very difficult to face. At the end of the training session today, again, one player positive. Another member of staff is positive. Tomorrow, who? Me? Another player? Another member of staff? We continue in this way.

“This is not a good thing for me, our fans, for all football.”

COULD OTHER SPURS MATCHES BE AFFECTED?

Gameweek 17 sees Spurs face Leicester City, which will be the next fixture to keep an eye on. The match takes place on Thursday 16 December, so any players testing positive from the Monday just gone onwards would presumably also miss out against the Foxes.

Spurs v Liverpool then follows in Gameweek 18, on Sunday 19 December. That match is still 11 days away and looks less at risk, as any players who have already tested positive will have served their 10-day isolation periods by that point – although will admittedly be lacking in training time.

WHEN COULD BRIGHTON V SPURS BE REARRANGED FOR?

Spurs and Brighton, of course, already have outstanding matches to rearrange.

The Gameweek 13 clash between the Lilywhites and Burnley fell foul of the weather, while the Gameweek 24 fixture between the Seagulls and Chelsea has been postponed in advance as Thomas Tuchel’s troops are in Club World Cup action.

The earliest we will see any rearrangement of any of these fixtures is Gameweek 21, but even that would require Spurs to lose to West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals later this month. If that happens, then Spurs could get a juicy-looking Double – or Triple (!) – Gameweek against Watford (a) and Burnley (a)/Brighton (a), as there are two midweeks free before Gameweek 22.

Should that not happen, then Gameweek 22 could theoretically host an outstanding game provided neither side needed an FA Cup third-round replay – although the lack of notice for travelling fans (10 days or less) will probably be an issue.

Beyond that, any rearrangements involving Spurs will probably hinge on their progression through the Conference League and other cups, as there are few midweeks free.

Midweek cup ties between Gameweeks
  • Gameweeks 25 + 26: Conference League
  • Gameweeks 26 + 27: Conference League
  • Gameweeks 27 + 28: FA Cup fifth round
  • Gameweeks 28 + 29: Conference League
  • Gameweeks 29 + 30: Conference League

*Gameweeks 23 and 30 are followed by international breaks, while Gameweek 24 is itself a midweek round of fixtures

  1. thirddimension
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    I’ve already taken a -8 to move Kane, Toney and Raphinha > Ronaldo, King and Bernardo. Those moves I’m happy with….

    But now that the Spurs match is likely to be postponed I won’t have a keeper and Reguilon. With Smith Rowe also maybe not playing should I’m thinking of taking another -8 to move Steele > De Gea and Reguilon > White

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      FH?

      1. thirddimension
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Don’t think so. All those moves (Except the Reguilon one) I would want long term

    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'd just take the blank keeper. Reguilon if he's injured is probably a replace. I'd think about Dalot or someone like that.

      1. thirddimension
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yeah. It wasn’t the injury I was worried about, more the fact that if Spurs game is postponed this weekend, good chance the midweek one gets postponed too.

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      That's what happens with trigger happy fpl managers.

      1. thirddimension
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeah. But will say this was the first time this season I’ve made early transfers. And the Kane and Toney ones would have been necessary anyway as would both be missing this game week as well.

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I get it. Probably the Kane one you would be doing it anyway right... but with all the rumours about this covid outbreak one should be more careful. I was tempted to go for Bowen and Bilva to catch the price rises, but decided to wait. Maybe now I'll have to do something else...

  2. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    What to do with Rudiger? For those of us who haven't already sold do we think he will play the next few, or is he done?

    Open Controls
    1. Tarby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Have I missed some news?

      I was between brining in Rudiger or Dias for Azpulicueta this GW

      Open Controls
      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        This

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Still a good option imo, I would keep

    3. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I'd keep, no point in selling...

    4. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would keep him. I can't recall a centre back who loves bombing forward and taking shots like him. He really should have scored at the death v United. Always a chance of a goal from corners as well.

    5. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      What's wrong with him? Why might he be done?

      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I read that he's off the Real in January....sorry didn't mean to set hare's running (assumed it was common knowledge on here).

  3. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    @TheSpursExpress

    Harry Kane, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Harry Winks, Matt Doherty, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, and Dane Scarlett are amongst the first team players pictured at Hotspur Way.

    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      It looks like not even Covid wants Harry Kane in its selected XI...

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        😀

    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Thanks for info.

  4. james 101
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bottomed…

    This week only. Which order would you play these in?

    A. ESR (SOU H)
    B. Alonso (LEE H)
    C. Dier (BHA A)
    D. King (BRE A)

    Thanks!

    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Could always start ESR as I guess he’d play most of the game or not at all?

      1. Water_Pink
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        B A D C

        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Thanks!

    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      yikes. I would want to play all of them!

      For me its probably:
      Alonso
      ESR
      King
      Dier

      1. james 101
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks mate.

        Deep bench for Christmas run

        I expect at least one of my bench to play

    3. jca
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      BDCA

  5. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    What the heck do I do with this???

    SANCHEZ
    TAA, Alonso, REGULION, B.DAVIES
    Salah, Jota, ESR, Gallagher,
    KANE, Jimenez, Wilson

    4 out if the Spurs game is off!!

    Please HELP?? 1FT 0.2 ITB

    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sorry, bench is Steele & Livra

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        And Cornet

      2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        and the other 1?

        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Would have been Davies

    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Who's on the bench?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Those 4

        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          That's a mess, see who's out Friday and work from there.

          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Ta, yeah. Been so unfortunate with the snowed off game, now this. Unreal

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Play the FH

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Tempted

    4. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Take a hit or two

    5. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Just replace Kane and play without a keeper, if it gets canceled

      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        wait-you have Cornet...just replace Sanchez

    6. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Take out Kane and let livra sub on

    7. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      bench players ?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Steele, Livra, Cornet, Davies

    8. boc610
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      its funny that for all the mayhem with spuds assets I think the most tears spilled this week will be down to no sanchez becasue next to no one as a second playing keeper

    9. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Kane to Ronaldo, play Livramento as third defender and ride week out with no goalie I think and hope ESR OK

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah, might do that

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Was thinking of playing WC to get DDG City mids primarily but with all the uncertainty is is best to hold for now recognising week 20 last opportunity? Team set up with -4 is

    Guaita
    TAA James Cancelo Alonso
    Salah (c) Jota Bowen Gallagher
    Ronaldo Dennis

    Foster ESR Watkins Livramento

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I think you can easily get through this gameweek with that team.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Since you don't have any Spurs assets and that team looks good, I would save WC in your shoes. Another covid outbreak(s) and you may really need it.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      -4 is fine

  7. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Kane & Gallagher > Ronaldo & Bowen for free?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Easy yes from me

    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      100% yes

    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      It will be worth it.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Y

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      yes

  8. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    There should be a clear rule for this like UEFA has - X number of 1st team players covid positive. Otherwise, it's wild west, some matches get postponed with 6 positives (FUL last season) and some get going with 7 (ARS this season).

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Unforeseen circumstances are difficult to predict and decide in advance. What if there is 10-100x more lethal variant in future for example. Omicron and delta are already more difficult to contain than original virus.

  9. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    @utdreport

    Some regular #mufc players are believed to have been given time off after United played three games in eight days #mulive [@samuelluckhurst]

  10. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    I have Sanchez and Foster as goalkeepers. Foster is injured and Sanchez is unlikely to play this weekend.

    What is better?

    Foster -> Bachmann or
    Sanchez -> de Gea?

    Thanks!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Latter

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I would get de Gea

    3. Water_Pink
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

    4. Bruno Commando
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Sanchez to DDG a good move.

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      B

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      DDG

    7. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thank you all!

  11. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) Alonso (LEE) - have James
    b) Mbuemo (WAT)
    c) King (bre)

    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A then...

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      B

    3. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

    4. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      B

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      B

    7. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      B Mbeumo is fixture proof

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha true. Still cannot get rid because I have Toney, Kane, Son, Raph...

    8. CONNERS
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Fixture-proof, but also quite fond of the crossbar.

  12. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Have Sanchez, Reguilon and Emerson in my squad.

    So lucky

    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Reguilgone...

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        You're on fire today mate....

        1. Gooner97
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Just like all my red arrowsss

          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            🙂

    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      See above, add Kane to your 3

  13. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Gallagher
    Ronaldo Antonio King

    (Gunn Livra Brownhill Sissoko)
    0 FT & 2.4m

    Gallagher ➡️ Bilva worth -4?

    If Brighton vs Spurs is postponed will do Sanchez to DDG for -4 surely.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I would stick with Gallagher rather than take the hit. McCarthur predicted to be back this weekend which makes him a decent FPL pick again

  14. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    4 point hit to have a playing goalkeeper?
    A) Yes
    B) No
    C) Not sure
    D) Don't care

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Could be worth the hit

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Depends whether you get Bachmann or DdG.

      1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I was thinking maybe Foster to Guiata as Palace fixtures seem to fit with Brighton defence wise.

    4. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A
      Think long term DDG is popular

  15. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Finally got Cancelo in my team. Here's hopinh for a haul!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      hoping*

    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Won't do much for your rank 😆

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        True, but not owning him was hurting me.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        I disagree.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Well, that possible haul won't do much, but if it happens, it's much better to have him than not.

  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit?


    TAA, Alonso, Cancelo, Rudiger
    Salah, Bilva, Jota
    Antonio, King, Vardy

    Subs: Steer, Mbeumo, Livra, Gilmour
    1.3 ITB

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      no

    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nope

  17. Roni! Toni! Toney!
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    If I FH this GW, will my FT be rolled to next one?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No, only 1FT next GW

    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Naa frayed not

    3. Roni! Toni! Toney!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I have Reg, Son, ESR, Toney and Omoba and only 1FT 🙁

      At least Alonso’s flag went off

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Any Brighton players?

  18. RedLightning - Jan to May L…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/08/ucl-fantasy-tuesday-review-and-wednesday-preview-3/

  19. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    FH Time... anyone got any drafts...

  20. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Any updates on ESR?

    1. CONNERS
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I asked this on previous page - about 50/50 for next game apparently.

    2. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      gonna need to wait for Arteta presser, he'll get asked about it for sure, depends how much he learnt about lying from Pep at city

  21. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I've seen on here Vardy might be out. Any reason why?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Owwww. That would mean my mini league rival may have zero forwards for the weekend if spurs Brighton called off .. plus no keepers … and a further mid and def missing. Purely from an FPL perspective… I love to see it ….

  22. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    James getting injured tonight isn't he?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Stop that at once!

    2. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      yep, turning our teams into a train wreck, especially yours

  23. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Vardy Son ESR-> Ronaldo Mount Bowen for a hit?

  24. Krafty Werks
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Wildcard, any glaring changes you'd make? Thanks :

    De Gea
    TAA / Cancelo / James
    Salah / Jota / Bernardo / Bowen
    Ronaldo / Antonio / King

    Gunnarsson, White, Ramsey, Williams

