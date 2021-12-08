Gameweek 16 match in doubt after eight Spurs players test positive for Covid

The Gameweek 16 fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt as Spurs’ Covid-19 crisis worsens.

Reports yesterday suggested that at least six players in Antonio Conte’s squad, as well as members of the coaching staff, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak has intensified and Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that the total number of positive cases is now 13, eight of whom are players.

As a result, the Lilywhites are reportedly set to ask the Premier League for a postponement of Sunday’s fixture against Brighton.

So as well as the likes of Son Heung-min (£10.4m), Harry Kane (£12.2m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.3m), Fantasy managers may be without Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) this weekend.

Spurs’ Europa League tie against Rennes on Thursday is set to go ahead: UEFA’s criteria for a postponement is harsher (fewer than 13 players available), with only a real first-team squad personnel shortage resulting in a cancellation.

WHAT ARE THE PRECEDENTS FOR POSTPONEMENTS?

There were a number of Premier League matches postponed last season as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, starting with Aston Villa v Newcastle United almost exactly a year ago. Fulham were thought to have only six positive cases when their fixture against Spurs was called off last winter, two fewer than Conte’s troops currently have.

The Athletic report that a “key reason for a game being postponed in the Premier League is fears that positive cases have not been contained”, so with Conte expressing doubts on Wednesday that the outbreak in north London is under control, the Brighton game looks at real risk of being called off:

“The situation is serious. Every day we are having a positive. Today one player and one member of staff. I think that the worst is that we don’t know [who else is infected] and we continue to have contact with people that, the day before, were negative. For sure this is not a good situation. “We had a training session, we prepared the game against Rennes but it’s very difficult to face. At the end of the training session today, again, one player positive. Another member of staff is positive. Tomorrow, who? Me? Another player? Another member of staff? We continue in this way. “This is not a good thing for me, our fans, for all football.”

COULD OTHER SPURS MATCHES BE AFFECTED?

Gameweek 17 sees Spurs face Leicester City, which will be the next fixture to keep an eye on. The match takes place on Thursday 16 December, so any players testing positive from the Monday just gone onwards would presumably also miss out against the Foxes.

Spurs v Liverpool then follows in Gameweek 18, on Sunday 19 December. That match is still 11 days away and looks less at risk, as any players who have already tested positive will have served their 10-day isolation periods by that point – although will admittedly be lacking in training time.

WHEN COULD BRIGHTON V SPURS BE REARRANGED FOR?

Spurs and Brighton, of course, already have outstanding matches to rearrange.

The Gameweek 13 clash between the Lilywhites and Burnley fell foul of the weather, while the Gameweek 24 fixture between the Seagulls and Chelsea has been postponed in advance as Thomas Tuchel’s troops are in Club World Cup action.

The earliest we will see any rearrangement of any of these fixtures is Gameweek 21, but even that would require Spurs to lose to West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals later this month. If that happens, then Spurs could get a juicy-looking Double – or Triple (!) – Gameweek against Watford (a) and Burnley (a)/Brighton (a), as there are two midweeks free before Gameweek 22.

Should that not happen, then Gameweek 22 could theoretically host an outstanding game provided neither side needed an FA Cup third-round replay – although the lack of notice for travelling fans (10 days or less) will probably be an issue.

Beyond that, any rearrangements involving Spurs will probably hinge on their progression through the Conference League and other cups, as there are few midweeks free.

Midweek cup ties between Gameweeks

Gameweeks 25 + 26: Conference League

Gameweeks 26 + 27: Conference League

Gameweeks 27 + 28: FA Cup fifth round

Gameweeks 28 + 29: Conference League

Gameweeks 29 + 30: Conference League

*Gameweeks 23 and 30 are followed by international breaks, while Gameweek 24 is itself a midweek round of fixtures

