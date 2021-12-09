360
Team News December 9

FPL team news: Leeds hit by injuries ahead of Gameweek 16, Toney out

360 Comments
Share

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our first press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 16 – and it’s a brief round-up to say the least.

Only three pre-match pressers took place on Thursday, involving the managers of Leeds United, Southampton and Watford, while Brentford‘s Thomas Frank faced reporters a day earlier.

We’ll get a maximum of 16 further media gatherings on Friday but, with Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur expected to be postponed, that number will likely fall by two.

Leicester City v Newcastle United is, for now, seemingly not at risk, despite the Foxes being hit by some Covid-19 cases of their own.

For much more detailed information, check out our gradually updated Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed ahead of Friday’s FPL deadline at 18:30 GMT.

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney will miss the visit of Watford after testing positive for Covid-19 last Friday, while Sergi Canos will also be unavailable after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the draw with Leeds United.

Thomas Frank refused to rule Toney in or out of Tuesday’s Gameweek 17 clash with Manchester United, which falls outside of the 10-day isolation period – but only just.

For all of Frank’s pre-match comments about Saman Ghoddos being an option up top, it’ll surely be a fight between Marcus Forss and Yoane Wissa for the vacant spot in attack.

“I will not tell you! That is for Watford to guess about, I would say that those two are options of course. There is also Saman Ghoddos, who played as a two-striker role earlier in his career so I have a couple of solutions that I’m working on, and we’ve worked on today and we’ll work on tomorrow before I take the decision.” – Thomas Frank

Josh DaSilva (hip), David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) and Zanka (muscle) remain out but Mads Bech Sorensen is back in contention after a recent spell in self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test of his own.

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United confirmed that Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper all picked up hamstring injuries in Gameweek 15. The “evolution of [Bamford’s] injury is subject to daily assessment”, according to the medical bulletin, but Cooper and Phillips are out – the latter potentially sidelined for two months, if media reports are to be believed.

Rodrigo also looks set to miss out this weekend in order to aid his long-term recovery from a recurrent heel problem.

Robin Koch has overcome his pelvic injury but, in keeping with Leeds’ awful recent luck on the fitness front, has been ill for the last 10 days and won’t resume normal training again until this weekend.

WATFORD

Watford revealed on Thursday that Adam Masina (thigh) will only be out for a “short period of time” after a scan revealed just a minor strain.

Ken Sema is back in full training after a month out and could be involved this weekend, while Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) hopes to play a full part in training next week.

Ben Foster (groin), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring), Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) remain unavailable.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that goalkeeper Alex McCarthy will be out for “3-4 weeks” with a hamstring injury picked up in Gameweek 15, while the weekend comes “too soon” for Fraser Forster.

New signing Willy Caballero is poised for his debut between the sticks.

“Alex is out for three or four weeks. Fraser tried this week but it’s still a little bit too early for him so will also not make it to the game, I think, so that’s the reason why we signed Willy.

“[Caballero] is fit, he’s coming in with the willingness to help us and this is what we need now.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

“This is why you need a bigger squad. This season we definitely have more alternatives for rotation. Let’s have a look at the first game, then the other games are coming up in a short space of time.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on the Christmas schedule

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

360 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cak Juris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Please choose best option:
    A. Bachmann - Bernardo
    B. De Gea - Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do you still have Kane and Reguilon in your team? Would look to move them first

      Open Controls
      1. Cak Juris
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Kane to CR7 already done
        Just bench Reguilon
        -4pts to replace Sanchez, if BHA vs TOT postponed

        Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
        37 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. JustPark
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      What's with Dalot love? Telles with set pieces and more offensive. It's his spot to lose imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Wouldn't Shaw replace him?

        Open Controls
        1. JustPark
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Don't think so. Looked better(eye test).

          Open Controls
      2. BaltimoreCity
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        46 mins ago

        I have same question. Too much playing time risk

        Open Controls
      3. G B
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        As you said in your last 3 letters, it's just your opinion, an opinion that might not be shared by Rangnick. His expertese might see something you don't.

        Shaw did okay midweek, grabbing an assist. He was taken off early too, so who knows what will happen...

        I think it's better to wait and see. Managers can be unpredictable.

        Open Controls
        1. JustPark
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Telles looked better. The confidence, the way he struck the ball, the movement. Heck posture as well. Almost like prime Alonso.

          Open Controls
          1. Shark
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Get a room.

            Open Controls
      4. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Shaw could fit into RR's system, AWB doesn't seem like his type of player. I'm looking to bring in Dalot as a bench rotation player, but agree with the issue of him not being nailed

        Open Controls
        1. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          25 mins ago

          AWB got injured yesterday I think?

          Open Controls
    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Which option. All for -4

      A) Son + Gelhardt to Bilva + Antonio (will have 14 potential starters + 1 bench fodder)
      B) Son + Gilmour to Bilva + Bowen (will have 13 potential starters + 2 bench fodders)
      C) Son + Sanchez to Bilva + DDG (will have 13 potential starters + 2 bench fodders)

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. aleksios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        B.

        Open Controls
      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        I'd lean A, 2 bench fodders isn't ideal this time of year - particularly with City players in your team

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Leaning towards A too for exactly that reason.

          Open Controls
      3. Mozumbus
          36 mins ago

          A hardly worth the hit
          B & C don't

          Open Controls
      4. aleksios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Anything worth a hit? 0.9itb.

        --Guaita
        --Cancelo--TAA--Alonso--Rudi
        --Salah--ASR--B.Silva
        --Dennis--Kane--Antonio

        --Steele--Gallagher--Gray--Livra.

        Thanks all.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Who is ASR?

          Open Controls
          1. aleksios
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            ESR.Sorry.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Don't take any hit.

              Open Controls
              1. aleksios
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Thank you.

                Open Controls
          2. splitzz
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Amile smith row

            Open Controls
        2. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Likely be playing Gray & Gallagher for ESR & Kane though…

          Would be tempted for a -4 to Ronaldo if this if the above is correct

          Open Controls
      5. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        On WC with my weakest 5 players being Coufal, Dalot, Grey, Dennis and Locadia. This leaves me with 2 strong bench players and 0.0m ITB

        My only reservations are Dalot (not being mailed and doubled up with DDG) and also not having any spare funds for future moves. Any changes you'd make here?

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            34 mins ago

            Dalot to White

            Open Controls
          • Bertonian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            25 mins ago

            Why not double up as the fixtures warrant it ?

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Only due to United defence looking pretty shakey all season. RR looks like he's tightening them up a bit, but with only one PL under his belt it's hard to say

              Open Controls
        2. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Hi Guys

          In your opinion is the best 4.5 DF for this back seven for the next few GWs

          Meslier Foster

          Rudiger Cancelo Livramento Mitchell xxxxxxx

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              34 mins ago

              White

              Open Controls
            • toystory2wasok
              • 8 Years
              32 mins ago

              white has WHU next GW but everything else in 2021 is good

              Open Controls
            • Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              I'm between White and Dalot

              Open Controls
          2. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Would you go Bachhmann as your second rotating keeper(alongside Sanchez) or spend 0.4 more Giuita?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Yes Bachmann is fine for 2nd bench GK

              Open Controls
            2. Mozumbus
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
            3. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Bench 2 from

              A) Raphina A CHA
              B) Gallagher H EVE
              C) White H SOU
              D) Dennis A BRE

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                BC

                Open Controls
                1. Mozumbus
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    This

                    Open Controls
                  • RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Cheers, Tony! Debating Raphina with all the Leeds’ injuries A to Chelsea versus Gallagher H against a leaky Everton.

                    Think Raphina could be pushed forward?

                    Open Controls
                2. Well you know, Triffic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      A has higher chances of scoring than B and C. C can grab CS though.

                      Open Controls
                3. toystory2wasok
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  afternoon heroes

                  A toney, vardy > king, CR7 (-4, have dennis)
                  B toney > king (vardy > cr7 next GW for free)
                  C toney > antonio (blocks me out of near future CR7 move really)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 2 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Any plans to bring in Bowen? He could cover option C. B unless LEI COVID outbreak gets worse

                    Open Controls
                    1. toystory2wasok
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      hmm, Bowen could work with a 3-5-1 formation with CR7 up top and one of dennis or king as first sub (who would probably end up playing what with xmas rotation)

                      just would have to wait till next GW to get him in really

                      Open Controls
                  2. Mozumbus
                      20 mins ago

                      C

                      Open Controls
                    • Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  3. Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Who to get to replace Sanchez?

                    A) Guaita
                    B) De Gea for -4

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mozumbus
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        I'm on A

                        Open Controls
                      • RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        A or save

                        Open Controls
                      • Vjm6891
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        You even need to change him at all? Or you have a spare trf?

                        I'm going with no keeper this week if spurs v Brighton is off.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Danno - Emre Canada
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      How many GWs do we think we can get out of Bachmann?

                      Open Controls
                    3. DandyDon
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Anyone else captaining Ronaldo after his rest? Only thing that puts me off is Utd's tight turnaround to midweek game compared to Pool or Chelsea assets. Villa could put in a solid performance at Anfield I think.

                      From a successful Son captainer...God knows what I do with him now!

                      Open Controls
                    4. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      55 mins ago

                      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/09/how-to-turn-little-more-than-2-into-e100k-with-fanteams-wcoff-event/

                      Open Controls
                    5. Rbyrne95
                      • 5 Years
                      44 mins ago

                      Options? 1.4itb
                      Sa
                      TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso, (Reguilon)
                      Salah, Foden, Jota (Raph, Allan)
                      King, Antonio, Wilson

                      A) leave as it is
                      B) Transfer Sa to DDG
                      C) Transfer Reg to Dalot (or wait for Shaw)
                      D) Raph to Bowen? Perhaps want to keep Raph for long term though.
                      E) Other

                      Cutting funds down can build way for Man U players or another city player following week.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vjm6891
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        I've taken raph out this week. I only had 0.1 invested and he might go down so I'll get him back in when leeds have some decent games.

                        Could change to bowen or maddison/barnes?

                        Though if your happy with the 11 and subs then can carry over the Trf?

                        Open Controls
                    6. Jebiga
                      • 9 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      Is dalot nailed?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rbyrne95
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Apparently AWB came off last night with an niggle. So short-term yes? See what others think. I am either taking Dalot in or waiting for Shaw

                        Open Controls
                        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          He was stretchered off.

                          Open Controls
                    7. dshv
                      • 4 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Captain salah or ronaldo and why?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rbyrne95
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Fred, last two-games has had returns. Hattrick against Norwich. In fact, triple captain I reckon.

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.