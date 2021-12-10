FPL team news: Gameweek 16 injury updates on Jota, Foden, Smith Rowe and more

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 16 in our Friday press conference summary.

You can catch the headline updates from Wednesday and Thursday's pressers – featuring Brentford, Leeds United, Southampton and Watford – via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page (which is being refreshed on Friday evening) and Injuries and Bans feed plus Az and Neale's video here:

And for other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 16 guide below:

LIVERPOOL

Adding to an already-depleted week for many FPL squads, rumours surfaced on Thursday evening that Diogo Jota would be a doubt to face Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp has addressed this, saying that the decision on whether Jota plays could go either way.

“Diogo [Jota] felt something after the last Premier League game, didn’t train yet. We will see – maybe he can train today. Then he is an option. If not, then not.” – Jurgen Klopp

Divock Origi is fit, while Roberto Firmino (hamstring) returned to training this week and could feature. Joe Gomez and Naby Keita made appearances in Milan after calf and hamstring problems, meaning Nathaniel Phillips (cheekbone), Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) are the main absentees.

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Covid), N’Golo Kante (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) will miss out again but Jorginho (back) is expected to play through the pain barrier against Leeds.

Thomas Tuchel helpfully confirmed that Reece James and Edouard Mendy would start on Saturday.

“Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are out. [Jorginho] did the last two training sessions and I think he will do what he did the last games: play through pain and do what’s needed. “Reecey will start as a wing-back and we’ll find another [option in midfield].” – Thomas Tuchel

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly didn’t give us anything clear cut on Phil Foden (knock) and Nathan Ake (back), while Gabriel Jesus (knock) wasn’t even mentioned in Friday’s presser.

“We will assess [Foden and Ake] this afternoon, we have training in a few hours. “He still has these niggles but every time he’s better and better. He will dictate and say how he feels after games. But in December, with this amount of games and knowing Phil, he will want to fight to be there. We will see how feels.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

MANCHESTER UNITED

After naming a fully-changed side for their midweek clash with Young Boys, many of Ralf Rangnick’s star men are fresh to face Norwich City. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was stretchered off after full time against the Swiss, having collided with an advertising board.

“We have Aaron [Wan-Bissaka], who received one or two knocks [in midweek]. Nemanja Matic has a bit of a cold. I wouldn’t call it ‘flu, he is negative, tested for COVID, and I am still hoping he can be available but we have to wait.” – Ralf Rangnick

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Red Devils, with the availability of Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Anthony Martial (knee) uncertain.

ARSENAL

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) will miss the visit of Southampton, while Arsenal’s medical team said on Friday that Emile Smith Rowe and Bernd Leno would have to be assessed for groin injuries ahead of Saturday’s game.

“He’s trained today and he’s feeling much better after we lost him for the last game. Hopefully, he will be available to play. The rest is OK.” – Mikel Arteta on Emile Smith Rowe

Gabriel Martinelli has been passed fit.

LEICESTER CITY

The advertised pre-match press conference from Brendan Rodgers hasn’t materialised yet, so we’re in the dark as to the latest fitness news from the Foxes camp.

James Justin (knee/match fitness), Wesley Fofana (leg) and Ricardo Pereira (thigh) are thought to still be out, while seven players – including Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman – didn’t make the trip to Napoli amid fears of Covid infections.

“We’ve had some positive (COVID-19) cases, some are generally not well, so we haven’t taken the risk. We will have seven (players) unavailable. (Who they are is) something you’ll see in time… It’s been (over the) last few days really. In general, you’re starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it’s always about the health of our players.” – Brendan Rodgers

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) has been joined on the sidelines by Ben Johnson and Kurt Zouma, both of whom picked up hamstring injuries in the win over Chelsea last weekend.

David Moyes’s press conference was low on injury news so we’re still unsure over the availability of Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks, neither of whom was sighted in training in midweek after missing out in recent weeks.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh/toe), Tom Davies (knee) and Yerry Mina (calf) remain out, while Allan is a fresh concern after minimal involvement in training this week.

“Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is getting closer. Yerry [Mina] is not available. Rondon is available, has been training. Allan has done today half a training session. Davies, maybe next week he will start with the team.”

ASTON VILLA

Danny Ings (thigh) and Matt Targett (head) have been pictured back in training for Villa, although Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Leon Bailey (muscle) are still out. Trezeguet played and scored on Monday for the under-23s after recovering from a knee injury.

“We have a couple of kicks from yesterday, but we think they’re all going to pull through. Morgan Sanson wasn’t feeling too well but we’ve had good news and he’ll be back in to train. Obviously, Bertrand and Leon (Bailey) will be missing.” – Steven Gerrard

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe is managing “couple of knocks and niggles” ahead of Sunday’s game at Leicester. Fabian Schar (rib) and Ryan Fraser (hamstring) are expected to recover from minor issues, whilst Ciaran Clark will be back from his suspension for the red card against Norwich City. Paul Dummett (calf) is the only ongoing injury.

“We’re looking OK within the squad in the sense of Covid, we have testing today but a clean bill of health at the moment. A couple of knocks and niggles, Schar had a rib problem earlier in the week, he missed a bit of training, but hopefully will be OK.” – Eddie Howe

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira confirmed that Joachim Andersen (hamstring) has been back in training ahead of the Everton game. James McArthur (hamstring) isn’t quite ready yet despite his own return to the grass, while Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) will need more training and under-23s game-time before being considered.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Bruno Lage confirmed that Marcal, Conor Coady, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Willy Boly are all fit for the trip to Manchester City, leaving only long-term absentees Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (muscle) and Pedro Neto (knee) on the sidelines.

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche says that Maxwel Cornet (thigh) only has an “outside chance” of facing West Ham, while Ben Mee’s shoulder is “settling down” but the defender will face a late check.

Connor Roberts (illness) is also a doubt.

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith has reported that two of his players have tested for Covid-19 after feeling unwell during the week, with neither names nor results given. Another couple are carrying injuries, meanwhile.

Smith also confirmed that Mathias Normann has had pelvic injections but is more likely to face Aston Villa in midweek than make the weekend. Additionally, Milot Rashica (groin) is likely to miss the festive period but Todd Cantwell is available. Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Brandon Williams (ineligible to face parent club) will not be part of the squad this weekend.

