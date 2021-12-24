Burnley v Everton becomes third Gameweek 19 match to be postponed

The Boxing Day match between Burnley and Everton was postponed on Friday morning, meaning that we are now down to seven fixtures in Gameweek 19.

The cancellation of Sunday’s game at Turf Moor follows Thursday’s announcement that Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford would also be called off.

It was the Toffees who requested this latest fixture be postponed, with Covid-19 cases and injuries ravaging their squad.

Everton are next in action on December 30th, so it remains to be seen if their Gameweek 20 clash with Newcastle United goes ahead.

Burnley now have four outstanding games still be rearranged and haven’t played since December 12th. They themselves are Covid-free.

A Premier League statement said:

The Premier League Board has this morning regrettably approved Everton’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley. Everton were due to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday, at 15:00 GMT. The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. The Board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those supporters’ festive plans. The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone three matches on Boxing Day will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Covid)

Southampton v Brentford (Covid)

Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)

West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)

Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)

Liverpool v Leeds United (Covid)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

