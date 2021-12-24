436
News December 24

Burnley v Everton becomes third Gameweek 19 match to be postponed

436 Comments
Share

The Boxing Day match between Burnley and Everton was postponed on Friday morning, meaning that we are now down to seven fixtures in Gameweek 19.

The cancellation of Sunday’s game at Turf Moor follows Thursday’s announcement that Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford would also be called off.

It was the Toffees who requested this latest fixture be postponed, with Covid-19 cases and injuries ravaging their squad.

Everton are next in action on December 30th, so it remains to be seen if their Gameweek 20 clash with Newcastle United goes ahead.

Burnley now have four outstanding games still be rearranged and haven’t played since December 12th. They themselves are Covid-free.

A Premier League statement said:

The Premier League Board has this morning regrettably approved Everton’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley.

Everton were due to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday, at 15:00 GMT. The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

The Board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those supporters’ festive plans.

The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone three matches on Boxing Day will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Covid)
  • Southampton v Brentford (Covid)
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)
  • Liverpool v Leeds United (Covid)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)
  • Burnley v Everton (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

436 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Prem managers humanely breaking the metatarsals of fringe players as we speak...

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Escape to victory.

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        spot on....'make it a clean break boss'...

        Open Controls
  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on King Salah & Foden > Ronaldo Son & Bowen -8?

    I usually don’t like hits but 3 players who prob won’t play for three who should play and do well?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Maybe just King Salah to Ronaldo Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Never thought of that move. Actually a nice one cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          It's the move I'm making

          Open Controls
          1. Feed tha Sheep
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            You fancy Ronaldo (C) over Son?

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Yeah I think so, just! Love Son though

              Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Thinking the same, but I’m not able to get Son for free next week then

          Open Controls
      2. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Need to sell 2 to buy 2

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Hey?

          Open Controls
  3. Marco105
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ramsdale foster
    TAA Cancelo James Livramento Duffy
    Salah jota bernardo Bowen ESR
    Vardy Watkins Dennis (1m in the bank)

    Salah and Vardy to Son and ronaldo (2 FT)
    What do you think?

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Triple captain chip comes off brownhill for another week

    Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Can you see anything better than Salah King to Bowen Ronaldo?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Reguilon
    Salah Son Bilva
    Ronaldo Laca Antonio
    Steele ESR TAA Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Obviously Salah is Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Think it’s the best if not keeping Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Think I'm happy to sell with those fixtures and the way he's been playing and the fixtures of Ronaldo Son.

        Open Controls
  6. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Feels a bit like Everton postponement will cause a bit of a domino effect and Leicester and Villa will soon follow suit so they don’t have to face city and Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Expecting Leicester to organise an actual Vardy party to try and get some cases. Otherwise playing MCI and rested LIV in 3 days and missing the entire first choice defence. Ryan Bertrand vs. Salah?

      Open Controls
  7. Super John McGinn-
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Keep Salah or sell until after ACON, currently down to 10 with Gundo and ESR doubts

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso, Livramento
    Foden, Gundo, ESR
    Antonio, Watkins

    Foster, Salah, TAA, Jota, Dennis

    2 FT 1.2 ITB

    A) Salah + Watkins + Alonso > Son + Ronaldo + Davies/Dalot (-4)
    B) Salah + Watkins + Antonio > Son + Ronaldo + Broja (-4)
    C) Salah > Son
    D) ESR > Bowen
    E) Dennis > Broja
    F) Other

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Sell

      Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I like A

      Open Controls
  8. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Currently have 4 players out. i can take a minus 4 to go Son, Ronaldo in for Salah/Antonio.

    Or go Minus 8 to get rid of Rudiger/Dennis and Salah.

    Those 3 players are issues for me so losing them is helpful long term.

    Any thoughts would be welcome.

    Open Controls
  9. JUNITED
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Free hit. Which one guys?

    A) Ramsdale Reguilon
    B) Lloris Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. Dsmythy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Big A from me

      Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A and not close

      Open Controls
  10. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Buy Martinelli or Bowen?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Martinelli looks like he has won the shirt. Him for me

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  11. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Afternoon

    Salah + Gilmour to Son + Martinell is better than Salah + Dennis to Son + Broja right!?

    I maybe overthinking things!

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes but just to remind you that if you do Son & Broja right a few mins before the deadline, at least you know you will have bench (Gilmour) who will play to cover just in case if you have Man United players.

      Open Controls
  12. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Best Christmas film?

    A) Muppet Christmas Carol
    B) It's a Wonderful Life

    Open Controls
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Die Hard

      Open Controls
      1. Critical Observer
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Logged in to say this.

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      American Beauty

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I think this is a reply fail?

        Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B from those two.

      Has to be Trains Planes and Automobiles.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Still not seen this!

        Open Controls
      2. DF
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Thanksgiving not xmas.x

        Open Controls
    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Muppet

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Rude

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Sorry, was an open goal! Merry Xmas 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            😀 Merry Christmas to you too Jarvish!

            Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Lethal Weapon

      Open Controls
  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/dec/21/the-100-best-male-footballers-in-the-world-2021

    Cancelo on 63rd is a bit odd, no?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      If it included females, he'd be top 10

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        (I have no idea what this joke means btw)

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Luke Shaw not far behind him too 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think the fact that Haller is in the list makes this one null and void.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        Hey he's scoring every five seconds over in the Mickey Mouse league.

        Open Controls
  14. Manani
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    sell Rudiger if on WC? Got him for cheap so can only sell for 5.9m

    Open Controls
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      The Chelsea decline is real

      Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Mendy off to Afcon soon as well?

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Benjamin might be heading that way if he gets a chance...

        Open Controls
  15. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Salah Watkins > Son Ronaldo -4. Yes or no?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo rudiger Alonso tierney
    Bilva Bowen esr
    Watkins

    Foster Taa Salah Jota Dennis king

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I wouldnt sell players who still have a game

      Open Controls
  16. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/24/fpl-team-news-gameweek-19-covid-latest-plus-injury-updates/

    NEW POST

    Open Controls
  17. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Guaita, Saka & Scarlett
    To
    Bachmann, Martinelli & King

    Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      -4? -8?

      King doesn't play this gw

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        So no

        Open Controls
  18. Pedaso Pirates
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Salah and Antonio for Son and Kane??

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Is antonio out?

      Open Controls
      1. lespaul
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        i think he is to his close friends

        Open Controls
    2. ManUtdFan977
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Swap Kane to ronaldo

      Open Controls
  19. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    What is the latest on Antonio? Is he out for gw 19?

    Open Controls
    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      He should be back from isolation as he tested positive a week ago but just depends on training now there’s a good chance he’ll be back but there’s still uncertainty

      Open Controls
  20. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    You lot are killing me

    Absolutely 100% sure others games will be cancelled.

    No-one knows who to pick because of it

    Take a day off IT'S CHRISTMAS

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Fantasy football never dies, even with Xmas

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.