The best FPL defenders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

We’re taking a position-by-position look at the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for those considering ‘Free Hit’ transfer targets in Double Gameweek 22.

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in the upcoming Gameweek, over a third of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit chip:

Here we switch focus to defenders, with all stats taken from this article to be found in our Premium Members Area.

SERGIO REGUILON

How Spurs' FPL assets fared against Leeds in Gameweek 12 2

There aren’t too many stand-out defenders who play twice in Double Gameweek 22, with Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m) about the pick of them.

At the back, Spurs have kept five clean sheets in the eight matches that Antonio Conte has overseen and have conceded considerably fewer big chances (three) than any other team in that time – although the calibre of opposition and the number of fixtures in this Covid-ridden period has to be taken into account, particularly with stiffer tests up next.

It’s at the other end where Reguilon comes into his own, however: under Conte, he has one of the best minutes-per-expected goal involvement (xGI) figures of any defender (see below):

One slight concern is Reguilon’s stamina in an all-action wing-back role: he has completed a full game only once under Conte and Spurs are about to play four times in cup and league in the space of 12 days.

There are cheaper alternatives among the Lilywhites’ backline.

Davinson Sanchez (£4.6m) has had more goal attempts in the box than Reguilon (seven v six) under Conte and his aerial threat will be an asset against a Leicester defence that has allowed more headed opportunities and set-piece chances per game than any other side.

Emerson Royal (£5.0m), meanwhile, has created 12 chances to Reguilon’s nine since the change in head coach, which has helped him mop up six bonus points in his last five appearances.

TARIQ LAMPTEY

Why Duffy was benched and Foden’s fine form: FPL notes from Brighton v Man City 2

We’ll make a Fantasy asset out of you yet, Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m).

The attack-minded and occasionally ‘out of position’ defender hasn’t quite turned his undoubted potential into consistent returns, averaging as he does only 3.00 points per match over his entire Premier League career.

That average isn’t helped by 59th-minute injury-enforced substitutions and cameos off the bench, of course, and when he is fit, he certainly looks the part.

Take this season as an example.

He is among the top five first-team defenders for penalty box touches per 90 minutes (see below), also faring well for shots in the box.

Lasting 90 minutes is the next step but he achieved it in Gameweeks 17 and 19 after months of careful management and the muscle-saving benchings have occurred when the fixtures have been really crammed in.

Luckily for Brighton and Lamptey, Albion have a generous turnaround between Gameweeks 22 and 23, playing Friday-Tuesday-Sunday before the winter break. The former Chelsea prospect was also rested in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The Double Gameweek 22 matches are far from perfect but Lamptey caused the Chelsea left flank a lot of problems in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) all at sea.

Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) is a pricier alternative who doesn’t quite offer the same edge-of-your-seat thrill but isn’t troubled by fitness worries like Lamptey and has started every single league match since joining the Seagulls in August.

He’s also a bit of a BAP-magnet, sitting fourth among defenders for bonus points in 2021/22, and only four players in his Fantasy position have created more chances since his Gameweek 4 debut.

ANTONIO RUDIGER

The James injury latest as FPL exodus awaits Chelsea defenders 3

Selecting a Chelsea on a Free Hit is appropriate as the first match in the Blues’ double-header is effectively a ‘free hit’ in itself, being as it is away at Manchester City.

Not much will be expected from a trip to the Etihad but the clash with Brighton offers a bit more hope, as the Seagulls are in the bottom six for goals scored in 2021/22.

Still third or joint-third for clean sheets and goals conceded despite their recent struggles at the back, Thomas Tuchel’s squad should be looking a lot healthier by the time we get to Gameweek 22 after recent injury and illness issues led to some jaded-looking displays over the festive period. The performances against Liverpool in Gameweek 21 and in the EFL Cup against Spurs, indeed, offered encouragement in that regard.

Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) is always an option but with four important cup and league matches coming up in 12 days and the west Londoners looking to bolster their options at left wing-back in January, there’ll be a bit of trepidation over whether he gets the nod in both Gameweek 22 matches.

Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m), by contrast, has started every single league match that he has been available for this season and it’s easy to forget the threat he poses with so much focus on the wing-backs: the German is third among defenders for both attempts on goal and shots in the box in 2021/22.

ANDREW ROBERTSON

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON?

Playing a Free Hit is not just about being able to send out a playing XI during the pandemic but also about capitalising on targets that those using their free transfers wouldn’t generally consider or be able to easily reach/afford.

Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is arguably one of them for Gameweek 22, with the availability of the widely owned Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) still not 100% certain at the time of writing following a positive coronavirus test and a spell out of training; Alexander-Arnold’s owners aren’t very likely to sell for a maximum of a one-week absence but those on a Free Hit would be able to look elsewhere if he doesn’t recover in time for the Brentford game.

Robertson had an underwhelming start to the season but looked more like his old self throughout December until receiving a red card at Spurs.

He has averaged 7.2 points per match and delivered five attacking returns in his last six starts, trailing behind only Alexander-Arnold for chances created when defenders are filtered by their last half-dozen appearances (see below):

The best FPL defenders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 2

Liverpool only have one match in Gameweek 22 and Alexander-Arnold should end up being passed fit but it pays to be prepared ahead of the early Friday deadline, with team news likely to come relatively late in the day.

ALSO CONSIDER… OR AVOID

FPL Gameweek 12 round-up: Saturday review, injury news and the things we learned 10

Anyone backing the Manchester United backline in Gameweek 22 would be advised to go with David de Gea (£5.2m), with the Spaniard assured of starts if fit and able to compensate for the loss of a clean sheet, or supplement a shut-out, with lots of save points.

Uncertainty rages at full-back, with game-time shared on the right and Luke Shaw (£5.0m) suspended only for the Aston Villa game, while injuries and unavailability have plagued Ralf Rangnick’s selections at centre-half recently and resulted in Phil Jones (£4.5m) getting a start against Wolves. The fact that the out-of-form and flagged Harry Maguire (£5.4m), with his aerial threat and Brentford’s season-long tendency to concede headed chances, is probably the pick of the defence from an FPL perspective is another reason to go for de Gea.

Burnley and Watford have arguably the best of the Double Gameweek 22 fixtures but is that enough to warrant investment? The Hornets haven’t kept a clean sheet all season, while Sean Dyche’s side have only three shut-outs in 2021/22.

With opponents Leicester and Watford ranked 20th and 17th for headed chances conceded this season, however, James Tarkowski (£4.9m) is a bit of a maverick gamble: he is top among all FPL defenders for big chances (five), with his 13 headed goal attempts the third-best among players in his Fantasy position. Matt Lowton (£4.4m), the leading sub-£4.5m defender for chances created (16) this season, is a cheaper alternative.

Another reason to be cautious around the Clarets is that Saturday’s match against Leicester must be a concern. Neither Burnley nor the Foxes were able to call upon 13 senior outfielders in their FA Cup ties at the weekend (that being the threshold for a Premier League postponement), with Brendan Rodgers down to eight. Leicester need to recover five first-teamers without losing any others, then, so it’s a game that’s surely ‘at risk’ status at present.

Nearly all of Leicester’s defenders are flagged in FPL right now but Luke Thomas (£4.3m) is a name to consider if there is a lessening of the injury crisis and he himself is passed fit: the Foxes have struggled for clean sheets in 2021/22 but the budget defender has two in his last three starts, creating three big chances in his last half-dozen appearances. He’s not likely to have a challenger for his spot, either, given his side’s injury woes.

Of the other single Gameweekers bar Liverpool, Conor Coady (£4.6m) and in-form Wolves have six clean sheets in their last eight matches and are at home to Southampton. A possible redeployment of Marcal (£4.2m) to centre-half could also free up a return for Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) at wing-back, as happened in the FA Cup at the weekend. Ait-Nouri was fifth among FPL defenders for final-third touches during his Gameweek 9-16 spell in the starting XI, a run that was only ended by injury.

And finally, there is of course Joao Cancelo (£7.0m). A tricky fixture against Chelsea awaits but the main reason we haven’t mentioned him already is that he features in most of our teams anyway (95.8% of the top 10k, for example). The temptation with a Free Hit is to completely overhaul a squad but finding at least three better alternatives than the game’s third-highest scoring asset looks a hard ask even in a Double Gameweek.

41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Captain TAA or Dennis?

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Oh damn first one lol

      Open Controls
      1. SINGH
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Obama self in here

        Open Controls
  2. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    So riddle me this.

    Dennis is the top scoring striker so far this season.

    He has the highest point per game ratio of any striker that has played more than 4 matches.

    He plays twice this week. Against two of the worst defences.

    Newcastle have conceded 22 goals in 10 home matches.

    Burnley have conceded 8 goals in 7 home matches.

    Watford themselves have scored 11 goals in 7 away games.

    Yet hardy any mention of him. Plenty of Kane and Ronaldo talk, who to captain, who to bring in etc yet the top scoring striker with the best fixtures you could possibly ask for...... Nothing.

    Triple captain for me this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      He's flagged
      He doesn't get too many double figure hauls
      But mostly, when you have what you think will be a great differential Capt, why would you tell everyone else?

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        So I can come on here and moan when he gets sent off in the first game.

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Good to have goals

            Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        People waiting on press conferences, not in the FA cup squad due to a 'knock'. If fit, probably the best captain option given the opponents and how terrible Man Utd are, agree.

        Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Is your query why do decent players not feel the need to post about their team? Fairly self explanatory

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            37 mins ago

            “when you have what you think will be a great differential Capt, why would you tell everyone else?”

            BINGO

            Open Controls
            1. rozzo
              • 8 Years
              34 mins ago

              So others dont rate others teams and give advice then?

              That's what the whole website is about.

              Im not giving others the secret ingredients to Cadbury chocolate am I?

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Cadburys has been pretty bad since Mondelez took over tbh

                Open Controls
        2. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          He's the joint 12th highest pts scorer so good but not amazing in that context.

          He's also outscored his stats so there's always a concern he'll revert a la Bernardo.

          Nail in the coffin for me is the curious half time sub and general uncertainty around whether he chose not to go to Afcon or was stopped by Watford.

          So, could be a great differential captain, but the above factors mean he's not the leading captain pick and I'd save TC for a more reliable player.

          Open Controls
      4. tristanabc
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        On FH:
        A) Bruno Tielemans Lamptey
        B) Mount Madisson Robbo

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Maddison Tielemans Cucurella

          Open Controls
          1. yeahbuddy
            • 10 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          You already locked into one?

          Open Controls
      5. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        If playing FH, who are the 8 or 9 dgw players you would most want in your gw22 team?

        I own DDG and Dennis*, current team worth £105.1M (£102.5M net SP). I may fill the last spots with sgw players with good fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Faster to say tell us your entire FH team lol

          DeGea
          Reguilon Cucurella Alonso TAA (Lowton)
          Maddison Tielemans Mount/Moura (Mount/Moura MID)
          Kane Ronaldo Dennis

          That'll be close to the template FH, which should give you 5-6 differentials on the non-FH team

          Assumes Leicester/Burnley DGW on, and Son unfit.

          I'm not about pretending I'm some big brain who gets a huge edge withholding info like those two posts above.

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Thanks for that. I haven't settled on a FH team yet but trying to keep an eye on developments in England from my viewpoint in the antipodes.

            Open Controls
      6. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Rudiger being on this list despite playing City and then a team that has scored in all of their games v the top 5 this season bar one (and only lost one out of 5) shows how few good options there are to pick from this week.

        Open Controls
      7. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        On a wildcard and feel like it's the start of the season again with 3 x 4.5m defenders in Bavies, Kilman, Lamptey. Will I ever learn that it never pays off?

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          Lamptey is too exciting for a 4.5M. Generally I want a boring reliable 4.5M like Coady in my team who is guaranteed available from my bench when the premiums don't show up.

          Open Controls
          1. Moxon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Don't make me pick Dan Burn 😉

            Open Controls
        2. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          It can absolutely pay off.

          This season though, it's like where are you putting the savings. Not a lot of premium value, and there's a wasteland where FPL basically prices nobody of worth between 8-10M for some reason.

          Open Controls
      8. Sillet Bang
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        So much expectation for GW22. Covid bound to fook it up for us

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          40 mins ago

          I hope for the best but expect nothing.

          Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          39 mins ago

          I have no expectations at all going into it… saves me some disappointment

          Open Controls
      9. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Who is everyone captaining ?
        I m on Ronaldo.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          Ronaldo 42.13% (1,333 votes)
          Dennis 17.1% (541 votes)
          Kane 12.61% (399 votes)
          Maddison 6.26% (198 votes)
          King 3.03% (96 votes)
          Alonso 2.62% (83 votes)
          Mount 2.53% (80 votes)
          Jota 2.4% (76 votes)

          Open Controls
        2. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Might be Dirty Sanchez if I don't FH.

          Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          At the minute, King. If Leicester games go ahead, Maddison.

          Open Controls
      10. Champions League Varane
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Got Kane and Davies already but I’m really tempted by Lucas Moura as a Son replacement.. Maddison not so much.. thoughts?2

        Open Controls
      11. Ballzit
          38 mins ago

          Chances of Alisson in goal this weekend: probable?

          Chances of TAA this weekend: unlikely?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Both good I think

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            TAA due to return to training very soon, Alisson had covid earlier so should be OK too

            Open Controls
            1. Ballzit
                just now

                Cheers dudes

                Open Controls
          3. ResultatFar
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            On a Wildcard. I have 10.8 to fill out the last two spots:

            DDG - 3.9
            TAA - Emerson Royal - Lowton - Cancelo - ***
            Lucas Moura - Jota - Bowen - Maddison - ***
            Kane - Ronaldo - King

            What to do and who to get? Any suggestion highly appreciated

            Open Controls
          4. RWB_1991
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Bruno or Trossard for gw22?

            Open Controls
          5. 2EyedTurk
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Currently have 3 DGWrs. Would you FH to this....(have another FH as well for later)
            DDG
            Reguilon Rudiger Cucu
            Bruno Moura Mount Tielemans
            Kane Ronaldo Dennis
            ??

            Open Controls

