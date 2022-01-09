The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 22, over a third of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit chip.

With that in mind, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at the best FPL options for those looking at ‘Free Hit’ transfer targets ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

MASON MOUNT

Since the start of December, Mason Mount (£7.7m) has produced four goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

During that time, he has completed the full 90 minutes on each occasion, with his 23 goal attempts, 17 shots in the box, five big chances, 52 penalty area touches and 17 created chances all team-leading totals.

That suggests Mount is one of the best midfield options on offer in Double Gameweek 22, though it is worth noting that he played in a deeper role against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, as Thomas Tuchel shuffled his pack and rolled out a 4-4-2 formation in possession.

It seems unlikely to continue, however, with the German suggesting it was a tactical decision in reaction to Thiago Silva’s (£5.6m) absence, which is good news for FPL bosses, as a permanent switch would dent Mount’s Fantasy appeal and see him contribute more in the build-up phase rather than in the final-third.

“We played 4-4-2 when we had the ball. After Thiago (Silva) tested positive, we told the team maybe this is the solution for today. We had some moments in defending where we created a back-five because we didn’t want an overload with wing-backs. But, the team was very focused on it and open-minded.” – Thomas Tuchel after his side’s EFL Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur

BRUNO FERNANDES

Last season’s top FPL points scorer, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), has cut a disconsolate figure in recent matches, after he was suspended for the 3-1 win over Burnley and only brought on as a second-half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

As a result, a move for the Portuguese playmaker feels punty, but it is worth noting that amongst all team-mates, only Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) can top his 1.27 expected goal involvement (xGI) tally since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

However, form is a wider issue at Manchester United, with the Red Devils scoring only six goals in their last five matches, which has included games against Newcastle United and Norwich City. Because of that, its only really Ronaldo who appeals from the pool of attacking options, with Fernandes, Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) all proving difficult to rely on.

UNITED’S KEY MIDFIELDERS COMPARED UNDER RANGNICK:

Fernandes Greenwood Sancho Rashford Starts 3 3 4 3 Subbed on 1 2 1 1 Minutes 294 237 340 270 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 0 0 Shots 6 8 4 5 Shots in the box 3 4 3 2 Penalty box touches 5 13 19 19 Created chances 6 4 7 4 xG 0.70 0.38 0.22 0.26 xA 0.57 0.56 0.52 0.61

JAMES MADDISON / YOURI TIELEMANS

With four players away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), plus an injury crisis, Leicester City’s squad is stretched ahead of Double Gameweek 22.

Included in that long list of absentees is attacking trio Jamie Vardy (£10.4m), Patson Daka (£7.1m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m), which in turn has created an opening to spearhead the attack. However, it could be any one of Harvey Barnes (£6.5m), Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) – who has scored in his last two games – or Ayoze Perez (£5.7m) tasked with leading the line, which is a little off-putting.

Safer, more nailed-on options are available, however, like James Maddison (£6.9m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.4m).

Across his 14 Premier League appearances in 2021/22, Tielemans has produced five goals and two assists, averaging 5.0 points per match, a team-leading total. With Vardy out, he should take on penalties, whilst his share of free-kicks and corners is another route to FPL points.

Despite that, it’s hard to look past Maddison as the best midfield option in this Foxes team right now. The playmaker has four goals and five assists in his last six appearances, earning four double-figure hauls during that run, whilst he has also posted team-leading totals for goal attempts and created chances over the same period.

James Maddison v Youri Tielemans 2021/22, via our new Premium Members Area

LUCAS MOURA

With Son Heung-min (£10.7m) seemingly ruled out of Double Gameweek 22, Lucas Moura (£6.5m) is an appealing alternative whose minutes now look more assured.

The Brazilian has shown real potential of late, with two goals and three assists in his last five appearances, with Antonio Conte’s recent comments suggesting he has the full backing of his new manager:

“Lucas Moura is one of the best players in our squad. He links quality with quantity and he’s also a wonderful person. You always find on him a smile and I love to work with these types of players.”

LUCAS MOURA UNDER CONTE:

Starts 6 Subbed on 2 Minutes 532 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots 14 Shots in the box 8 Penalty box touches 22 Created chances 12 xG 1.53 xA 1.16

LEANDRO TROSSARD

Leandro Trossard (£6.1m) has started the season strongly, but in Fantasy terms, it has been a little underwhelming, with just four goals across his 18 Premier League appearances.

However, his most recent strike in Gameweek 19 signalled an upturn in form for Brighton and Hove Albion, which has seen them beat Brentford and Everton, whilst also taking a deserved point from Chelsea.

All things considered, that makes Trossard one of the more appealing midfield options on offer in Double Gameweek 22.

However, there are alternatives amongst Graham Potter’s squad, including the in-form Alex Mac Allister (£5.3m) and Enock Mwepu (£5.9m), both of whom have impressed during recent matches.

“You can only pick 11 and Alexis (Mac Allister) has had to wait and be patient. He’s done that. He’s contributed from the bench, he’s been an important team player for us, and now he’s starting. He’s in a good moment. We were still thinking before the game, ‘can he go again?’ but he’s in a really good place. Confidence is high and when you are in that moment, it’s nice to keep going.” – Graham Potter discussing Alexis Mac Allister after Sunday’s win at Everton

DIOGO JOTA

In the absence of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Sadio Mane (£11.8m), there will be a big responsibility on the shoulders of Diogo Jota (£8.2m) to provide the firepower.

Amongst all midfielders, the Portuguese ranks second for xGI across the season, and despite just the one fixture against Brentford in Double Gameweek 22, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he came out on top against many of those who play twice.

It’s likely he’ll feature on one of the flanks against Thomas Frank’s side, rather than in his usual ‘false nine’ role. However, that may not be such a bad thing, especially when you consider just how many of the Bees’ chances are conceded from wider areas:

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Having joined Burnley’s academy in 2014, Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side. During that time, his attacking output has often underwhelmed, but a Double Gameweek involving home fixtures against Leicester City and Watford is appealing, and presents the perfect opportunity to kick-start his season.

Elsewhere, Jorginho (£5.9m) offers little attacking threat from open-play but is on penalties at Chelsea, whilst Jarrod Bowen (£6.7m) and Demarai Gray (£5.5m) both look like good single Gameweek options, given that they take on Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley (£4.8m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.4m) are alternative options at Watford, though neither feels like starters, but should at least offer appearance points across their two matches.

