90
FPL January 9

The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

90 Comments
Share

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 22, over a third of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit chip.

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 10

With that in mind, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at the best FPL options for those looking at ‘Free Hit’ transfer targets ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

READ MORE: The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

MASON MOUNT

Since the start of December, Mason Mount (£7.7m) has produced four goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

During that time, he has completed the full 90 minutes on each occasion, with his 23 goal attempts, 17 shots in the box, five big chances, 52 penalty area touches and 17 created chances all team-leading totals.

That suggests Mount is one of the best midfield options on offer in Double Gameweek 22, though it is worth noting that he played in a deeper role against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, as Thomas Tuchel shuffled his pack and rolled out a 4-4-2 formation in possession.

It seems unlikely to continue, however, with the German suggesting it was a tactical decision in reaction to Thiago Silva’s (£5.6m) absence, which is good news for FPL bosses, as a permanent switch would dent Mount’s Fantasy appeal and see him contribute more in the build-up phase rather than in the final-third.

“We played 4-4-2 when we had the ball. After Thiago (Silva) tested positive, we told the team maybe this is the solution for today. We had some moments in defending where we created a back-five because we didn’t want an overload with wing-backs. But, the team was very focused on it and open-minded.” – Thomas Tuchel after his side’s EFL Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur

BRUNO FERNANDES

Wilson injury latest as Ronaldo and Lukaku score twice 2

Last season’s top FPL points scorer, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), has cut a disconsolate figure in recent matches, after he was suspended for the 3-1 win over Burnley and only brought on as a second-half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

As a result, a move for the Portuguese playmaker feels punty, but it is worth noting that amongst all team-mates, only Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) can top his 1.27 expected goal involvement (xGI) tally since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

However, form is a wider issue at Manchester United, with the Red Devils scoring only six goals in their last five matches, which has included games against Newcastle United and Norwich City. Because of that, its only really Ronaldo who appeals from the pool of attacking options, with Fernandes, Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) all proving difficult to rely on.

UNITED’S KEY MIDFIELDERS COMPARED UNDER RANGNICK:
FernandesGreenwoodSanchoRashford
Starts3343
Subbed on1211
Minutes294237340270
Goals0000
Assists0100
Shots6845
Shots in the box3432
Penalty box touches5131919
Created chances6474
xG0.700.380.220.26
xA0.570.560.520.61

JAMES MADDISON / YOURI TIELEMANS

With four players away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), plus an injury crisis, Leicester City’s squad is stretched ahead of Double Gameweek 22.

Included in that long list of absentees is attacking trio Jamie Vardy (£10.4m), Patson Daka (£7.1m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m), which in turn has created an opening to spearhead the attack. However, it could be any one of Harvey Barnes (£6.5m), Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) – who has scored in his last two games – or Ayoze Perez (£5.7m) tasked with leading the line, which is a little off-putting.

Safer, more nailed-on options are available, however, like James Maddison (£6.9m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.4m).

Across his 14 Premier League appearances in 2021/22, Tielemans has produced five goals and two assists, averaging 5.0 points per match, a team-leading total. With Vardy out, he should take on penalties, whilst his share of free-kicks and corners is another route to FPL points.

Despite that, it’s hard to look past Maddison as the best midfield option in this Foxes team right now. The playmaker has four goals and five assists in his last six appearances, earning four double-figure hauls during that run, whilst he has also posted team-leading totals for goal attempts and created chances over the same period.

James Maddison v Youri Tielemans 2021/22, via our new Premium Members Area

LUCAS MOURA

Moura can provide value route into Spurs' appealing fixtures 3

With Son Heung-min (£10.7m) seemingly ruled out of Double Gameweek 22, Lucas Moura (£6.5m) is an appealing alternative whose minutes now look more assured.

The Brazilian has shown real potential of late, with two goals and three assists in his last five appearances, with Antonio Conte’s recent comments suggesting he has the full backing of his new manager:

“Lucas Moura is one of the best players in our squad. He links quality with quantity and he’s also a wonderful person. You always find on him a smile and I love to work with these types of players.” 

LUCAS MOURA UNDER CONTE:
Starts6
Subbed on2
Minutes532
Goals2
Assists3
Shots14
Shots in the box8
Penalty box touches22
Created chances12
xG1.53
xA1.16

LEANDRO TROSSARD

Another assist for Salah as Brighton and Southampton prepare for favourable schedules 5
The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 7

Leandro Trossard (£6.1m) has started the season strongly, but in Fantasy terms, it has been a little underwhelming, with just four goals across his 18 Premier League appearances.

However, his most recent strike in Gameweek 19 signalled an upturn in form for Brighton and Hove Albion, which has seen them beat Brentford and Everton, whilst also taking a deserved point from Chelsea.

All things considered, that makes Trossard one of the more appealing midfield options on offer in Double Gameweek 22.

However, there are alternatives amongst Graham Potter’s squad, including the in-form Alex Mac Allister (£5.3m) and Enock Mwepu (£5.9m), both of whom have impressed during recent matches.

“You can only pick 11 and Alexis (Mac Allister) has had to wait and be patient. He’s done that. He’s contributed from the bench, he’s been an important team player for us, and now he’s starting. He’s in a good moment. We were still thinking before the game, ‘can he go again?’ but he’s in a really good place. Confidence is high and when you are in that moment, it’s nice to keep going.” – Graham Potter discussing Alexis Mac Allister after Sunday’s win at Everton

DIOGO JOTA

FPL Gameweek 12 round-up: Saturday review, injury news and the things we learned 8
The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 8

In the absence of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Sadio Mane (£11.8m), there will be a big responsibility on the shoulders of Diogo Jota (£8.2m) to provide the firepower.

Amongst all midfielders, the Portuguese ranks second for xGI across the season, and despite just the one fixture against Brentford in Double Gameweek 22, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he came out on top against many of those who play twice.

It’s likely he’ll feature on one of the flanks against Thomas Frank’s side, rather than in his usual ‘false nine’ role. However, that may not be such a bad thing, especially when you consider just how many of the Bees’ chances are conceded from wider areas:

The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 9

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Raphinha "expected back" in time for Gameweek 8 as Sarr's FPL appeal wanes

Having joined Burnley’s academy in 2014, Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side. During that time, his attacking output has often underwhelmed, but a Double Gameweek involving home fixtures against Leicester City and Watford is appealing, and presents the perfect opportunity to kick-start his season.

Elsewhere, Jorginho (£5.9m) offers little attacking threat from open-play but is on penalties at Chelsea, whilst Jarrod Bowen (£6.7m) and Demarai Gray (£5.5m) both look like good single Gameweek options, given that they take on Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley (£4.8m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.4m) are alternative options at Watford, though neither feels like starters, but should at least offer appearance points across their two matches.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Salah and Son - Double Sell or FH?
    Hulk Smash
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Sanity check:

    If you own both Son and Salah it makes more sense to sell, even for hits, than to FH right? Both players will probably miss more than one gameweek and you can't use both FHs in consecutive weeks. Plus, if you're selling players for hits you have a higher chance of recouping the points in a DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Talking to a few about this and I think it's a double sell. I've both and I'm 60% towards just taking the hits

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Factor in another probable 4 point hit to get Salah back in a few weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You can save transfers up after gw22 if that's your main concern.

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers mods

      My thoughts are that the free hit is for a short term boost and not repairing ling term damage in your team. Injuries are generally long term issues so can't be fixed by a free hit. That would be like taking drugs to ignore problems, it might feel good but we all know its not a solution really.

      The question is really whether Son and Salah are long or short term problems, its hard to say really. If youve held Salah for this long, he might be worth a hold.

      Open Controls
  2. Dexters Laboratory
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Pick 1 please
    A. Bruno
    B. Mount
    C. Tielemans
    D. Gray +4

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      One gameweek only

      Open Controls
      1. Root
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. Root
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      D looks pretty clear to me. Away to Norwich a good fixture, not like Bruno is in form, and 6 points effectively locked in before anything happens

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Ah forgot about dgw for Bruno.. not so clear cut actually

        Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Dud Game Week (DGW) 22

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not a single players I'm excited about owning for 22, what a farce 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Yup .. its what put me off the FH completely.. Kane, Ronaldo probably the most exciting two and they might only get 2-3 goals between them

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      They'll still be points to be had.

      It's incredible what a small pool of players are considered viable picks.

      14 fixtures, 28 teams to be named. All 20 squads to play into minus AFCON and injuries and everyone is making out there's no opportunities or options.

      Gw22 will be a good one to make some headway.

      Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not even King Dennis combo?

      Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Livramento ➡ Coufal for a hit because of DGW hype was always destined to fail. What a waste of points though.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Livramento is out too.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        I had a playable bench and would easily get away with it this week. And even Tino's 0 would be way better than -3 so it really sucks if he's out.

        Open Controls
  5. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Coufal covid?

    Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Ddg
    Cancelo reguilon trent
    Jota foden son maddison bowen
    Ronaldo king

    Foster - watkins cash livra

    Son to who for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Who would you like to get?

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Moura & tielemens popular but I wouldn’t get for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah, if only there was an article above to give DHSV some ideas on midfield picks.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Personally I think Maddison and then tough choice between moura, tielemens & Bruno

          Open Controls
  7. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Just on recent Coufal fears given he's rumoured (only rumoured) to miss West Ham's cup tie with Covid - whatever West Ham players have Covid tested positive *early* this week according to ExWhuEmployee, and if they return negative tests on days 6 and 7 they will still be available for the midweek game.

    Should learn more during the day but wouldn't give up on him yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      So you're telling me ... there's a chance?

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Won’t have trained though

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Its Norwich, is training required? Its basically a practice game

        Open Controls
      2. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Should (Maybe could is the more appropriate word) still be match fit and their backup RB is the other player rumoured with Covid so they may not have much choice!

        Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Only one DGW player, but I can still do things with Salah money. Any thoughts appreciated, friends:

    Lloris
    TAA, Cancelo, Dias, Coufal, Cash
    Salah*, Jota, Foden, Bowen, Gray
    Watkins, Antonio, Broja

    A. Salah, Watkins, Broja -> Maddison, Dennis, Ronaldo/Kane (- 8)
    B. Salah, Broja -> Maddison, Kane/Dennis (- 4)
    C. Salah, Broja, Gray -> Maddison, Bruno, Dennis (- 8)
    D. Salah, Broja -> Bruno, Kane/Dennis (- 4)
    E. Something else/Free Hit (I've got two still)

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      A or B is a close call

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thank you very much indeed, sir!

        Open Controls
        1. AARON-1
            6 mins ago

            I'd keep Gray for Norwich. A dilemma we are all facing is that the DGW doesn't exactly scream points for any of the players involved in two fixtures. Watford strikers on paper look appealing, though. Trent, Jota, Bowen, Gray, Antonio could all easily outscore some of the doublers people seem to be mentioning. I like Salah to Maddison/Tielemans/Lookman and Broja to Dennis/King personally. 3 doublers and a decent team. It will suffice.

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 5 Years
              just now

              This is incredibly kind and helpful. I really do appreciate it!

              Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I'm holding out a bit of hope that Son is available next Sunday.
      Conte mentioned him been out for around two weeks which isn't that long.
      That was from the middle of last week so 10/11 day till next Sunday.
      It's a muscle injury that may improve quicker than expected and Son has form for quick recovery.
      They play their biggest rivals Arsenal which would suggest to me that he will be given every chance to play. Just my musings.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Maybe hope for weds 19 jan?

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yeah will wait and see right up to deadline for news.

          Open Controls
      2. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        He mentioned it this weekend

        Open Controls
      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        Yeah I haven't given up hope yet either. We've seen Son recover quicker than expected in the past.

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        36 mins ago

        Check the Conte quote again - pretty sure he said Son would probably resume training during IB (after Chelsea)

        Open Controls
    3. Mahjongking
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Will you do a -8 and bench boost?

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Depends on bench

        Open Controls
        1. Mahjongking
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          See below

          Open Controls
    4. Mahjongking
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Salah antonio coufal out for maddison varane and lukaku for -8 and bench boost?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        You could to that and keep Antonio and forget about Lukaku.

        Open Controls
      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Keep Antonio

        Open Controls
    5. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Sanchez ¦ Steele
      TAA Cancelo Dawson
      Foden Gray Bowen Gallagher
      Ronaldo Kane DC-L
      ¦ Martinelli Livramento Cash

      Kane -> Dennis and save FT next week to afford Salah in 24

      ...Or Foden -> Jota and get KdB instead next GW?

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
          19 mins ago

          Of the two options, Kane to Dennis but it isn't a move which seems all that necessary. Remember that Dennis has a niggle which could be aggravated in the first game of Watford's double not to mention apparent issues revolving around AFCON disappointment. Kane with no Son is less appealing than usual, however. Dennis does have a tasty fixture against Norwich after DGW22 so perhaps opt for him. Wouldn't be surprised if Kane got a couple of goals v Arsenal and Leicester, though. I've probably muddied the waters even further. Sorry!

          Open Controls
        • The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          17 mins ago

          You could just roll with that team

          Open Controls
      2. ResultatFar
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        How’s this for a WC?

        DDG
        TAA - Emerson Royal - Lowton
        Bruno - Mount - Maddison - Jota
        Kane - King - Dennis

        (Foster, Bowen - Cancelo - Marcal)

        Unsure about the Bruno pick, otherwise how would you improve it?

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Maybe downgrade bruno and upgrade king to Ronaldo?!

          Open Controls
        2. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          Good apart from the balance.
          Hard to get to a mid priced forward but atm that does not matter. King and Dennis?
          WC dangerous atm but good generally IMO

          Open Controls
          1. ResultatFar
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Thanks. Unsure about going King and Dennis - or to downgrade Bruno and upgrade one of the two

            Open Controls
            1. CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Maybe save the cash to go Bruno Salah in 2 weeks. Can be done making Broja enabler maybe. Mount misses some matches early on.

              Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 mins ago

          Problematic if you ask me... It could work as a FH, but as WC you might look at it again in a couple weeks & wonder what to do with Mount (blanks), Marcal (prob loses his place when Saiss returns), Maddison (fixtures), Lowton, Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. ResultatFar
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Good points. However, Maddi can score against anyone. I’ll have to transfer Mount and Bruno will become Salah again.

            Lowton and Marcal will be on the bench most days anyways

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Fair enough if you have a plan for Mount & Bruno then. Im definitely not against bringing in Maddison. Would still recommend Ait Nouri over Marcal though

              Open Controls
      3. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Is Salah, Son, Cucho to Maddison, Bruno, Kane worth -8?

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Or just -4 to get Maddison & Kane/Ron?

          Open Controls
          1. Firmino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Do you think Dawson scores more points than Bruno -4?

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Tricky as Dawson at home and will Bruno play both games

              Open Controls
            2. AARON-1
                just now

                I think Leeds will score against West Ham. Some think Dawson is dangerous at set pieces but the stats say that is pure fantasy or wishful thinking. Surely, Bruno, if he starts twice will get you more points. Bruno will be back among the points for assists and goals some time soon. Even though United are looking a bit toothless it can change quickly.

                Open Controls
        2. boc610
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          thought I'd stepped in something there out walking the dog but it was just DGW22

          Open Controls
        3. MysticMac17
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          Looking at bench boosting this week. Have 5.9 ITB and 1FT.

          Schmeichel Pickford
          TAA Cancelo Veltman Emerson Diop
          Son* Maddison Gray Bowen Jota
          Toney Antonio DCL

          Looking at getting a replacement for Son which I’m not too worried about. I need a good captaincy option and am thinking Ronaldo? Who would you sell out of the strikers to get him?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 mins ago

            Toney ofc

            Open Controls
            1. MysticMac17
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Plays twice though

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 mins ago

                But liv MUN WOL mci is a horrible run, especially compared to Antonio & DCL upcoming fixtures

                Open Controls
        4. Aston VII iia hahaha
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Why didn't Barnes play the last 2 matches? Was he carrying a knock or was it tactical?

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I thought injured

            Open Controls
        5. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Once this week is out the way, is this BB worth a -8?

          Watkins > Kane/Ronaldo

          Son > Maddy/Mount

          DDG,
          Cancelo, Rudiger, Trent, Sanchez
          Son, Jota, Bowen, Gray
          Antonio, Dennis,

          Ramsdale, Watkins, Gallagher, Teirney,

          6.1

          Open Controls
        6. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          May have been posted before, but FPL Focal put up a really neat video on "The Worst FPL Score of All Time", focusing on players who had reaaaallly bad gameweek scores.

          https://youtu.be/JGVEFVf7kws

          Nice video. Lots of people always ask about the worst players ever & this is comprehensive.

          Graphic of the "Worst XI":
          https://i.redd.it/syerx7igdna81.png

          Open Controls
        7. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Coufal out by all accounts, but reportedly fine & back midweek. Ex said he'd give all affected names before the match.

          Open Controls
          1. Dreaming of glory
            • 5 Years
            just now

            It's impossible to know that he will be back midweek right now as it will depend on his covid status

            Open Controls
        8. Sabz_1111
            19 mins ago

            Hi Folks, could really do with some suggestions here pls. Would you do for a -8 do:

            DCL > Ronaldo
            Foden > Maddison
            Antonio > King

            Team would be
            DDG*
            Trent-Bavies*-Laporte
            Jota-Maddison*-Gray-Bowen
            King*-Kane*-Ronaldo*

            Steele-Martinelli-Dias-James

            Or do Antonio and DCL have fixtures too good to do those transfers?

            Also have all chips left and could use Free Hit. Thanks all, what would you do?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Feels like Antonio's fixtures are too good to warrant selling. DCL > King might suffice, but check on his fitness. (Against Norwich, could do okay.)

              Maddison only has this decent DGW then fixtures tricky again.

              Open Controls
              1. Sabz_1111
                  just now

                  Thanks mate. Yep was a little short sighted with the Antonio transfer suggestion. Might go with the FH although each draft that I have done doesn’t look great. Seems like a raft of SGW players could outscore DGW’s quite easily.

                  This weeks fixtures are well and truly doing my head in lol

                  Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                I don't know if DCL is fit. If I were you I would still certainly save that FH. You will need it more later. I for example gained 25 pts with my first one, could have been much better, but could have been worse also. With Lei and DCL situation unclear, you have to simply wait now. Ronaldo in only if you C him. MU is a mess though.

                Open Controls
            2. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Son to Bruno, Maddison or Mount?

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Maddison

                Open Controls
            3. PartyTime
                7 mins ago

                Trent covid

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  5 mins ago

                  Source?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Limbo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    LFC - via SSN

                    Open Controls
                2. PartyTime
                    5 mins ago

                    Source: LFC

                    However he is expected to return to training in the coming days

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Perfect timing then

                      Open Controls
                3. Jon Walter's Hatty
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Pretty sure West Ham just bring in Arthur Masuaku and put Johnson RB. Its Norwich even he can’t do any more damage than usual. Curtains for Coufal.

                  Open Controls
                4. AzzaroMax99
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Too crazy to go for a monster hit (-12)?

                  Salah+Son+Edouard+Dalot+Antonio

                  to

                  Maddy+Lucas+Ronaldo+Royal+Kane

                  Antonio has pretty good fixtures vs Leeds but Kane could get bigger score. Also he would be my C (either him or Lucas)

                  Open Controls
                5. The Mandalorian
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Gray update

                  Rafa saying at the start that Gray had an injury in the game. Owners hoping it won't be painful the next day. 50/50

                  https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1479911468153905152?t=yRC52xx82uRq49ZOOo3fBQ&s=19

                  Open Controls
                6. Winston.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  A or B? What’s your opinion?
                  A. Ronaldo + Maddison/Moura, -4
                  B. Bruno + DCL(nor), FT

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.