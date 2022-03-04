765
FPL March 4

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 just around the corner, Wildcard usage in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to spike again.

Not far off 30% of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders via the links below.

HARRY KANE

Tottenham Hotspur’s unexpected elimination from the FA Cup means that Antonio Conte’s side can not only offer us players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 but also assets who are unaffected by the blanks in Gameweek 30.

For those looking further ahead, Spurs will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

And the remaining fixtures themselves are very decent, with nine of their last 13 games of 2021/22 against teams currently ranked 10th or below in the Premier League table.

Harry Kane (£12.3m) has nine attacking returns in 11 matches from Gameweek 18 onwards, averaging 5.7 points per start in the process, whilst no player can beat his expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in that time:

Faith in Spurs players may be shaken a little after four defeats in their last six matches, but Kane’s historic pedigree and schedule means that he is one of the very best forward options on offer in FPL.

ARMANDO BROJA / CHE ADAMS

Southampton’s FA Cup victory over West Ham United earlier this week means that they now face a blank in Gameweek 30, although the immediate fixtures remain good, as they face four bottom-half sides in quick succession.

The long-term schedule is also decent, with some favourable fixtures running through till Gameweek 36.

Che Adams (£7.0m) has produced attacking returns in each of his last four matches, averaging 4.7 points per start this season.

He has certainly overshadowed his attacking colleague Armando Broja (£5.5m) of late, but it is worth noting that the Chelsea loanee has narrowly outshot Adams over the same period by 13-12.

However, the better chances have fallen to the Scottish international, who has racked up four big chances in that time:

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

 

  1. sumatera
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who to bench - Son or Ramsey who has DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bench Ramsey.

      Open Controls
    2. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ramsey based on price spent.

      Similar DGW dilemma with Dennis and Saka for me (though obviously smaller price gap)

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ramsey

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ramsey

      Open Controls
    5. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Got to be Ramsey

      Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench Laporte or RAN?

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench Laporte

      Open Controls
    2. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Laporte

      Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bottomed sorry. Best -4?

    A. Bowen >> Raphinha
    B. Edouard >> Broja

    Could captain Raph in A. Otherwise it’ll be Rudi/James.

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      tough one, if chasing go A.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Top 500 and not chasing in mini leagues! Chasing winning it all 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Coutinho really a good captaincy option this week? Feels like he is dropping a bit deep and only has one good FPL score against Leeds in gw24

    Open Controls
  5. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking at Fernandes,Tarkowski > Salah,Rudiger for -4
    Sá*
    TAA,Cancelo,Rüdiger*,Digne*
    Salah,JWP*(c),Son,Odegaard
    Dennis*,Broja

    Pickford,Bowen,Weghorst,Tarkowski -4 2.3m itb

    Is it worth taking another -4 to move Bowen or Tarkowski to another DGWer and benching Odegaard?
    Or
    Play a FH? ( 2 FH's remaining. no WC)

    Open Controls
  6. Je suis le chat
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    RIP Shane Warne, terrible loss.

    Open Controls
  7. lewis274
      16 mins ago

      Sa
      Rudiger TAA livramento
      coutinho havertz salah raphinha
      broja kane hwang

      foster willock cancelo white

      opinions on the bench? and if it’s right

      Open Controls
      1. 1966 was a great year for E…
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Bench looks about right to me, I'd be a bit worried about Hwang getting decent minutes in both games though. Maybe play Willock over him?

        Open Controls
    • 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      How's my WC team looking? 2 or 3 risky picks in there, but I'm not doing all that well anyway so...

      Foster • (Ramsdale)
      Rudiger • James • TAA • Livramento • (Cancelo)
      Salah • Havertz • Ramsey • (Kulusevski • Martinelli)
      Kane • Broja • Jiminez

      0.0 ITB (woo-hoo!)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
    • mr messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is this team G2G? Not sure who to captain.

      Foster
      TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livramento
      Saka Salah JWP Raphinha
      Kane Dennis

      Ramsdale Bowen Weghorst Manquillo

      Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Any advice here? Thanks

      A) Mee>James(c)
      B) Mee> Thiago Silva (Salah c)
      C) Mee, Bowen > James, Willock - 4 (bench Saka and Cancelo)

      B and C options would allow me to go Watkins>Laca next gw

      I dont know if i should risk it at 100k overall or play it safe. Im trailing my ML by 40 points

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • lewis274
        12 mins ago

        Sa
        Livramento TAA rudiger
        salah coutinho havertz raphinha
        kane broja hwang

        foster willock cancelo white?

        start willock or hwang?

        Open Controls
        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Willock

          Open Controls
      • Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is Jota 100% recovered? Is he nailed this gw?

        Open Controls
      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Kulusevski or Mount on wildcard

        Open Controls
      • lewis274
          8 mins ago

          livramento or KWP on a wildcard ?

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Livra

            Open Controls
        • jaywills
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hi All

          De Gea to Jose Sa, Ronaldo to Kane (-8)
          Yes/No?

          Open Controls
        • gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          SO confused about some WC positions if BBing in 29 and no 30 FH

          A. Coutinho or Havertz or Kulu
          B. Double Villa mid? Coutinho AND Ramsey? If Coutinho, then change Ramsey to Willock?
          C. 5 mids or 4 mids with Hwang instead of Jim
          D. Worth risking ASM instead of Jiminez?
          E. Do White > Amartey to upgrade Kilman to Saiss?

          Open Controls

