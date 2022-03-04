The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard

With Double Gameweeks 28 and 29 just around the corner, Wildcard usage in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is about to spike again.

Not far off 30% of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip this week, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders via the links below.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

HARRY KANE

Tottenham Hotspur’s unexpected elimination from the FA Cup means that Antonio Conte’s side can not only offer us players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 but also assets who are unaffected by the blanks in Gameweek 30.

For those looking further ahead, Spurs will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

And the remaining fixtures themselves are very decent, with nine of their last 13 games of 2021/22 against teams currently ranked 10th or below in the Premier League table.

Harry Kane (£12.3m) has nine attacking returns in 11 matches from Gameweek 18 onwards, averaging 5.7 points per start in the process, whilst no player can beat his expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in that time:

Faith in Spurs players may be shaken a little after four defeats in their last six matches, but Kane’s historic pedigree and schedule means that he is one of the very best forward options on offer in FPL.

ARMANDO BROJA / CHE ADAMS

Southampton’s FA Cup victory over West Ham United earlier this week means that they now face a blank in Gameweek 30, although the immediate fixtures remain good, as they face four bottom-half sides in quick succession.

The long-term schedule is also decent, with some favourable fixtures running through till Gameweek 36.

Che Adams (£7.0m) has produced attacking returns in each of his last four matches, averaging 4.7 points per start this season.

He has certainly overshadowed his attacking colleague Armando Broja (£5.5m) of late, but it is worth noting that the Chelsea loanee has narrowly outshot Adams over the same period by 13-12.

However, the better chances have fallen to the Scottish international, who has racked up four big chances in that time:

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT