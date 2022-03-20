63
Metrics March 20

FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Blank Gameweek 30

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 30 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 30 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (left) and the top 10k (right)

Harry Kane (£12.4m) was unsurprisingly the captain of choice for around three-quarters of both the top 10k and the historic greats, with all other armband differentials bar Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) failing to deliver on Friday and Saturday.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Chip usage was negligible in Gameweek 30 with the exception of the Free Hit, which was deployed by 13.6% of FPL managers in the top 10k.

Little more than one in 10 FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst well over half (57.8%) have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 30

There was only one change to the ‘template’ squad from last week, with Romain Saiss (£5.1m) coming in for the blanking Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m).

The ownerships of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) have dipped slightly, down from 99.2% and 97.36% to 77.51% and 80.36% respectively. Free Hitters will of course account for some, but not at all, of this figure.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 30

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE FREE HIT SQUAD

Free Hitters haven’t had much more success than the rest of us this week, with all bar Saka and Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) blanking on Saturday so far.

Those playing the chip have gone quite big on differentials Leicester City, however, so the outcome of the Foxes’ match against Brentford on Sunday could propel them up the ranks.

Free Hitters are currently around four points up on those not playing the chip, and at least will have the advantage of very likely having some playing substitutes to come on for the array of no-shows from Friday and Saturday.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR BLANK GAMEWEEK 30

The average top 10k manager owned 10.445 players for Gameweek 30 – although how many of them even made an appearance is another question, given the high ownerships of the likes of Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Raphinha (£6.5m).

Raul Jimenez‘s (£7.7m) owners, meanwhile, probably wish he hadn’t shown up against Leeds.

  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Play up Jimenez

    Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    2.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Foster ¦ Raya
    Rudiger Cash White
    Salah Son Raphinha Ramsey
    Kane Lacazette Broja
    ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

    Early thoughts on Raphinha, Ramsey -> Mount, Fred? (will BB 33)

    Open Controls
  3. ElChapo
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Would give a left sided reproductive organ for a Kane blank..

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Impossible for him not to haul today

      Open Controls
  4. Bennerman
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Skonto Rigga, edit out the rogue closed speech mark that appears in your byline

    Open Controls
  5. sandman58
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Coutinho & Cash out
    Mount & Rudiger in
    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      I don't see any real upside selling Cash this week to Rudiger. Mount is a question mark for me though. -4 involved?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Coutinho to Mount only? It's your call though.

        Open Controls
        1. sandman58
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. sandman58
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes....for -4
        Worried I have no cover for nice Chelsea fixtures

        Open Controls
  6. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I see Ivan Toney's at it again
    https://twitter.com/77bumpy/status/1505481963183947776

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      The man just exudes love for his club

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Have got a feeling he’ll be playing for Arsenal next season.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would do quite well for us with the way we play but he comes across as a bit of a clout chaser, with this disrespect towards Brentford.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Tierney would get 15 assists in a season though if we had Toney 😀

          Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      On my hands and knees praying he doesn't come to Arsenal. I'd rather persevere with Nketiah than him.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      It's a double standard that footballers are expected to express their love for their club and their job.

      If you had asked a random bloke on the street...
      What do you do?
      - I'm an accountant.
      What company?
      - Nowhere exciting.

      If you asked me a similar line I would probably say the same and I love my job and am happy to be working there. But it's still a job.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        It enables you to play FPL.

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        If Toney played for a top 6 club, do you think he would have responded this same way though?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Nope. But it's just because I don't think Toney is very bright.

          Being a premier league footballer brings media attention which means you do have to 'play by the rules' or you come off as a tw*t. It's a double standard, but a price you have to pay as a public figure.

          Open Controls
      3. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cynical but true unfortunately.

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yeah I just thought he figured, if they dont know who I am then they wont know Brentford FC either

        Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I hope Doherty is quiet. I picked Coady as my one free transfer instead of him.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Haha. Identical.

      Open Controls
  8. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    On a net score of 2 with perriera Barnes Kance(c) Son and Kulu left

    Not looking good

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      IF Kane hauls you should be fine

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Think it’s Son’s turn to haul this week, hiding behind the sofa.

        Open Controls
      2. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        It would need to be a pretty big haul his EO is over 170%

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Could turn out well, though! On 13 with Kane (C), Kulu, Doherty and Barnes left. Bet Barnes and Doherty will be benched…

      Open Controls
      1. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Same I have Amartey and Barnes and not expecting either of them to play. The way this week is going I’d take appearance points from both

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Most Capped player in the game is Salah 🙁

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Trents injury just for IB or longer?

    Thinking, Trent & Kilman > Robbo & Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It's got to be genuine unless Klopp was going to rest him in the FA Cup anyhow.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      That looks good even if TAA is fit.

      Open Controls
  10. dshv
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    My first FH is a disaster last week to save the FH dropped to 70k rank…

    Now i am trying my best “haha” with 15 pts and 3 spurs and 2 foxes to play…

    Hope with 2nd FH BB and WC to hit good points..

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If that is 15 without/after hits and 5 to play you're looking good for a green arrow this GW.

      Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Everton fans despairing on Twitter with the line up and formation.

    Donny van de Beek cup tied is an advantage tho.

    https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1505506942973714436?t=0GZuIwYK-fwsJMvP0yLO-w&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      just now

      United is out, whats there to cup tied

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Barnes got a chance to start?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      doubt it IMO

      Open Controls
    2. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yea same I have Barnes also but hoping he’ll at least come on for a half hour. Don’t know what I was thinking bringing him in this week. Just such a scarcity of potential points I felt he might be the best of them

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably bench but might still be dangerous off the bench for last 20 minutes

      Open Controls
  13. Legohair
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best chip stradegy if i have FH and BB left?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Depends on your team

      33 fh 36 bb or vice verca depending on your set up

      Open Controls
  14. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White
    Son Maddison Raph Kulu
    Laca Watkins
    3.9 Jimenez Sanchez Gilmour

    Activate WC now or wait another week?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      you want to activate now when there is information flowing in the next 2 weeks?

      Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Save pls

      Open Controls
  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    With Chelsea in both cups they have games every 3-4 days coming up. Is the upside of James worth the likely benchings particularly as coming back from injury or is Rudiger the better option to bring in for Digne

    A Rudiger
    B James

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's part of the puzzles ... who nails it wins

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A if leading. B if catching. James can easily start only 1 or 2 in a 3 game span but that 1 game could be a big haul like 15-18 points.

      Open Controls
  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    GW31, is Coady (AVL) > James/Rudiger (BRE) worth a hit (FH333)?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      James yes

      Open Controls
  17. BS03
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Who wins here (and by how much?):

    A: doherty, toney, kane (c)
    B: son, toney (c)

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tell untmr

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Top one by 40-50 points

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A: 6 + 2 + 34 = 42
      B: 3 + 4 = 7

      A by 35 points

      Open Controls
      1. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Sun Jihai I really really hope you’re right

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I really really hope not

          Open Controls
          1. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Lol Put it this way I if I’d have thought Kane was going to haul 34 points this week I certainly wouldn’t have put the tc chip on him last week!

            Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      A but not by such extreme margins as predicted above

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A. 6 + 7 + 18 = 31
      B. 5 + 14 = 19

      Open Controls
  18. Weerman
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Townsend stretchered 🙁 Get well soon legend!

    Open Controls
  19. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Gray really should have started - he has been their best player this season

    Open Controls
  20. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    just now

    What is the point of FH is DGW36 if every team plays twice?

    Open Controls

