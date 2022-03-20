FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Blank Gameweek 30

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 30 CAPTAINCY





Above: Gameweek 30 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (left) and the top 10k (right)

Harry Kane (£12.4m) was unsurprisingly the captain of choice for around three-quarters of both the top 10k and the historic greats, with all other armband differentials bar Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) failing to deliver on Friday and Saturday.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Chip usage was negligible in Gameweek 30 with the exception of the Free Hit, which was deployed by 13.6% of FPL managers in the top 10k.

Little more than one in 10 FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst well over half (57.8%) have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 30

There was only one change to the ‘template’ squad from last week, with Romain Saiss (£5.1m) coming in for the blanking Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m).

The ownerships of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) have dipped slightly, down from 99.2% and 97.36% to 77.51% and 80.36% respectively. Free Hitters will of course account for some, but not at all, of this figure.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 30

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE FREE HIT SQUAD

Free Hitters haven’t had much more success than the rest of us this week, with all bar Saka and Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) blanking on Saturday so far.

Those playing the chip have gone quite big on differentials Leicester City, however, so the outcome of the Foxes’ match against Brentford on Sunday could propel them up the ranks.

Free Hitters are currently around four points up on those not playing the chip, and at least will have the advantage of very likely having some playing substitutes to come on for the array of no-shows from Friday and Saturday.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR BLANK GAMEWEEK 30

The average top 10k manager owned 10.445 players for Gameweek 30 – although how many of them even made an appearance is another question, given the high ownerships of the likes of Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Raphinha (£6.5m).

Raul Jimenez‘s (£7.7m) owners, meanwhile, probably wish he hadn’t shown up against Leeds.

READ MORE: Raphinha Covid latest and how many matches Jimenez will miss after red card

READ MORE: The latest on Ramsdale and Martinelli as Villa’s ‘top eight’ woes continue

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT