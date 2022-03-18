Jimenez sent off as Wolves collapse in FPL Blank Gameweek 30 opener

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United in our latest Scout Notes.

WOLVES UNDERWHELM

In an incident-packed Blank Gameweek 30 opener, Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) was sent off as Wolves threw away a two-goal lead at Molineux.

The Mexicans red card after two cautions was undoubtedly the turning point, with the hosts in complete control during a first-half which saw goals from Jonny (£4.5m) and Francisco Trincao (£5.6m).

The latter, benefitting from an injury to Ruben Neves (£5.3m), appeared as a first-half substitute and made a real impact bagging a goal and assist. Remarkably, it was the on-loan Barcelona midfielders first goal of the campaign, having previously gone 21 Premier League matches without finding the net.

“In a couple of days we’ll know. He didn’t feel comfortable on his knee. We need to wait and see.” – Bruno Lage on Ruben Neves

As for Jimenez, as a result of his red card – his second of the season, he will now miss Gameweeks 31 and 32 through suspension. With a possible blank to follow subject to this weekend’s FA Cup results, heavy sales are now expected.

Max Kilman (£4.6m), meanwhile, surprisingly dropped to the bench on Friday, with Willy Boly (£4.9m) returning and featuring alongside Conor Coady (£4.9m) and Romain Saiss (£5.1m) at the back.

However, having shipping three goals in a match for the first time under Bruno Lage, the English centre-back will fancy his chances of a swift return to the starting XI following the international break.

BACK-TO-BACK WINS FOR LEEDS

After ending a run of six straight defeats by beating Norwich City last weekend, it’s now successive wins for Jesse Marsch, with his team seven points clear of the relegation zone with eight games to play.

From 2-0 down to 3-2 up, it was an excellent comeback from the visitors, although serious questions remain about their defence after another frantic display strewn with individual errors.

Notably, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in 16 league matches, the longest current sequence in the top-flight, with their 67 goals conceded at least four more than any other Premier League side.

“Yeah the first half wasn’t what we wanted and we knew Wolves are a good team and they were able to pull us apart more than we hoped and the second goal before half-time was a killer. It’s a group that has big hearts, quality young men and I’m very thankful to be here with them and to be in a fight with them because even though I’ve only been here a short while I believe in them. When we were a man up you hope we can push on and then we can push for the second goal and that’s what happened. We are still learning and adjusting to the football I want us to play but, in the meantime, I know we can draw on the mentality and the identity of the club. I think we still have a lot of work to do and I am just focused on controlling our mentality and work ethic and if we control that then I think we have the quality to do well.” – Jesse Marsch

RAPHINHA/BAMFORD LATEST

Owners of Raphinha (£6.5m) were dealt a huge blow prior to kick-off, as the Brazilian has tested positive for Covid-19 and missed out for Leeds.

The 18.0% owned midfielder had started the last five matches in a row, and was showing signs of his best form in last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Norwich.

“He’s Covid positive right now. We didn’t find out until after our press conference yesterday. It’s obviously unfortunate for him with us right now and with the national team but hopefully, he won’t stay positive for long.” – Jesse Marsch

As a result, Raphinha will now miss Brazil’s forthcoming internationals, which Marsch touched on after the game:

“He has to stay put, you’re not allowed to travel with the restrictions. We’ll have to evaluate it. He’s establishing himself with the Brazilian national team which is amazing.” – Jesse Marsch

Elsewhere, injuries continue to hit hard, as the Whites had to make four enforced changes on Friday.

Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) went off injured in the first-half after he went down shortly after stretching to control a ball over the top. And things then went from bad to worse as they lost Diego Llorente (£4.5m) with a back problem, Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) with a head injury and goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.8m) following the collision that resulted in Jimenez’s red card.

“Bamford is not too bad. Planatar fasciitis just been sensitive over the last couple of weeks. Very disappointed and the reaction can look bad, but I don’t think it is. Just disappointed to come off. Llorente back spasm bothering him. Probably stay here during the break. Klich had concussion, but seems to be okay. Illan (Meslier) hip contusion, don’t think it’s too bad.” – Jesse Marsch on injuries

However, in better news, Kalvin Phillips (£4.7m) and Liam Cooper (£4.4m) returned to the bench after more than three months out.

“Kalvin (Phillips) was never gonna play. He’s not ready yet to be in the match. Liam (Cooper) could have played 10-15 mins fit. And then Joffy (Gelhardt) didn’t train all week. The plan was for him play against Man U with the Under 23s. We put him through a little training session this morning. But when Patrick (Bamford) went off there’s no way Joffy could’ve gone the whole game. We ran out of subs in the 50th minute.” – Jesse Marsch

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny (Silva 90+3), Neves (Trincao 25), Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker (Chiquinho 90+3), Podence (Hwang 78), Jimenez

Leeds United XI: Meslier (Klaesson 55), Ayling, Llorente (Koch 40), Struijk, Dallas, Klich (Cresswell 45+9), Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford (Greenwood 23)

