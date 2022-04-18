FPL Double Gameweeks: What we know and what is still to be confirmed

There are five more Gameweeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) still to come, three of which are ‘doubles’.

We start with a mini-double for just Manchester United and Chelsea in Gameweek 34, while there are sizeable Double Gameweeks in 36/37, too.

One more match – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – still doesn’t have a new date but will fall in Gameweek 36 or 37.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

WILL MAN CITY DOUBLE IN GAMEWEEK 36 OR 37?

This is one of the most-asked questions on the Fantasy Football Scout board over the last days and weeks. The answer: no-one knows yet.

Had Manchester City made it through to the FA Cup final, they would have almost certainly doubled in Gameweek 36.

Their elimination by Liverpool, however, means that both options remain open.

The argument for Double Gameweek 37 is, predictably, less to do about the on-field action. Gameweek 37 is quieter in terms of televised live matches, so Sky et al may prefer Wolves v Man City to be on Thursday 19 May as a result.

The case for Double Gameweek 36 is that it would be fairer on City, i.e. not to have another crucial match three days before the final day of the season – but ‘fair’, as many Premier League managers will tell you, doesn’t often win out.

We shouldn’t have to wait long for an announcement of a new date, at least.

WHY HAS SOUTHAMPTON V LIVERPOOL DISAPPEARED FROM GAMEWEEK 37?

You may have noticed that Southampton v Liverpool has vanished from the Gameweek 37 fixtures on the FPL website.

Have no fear: this is just a temporary removal of the match because the Reds will now be involved in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14 May, a day before the league game at St Mary’s was due to go ahead.

Saints v Liverpool will almost certainly now just move to the midweek of Gameweek 37, with both sides having a normal ‘single’ Gameweek.

Again, like the City fixture above, confirmation should be forthcoming in the next few days.

VISUAL OVERVIEW OF THE CONFIRMED SCHEDULE

TEAMS WITH THE MOST LEAGUE FIXTURES REMAINING (GAMEWEEK 34 ONWARDS)

7 – Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester

6 – Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Norwich, Spurs, Watford, Wolves

5 – Brentford, Brighton, Man Utd, Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester are the four clubs with two Double Gameweeks remaining.

Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham are the only five sides without a Double Gameweek remaining from Gameweek 34 onwards.

Manchester United are the only side who ‘blank’ in the final five Gameweeks (that happens in Gameweek 37) but they have a Double Gameweek 34 to compensate.

ROTATION WATCH: OTHER MATCHES FOR PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS IN THE RUN-IN

Four clubs are still in European competition: Liverpool, Man City, West Ham and Leicester.

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup final on May 14, meanwhile.

With little to play for on the league front, we could see plenty of rotation from the managers of Chelsea, Leicester and West Ham in the Premier League fixtures around their crunch cup ties.

Our thanks to Legomane for the above graphic.

CALENDAR

Week beginning… Weekend Midweek Sat 23 Apr Gameweek 34 Double Gameweek for Chelsea + Man Utd



Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 30 Apr Gameweek 35 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 7 May Double Gameweek 36 Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Norwich, Spurs, Watford Sat 14 May Blank/Double Gameweek 37 + FA Cup final Double Gameweek for Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester



Europa League final Sat 21 May Gameweek 38

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT