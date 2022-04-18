26
FPL April 18

FPL Double Gameweeks: What we know and what is still to be confirmed

26 Comments
There are five more Gameweeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) still to come, three of which are ‘doubles’.

We start with a mini-double for just Manchester United and Chelsea in Gameweek 34, while there are sizeable Double Gameweeks in 36/37, too.

One more match – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – still doesn’t have a new date but will fall in Gameweek 36 or 37.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

WILL MAN CITY DOUBLE IN GAMEWEEK 36 OR 37?

De Bruyne's goals, rotation at Leicester, Weghorst's woes: FPL notes

This is one of the most-asked questions on the Fantasy Football Scout board over the last days and weeks. The answer: no-one knows yet.

Had Manchester City made it through to the FA Cup final, they would have almost certainly doubled in Gameweek 36.

Their elimination by Liverpool, however, means that both options remain open.

The argument for Double Gameweek 37 is, predictably, less to do about the on-field action. Gameweek 37 is quieter in terms of televised live matches, so Sky et al may prefer Wolves v Man City to be on Thursday 19 May as a result.

The case for Double Gameweek 36 is that it would be fairer on City, i.e. not to have another crucial match three days before the final day of the season – but ‘fair’, as many Premier League managers will tell you, doesn’t often win out.

We shouldn’t have to wait long for an announcement of a new date, at least.

WHY HAS SOUTHAMPTON V LIVERPOOL DISAPPEARED FROM GAMEWEEK 37?

Another assist for Salah as Brighton and Southampton prepare for favourable schedules

You may have noticed that Southampton v Liverpool has vanished from the Gameweek 37 fixtures on the FPL website.

Have no fear: this is just a temporary removal of the match because the Reds will now be involved in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14 May, a day before the league game at St Mary’s was due to go ahead.

Saints v Liverpool will almost certainly now just move to the midweek of Gameweek 37, with both sides having a normal ‘single’ Gameweek.

Again, like the City fixture above, confirmation should be forthcoming in the next few days.

VISUAL OVERVIEW OF THE CONFIRMED SCHEDULE

TEAMS WITH THE MOST LEAGUE FIXTURES REMAINING (GAMEWEEK 34 ONWARDS)

In-form Robertson an appealing FPL differential for Gameweek 23 and beyond 1
  • 7 – Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester
  • 6 – Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Norwich, Spurs, Watford, Wolves
  • 5 – Brentford, Brighton, Man Utd, Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester are the four clubs with two Double Gameweeks remaining.

Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham are the only five sides without a Double Gameweek remaining from Gameweek 34 onwards.

Manchester United are the only side who ‘blank’ in the final five Gameweeks (that happens in Gameweek 37) but they have a Double Gameweek 34 to compensate.

ROTATION WATCH: OTHER MATCHES FOR PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS IN THE RUN-IN

Image

Four clubs are still in European competition: Liverpool, Man City, West Ham and Leicester.

Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup final on May 14, meanwhile.

With little to play for on the league front, we could see plenty of rotation from the managers of Chelsea, Leicester and West Ham in the Premier League fixtures around their crunch cup ties.

Our thanks to Legomane for the above graphic.

CALENDAR

Week beginning…WeekendMidweek
Sat 23 AprGameweek 34
Double Gameweek for Chelsea + Man Utd

Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 30 AprGameweek 35
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 7 MayDouble Gameweek 36
Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Norwich, Spurs, Watford
Sat 14 MayBlank/Double Gameweek 37 + FA Cup final
Double Gameweek for Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester

Europa League final
Sat 21 MayGameweek 38

26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    To Mount or to Havertz, is the question

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mount I think

      Werner/Luka/Ziyech might eat some of his minutes

      Open Controls
  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    I know it's a DGW article, but including almost everything in the article twice is taking it a bit far.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      the error has been corrected.

      Open Controls
  3. KeanosMagic
      28 mins ago

      Has anyone ever been FPL stalked?

      Last season I was sure that a mini league rival knew my FFS alias and was keeping a tab on my comments, and making subsequent transfers to block me.

      Kind of ruined the season for me and had to set up a new account. Of course posting this might alert my previous rival, so JD, if you're reading, hello!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        I get around this by staying well behind them.

        Open Controls
    • Holmes
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Wish I could afford Martinez, sigh...

      Would you prefer:

      A) Foster, Havertz, Johnson (3-4-3 with Johnson as bench fodder)
      B) Martinez, 4.4 cheapie, Laporte/Thiago (4-3-3 with cheapie as fodder)

      Open Controls
    • NateDog
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      FH draft that I think I'm set on now (until midweek games cause me headaches):

      DDG
      Cancelo TAA Robbo James(C)
      KDB Sterling Jota Zaha Mount
      Werner
      (Krafth, Gelhardt, fodder keeper+FWD)

      Only question right now is whether to go Laporte over Cancelo to upgrade Gelhardt to JRod so I am better covered in case Pep decides to rotate a lot). Should I do it? Might be inviting more problems in doing it if Laporte gets rested while Cancelo plays!

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Genuinely don't think I'd have DDG this week even on FH.

        United's double is not great and especially defensively they look very suspect.

        You also should have at least one decent backup in case KdB or Sterling get rested vs WAT. I personally think if KdB plays BHA he will be rested vs WAT ahead of UCL first leg.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Who would would have otherwise in goal? Honestly nobody stands out to me (unless I went Ederson, Mendy or Alisson instead of one of my outfield options). Krafth is a decent backup, can't see him being rotated, the worry is if I'll need JRod as well

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            *who would you

            Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sa or Dubravka. Target the weakest teams.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Not sure I trust Wolves, Burnley fighting for their lives too. Newcastle only 1 clean sheet in 7 and Norwich scored in 5 of their last 6 so I don't know if I'd expect a clean sheet there either, but that would allow me to upgrade Gelhardt. I'll think it over, thanks

              Open Controls
    • Jump in Micah
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thoughts on how likely Alonso is to play the DGWs for Chelsea? Feels potentially more likely than James?

      Open Controls
    • merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      If you are using WC this week, what is your current draft?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Norwich

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        It will probably WC GW35 instead now, but this is the GW34 draft I've come up with.

        Schmeichel (Foster)
        TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Robertson (White)
        Son, Havertz, Mount, Salah(Ramsey)
        Pukki, Meteta (Dennis)

        Open Controls
    • KneejerkJoe
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      1ft 1,2mitb (no chips)

      Dubravka
      TAA James Cancelo
      Salah Mount(c) Saka Maddison Kulu
      Wood Ronaldo
      ..Pickford Fofana Doherty Gelhardt

      A) Doherty -> Alonso
      B) Save and get Cash and Kane next gw
      C) Other ideas?

      Open Controls
    • Notorious
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      First WC draft, exciting times! What do you guys thing - any notable misses? 0.0 ITB - plan is to BB 36, no other chips left.

      Schmeichel Foster
      TAA Cancelo James Matip Davies
      Salah Havertz Mount Coutinho KDH
      Kane Pukki Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Shteve
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not sure about Matip with Konate scoring goals..

        Open Controls
        1. Notorious
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah, a painful price range this - nobody else caught my eye around and below 5.0. Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same problems as me, BB of Foster, Davies, KDH, Dennis looks weak. You could downgrade Coutinho and use MITB to upgrade bench, or have you considered downgrade Dennis to Mateta, and using MITB to switch Foster, KDH & Davies to Guiata, Ramsey or Gordon and the best DGW37 defender you can afford, and BB in GW37.

        Open Controls
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would you rather cap Havertz or Mount next week?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        M

        Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mason

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The current highest scorer with this gw rank of 1 just transferred Fraser Forster in and BB to 104 points.

      A regular player.

      Last week he had a gw rank of 8.8 million. Is that variance or just a big swing?

      Open Controls
    • Coaly
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Any suggestions to improve WC?

      Guita
      TAA Cancelo James Thomas
      Salah Son Mount Maddison
      Werner Pukki

      3.9 keeper, KDH, Livra, Greenwood (Leeds)

      Then can do Mount Werner to KDB Watkins for the run in

      Would like to ship Livra, but only have 4.1m. Maybe Amartey?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.