FPL Gameweek 35 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates live from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 35.

All 20 teams will play exactly once, with no blanks or doubles this time. Six managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leeds United, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers – and you can read all the headline news from those pressers via this link here.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka is available to start against West Ham United on Sunday. Having left the win over Manchester United in the 73rd minute – after receiving a couple of knocks – there were worries that the 20-year-old was hurt. However, Mikel Arteta doesn’t believe there is a problem.

“Yeah, hopefully he will be fine. He had some issues in the final part of the [Man United] game but he has recovered well and we are expecting him to be fine.”

Two individuals who still miss out are Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh).

LIVERPOOL

There are a couple of illnesses within the Liverpool squad. It rules Curtis Jones out for the weekend but Kostas Tsimikas is more likely to recover. As for Roberto Firmino (foot), his injury is taking slightly longer than anticipated.

“It’s not a serious injury, we’re still kind of convinced. But now it takes a little bit longer already than we all thought. He will not be ready for tomorrow, didn’t train yet.” – Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino

MANCHESTER CITY

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Leeds United, Pep Guardiola is without defensive pair Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (muscle). Having missed facing Real Madrid due to suspension, Joao Cancelo is fresh and expected to start.

“For tomorrow he is out and we’ll see for Wednesday.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

MANCHESTER UNITED

There are a few knocks for Ralf Rangnick to consider. Tonsilitis may have ended Jadon Sancho‘s season prematurely, with Luke Shaw (leg) and Paul Pogba (calf) also hurt.

Also uncertain are the statuses of Edinson Cavani (calf), Fred (hip), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock), Harry Maguire (knee) and Jesse Lingard (personal reasons).

“I hope Fred will make it for the Brentford game. As it seems, Jadon [Sancho] might be out for the rest of the season with his tonsillitis, so he will most likely be unavailable. Apart from that, we have to wait and see. Harry Maguire [missed the game vs Chelsea], Jesse (Lingard) was missing for personal, family reasons.”

CHELSEA

No new issues came up last night at Old Trafford. Thomas Tuchel is still without Ben Chilwell (knee), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (back), although late decisions will be made on the ill pair of Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley.

“Ben Chilwell, no. For Kovacic, it is too early. Callum Hudson-Odoi as well. Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let’s see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley. Let’s wait until [Saturday] to see how they feel.”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte says that Sergio Reguilon will not make the Leicester game because a groin injury, with no timeframe so far placed on his return. Oliver Skipp (groin), Matt Doherty (knee) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are out for the season.

EVERTON

Absent for the Toffees’ last two league encounters, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) returns to Frank Lampard’s squad this weekend. Another back is Yerry Mina (match fitness) but fellow centre-back Ben Godfrey (thigh) has joined the likes of Donny van de Beek (groin), Andre Gomes (groin), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) on the injury list.

“Yerry Mina is back in the squad, it was more being careful with him. Ben [Godfrey] is out, will be a few weeks out. Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is back in the squad. Donny [van de Beek] is not fit, nor is Andre Gomes.”

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne remains out with a shoulder injury but Bertrand Traore (groin) is set to return. Kortney Hause (abdominal) and Morgan Sanson (knock) also fail to make the home clash against Norwich City.

“Morgan Sanson and Kortney Hause will be missing. We welcome Bertrand Traoré back, who missed the last fixture.” – Steven Gerrard

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The season is likely over for Ryan Fraser (hamstring) but both Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot) are nearer a return. They won’t make Saturday’s clash with Liverpool but Eddie Howe believes the pair will appear soon.

“Kieran and Callum are getting closer but I don’t think they’ll be ready. Kieran we’ve seen on the grass, has trained with us, one session. Callum is not quite there yet but is edging closer and is doing a lot of hard work with the sports science team.”

WEST HAM UNITED

It’s all about the centre-backs at West Ham. The timely return of Kurt Zouma (ankle) on Thursday night coincides with a one-man suspension for Craig Dawson, who was sent off at Chelsea last weekend. Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Issa Diop (ankle) are still unavailable, although the latter could get minutes before the season finishes.

“Issa Diop is making a very good recovery and there’s always an outside chance he could return before the end of the season. Angelo Ogbonna has started some running on the grass, which is good.” – David Moyes

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith is optimistic that the trio of Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot) and Lukas Rupp (knee) will be in the squad to face Aston Villa. However, defender Christoph Zimmermann pulled up in training with a hip problem and joins Adam Idah (knee), Ozan Kabak (hamstring) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) on the sidelines.

“It is not the big toe. It is a small fracture. It is one back in the day you will have probably taped up and got on with it, but we have got a medical department that can take the pain away. He won’t want our sympathy.” – Dean Smith on Kenny McLean

CRYSTAL PALACE

Tyrick Mitchell (knock) and Luka Milivojevic (hamstring) both return for the Eagles this weekend.

“Everybody trained this morning. The only one who was out was Nathan Ferguson.” – Patrick Vieira

WATFORD

The hamstring injury of Cucho Hernandez may not finish his season, according to Roy Hodgson.

“I hope he will return before the end of this season but it will be close.”

There could be appearances from Samuel Kalu (ankle) or Francisco Sierralta (calf) on Saturday but much more likely are the recovered Kiko Femenia and Juraj Kucka. Both had minor knocks.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT