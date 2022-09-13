616
Chip Strategy September 13

The pros and cons of a Gameweek 8 Wildcard

616 Comments
With three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral, Gameweek 8 presents an opportunity for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to Wildcard.

A quick read through the site comments reveals that a number of us are contemplating activating the chip this week.

In this article, we’ll weigh up the pros and cons of playing a Wildcard in Gameweek 8.

As ever, whether Gameweek 8 is the ‘right’ moment to Wildcard will depend much on the make-up of your FPL squad, but we’ll try and outline a few of the more general advantages and disadvantages here.

GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD: THE PROS

Bowen marks return with seventh FPL double-digit haul of 2021/22
  • If you are down to five or six starters in Gameweek 8 following Monday’s announcement, a Wildcard is probably quite appealing. Even more so if you are having to turn to players like Danny Ward (£4.0m) and Cameron Archer (£4.4m) in your starting XI. By activating the chip now, you can ensure you have at least XI Gameweek 8 players without needing to take hits.
  • A Gameweek 8 Wildcard means that you can jump on key fixture swings for players like Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m), Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.3m), arguably at the optimal time. Knowing that their fixtures improve soon, you could also bench someone like James Maddison (£7.9m) or Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m). This could allow you to get ahead of the curve and take advantage of some particular tasty fixtures, potentially before the masses bring the same players in ahead of Gameweek 9.

Above: Gameweek 8-16 fixtures, sorted by difficulty

  • Teams like Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature at the wrong end of the above table for fixture difficulty from Gameweeks 8-16, which does suggest now might be a good time to move on from their assets. For example, losing Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) for Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) or Son Heung-min (£11.7m) this week, then bringing the Egyptian back in Gameweek 12 for West Ham United (h), is something you might consider on a Wildcard.
  • If you were planning a Gameweek 9 Wildcard, it might make sense to press the button now, especially if the team you are building is similar. If it is largely the same, why not go a week early and avoid taking any hits?
  • We have unlimited transfers during the World Cup, so using a Wildcard now feels fine, given that the latest you can use it is Gameweek 16 anyway.
The pros and cons of a Gameweek 8 Wildcard 2

Above: A potential Gameweek 8 Wildcard squad

GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD: THE CONS

FPL pre-season: Jesus hat-trick and Saka on pens
  • If you can field at least 10 players in Gameweek 8, perhaps with just one -4 hit, it might be better to use transfers and save the Wildcard chip, especially if you can easily get to highly-owned assets like Erling Haaland (£12.0m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m), Mitrovic and Trippier. Given that cheap bench options like Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) and Neco Williams (£4.1m) are also playable in Gameweek 8, this scenario will be possible for some managers.
  • If you Wildcard in Gameweek 8, you essentially have to build a squad with only three players from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leeds United, Brighton and Crystal Palace. That might mean assets like Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m), Marcus Rashford (£6.3m) and Pascal Gross (£6.0m) need to be sold, despite starting the season strongly, as well as players like Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Reece James (£6.0m) and Salah.
  • By saving your Wildcard for the international break (Gameweek 9), you can include some of those players listed above, whilst also reacting to any injuries that may occur. You also have additional time to tinker, given the two-week break. Gameweeks 12/13 are other potential times to use the Wildcard.

Above: Gameweek 12-16 fixtures, sorted by difficulty

  • This isn’t a huge issue in the grand scheme of things, but it is worth mentioning. If you already have two free transfers banked, you will obviously lose one if you play your Wildcard this week, as you can’t roll one over to Gameweek 9.

COMMUNITY THOUGHTS

Let us know your own thoughts on the pros and cons of a Gameweek 8 Wildcard in the comments section below.

  1. Sterling Archer
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Bowen is a huge trying to get ahead of the curve move! absolute zero stats to back it up either (this season)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Same with Maddison too.

      He's been awful in the most recent games. It's just the fixture run being good that has people going there. Barnes has better stats than Maddison in recent games...

      Open Controls
    2. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Heatmap still looks all right and he might be taking pens. Fixtures + new signings bedding in could see WH starting to score plenty more. Seems relatively sensible buy imo, but not one to be desperate for. There are a few like that, which is why I'm considering not WCing in GW9 as planned. The benefit isn't as clear as hoped at this stage

      Open Controls
  2. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Ive just realised I cant afford Salah -Son. What are the best midfield punts this week that are 11.5mil >?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Why not KDB over Son?

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        kdb is more expensive than Son. Id go KDB if price wasnt an issue

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      how come?

      Salah's 12.9m.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        im also doing archer to Mitro and thats a must transfer this week

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          do they have to play this week?

          Otherwise a Brighton or Leeds player may be better value.

          Or Kulusevski.

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            yeah, they'd have to play this week.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Kulusevski,

              If he doesn't start today especially.

              Or if he starts and scores 2!!

              Open Controls
              1. internal error
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                thanks

                Open Controls
    3. asr
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I have the money to do Salah > Son, but I'm doing Salah > ASM if he's declared fit, not letting ITB dictate the transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        ASM is a shout if fit. I'll consider him

        Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    This team cost me -8 for GW 8
    10 Players
    Pope (Ward)
    Neco Cancelo Tripper (TAA James)
    Martinelli Andreas Son Or KDB
    ( Rashford Groß)
    Haaland Toney Mitro
    GTG ? or WC ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Wildcard

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      is it Son or Kev?

      Open Controls
  4. confused01
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Would you play a or b on wc, if you already have Isak in your team:

    A) Kane Haaland Isak
    B) Kane Haaland Mitro

    Mitro on form but Isak has some good fixtures
    Also potentially planning to change Kane to Mitro in gw9 to free up funds

    Open Controls
    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm on B - not seen enough of Isak yet

      Open Controls
    3. marcos11
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on Salah Archer to Son/KDB Mitro -4 one week before WC ?

    Would give me the team below:

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo/Perisic/Trippier/Neco
    (Son/KDB)/Martinelli/Pereira
    Haaland/Jesus/Mitro

    Ward/TAA/Gross/Sinisterra

    Open Controls
  6. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bailey at 4.7 with easy fixtures for Villa coming up, what do you think(on WC) ?
    A) Get him as a starter
    B) Get him as bench option
    C) Get Andreas instead as a bench option

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Bailey as a starter is a bad option. Too many got burned with that at the start of the season. At 4.7 he's not a bad bench option though.

      Still undecided between Bailey and Andreas myself though I am leaning towards Bailey at the moment

      Open Controls
    2. The Biscuitmen
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        If he starts regularly then a very good budget option

        Open Controls
        1. The Biscuitmen
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            But Andreas is probably better

            Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Sanchez and Salah to Pope and KDB (-4) to field XI are solid moves this GW right?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Absolutely

          Open Controls
        2. The Biscuitmen
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            That sounds a good move!

            Open Controls
        3. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          On wildcard :
          A)Zaha + Gordon
          Or,
          B) Rashford + ASM(if fit)

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            A seems safer in terms of fitness/injury prone players

            Open Controls
        4. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Triple city attack baby 😆

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            tomorrow or Saturday?

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Saturday

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                which 3?

                Open Controls
        5. RedJive79
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Salah+Plange to Son+Isak for -4 to field this 11? Will WC in GW9.

          Ward
          Cancelo / Neco / Tripps
          Son / Gundo / Andreas / Martinelli
          Haaland(c) / Mitro / Isak

          Sanchez / James / TAA / Gross

          Open Controls
          1. The Biscuitmen
              1 hour ago

              Looks good

              Open Controls
          2. TM44
            • 7 Years
            2 hours ago

            First wildcard draft, thoughts on this team?

            Pope, iversen

            Cancelo, trippier, perisic, neco, patterson

            KDB maddison Martinelli bailey Andreas

            Kane haaland mitro

            Open Controls
            1. Bagheri Arce
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              What's with the Iverson pick?

              You reckon Ward in borrowed time?

              Open Controls
          3. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Ward
            Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
            KDB Andreas Longstaff
            Haaland Jesus Archer
            Iversen Salah Dasilva Struijk
            1FT 3.7ITB

            A. Archer to Mitrovic/Isak using FT and bench Salah
            B. Archer + Salah > Kane + Bowen for a hit and bench Longstaff
            C. Dasilva + Salah > Son + Bowen for a hit and bench Longstaff and Archer
            D. Any other advice please
            Leaning to A currently

            Thanks

            Open Controls
          4. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Any news on Saint-Maximin?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              apparently he's due to be okay according to local press.

              Open Controls
          5. tbos83
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Is Salah likely to drop again this week?

            Open Controls
            1. chocolove
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Ofc. Its a new gameweek. He hasnt drop this week

              Open Controls
            2. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              -12.9% on FPL statistics site. I would say it's unlikely to drop as the gameweek starts on Friday and there's a fair amount using their wildcard

              Open Controls
          6. chocolove
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Is there any chance double gameweek happen before GW 16?

            Open Controls
            1. The Biscuitmen
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                There isn't much (if any) free time so unlikely

                Open Controls
            2. The Wheeler Dealer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              A) Kulu and Kane
              or
              B) KDB and Isak

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                b

                Open Controls
            3. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Helpful article, thankyou!. Currently fielding 8 with 2FH's, I am leaning towards the -4 approach....I think!

              Open Controls
            4. You've got red on you.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              WC team. Stick with Son or find 0.4 for De Bruyne (Coufal ----> Emerson?)

              Pope - Ward
              Cancello - James - Trippier - Coufal - N.Williams
              Son - Martinelli - Zaha - Andreas - 4.5mid
              Haaland - Kane - Mitrovic

              Open Controls
              1. OPTA FPL
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Son

                Open Controls
              2. Weasel Boy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Son due

                Open Controls
                1. You've got red on you.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  That's what I am thinking. Can't suddenly be a terrible player

                  Open Controls
                  1. TOTHETASK
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      I would assess after Sporting. Easy to do a sideways switch from KDB to Son.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TOTHETASK
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          I feel that Son is more of a streak player. If he starts scoring, you better jump on the bandwagon quick to make the most of it.
                          As a Spurs fan, I do hope Son becomes a viable FPL asset ASAP.

                          Open Controls
                      2. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Due isnt a thing. Certainly not a terrible player by any means but not convinced that now is the right time for him. Would try to get KDB

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                          See how the Sporting game goes, but for me, confidence/form/rhythm are real. Due is a gamblers fallacy

                          Open Controls
                2. JELLYFISH
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Best defender 6m or less for GW8 only (WC GW9)? Already have Tripper, Neco, Cancelo as my other playing defenders.

                  Open Controls
                  1. TOTHETASK
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      I would get Perisic if he doesnt play more than 75 min v Sporting.

                      Open Controls
                      1. JELLYFISH
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        Thanks thats who I am looking at. Decent upside if he doesn't play the minutes tonight so worth the -4 I think

                        Open Controls
                    • House Frey Wedding Planner
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      If it's a one week punt I think Perisic might start against Leicester

                      Open Controls
                      1. JELLYFISH
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        Thanks. Will keep a close eye on tonights game and make the call later.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Prinzhorn
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    WC GW 8 or WC GW 9 ?

                    Got 2 FT and 1.4 itb

                    Sanchez - Ward

                    TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier - Neco

                    Salah - Gundogan - Martinelli - Dasilva - Andreas

                    Haaland - Jesus - Archer

                    A) WC GW 8
                    B) Salah & Archer -> Son & Isak/Mitro/Toney
                    C) else

                    Open Controls
                    1. JELLYFISH
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      B with Mitro

                      Open Controls
                    2. TOTHETASK
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        Do B + change Sanchez to a playing goalie, maybe Pope if you dont mind a hit.

                        Open Controls
                        1. TOTHETASK
                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                            Just realised Pope might not be within budget...

                            Open Controls
                      • The Wheeler Dealer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        Any West Ham fans here? Does Emerson look like he'll start after a good performance in Europe?

                        Open Controls
                        1. TOTHETASK
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            He still has his UECL match on Thursday, wait for that first

                            Open Controls
                        2. Gudjohnsen
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 35 mins ago

                          Surely Son is due?

                          Open Controls
                          1. TOTHETASK
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              See above lol

                              Open Controls
                          2. J to the T
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 34 mins ago

                            Trent James Gross -> Trippier Peresic Kulu (-4) to get 11 on the pitch?

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Wheeler Dealer
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              Yes definitely, Liverpool have garbage fixtures and look awful, Brighton lost their manager and tough fixtures, and Chelsea have been awful and have ok fixtures.

                              I personally would be avoiding all 3 clubs players atm lol, those are all good long-term picks imo

                              Open Controls
                            2. internal error
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              31 mins ago

                              Do you still have your WC ?

                              Open Controls
                              1. J to the T
                                • 5 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                Annoyingly used it the last week that wasn’t cancelled! At least I had Rashford for his haul as a result

                                Open Controls
                                1. internal error
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Then I wouldnt sell James

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Maeki2
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Yes looks good

                              Open Controls
                          3. ryacoo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 27 mins ago

                            On WC:

                            A) Martinelli, KDB, Isak
                            B) Zaha, ASM, Kane

                            Open Controls
                            1. TOTHETASK
                                45 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              • Futbol Heritage
                                • 13 Years
                                44 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              • Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                                • 7 Years
                                28 mins ago

                                A

                                Open Controls
                              • internal error
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                A

                                Open Controls
                            2. midnightrambler
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 11 mins ago

                              WC or -4 to get to this?

                              Iversen*
                              Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba, Neco
                              KDB, Bailey, Martinelli
                              Mitro, Jesus, Haaland

                              Open Controls
                              1. OPTA FPL
                                • 11 Years
                                19 mins ago

                                WC

                                Open Controls
                              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                This looks one or two off the WC template

                                Open Controls
                                1. midnightrambler
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  Thanks and yeah, I think its a pretty marginal case - seems like a bit of a wasted WC, but not sure when a better opportunity will arise.

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Shark Team
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              I think past seasons are a real problem in our minds when making decisions, for example Liverpool may finish the season with no more than 10cs and Salah with less than 15 goals

                              Open Controls
                              1. internal error
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                59 mins ago

                                but then you're focusing on 7 gameweeks over several previous seasons

                                Open Controls
                                1. Bagheri Arce
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Not really. Liverpool have been poor for a while. Second half of last season was much the same....losing the first goal of games and Salah underperforming

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bagheri Arce
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Sorry - I realise poor is stretch given they almost won the quadruple 😀

                                    But Salah been off the boil for a while and the defence not as solid

                                    Open Controls
                            4. Cruyff's Eleven
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              Why is Bailey flavour of the month again?

                              Will Stevie G not play Coutinho and Ings if the opposition is not ManCity?

                              Open Controls
                              1. internal error
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                He's not flavour of the month but seems a decent Very cheap mid in the 4.5 market. He has started 4 of the 6 games this season and started the last two. He also scored vs city and has decent fixtures

                                Open Controls
                                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  Fair enough. I'm still biased after starting the season with him, and quickly becoming the laughing stock of the FFS community.

                                  I guess if it enables Jesus to Kane anything goes.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. internal error
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    27 mins ago

                                    I started with him and sold pretty sharpish, at a loss.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Yeah, same. But having had another look I can actually afford KDB, Haaland and Kane if I swap Sinistierra for Bailey 🙂

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. AC/DC AFC
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 7 Years
                                    23 mins ago

                                    ... he's scored 19 points at an enabling price.

                                    There was never anything wrong with Bailey and even in a struggling Villa team he'll do okay.

                                    Posters calling him out were focusing on the wrong things.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      just now

                                      Yup, point taken.

                                      As per the above, it enables Kane for me, so it's a moot point. Plus he has a decent fixture this week.

                                      Open Controls
                            5. Magic Zico
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                              Pick one transfer for free before WC9:
                              A. Salah > KDB
                              B. TAA > Trippier
                              C. Ward > Pope
                              D. Other more exciting punt

                              Open Controls
                              1. OPTA FPL
                                • 11 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                A

                                Open Controls
                              2. internal error
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                1 min ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                              3. Maeki2
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                A gives most value

                                Open Controls
                            6. nickyboywade
                              • 2 Years
                              46 mins ago

                              In the cons section, it mentions that 'assets like Gabriel Jesus may need to be sold...' Why is that?!

                              Open Controls
                              1. internal error
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                spurs, liverpool, and city coming up in the next 5 games

                                Open Controls
                                1. nickyboywade
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  But at least he has a game this week! Plus those games are all at home. I think he was included in that list mistakenly, as it was talking about selling the blank GW players, yet he plays this week.

                                  Open Controls
                            7. FC Hakkebøf
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Who will score more points in UCL this gameweek?

                              A) Giroud and Messi
                              B) Evanilson and Mbappe

                              Open Controls

