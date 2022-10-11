65
October 11

FPL Gameweek 11 hot topics: 'Sharp' Darwin, best Alexander-Arnold replacements

65 Comments
Our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors offer their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) insight, tips, team reveals and advice throughout the season, with only Premium Members able to access every single article they write.

Next up is five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, who offers his thoughts on some of this week’s key hot topics in the Fantasy community.

LIVERPOOL’S ATTACK

There were few real positives to take from Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in Gameweek 10. However, with Manchester City and Arsenal blanking in Gameweek 12, I’m not ruling out a short-term move for one of their attackers with captaincy in mind. That might sound crazy, but despite wider team issues, they have still scored five goals in their last two league fixtures against Arsenal and Brighton, two decent defences.

The decision on who to transfer in has been pretty straightforward in past seasons, yet Mohamed Salah’s (£12.7m) lack of form, paired with his premium price tag, raises question marks. I’m one of Mo’s biggest fans, but he does look less involved than ever at present, producing just one shot and one penalty box touch at the Emirates. With the game finally poised at 2-2, he was also substituted with 21 minutes to go.

His lack of form can be traced back to his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, but context is needed: Salah has still scored two goals and created four in eight league appearances this season. He is also on penalties, so if you do still own him, it might be best to hold a while longer, given that Gameweek 12 fixture at home to West Ham.

However, the most promising player I see at Liverpool right now is Darwin Nunez (£8.8m). Few players came away from the Emirates with credit, but he was one of those who stood out, making good runs in behind and firing three shots on goal. He has only started three Premier League games so far, but has two goals and is averaging a whopping 6.26 shots per 90 minutes. That average will probably come down the more minutes he plays, but it’s still sure to be among the highest across the Premier League.

“Good. It was good, it was good. Sharp, good, involved in nearly everything, scored a great goal” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez’s display v Arsenal

Above: Darwin (right) has attempted 19 shots in 2022/23, just four behind Salah’s (left) total of 23, despite playing 431 fewer minutes.

Darwin is a club-record signing, and it is clear that Jurgen Klopp is banking on him to come good as his focal point in attack, which is why I’d put him slightly ahead of Diogo Jota (£8.9m) in FPL.

With Luis Diaz (£8.0m) out, Jota could again shift to the left, just as he did when the winger went off in the 41st minute on Sunday. Yet Klopp has already tried Fabio Carvalho (£5.4m) at left-wing, and with such a short turnaround between their Gameweek 11 and 12 fixtures (73 hours), it does feel a little risky.

THE BEST ALEXANDER-ARNOLD REPLACEMENTS

65 Comments
  jacob1989
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What a horrible turnaround after a great start in cl fantasy. First adan red card, took a - 12 bcoz of various injuries. One of them gomez who also got red card. Last gw put musiala instead of sane then c benzema.. Rage transferred him out. Then haaland benched, both my bayern players injured, etc.. Ugh

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Caught the same RCs. Vini benched. Haaland & Sesko - Alvarez & Vlahovic (-8).

      Open Controls
  2. Cucurella-ella
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Did anyone else notice how greedy Mahrez is when he played vs Southampton?

    A fair few oppporunities to pass to an open Haaland for a goal but he didn't

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      44 mins ago

      Ok. He is now subbed off tactically. Maybe thats his punishment

      Open Controls
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Tbf he was their top scorer last season. Sometimes you need a bit of selfishness in a player

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      I noticed how greedy Mahrez is many years ago. It's part of the reason why (at least up until this season where he's been pretty poor), on the occasions where he starts games in the PL/CL, he often does really well in terms of returns, much like someone like Salah, when he gets the ball anywhere near the box his first instinct is to pretty much always ignore everyone else and cut in and shoot

      Open Controls
  3. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    GW12 blank has really got me muddled here… threemium hasn’t helped either tbf.

    Pope
    Cancelo James trips
    Marti maddison kdb andreas
    Haaland Kane mitro*

    Iversen Bailey* Tomkins Emerson

    2FT 0ITB

    A) KDB + tomkins > trossard + Andersen

    B) Cancelo + tomkins > perisic + Anderson

    C) kdb + tomkins > Foden + Anderson

    Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gundo Grealish out
    Foden Haaland in
    Pep it’s simple do it

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Talking about stubborn ... but successful 😛

      Open Controls
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Fed up with this boring MC game...bring on the big boys for heavens sake!

    Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Salah > Trossard first FT, which one to drop for Kane for 2nd FT?
    A. Solanke
    B. Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      actually a tough one.
      i'd lean Mitro out. injury uncertainty....and then shift to a five-mid set up with Solanke as first bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ta, nothing to shift Solanke is my bench fodder at the moment with Barnes 5th midfielder soon to be Foden/Saka ...

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          sounds like a good set up to me.

          if it's between Mitro or Solanke as first bench then the money saving makes sense too.

          Open Controls
  7. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    A if mitro is fit. I’d wait until news on him comes out.

    Open Controls
  8. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone here able to give me any idea on buying PL match tickets from abroad? I know it varies from club to club but looking for a general idea, my brother in law is a Chelsea fan but he's never been able to actually catch a game at Stamford Bridge (last time he tried the game got postponed so he was only able to do a tour). I've been thinking of trying to bring him to one for a while but not sure on the best way to get tickets. We do have travel agents here that do match trips but I did one a few years ago to Anfield with a mate and I didn't love how it was done (felt just a bit dodgy last minute handing us season tickets and telling us not to talk to stewards at the gates as they might get taken off of us).

    Got tickets on general sale many years ago for Old Trafford but we were literally 4 rows from the very top of the stadium so don't think I can experience something like that again! Also not keen on the crazy expensive hospitality experience thing, never been something I'm interested in but it seems to be the easiest way to get multiple tickets together. Looking at a few clubs signing up to their membership options seems necessary but still only helps for single tickets so not really a huge help. I suppose I could look into local fan clubs. Any other ideas? No issue going to away games either (would love to get to more stadiums in general tbh no matter who, still hoping to get to see City, Spurs and Arsenal's at some point).

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      PL games, pick a game with a "lesser" opponent. Like Chelsea v Forest. Will be easy to get tickets.

      For better games, I'd advise the League Cup.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        "Lesser" games are easier (FA/League early rounds easiest) but you're having laugh if you think it's easy to just hop on the website and buy a Chelsea home ticket.

        Per below you need to buy a membership to the club first & sometimes even then you need to tally up loyalty points - at least if you want to do it officially.

        There's other websites, not all legit, and the tickets there can coats hundreds of pounds for a standard seat.

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Do you genuinely think people are paying "hundreds of pounds" for a Chelsea v Forest ticket?

          Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Buy official membership to the club websites and purchase through the clubs. It’s expensive but legit at least. I paid £20 for a ‘lite’ membership for the 22/23 season and then you can purchase packages through the club.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I've looked at that but it's only good for single tickets from what I can see

        Open Controls
  9. GW11 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    GW11 fixture odds can be found here:
    Friday & Saturday: https://prnt.sc/6X-r9hJJEf23
    Sunday: https://prnt.sc/sT3ravYa13sy
    (Provided by Ladbrokes.com)

    GW10 clean sheets:
    CHE: 52% ✅
    MNC: 52% ✅
    NEW: 36% ❌
    WHU: 36% ❌
    MNU: 34% ❌
    AST: 32% ❌
    CRY: 32% ❌
    LEI: 32% ❌
    BHA: 28% ❌
    TOT: 28% ✅
    ARS: 24% ❌
    LIV: 24% ❌
    NFO: 24% ❌
    BOU: 22% ❌
    LEE: 22% ❌
    EVE: 21% ❌
    BRE: 17% ❌
    FUL: 17% ❌
    WOL: 15% ❌
    SOU: 6% ❌

    Weekly highest clean sheet % odds current success rate: 50%

    GW11 clean sheet odds:
    TOT: 45%
    WOL: 43%
    ARS: 38%
    CHE: 38%
    FUL: 36%
    BHA: 29%
    LEI: 29%
    MNU: 29%
    WHU: 28%
    MNC: 27%
    BRE: 25%
    SOU: 25%
    CRY: 24%
    AST: 19%
    BOU: 19%
    NEW: 19%
    NFO: 19%
    EVE: 15%
    LEE: 14%
    LIV: 14%
    (Provided by Checkthechance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Manchester City: 5 (+1)
    Arsenal: 3
    Bournemouth: 3
    Brighton: 3
    Newcastle: 3
    Tottenham: 3 (+1)
    Wolves: 3
    Aston Villa:2
    Brentford: 2
    Chelsea: 2 (+1)
    Everton: 2
    Leeds: 2
    Liverpool:2
    Man Utd: 2
    West Ham: 2
    Crystal Palace: 1
    Fulham: 1
    Leicester: 1
    Nottingham Forest: 1
    Southampton: 0
    (+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet this week.

    72 points, 7th green arrow in a row I'll take it! Haaland rested for CL tonight so guess I won't be changing the armband from him anytime soon 😆

    Anyone not going with the big fellah?

    G

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Epic

      Open Controls
  10. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    If Copenhagen can do it Liverpool surely can do it as well

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Copenhagen haven't done it against 10 men and no Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Do you realise the vast immense gap that exists between this two sides right?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I realise you said that Copenhagen can do it when they didn't. They did fantastic for one if the lesser lights of Champions League but never looked like winning. Makes City V Dortmund very interesting now in the next round. Pool will be more adventurous you'd hope but need to drastically improve their defending at the back and in midfield.

          Open Controls
  11. Robertson-Walker metric
    33 mins ago

    Only a sheep would sell Mitrovic before Bournemouth at home.

    Open Controls
    1. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Only a whaaat?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Maaaaaaaaarvelous riposte...

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Only a sheep would sell a player that's possibly still injured before he plays a team unbeaten in 5 and that's only conceded 4 in those 5 games? Alrighty

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        😉 sheep is good

        Open Controls
    3. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      He’s not gonna play

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        How do you know?

        Open Controls
  12. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Start in GW11:

    A) Wilson

    B) Pereira

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wilson.

      Open Controls
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Pereira

      Open Controls
  13. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Anyone going to FH in 12?

    Seems a bit early but getting rid of man city or putting all those premiums on the bench in 12 doesn’t sit right either. Help pls

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      waste of a chip, there will be better opportunities to use it, just ride it out!

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nay

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wait for a DGW.

      Open Controls
  14. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Only just seen Musiala injured.

    Adan RC on my bench, Gomez, Alvarez, Musiala and Vlahovic lol. Shocking

    Open Controls
  15. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best GK until the world cup?

    Money seems to be no issue when discarding Salah ...

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ederson

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ahh the slot for Cancelo Foden Haaland ... I wish I can

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Then Rams or Sa

          Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Fabianksi or Kepa...or Pickford.

      Open Controls
  16. boc610
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Erling FC

    Open Controls
  17. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Surely I keep sterling for villa?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would if I had him

      Open Controls
  18. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Really need Neymar (c) to deliver here.
    I'm assuming he's on penalties and free kicks with no Messi and well... Mbappe.

    Open Controls
  19. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Simple Question if you have Both Haaland and Kane who is best third striker for just GW 11

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      I reckon Jesus could do a job on Leeds

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      CR7? 😛 or Jesus ...

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mitrovic if fit v Bournemouth

      Open Controls
    4. Tanglebrain
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Scamacca

      Open Controls
  20. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Mitrovic out next gameweek? Or just a rumour?

    Will lose 0.1 if he drops tonight so might as well sell if he is out

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nobody knows.

      Hopeful he’s back as Bournemouth is a great fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        They're not great but not the pushover they were in GWs1-4. Neto's conceded 4 in 5 games.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think you take the drop as if fit could haul v Bournemouth

      Open Controls
  21. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    2ft
    1m itb

    If Mitrovic is fit does TAA and DaSilva to Cucurella and Bowen sound ok?

    Open Controls
    1. rozzo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Can't actually afford Bowen lol how about Anthony?

      Open Controls
  22. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Was going to bench Cucarella but not sure now Chelsea are favourites for a CS.

    Best to wait for UCL lineups

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Just seen Chilwell playing. Does this mean Cucarella starts on weekend

      Open Controls
  23. Leo Messi
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Daka and Trossard or Almiron and Firmino for 2-3 gameweeks?

    Open Controls

