FPL Gameweek 11 hot topics: ‘Sharp’ Darwin, best Alexander-Arnold replacements

Next up is five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, who offers his thoughts on some of this week’s key hot topics in the Fantasy community.

LIVERPOOL’S ATTACK

There were few real positives to take from Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in Gameweek 10. However, with Manchester City and Arsenal blanking in Gameweek 12, I’m not ruling out a short-term move for one of their attackers with captaincy in mind. That might sound crazy, but despite wider team issues, they have still scored five goals in their last two league fixtures against Arsenal and Brighton, two decent defences.

The decision on who to transfer in has been pretty straightforward in past seasons, yet Mohamed Salah’s (£12.7m) lack of form, paired with his premium price tag, raises question marks. I’m one of Mo’s biggest fans, but he does look less involved than ever at present, producing just one shot and one penalty box touch at the Emirates. With the game finally poised at 2-2, he was also substituted with 21 minutes to go.

His lack of form can be traced back to his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, but context is needed: Salah has still scored two goals and created four in eight league appearances this season. He is also on penalties, so if you do still own him, it might be best to hold a while longer, given that Gameweek 12 fixture at home to West Ham.

However, the most promising player I see at Liverpool right now is Darwin Nunez (£8.8m). Few players came away from the Emirates with credit, but he was one of those who stood out, making good runs in behind and firing three shots on goal. He has only started three Premier League games so far, but has two goals and is averaging a whopping 6.26 shots per 90 minutes. That average will probably come down the more minutes he plays, but it’s still sure to be among the highest across the Premier League.

“Good. It was good, it was good. Sharp, good, involved in nearly everything, scored a great goal” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez’s display v Arsenal

Above: Darwin (right) has attempted 19 shots in 2022/23, just four behind Salah’s (left) total of 23, despite playing 431 fewer minutes.

Darwin is a club-record signing, and it is clear that Jurgen Klopp is banking on him to come good as his focal point in attack, which is why I’d put him slightly ahead of Diogo Jota (£8.9m) in FPL.

With Luis Diaz (£8.0m) out, Jota could again shift to the left, just as he did when the winger went off in the 41st minute on Sunday. Yet Klopp has already tried Fabio Carvalho (£5.4m) at left-wing, and with such a short turnaround between their Gameweek 11 and 12 fixtures (73 hours), it does feel a little risky.

THE BEST ALEXANDER-ARNOLD REPLACEMENTS

