184
Scout Picks October 14

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: City, Spurs and Arsenal double-ups

184 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 11 ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

These selections are, of course, dependent on any team news filtering out later in the day, as the earlier-than-usual deadline has brought forward the publication of the Scout Picks.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 11 live team news: Mitrovic + James injury updates to come

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 8

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) is the only Chelsea player to play every minute under Graham Potter so far, seemingly cementing his status as The Blues number one. Across those five starts in all competitions, the Spaniard has kept three clean sheets and conceded only two goals. With Edouard Mendy (£4.9m) back to full fitness, we still have to be cautious given Potter’s reputation for rotating his squad, but still, a start at Villa Park in Gameweek 11 does feel likely. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have scored just five goals in their last seven league matches and rank fourth-worst for minutes per xG in 2022/23.

DEFENDERS

FPL pre-season: Conte on Perisic and Doherty's fitness

Having been benched in successive matches this past week, we’re banking on Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) returning to the Spurs starting XI for the visit of Everton on Saturday. The Croatian’s 0.35 xGI per 90 figure is the best among all defenders with significant game-time this season, highlighting his points potential when on the pitch. It’s worth noting that Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) has performed very well of late, but Perisic can of course play in multiple positions, including right wing-back. Spurs, meanwhile, have conceded just 10 league goals so far, allowing just one big chance per match on average.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) is included in our Scout Picks XI again, given that West Ham face goal-shy Southampton this week. The full-back failed to deliver at home to Fulham in Gameweek 10, but showed plenty of attacking potential in the final third and was unfortunate not to have walked away with an assist, having attempted six crosses and created three chances. Now, he faces a Saint side that have scored just eight goals all season and rank in the bottom three for xG.

With Wolves among the favourites to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 11, we’ve included Max Kilman (£4.5m) in our Scout Picks XI. As toothless as the Midlands outfit have been so far, they have been fine defensively, keeping two clean sheets in four at home. In fact, the only side to have scored more than one against them at Molineux has been champions Man City. Kilman, meanwhile, has already collected four bonus points in 2022/23, whilst posting team-leading totals in a range of defensive metrics like aerial duels won, clearances and blocks.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week is Rupert the Horse, whose selection will arrive later today.

The Community are 5-4 up on the Scout Picks this season, with Boleyn Boy‘s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 giving them the biggest winning margin (27 points) of 2022/23 so far.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

VIDEO LATEST

184 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AARON-1
    35 mins ago

    Quick vote, please.
    A. James to Kilman/Jonny (leaves a tasty 4.8 in the bank.)
    B. Bailey to Trossard
    C. Bailey to Rashford
    D. Mitro to Darwin Nunez
    E. If Mitro ok, do nothing and have handy 2FT next week

    Ward
    Dunk / Trippier / Guehi
    Salah / Maddison / Martinelli / Zaha
    Haaland / Toney / Mitro*
    Iversen. James* / Bailey* / Hjelde

    Open Controls
    1. Help Me!
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B by a mile

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        This blocks moves he can do next week. There are more exciting picks than Trossard in my opinion.

        Open Controls
      2. AARON-1
        3 mins ago

        Trossard definitely good for next two games. Question is, if Mitro is passed fit and I bring in Trossard anyway, who to bench? I'd struggle to make up my mind

        Open Controls
        1. Help Me!
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I suppose you have used WC already, so I think you would want 2FTs in GW13 to bring back City/Arsenal players.

          Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very similar situation.

      I'm on A or E.

      I will most likely be going E as Mitro has been training I believe.

      Open Controls
    3. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A or B.

      Open Controls
    4. Fuddled FC
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B. If James injury isn't too bad

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        just now

        I think I'd prefer to roll. Already done Trent to Dunk with 1 of 2 free transfers. Let's not forget Maddison is only a booking away from a ban and headache next week. Thanks for your answers.

        Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play Ward or Sanchez?

    Open Controls
    1. Help Me!
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  3. tim
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Has Neco been dropped?

    Castagne Trippier Saliba Neco are my playing defs and would like to roll FT.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25398792

      Open Controls
  4. FPLShaqiri
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best defender for next 2 GWs only? Will WC in 13. One of the Brighton guys? Wolves & Chelsea also in my mind, but not sure who starts both for Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I decided to go Webster

      Open Controls
  5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    0ft 4.0 itb
    Raya
    Webster Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Martinelli Andreas Zaha
    Mitro* Solanke Haaland (c)

    Ward James* Williams Gordon

    Should i be looking at taking a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      just now

      4mil in the bank is nice. Wait for Mitro news then see. You can afford Bowen/Maddison with all that money, can't you? . A hit could pay off. West Ham have Saints and Leicester have Palace.

      Open Controls
  6. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/WHUNewsApp/status/1580820095353618432?t=FwlTsDN3Dz4SLhtDJhweUQ&s=19

    Zouma has a cold for those interested

    So hopefully a bit of lemsip and fine for Sunday! No mention of covid

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      OMG, this season. I stayed up late last night and finally decided that I'll bring Zouma and now this!!!

      Man can't catch a break

      Open Controls
    2. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      So coufal should start this week?

      Open Controls
      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
  7. alexking88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    Lads!? I need your thoughts on Perisic. Will he start? Or should I trade?

    Open Controls
    1. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Im thinking bringing him in. Defo not sell this week

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      No one will know for sure but I'd guess he'll start and looks great for this week

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Everyone seems to think so. I'm a little bit suspicious about the double benching though so just check the Conte presser before deciding to make sure he's ok

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Read the article. However, even if he is fit and starts this week, I don't trust his game time. He is in don't buy, don't sell category this week. I am considering dull Dier over him and that is not my style 🙁

      Open Controls
  8. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    feeling very uninspired with picking a defender. Those who got rid of TAA who did you replace with?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Kilman, most exciting transfer I've done ever I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Do wolves have manager yet?

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No, but Wolves are defensive by nature and NFO aren't exactly scoring for fun.

          Open Controls
        2. AARON-1
          just now

          Lewis Dunk

          Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      just now

      Coufal

      Open Controls
  9. Help Me!
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bottomed last page 🙁
    Anyway, my plan was to do De Bruyne and Bailey to Zaha and Trossard GW11 and WC GW13.
    This would mean playing N.Williams, or is a hit worth it here? GW12 transfer will be purely based on injury updates, hopefully James/Alexander-Arnold would be back by then, so I can upgrade N.Williams in GW12.
    Any suggestions what I should do...

    Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - James*
    Bailey* - De Bruyne - Martinelli - Maddison (VC)
    Toney - Mitrović* - Haaland (C)

    Bench: Sánchez, Alexander-Arnold*, Andreas, N.Williams
    £0.3 ITB, 2 FT

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Problem would be that you might not have 11 players if James does not play and you think Neco might not start.

      Definitely wait for pressers. If James is definitely out (and it does look likely) you might be forced to use a transfer on him

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd be tempted to do something like TAA to Dunk and Bailey to Trossard. Then you have the option to do KDB to Salah in 12

      Open Controls
  10. Assisting the assister
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Worth a -4 on Trent or Neco. I have Trips, Cancelo and Guehi but no bench

    Open Controls
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play trent

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Injured. Take a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Source?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/12/injury-updates-on-james-alexander-arnold-and-more/

            Open Controls
      2. AARON-1
        2 mins ago

        Are you likely to need a bench player coming in? I won't have anyone. I'm confident my XI plays if Mitro is fit.

        Open Controls
  11. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    For the next 2 weeks only Diaz >

    a) Trossard
    b) Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Trossard for 2, Zaha longer term

      Open Controls
  12. Luggy10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you...

    A. Start Pereira (Bou H)

    or

    B. Buy Kane -4 pts (Eve H)

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      A I think but depends if you want Kane long term

      Open Controls
    2. Pedaso Pirates
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane at home to Everton will cover the -4. And scoring/assisting regularly. Staying in my team

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      2 mins ago

      Who are you selling Kane for?

      Open Controls
      1. Pedaso Pirates
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'm not selling. He's staying in my team

        Open Controls
  13. Al Pacho
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    TAA, Neto out
    Kilman, trossard in

    Worth the moves?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      For free yes I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      just now

      Not sure about Wolves at the moment, so probably not. Who else do you have in your team?

      Open Controls
  14. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ashley Young 3 week punt is on! I'll just keep James on the bench.

    Open Controls
  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit?

    Ward
    Saliba, Neco*, Trippier
    KDB, Maddison, Andreas, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro*

    Subs: Sanchez, *Diaz, *James, Patterson*

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      15 mins ago

      Must be a hit in there somewhere. Going in with 9 would be unfortunate

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        5 mins ago

        Diaz priority to shift

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          If James isn't fit for GW 12, I would also need 1-2 defenders GW 12

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, waiting for news on James and Mitro.

        Also, fielding 11 i GW 12 seems difficult, so might just take a hit this week.

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      What transfer did you do? I think a hit or two might be needed to get 11 out. Have you got WC left? If not I think a couple of hits will pay off before 16 given the likes of Diaz are out long term

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers, I got Almiron in late Saturday evening after too many beers, incredible stupid and bad for my team... Have WC left, but was hoping to keep it until GW13. Might just use it.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Wait for the press conference but hopefully Mitro is fit and you'll be fine to get through to 13 to WC. Given the lack of defenders at the minute then having 1pt from Neco might not be the end of the world. Diaz to Trossard looks good if Mirto is out

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks a lot for your help and comfort 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Good luck. I'm hoping Mitro and James' injuries aren't too serious or I could need a couple of hits myself!

              Open Controls
        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I was in a similar place. 5 City/Arsenal, Diaz, Gordon, James, Mitro and Neco (plus a non-playing sub). WC was needed.

          Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      2 mins ago

      I'd go Diaz to Foden.

      Open Controls
  16. Nespinha
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Need to downgrade on of these two to fund other transfers. Who would you go for:

    A) Salah

    B) James

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      In isolation James is clearly the one to transfer out

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah is ok for gw 12, now is not time to sell him.

      Open Controls
    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Everton conceded 2 to Man U, not 3.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think they went by the same rules that WH match had... I.E not a handball.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Written by a still salty Rashford owner perhaps?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Or this

        Open Controls
  18. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    2 FT, 0.2 itb, any suggestions lads?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trip James
    KDB Mart Rash Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Pope Justin Bailey Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you want Salah next week? Rash to Trossard work?

      Open Controls
      1. Muscout
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeahh would look to do KDB to Salah perhaps next week

        Open Controls
  19. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start Pope (mun) over Ward (CPA) for save points?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Pope

      Open Controls
  20. boc610
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    'no hit if Mitro fit' is my mantra for today

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He was in training yesterday so here's hoping on a non-cryptic presser

      Open Controls
  21. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    I'm on a WC and plan is to have 3 City and 1 Arsenal and ship out one of the City players for 12 (yes I know, booking in transfers, but I was rolling with less than 11 this week so WC was needed).

    Would you choose KDB in mid or Foden? I have KDB already but would probably ship whichever one out bring in Foden after 12 so maybe makes more sense to spread the funds now?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Might as well get Foden on WC

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's what I'm thinking. Probably means I can afford Kane up top with Haaland and keep some good balance elsewhere

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are you getting Salah? I think you should give yourself the option at least so maybe KDB as a placeholder....or just get Salah!

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's the probably route if I kept KDB, but means keeping some funds back AND backing Salah....

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It's a tough one as I think Salah will be the best captain for 12 so I'm planning to get him but if he looks awful against City and stuck out wide again then that might change. I'd probably go for Salah now and save yourself a transfer

          Open Controls
    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Woudl love Salah, but can't work out how to get him without a hit AND field 11 players in BGW12 (I still have 6 ARS/MCI) with teh injury to James and the need to get rid of NWilliams

      Open Controls
  22. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Neco Williams -->

    A. Doherty
    B. Kilman

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  23. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    KDB

    a) keep
    b) change him for Madd or Son

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep this GW

      Open Controls
  24. meenabakery
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Groß to Zaha for my first hit of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Fuddled FC
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's quite a luxury transfer, you are lucky if you don't have other fires to put out...

      Open Controls
  25. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    WC in GW13. So transfers just for next 2 GW's
    Trying to choose between:
    Gundo > Zaha or Trossard

    Trossard (bre, NFO) has the better stats, is cheaper and could gain me 0.1m for Wildcard, but I already have Gros
    Zaha (lei, WOL), is team talisman as per article above.

    Don't know what to do with James, when I need to use all my transfers on ARS/MCI players out.

    Open Controls
    1. Forgetmeknot
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m in a similar quandary although regrettably I think I’m going to have to wc in 12 as have 5 from city/Arsenal plus archer and James.

      To answer your question, I think I’m going Diaz to Zaha (not Trossard)

      Open Controls
  26. BS03
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    hi guys play mitro ahead of solanke if fit?

    sanchez
    cancelo - perisic - trippier
    trossard - bowen - martinelli - zaha - maddison
    haaland - solanke

    bench: raya - mitro* - james - neco

    Open Controls
  27. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to ditch this week for 2 week punt on Trossard:
    1. Zaha
    2. Maddi
    3. KDB
    4. Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 10 Years
      just now

      IF you really have too then I guess Maddi as he is on 4 yc anyway and may miss a match

      Open Controls
  28. Tate
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    I have a terrible benching dilemma, help much appreciated. Bench one:
    A) Mitrovic
    B) Maddison
    C) Zaha
    D) Trossard

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.