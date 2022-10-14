FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: City, Spurs and Arsenal double-ups

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 11 ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

These selections are, of course, dependent on any team news filtering out later in the day, as the earlier-than-usual deadline has brought forward the publication of the Scout Picks.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) is the only Chelsea player to play every minute under Graham Potter so far, seemingly cementing his status as The Blues number one. Across those five starts in all competitions, the Spaniard has kept three clean sheets and conceded only two goals. With Edouard Mendy (£4.9m) back to full fitness, we still have to be cautious given Potter’s reputation for rotating his squad, but still, a start at Villa Park in Gameweek 11 does feel likely. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have scored just five goals in their last seven league matches and rank fourth-worst for minutes per xG in 2022/23.

DEFENDERS

Having been benched in successive matches this past week, we’re banking on Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) returning to the Spurs starting XI for the visit of Everton on Saturday. The Croatian’s 0.35 xGI per 90 figure is the best among all defenders with significant game-time this season, highlighting his points potential when on the pitch. It’s worth noting that Ryan Sessegnon (£4.5m) has performed very well of late, but Perisic can of course play in multiple positions, including right wing-back. Spurs, meanwhile, have conceded just 10 league goals so far, allowing just one big chance per match on average.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) is included in our Scout Picks XI again, given that West Ham face goal-shy Southampton this week. The full-back failed to deliver at home to Fulham in Gameweek 10, but showed plenty of attacking potential in the final third and was unfortunate not to have walked away with an assist, having attempted six crosses and created three chances. Now, he faces a Saint side that have scored just eight goals all season and rank in the bottom three for xG.

With Wolves among the favourites to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 11, we’ve included Max Kilman (£4.5m) in our Scout Picks XI. As toothless as the Midlands outfit have been so far, they have been fine defensively, keeping two clean sheets in four at home. In fact, the only side to have scored more than one against them at Molineux has been champions Man City. Kilman, meanwhile, has already collected four bonus points in 2022/23, whilst posting team-leading totals in a range of defensive metrics like aerial duels won, clearances and blocks.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

