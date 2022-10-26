72
Team News October 26

The early team and injury news for FPL Gameweek 14

72 Comments
Share

From Erling Haaland (£12.2m) to Mason Mount (£7.7m), we’re rounding up what we know on the team news front ahead of Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-match press conferences that will take place up and down the country later in the week will supersede this piece and help finalise our predicted line-ups but in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

It will be updated through the week, too, after we’ve had more press conferences and action at home and abroad.

LEICESTER CITY V MANCHESTER CITY

As reported in a stand-alone article on Tuesday evening, Erling Haaland will have to be assessed after a combination of a knock, a fever and fatigue led to half-time substitution in the draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Joao Cancelo also played through illness in the first half of that game, while Pep Guardiola said after full-time in Germany that Phil Foden was “so tired, so not clever”. 

Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) remain out, although the former is at least back in light training.

“Three things. [Firstly], I saw him so tired. The second one he had a little bit influenza in his body, like Joao, Joao played with a fever. The third, he had a knock in his feet. That is why he was not able to play in the second half.

“I don’t know right now [about the severity of the injury]. I spoke [with the medical team] at half-time, they were a little bit concerned but I saw him walking more or less quite good at the end. We will see what happens.” – Pep Guardiola speaking on Tuesday night about Erling Haaland

Leicester’s Jonny Evans (calf) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) are due back in training this week so could be in contention for the visit of City but Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) remain out long term.

BOURNEMOUTH V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out and the Cherries will have to assess Murara Neto (leg) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) after the pair were forced off at half-time of Monday’s loss to West Ham.

Dom Solanke had some pain in his ankle having rolled it. I don’t know the seriousness of it. I think on leaving in a boot that is normal for an ankle injury. That doesn’t mean it’s serious or not – it’s very, very early to know what it is and what it isn’t. Obviously, we will be desperate for it to be as short as possible.” – Gary O’Neil, speaking on Monday

Richarlison (calf) and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) are expected to remain sidelined, while Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) will be assessed after minor injuries kept them out of the Newcastle match in the Gameweek just gone.

“Richarlison and Kulusevski are out, recovering but still not available. Romero and Hojbjerg tomorrow morning we will see. If there is a possibility for them to recover we will try everything because its an important game for us. But we have many games to play until November. We will see tomorrow morning and make a decision.” – Antonio Conte, speaking on Tuesday ahead of Spurs’ midweek Champions League tie

BRENTFORD V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) and Pontus Jansson (hamstring) are all set to be out until after the World Cup break but Christian Norgaard (Achilles) could be in contention for a playing comeback after a recent return to the training ground.

Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain on the injury list, while further news is awaited on Toti Gomes after he missed the last two matches with a slight adductor strain.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V CHELSEA

Jakub Moder (knee) remains on the sidelines and loanee Levi Colwill will be ineligible to face his parent club but Kauro Mitoma (ankle) could be nearing a return, having been ruled out for 10-15 days ahead of Gameweek 12.

Joel Veltman (calf) and Adam Lallana (unspecified) will also need to be assessed after picking up or exacerbating issues at the weekend. 

“With Joel, yes, we will have to make some medical check to understand what will be the problem. I think he has a muscular problem but on Monday with a medical check we can understand more.” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking after the defeat to Manchester City on Saturday

N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Reece James (knee) are medium-term absentees, while more news is awaited on Kalidou Koulibaly after the centre-half missed the draw with Manchester United with a knee problem and failed to recover for the Champions League win over RB Salzburg on Tuesday.

Mateo Kovacic complained of calf tightness in that midweek match and will have to be assessed, while Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were also not risked from kick-off in Austria.

“Mateo felt his calf a little bit. It was a heavy pitch and we didn’t want to risk anything. He has a bit of tightness and hopefully it is not too bad.

“It is the same for Mason [Mount] and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] who both started on the bench, that’s just how it is at this point of the season.” – Graham Potter speaking after Tuesday’s win over RB Salzburg

CRYSTAL PALACE V SOUTHAMPTON

Nathaniel Clyne (ankle) and Chris Richards (hamstring) are both nearing a return to fitness but it remains to be seen if this match comes too soon for the pair, while James McArthur (groin) remains out despite his own return to training.

Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) is also likely to get game-time with the under-21s before he comes into first-team contention but Cheikhou Doucoure returns from suspension ahead of the Southampton game. 

Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) remain out but loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is available this weekend after being ineligible to face his parent club last Sunday.

Romeo Lavia (muscle) is back in training and could come into contention against Palace.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V ASTON VILLA

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Paul Dummett (calf), Alexander Isak (ankle), Karl Darlow (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Matt Ritchie (calf) are on the sidelines ahead of the Aston Villa game, with Krafth, Isak and Ritchie all ruled out until after the World Cup and Darlow thought to be the closest to a return. 

Diego Carlos (Achilles) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) are definitely out but Lucas Digne (knee) and Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) could both be back, having been pencilled in for a late-October return by the now-departed Steven Gerrard.

READ MORE: What can FPL managers expect from Unai Emery at Aston Villa?

FULHAM V EVERTON

Manor Solomon (knee) is out long term, while Kenny Tete (muscle) and Layvin Kurzawa (calf) have also been sidelined recently and their availability and timeframe of recovery remains unknown.

Loanee Daniel James comes back into contention, however, having been ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend. 

Andros Townsend (knee), Ben Godfrey (leg) and Yerry Mina (calf) all remain unavailable ahead of the Fulham game but Nathan Patterson (knee) had been pencilled in for a comeback in Gameweek 14, having returned to training last week.

“Yeah, I am doing well. I am nearly back, next week hopefully. I am recovering well.” – Nathan Patterson, speaking last Saturday

LIVERPOOL V LEEDS UNITED

Diogo Jota (calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf) and Arthur Melo (muscle) all remain injured, while Naby Keita (muscle) likely won’t be fully match-fit despite a return to training.

Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and Darwin Nunez (muscle) were back in the matchday squad ahead of the midweek Champions League clash with Ajax but Thiago Alcantara (ear infection) wasn’t ready to feature.

“[Thiago is] still out. [Konate] is here. Ready to play minutes, I would say. He could play the first minutes but that would not make too much sense, so minutes yes. That’s it. Nothing new yet.

“[Darwin] trained normal yesterday and today. So yes, in this moment, he is available.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Tuesday

Tyler Adams will be further assessed after a ‘minor’ injury kept him out of the defeat to Fulham.

Elsewhere, Adam Forshaw (ankle), Leo Hjelde (appendix) and Archie Gray (toe) were all closing in on returns the last we heard from Jesse Marsch but Stuart Dallas (knee) remains out until after the World Cup break.

ARSENAL V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) remain out, while there is still doubt over Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s (calf) availability despite Mikel Arteta saying on Friday that the defender was getting “closer” to a return.

Omar Richards (leg), Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Jack Colback (back) again look set to miss out, while Harry Toffolo joins them on the sidelines at the weekend after picking up a hamstring injury.

Lewis O’Brien could be back after illness, however.

MANCHESTER UNITED V WEST HAM UNITED

Cristiano Ronaldo comes back into contention after being omitted from Manchester United’s squad last weekend on disciplinary grounds, while Harry Maguire (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (muscle) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified) have all returned to training and could face Sheriff on Thursday ahead of the weekend clash with West Ham.

Raphael Varane (hamstring) is out until the World Cup, however, and Anthony Martial (back) remained absent from training in midweek.

“Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow and Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad. He will be out, certainly until the World Cup so he will not play in this block for Manchester United.

“I think [Varane will be fit for the World Cup] but the prognosis we have to wait. We have to see how it develops, how the rehab will develop.” – Erik ten Hag, speaking on Wednesday

Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) is edging closer to a return having originally been ruled out for two weeks a fortnight ago, while Nayef Aguerd (ankle) is back in training but will get game-time in the UEFA Europa Conference League first.

Maxwel Cornet (calf) has had a setback in his recovery, while Craig Dawson (dead leg) is “improving” but not fit enough to face Silkeborg.

“[Aguerd] is not in contention for Sunday but we’re hoping to have him in the squad tomorrow, one way or another.

“Cornet has had a small setback in training so he’s not available. Dawson is improving but is not fit enough for the game, and Lucas Paqueta is not available. But hopefully they are not too far away but really touch and go for Sunday as well.” – David Moyes, speaking on Wednesday

72 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    anyone know if kudus is expected to start for ajax today? either i play him or keep bellingham's 5 points

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Keep bellingham imo.

      Open Controls
  2. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Jonny to White
    B. Save FT, play guehi

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Haaland and Solanke are doubtful for the weekend, meanwhile Mitrovic is still carrying a knock and had been playing through pain for some time now. My strikers are dropping like flies...

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      All of them will be fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Not sure Solanke will be. Already dumped him last week, anyway.

        Open Controls
      2. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        Solanke rolled his ankle - usually a few weeks.

        Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) J. Gomez (LEE)
    B) Cucurella (bha)
    C) Guehi (SOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Konate and milner/TAA might start against leeds.. Wait and see liverpool vs ajax tonight... In this case may be C.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thanks. Gomez likely to get a cameo in that case or stay on the bench?

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Play one, or recommend a defender to transfer in that costs $5.2m or less

    C)oady
    K)ilman
    M)ings

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Tarqweski, Cresswell or Shaw/Dalot for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Worried about the MU defense without Varane

        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    4. Game...Blouses
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    5. Mirror Man
      33 mins ago

      Prefer to play forwards over defenders, so Ings for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Mings mate 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          29 mins ago

          Yeah, I had cabbage last night. Should be cleared up tomorrow.

          Open Controls
    6. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    7. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Zouma......look at those fixtures.....

      Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    How is Foden tired? Barely played vs Brighton.

    Open Controls
    1. No Need
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pep just talks out of his backside in order to get some sympathy yet has the biggest and best squad available to him.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      48 mins ago

      He's been sweeping pretty hard recently from what I hear. A real go-getter.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Shame Pep branded moonlighting as a chimney sweep "so not clever". Kid has a real decision to make about his career path now

        Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Should I keep Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      The other option is to switch to KDB, if no hit

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes haul imminent

      Open Controls
  8. Mayor of Flair
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Lisandro Martinez good 4.5m option?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      MU defence might turn to sh*t again with Varane out.

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        True, nice fixtures though

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yeah I've owned Dalot for a while now. Mostly for these fixtures.

          Open Controls
  9. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What’s the best fantasy game for the World Cup similar to FPL ?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      I think the MacDonalds one or whatever it is is the one that is most popular.
      FanTeam will be running a game that will be more similar to fpl.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yeah that one

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      The official one probably.

      Open Controls
    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      The official Fifa one. (Same as the McDonalds one they just don't sponsor it anymore) game is not out yet to the best of my knowledge

      Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      FIFA official one, pretty fun
      It'll be my third

      Open Controls
  10. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    GTG? 1ft 1.2itb

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Cresswell Neco

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Looks like Cancelo, Foden and Haaland might be okay for the weekend after all.
    https://mobile.twitter.com/ffscout_luke/status/1585293867737391105

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      AYE , Cheers JBG

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      47 mins ago

      Twitter is one of the worst things that has ever happened isn't it? Nonsense.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Haha, why you say that? Too much info available?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          17 mins ago

          Vomit-inducing stuff. The absolute state of that post.

          Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        I do like luke from a while back but I kind of agree. These types of posts are Stan level

        Although it’s not the worst I have seen. Like harassing a players wife or sisters in dm or messaging players asking if they are fit

        Those are hugely embarrassing and shows how out of touch some are with reality and what desperate measures people will go to for likes and clout

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          I’d go as far to say this is probably the least embarrassing of all considering some of them stuff I’ve see

          Also as with Luke and from what I seen I don’t think he’s one who wants/needs clout

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
            15 mins ago

            I click the odd link I see posted here. 100% fail rate. I should probably stop clicking these BS links. No idea who Luke is.

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Apologies my good friend, was not intended to annoy or trigger anyone in here. Just thought it was helpful info.

              Open Controls
              1. Mirror Man
                just now

                It's my own fault really, clicking links to a platform I despise just out of boredom/curiosity.

                Open Controls
    3. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Maybe they’re able to train together because they all have flu. Cole Palmer back on the menu.

      Open Controls
  12. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looking for advice on what to do here please with 1.6m

    Happy to bench solanke this week in short term injury . Thanks

    Guaita
    Cancelo trippier guehi (webster zouma)
    Salah foden saka zaha andreas
    Haaland mitro (solanke)

    A ....guehi to arsenal defender
    B.....solanke to wilson and bench andreas
    C....save
    D...something else

    Open Controls
    1. Ruudy Van
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Save.

      Then next week
      solanke to scammaca and saka to Rashford/Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Like the look of scamacca. But threat that Antonio starts one of west hams 2 forthcoming home games. Thanks

        Open Controls
  13. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    In GW15 I’m looking to do

    Salah to Son
    Saka/Martinelli to Rashford/Bowen.

    I’d prefer to sell Martinelli than Saka but because of the money I’ve gained on him is that a stupid move (bought at 6.0?)

    Open Controls
  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Interesting thing Ive noticed. I checked Bowen's anytime goalscorer odds for the Utd game before West Ham played Bournemouth. Bowen announced after that game that he is no longer on penalties. I checked the odds again today expecting those odds to have been lengthened in light of him being off penalties but they are still the same. Very strange.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Might change closer to the game but wouldn't be incredibly surprised if not. A lot of people here seem to take bookies' odds as gospel and one of the best indicators of how a game will go, but they don't get it all right by any means and there's often a lot of things that they can miss

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably not enough bets to make the market move - they are in no hurry to lengthen odds either.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        1 min ago

        Quite the mustache you have there. Very pleasing. Upvote worthy.

        Open Controls
  15. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Planning to BB?
    Suggestions?

    1 FT 0.1 itb
    (0.1 off iversen to ward)

    Pope
    Trippier TAA Cancelo
    Martinelli Saka Foden Rashford
    Jesus Haaland Toney

    Iversen Perisic Vvd Pereira

    Open Controls
  16. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Let’s go INTER! Run riot tonight!!

    Open Controls
  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Would you roll the below or make a move, perhaps Almiron, or Arsenal defender?

    Pope

    Cancelo / Trippier / Guehi

    Foden / Zaha / Saka / Martinelli

    Kane / Haaland / Mitro

    Iversen | Andreas | Castagne | Webster

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably the same XI I'll be playing for gw14.

      Easy roll of the transfer

      Open Controls
  18. GW14 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    GW14 fixture odds can be found here:
    Saturday: https://prnt.sc/aFtqaoXzye1x
    Sunday: https://prnt.sc/esjGxqX8G_gQ
    (Provided by Ladbrokes.com)

    GW13 clean sheets:
    MNC: 55% ❌
    LIV: 51% ❌
    WHU: 47% ✅
    ARS: 40% ❌
    EVE: 35% ✅
    AST: 33% ✅
    CHE: 32% ❌
    LEE: 32% ❌
    TOT: 32% ❌
    WOL: 32% ❌
    CRY: 30% ❌
    LEI: 24% ✅
    BRE: 22% ❌
    MNU: 22% ❌
    FUL: 21% ❌
    NEW: 21% ❌
    BOU: 15% ❌
    SOU: 14% ❌
    BHA: 8% ❌
    NFO: 8% ✅

    Weekly highest clean sheet % odds current success rate: 53% (down 4% from last week)

    GW14 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 52%
    MNC: 43%
    LIV: 38%
    MNU: 38%
    TOT: 38%
    CRY: 36%
    NEW: 36%
    BRE: 34%
    CHE: 29%
    FUL: 28%
    BHA: 27%
    WOL: 25%
    EVE: 24%
    SOU: 22%
    AST: 21%
    BOU: 17%
    WHU: 17%
    LEE: 9%
    LEI: 9%
    NFO: 9%
    (Provided by CheckTheChance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Manchester City: 5
    Newcastle: 5
    Arsenal: 4
    Brentford: 4
    Brighton: 4
    Chelsea: 4
    Leicester: 4 (+1)
    Liverpool: 4
    Man Utd: 4
    Tottenham: 4
    Wolves: 4
    Aston Villa: 3 (+1)
    Bournemouth: 3
    Everton: 3 (+1)
    Nottingham Forest: 3 (+1)
    West Ham: 3 (+1)
    Crystal Palace: 2
    Fulham: 2
    Leeds: 2
    Southampton: 1
    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    55 points 200k red arrow, we dust off and go again...

    I'm (foolishly?) not gonna captain Haaland this week and have stuck it on Saka. Let's see what happens 😆

    Who you sticking yours on?

    Good luck everyone, and may your arrows be green!

    G

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Haaland probably will play. If early team news does somehow get out and he does not start then has to be Salah.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      12 mins ago

      Haaland unless he gets ruled out. Jesus (vc).

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland, Salah vice

      Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Cant imagine not capping Haaland - bonkers if he plays imo

      VC choice this week is the story — Currently KDB, but might go Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Might go for Darwin. Leeds weak in air

        Open Controls
  19. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Roll the FT?

    Kepa
    Romero. Trip. Cancelo
    Salah. Ode. Martinelli. Foden
    Mitro. Darwin. Haaland

    Ward. Guehi. Andreas. Jonny

    Zero itb

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.