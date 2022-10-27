131
SoRare October 27

How to buy, sell and trade cards on Sorare

Continuing the beginner’s guides to Sorare, it’s time to turn our attention to trading cards.

We’ve once again enlisted the services of our regular Sorare writer, MDJ, to talk us through the basics.

Getting started for free

Before we jump into the rest of the article, remember that you can begin playing Sorare for free with the Common cards that drop into your gallery when you join the platform.

These cards are untradable but you can use them in the beginner tournaments on Sorare. Doing well in these will win you more cards and help you to take the next step on your Sorare journey.

If you don’t want to work your way up slowly, you don’t have to. You can begin to collect your favourite players via the Sorare auctions and by buying or trading cards with other Sorare managers. 

New card auctions

Sorare runs new card auctions throughout the day, every day. These are brand new cards that have never belonged to another manager before and, like any other auction, to win the card you have to offer the highest price before the auction ends. You can buy directly via debit or credit card, or with any ETH you have in your Sorare wallet (ETH is the cryptocurrency used on Sorare).

Auctions generally end every few seconds for Limited cards and every few minutes for Rares. Super Rare and Unique auctions are much less frequent. Cards are usually auctioned one at a time but sometimes you’ll see cards offered in bundles of five. 

New cards are sold with a new season XP bonus of 5%. This expires when the next season’s cards begin to be minted, so bear that in mind if you buy new cards close to the end of the season.

Manager sales

If you don’t want to wait for an auction, you can also pick up cards directly from other Sorare managers. These cards are listed in the Manager sales part of the site and will come with varying levels of XP, depending on how they’ve been used in the past. 

You can either buy instantly at the price the manager has set or you can send a lower offer to see if they’ll accept it. As with auctions, you can buy with your debit or credit card, as well as with ETH, but card purchases incur a 10% fee so make sure you factor that in. 

If you send an offer, you may have to wait a few hours for a response, depending on how active the other manager is. Some managers may also have placed a restriction on the lowest price that they are willing to accept. 

If the card you want isn’t up for sale, you can make an offer directly to another manager that holds the card in their collection directly from their profile.  

You can put cards you own up for sale from your club section of the site. If you sell a card before the deadline for a tournament, it will be taken out of the lineup you had prepared but if the card is sold after the deadline, it won’t have any effect on your registered team.

Trading

There is a third way to acquire cards – by offering to trade them for a card you already own.

You can do this either via the Manager sales section of the site if the card is already up for sale, or by going to the profile of another manager and making an offer on their card directly there.  

You can make a proposal to trade for a card you own, and you can add some cash if you want to sweeten the deal. If the other manager accepts, the cards will be exchanged.

Look out for other managers making offers on your cards. If someone makes an offer, you’ll get a notification on the site and usually an email too. 

Play Sorare Academy

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

While you start looking for players to add to your collection, don’t forget you can enter our Sorare Academy for free, without needing to own any cards.

The next Gameweek begins on Friday at 11am – just pop over to this page and set your team there. Our top 15 managers will win a Limited card to add to their collection. 

Best of luck for this Gameweek!

