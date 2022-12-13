The first semi-final of World Cup 2022 takes place on Thursday 13 December at the Lusail Stadium, as Argentina go up against Croatia. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.
La Albiceleste have recovered from their shocking Matchday 1 defeat to Saudi Arabia to find themselves on ther verge of a sixth World Cup final, whilst the Croats prevented a South American derby by overcoming Brazil in Friday’s penalty shoot out.
Marcos Acuna ($4.5m) is suspended and therefore makes way for Nicolas Tagliafico ($5.5m) in one of two changes. By also bringing Leandro Paredes ($4.5m) in for Lisandro Martinez ($6.0m), Argentina have seemingly switched from Friday night’s five-man defence to a 4-4-2 formation.
The much-selected Lionel Messi ($10.5m), Emiliano Martinez ($5.5m), Enzo Fernandez ($6.0m) and Alexis Mac Allister ($7.0m) all start, although Angel Di Maria ($8.5m) remains on the bench.
Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez ($6.5m) is preferred to Lautaro Martinez ($8.0m) up front, while Gonzalo Montiel ($5.0m) is another suspension.
Meanwhile, Croatia’s line-up is unchanged and ensures that Borna Sosa ($3.5m), Ivan Perisic ($7.5m), Luka Modric ($8.5m) and Josip Juranovic ($5.0m) will begin proceedings.
Both teams have one more match after this, either in the final or third-placed playoff. France and Morocco await.
MATCHDAY 6 LINE-UPS
Argentina XI (4-4-2): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez
Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
