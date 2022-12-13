171
  Freshy
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    The keeper is squared up with the shooter at the start of the play.
    When the keepers right thigh contacts the right thigh of the striker his right leg is still in motion cutting off the strikers path.

    https://imgbox.com/HUJpdTQI

    The strikers body is past the keepers body when contact is made.

    lilmessipran
      44 mins ago

      Doesn't that mean the keeper should have seen a red instead? Because he did not really try to play the ball

      chocolove
        42 mins ago

        Its hard for a keeper at that situation. Yellow is more than enough.

      Mozumbus
        39 mins ago

        Yellow is appropriate along with the penalty

      Freshy
        29 mins ago

        Almost impossible to get a RC or a 2nd YC in the WC
        Maybe if a firearm was involved.

  jacob1989
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Also regarding the penalty, not s single Argentina player even appeales for a penalty. They themselves never thought its a penalty

    chocolove
      21 mins ago

      The didnt react doesnt mean they didnt think of it.

    MANU4LYF
      20 mins ago

      They didn’t appeal because they didn’t need to. No way the ref was missing that

    Freshy
      20 mins ago

      Hard to be upset when the ref is standing over the spot pointing at it.

    ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
      17 mins ago

      Omg stop talking crap lol you havent stopped look at the 3rd goal easy win amazing goal and GOAT

      Debauchy
        just now

        Yeah painful

    Original Sin
      16 mins ago

      Are you done now?

    chocolove
      13 mins ago

      Lol. Just nullified the first two goals. Argentina still win.

  Hazz
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Messi DISGUSTING

  Debauchy
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Brilliant Messi

  EmreCan Hustle
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Messi deserves all the success in this tournament. Truly amazing!

  Count of Monte Hristo
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Ronaldo will be crying watching Messi here 😆

    He is on a different level.

  Freshy
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Step up and slot this in Julian

  DycheDycheBaby
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    That's why he's the goat. THE GOAT!

  jimmy12
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Messi still best in the world for me

    I dont know anyone else who can do that

    Nomar
      7 mins ago

      It was pretty flippin special wasn’t it!

    bso
      1 min ago

      Leo the best ever. Dead or alive.

  Original Sin
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    That probably seals the mouth of all the haters. Messi...the GOAT

  Count of Monte Hristo
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Very impressed with Rodrigo De Paul, gives everything for the team.

  Nomar
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Perisic letting them fly!

  Freshy
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Think I will keep the C on Messi
    Where is Captain Hindsight?

    Baps hunter
      8 mins ago

      Not needed. Everyone has C on him and was planning to give it Mbappe if needed. Unless differential C was needed however.

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      8 mins ago

      so glad I remembered this time 😉 still miss those 9 pts from last time, could be the difference in the end, oh well

  Baps hunter
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Decided to go against Scout picks and chose Giroud over Alvarez. Bookies knew nothing.

    chocolove
      9 mins ago

      Me too

    Gizzachance
      7 mins ago

      Same, did early transfers due to work commitments, thought giroud more nailed

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      7 mins ago

      still could pay off

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Well well finally some scoring for a change 🙂

    Regarding the penalty, should've never been called, seen that play a hundred times and it's never called, def not in EPL, I think had the goal gone in the ref wouldn't have called it, whether or not he was playing advantage or giving the pen because Arg failed to score I'll leave up to your discretion. Fact is Alvarez took the shot prior to contact and the keeper did not interfere with that, the foul came after that and that point Alvarez had already gotten rid of the ball so not sure how the foul by the keeper made a difference there. I could see it called if he was trying to get around the keeper.

    Anyway, in the end makes no difference. Arg has been the better team by far and Messi has had an amazing match, he's proving his quality in this match, he wants to bring back that championship and he knows this is his last shot so he's playing like a man possessed.

    Should be a great final with goals Argentina and France!

    Croatia deserve to hold their heads up high, tough task being asked to go thru both Bra and Arg

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      26 mins ago

      btw phuuuck DiMaria!

    Hazz
      25 mins ago

      You mean Argentina & Morocco, right?

      Louis_Sans_Balls
        24 mins ago

        yeah sure mate, just do me a favor and pass me whatever you're smoking 😉

        Hazz
          21 mins ago

          I want what YOU'RE smoking... You though Belgium would make the final! 😉

          Louis_Sans_Balls
            20 mins ago

            still better than thinking Morocco would, easy for you to say that BS now, gutsy mate really gutsy 😉

            Hazz
              17 mins ago

              ... are you really making this serious. Lol.

              I was just making a comment on how you were counting out a team for no reason. Chill dude.

              Louis_Sans_Balls
                14 mins ago

                no not at all mate, just having a laugh, especially if you're pretending to be a mystic now 😉

                I already had a laugh at my own expense with that whole Belgium nonsense anyway.

                Btw, had Lukaku actually scored those gimme goals Croatia would've even be here, so think abut that mate?

                Hazz
                  12 mins ago

                  Your comments are genuinely making me giggle. Very childish. Have a good evening!

                  Louis_Sans_Balls
                    9 mins ago

                    sure whatever bro, run away and hide, go into you're little corner now little boy, sorry you're so easily triggered, maybe you might want to rethink this whole message board thing, might not work for you brah

                    Hazz
                      just now

                      :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    Mozumbus
      24 mins ago

      Croatia was lucky against Brazil with the deflected goal

      Louis_Sans_Balls
        7 mins ago

        were they lucky on pens too? and holding Brazil to 1 goal? that's quite a bit of luck mate

        Hazz
          4 mins ago

          Conceding a goal from a huge deflection, which was Croatia's only shot on target in 120 minutes is pretty darn unlucky - regardless of how well Croatia played.

          Louis_Sans_Balls
            2 mins ago

            but Morocco haven't been lucky at all right? right

            Hazz
              just now

              I'm not sure where I've commented on Morocco luck. What are you responding to?

  Gizzachance
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Left di Maria in team instead of using a transfer, is he out of favour now?

    Mozumbus
      15 mins ago

      I think he's got some fitness issues, so maybe used as a power sub rather than starting

      Gizzachance
        10 mins ago

        Cheers

      chocolove
        just now

        Nah. He only play from 110' eventho argentina need goals vs netherlands

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      7 mins ago

      you know that saying, fool me once shame on you, foul me twice shame on me, Di Maria has now fooled me 3 times lol

  jacob1989
    59 mins ago

    I see Messi playing the next WC. He definitely can. If he wants is a different question.

    putana
      just now

      no he wont. 4 years is a very long time. His body wont make it

  bso
    57 mins ago

    Still possible ARG vs Morocco. I am not counting them out.

    Count of Monte Hristo
      just now

      I think Morocco will be in the final.

    Zimo
      just now

      I hope so. Really don't want France to win again

  Cilly Bonnolly
    46 mins ago

    Anyone brave enough to take the captaincy off Messi and switch to Mbappe?

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    45 mins ago

    I dunno, call me crazy but I have feeling Argentina just might make to the final

  ryacoo
    35 mins ago

    A) Sub on Hakimi (FRA)
    B) Keep 3 points

  FATHER KANE
    33 mins ago

    I’m going to be inconsolable when Messi retires

    Hazz
      31 mins ago

      More or less inconsolable than when Kane retires? 😮

      FATHER KANE
        2 mins ago

        More for sure - Kane is an fpl attachment, Messi is much deeper

    DBW - I don't belieee…
      27 mins ago

      Why? That’s pretty path mate.

      Also change your name and grav. Kane is a bottlejob who owes his country a big apology.

      FATHER KANE
        25 mins ago

        Football just won’t seem the same without him

      SH1M1
        4 mins ago

  DBW - I don't belieee…
    29 mins ago

    Ever since England got knocked out (due to being massive bottle jobs) I’ve lost all love for football. By the looks of things an undeserving filthy Argentina are going to win the WC and then rub it in everyone’s faces.

    I also don’t know if I’ve got it in me to get excited for the second half of the FPL season. Jesus is injured and Arsenal are going to bottle it too.

    Cheer me up tomorrow Morocco.

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    23 mins ago

    Was really hoping for a high scoring 3rd place match, but with Croatia and Morocco so much for that lol

    FATHER KANE
      14 mins ago

      Same as group stage lol

      Louis_Sans_Balls
        just now

        so much for catching up on pts

