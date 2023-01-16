FPL Gameweek 21: Keep or sell Miguel Almiron?

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman tackles Miguel Almiron and his recent form.

During the World Cup, I wrote an article on Miguel Almiron (£5.9m), asking if the Paraguayan was a must-have for the Gameweek 17 restart.

Upon his return, it took him just seven minutes to score at Leicester on Boxing Day. However, he has failed to return since, blanking against Leeds, Arsenal and Fulham.

Now, with Brighton’s budget midfielders Solly March (£5.1m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) catching the eye, plus many managers looking to add a second Arsenal midfielder into the mix, his owners may be looking to move him on, but is he worth persisting with in FPL?

In this, my latest column, I’ll take a closer look.

THE STATS

Almiron’s output in the 2022/23 season has been excellent. Across 19 league appearances, he has returned nine goals and two assists, averaging a very decent 5.7 points per match.

However, just over 81% of his attacking returns arrived in a purple patch that started in Gameweek 9 and lasted right up until the World Cup break. But what happened to his underlying numbers during that period and either side? After all, he’s managed just two goals in his other 11 outings.

Firstly, the all-important fixtures:

GW1-8 fixtures : NFO | bha | MCI | wol | liv | CRY | BOU

: NFO | bha | MCI | wol | liv | CRY | BOU GW9-16 fixtures : ful | BRE | mun | EVE | tot | AVL | sou | CHE

: ful | BRE | mun | EVE | tot | AVL | sou | CHE GW17-20 fixtures: lei | LEE | ars | FUL

GOAL THREAT PER 90 MINUTES