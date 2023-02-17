203
Spot the Differential February 17

FPL Gameweek 24 differentials: Sarabia, Bowen + Tarkowski

203 Comments
Share

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

PABLO SARABIA

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: BOU | ful + liv | TOT | new | LEE*

Pablo Sarabia (£5.5m) is expected to make a big impact at Molineux after his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

His signing is a bit of a coup for Wolves after Julen Lopetegui requested a move for the Spaniard in his first few days at the club. The pair have worked together on two previous occasions: Sarabia was captain and Lopetegui coach when Spain won the Under-19 European Championship in 2011, later crossing paths for a short time at Sevilla.

No goals or assists have arrived yet for Sarabia, but he has performed well in his last two matches and has a history of racking up attacking returns. Indeed, the 30-year-old found the net 17 times for Sporting Lisbon last season, also supplying six assists in 37 appearances.

Following an impressive comeback win over Southampton in Gameweek 23, in-form Wolves have now taken 13 points from the last 21 available, a very good return for a team battling the drop. Now, they are seeking their third straight victory on Saturday when they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth. The Cherries have failed to keep an away clean sheet all season, conceding 32 goals in 11 matches. Their appeal is further boosted by a Double Gameweek 25 against Fulham and Arsenal.

Sarabia, in addition to Matheus Cunha (£5.5m), should add some much-needed firepower to Wolves’ attack and could be a decent differential.

*potential blank, more info here

JARROD BOWEN

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 24? 3
  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: tot | NFO | bha | AVL | mci*

Jarrod Bowen’s (£8.0m) recent form of two goals and three assists in seven league games suggests he is finally getting back to his best.

The winger, of course, was one of the stars of last season, scoring 12 goals and registering 17 assists as West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League.

Bowen admitted recently he played with “fear and anxiousness” during the first half of the season due to the pressure of trying to win a World Cup place. However, against Chelsea last weekend, it was his flicked header that put Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) through on goal. He also created numerous other opportunities and was one of the biggest threats on the pitch.

West Ham have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring on only 19 occasions, yet David Moyes’ side are creating enough chances. Their 29.11 expected goals (xG) is the eleventh highest in the Premier League this season, but their -10.11 xG delta confirms they need to be more clinical in front of goal. The signing of Danny Ings (£6.4m) could help in that regard and the Hammers will also be looking to current top scorer Bowen to step up.

All four of Bowen’s strikes so far this season have come at the London Stadium, but Sunday’s trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could suit him. The hosts suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Leicester City in Gameweek 23 and followed that up with a defeat to AC Milan. They have issues at the back too: since the restart, they have conceded 14 goals, more than any other top-flight side, and averaged 1.53 expected goals conceded (xGC) per game.

With Bowen returning to form, West Ham – who are unbeaten in three – might fancy their chances.

*potential blank, more info here

JAMES TARKOWSKI

FPL two-week player punts: Everton
  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £4.2m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: LEE | AVL + ars | nfo | BRE | che

James Tarkowski (£4.2m) was Everton’s decisive player in their last Goodison Park fixture against Arsenal, scoring the winning goal in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge.

They were brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool on Monday, yet Tarkowski came close to scoring again, hitting the post from a corner. And it’s that emphasis on set pieces which could be key, given that Dyche’s Burnley always thrived from dead-ball situations.

“Off the top of my head, 27 to 30 per cent of goals are scored from set pieces, so we think, ‘Why would you not use that as an option — a chance to score?’” – Sean Dyche speaking at the start of the 2019/20 season

Now, Everton meet fellow-relegation rivals Leeds United at home on Saturday. Dyche recently admitted there’s a “different feel” to Everton at Goodison Park, which is a good sign with three of their next five fixtures in front of their own fans.

Their appeal is further boosted by their Double Gameweek 25 against Aston Villa and Arsenal, plus a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28. Indeed, they are set to play twice as many matches as Manchester United in the next five Gameweeks.

Everton have shown more organisation and defensive solidity under Dyche so far, and Tarkowski’s influence will be crucial going forward.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

203 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Not really sure what to do for GW25? Any ideas? I plan to roll this week. Will have 0.5ITB + 2FT

    Kepa
    White Cancelo** Shaw**
    Odegaard Saka Mahrez Almiron**
    Haaland (C) Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Trippier** Burn** Rashford**

    A) Mahrez + Cancelo + Almiron to Salah + Tarkowski + DaSilva -4pts playing 9
    B) Kane + Almiron + Cancelo + Burn to Gnoto + Salah + Tarkowski + TAA -8pts (turning 1 fixture into 7)
    C) Open to ideas

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Da Silva wont play, why not Summerville from Leeds? Wouldn't want to sell Kane so not B but like me you're not in a great position.

      Open Controls
  2. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Bench one out of

    Bruno ode Mahrez Mitoma rashford
    Haa Nketiah Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Neo-Viper
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ode out of those!!

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I’m similar and benching Odegaard, but I have Saka instead of Bruno, so would consider benching Bruno, as you have Rashy.

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Im in same boat, reluctantly benching Ode.

      Open Controls
  3. Neo-Viper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Botman Toney for Tarko Felix for a hit? I am chasing.
    I Tarko happens , i will bench either of Tripps or Shaw or White

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bench white

      Hard to sell Toney with what is coming his way soon

      Open Controls
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        So Botman to Tarko for free then?

        I really like Toney this week but dont want to miss out on the Felix train

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Botman to Tark only for me

          Open Controls
    2. Sterling Archer
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Toney will be the top transfer in gw26/27

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wouldnt bench Trip Shaw or White, dont like those moves, save.

      Open Controls
  4. balint84
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    A) buy Tarkowski
    B) play White/Bueno and save a ft

    Open Controls
    1. Patron
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Play White

      Open Controls
  5. Patron
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Gomez safe pick once Van Dijk is back?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Patron
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Odegaard went from gold dust to bench fodder in no time 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Benching him for Bueno

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Zero minutes Bueno?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Will get my 2 Odegaard points off the bench if that's the case. No damage done.

          Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Odegaard is still a great pick. Arsenal just had a tricky little run or games, relax.

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      He’ll be fine for the DGW25.

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Guess the exact week that i brought him in

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Still a good pick, he's just looked a bit off-colour since Everton. Probably a testament to his importance to the side that when he's not been playing great their results have dipped

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yer, agreed. My absolutely cursory and unscientific glance at the data suggets that every time Arsenal have won since GW9, he’s returned points. When he hasn’t, they’ve lost.

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Having said that… I’m moving him out after the double haha

          Open Controls
  7. chelseabrad
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Pope
    Shaw Gabriel Badiashile
    Bruno Rashford Odegaard Mahrez
    Haaland Wilson Nketiah

    (Ward Kilman Andreas 3.9)

    4.4itb 1FT, what is more of a priority in your opinion, Salah or Wilson out? Or both for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. chelseabrad
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bruno not Salah* its early ok

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would roll

      Open Controls
    3. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I did Wilson to Felix. Hopefully it pays off

      Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Bench one

    Trippier White Ake Shaw

    Odegaard Fernandes Mahrez Rashford Mitoma

    Kane Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. dragen5
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Ake, 6 point ceiling

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ditto

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Shaw but close

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Ake.

      Open Controls
    4. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Ake

      Open Controls
    5. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      just now

      White

      Open Controls
  9. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Roll FT or is it time to get rid of Bruno now? 1 FT 0 ITB

    Kepa
    Trippier White Bueno
    Mito Rash KDB Saka Bruno
    Nketiah Haaland(c)

    Ward Mitro SChar Lewis

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Roll this week, easy transfer to Salah for 25

      Open Controls
  10. MikeLowrey
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Ederson
    White Bueno Lewis
    Bruno Mitoma Rashford Ode
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    (Olsen Martinelli Trippier Perraud)

    A) Roll FT
    B) Perraud to Tarko
    C) Bruno & White to Saka & Thiago (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      C) Imo you need Saka as he is the best Arsenal asset to own.

      Open Controls
    2. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      benching trippier? I've got almost same defense as you and palying white trippier and bueno, with schar and lewis on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. MikeLowrey
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s all TBC. Will probs bench white or Lewis in the end

        Open Controls
    3. Lemongrab
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Never bench Trippier

      Open Controls
  11. Kaptenen
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Really tempted by Mitro --> Felix for free (4.0 itb), but would have to bench Odegaard... Thoughts on this?

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - White
    Saka - Odegaard - Mahrez - Rashford
    Haaland - Kane

    (Ward - Mitrovic - Bueno - Mings)

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Villa away a few days after a draining encounter with City means that I can't see Odegaard scoring big. I'd be fine benching personally

      Open Controls
  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who is your GW24 (c)?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland I think, maybe Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Haaland then

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Current PL top goalscorer.

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      6 mins ago

      Casemiro

      Open Controls
    4. Lemongrab
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland. Both of Forests first choice centre backs out injured and city looked ominous in that second half Vs arsenal

      Open Controls
    5. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haa

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nothing funky this week, just Haaland.

      Open Controls
  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    would you BB this:
    Sanchez (FUL)
    Ode (Avl)
    Tark (LEE)
    Ake (Nfo)

    if not play:
    a. Kilman (SOU)
    b. Ake (Nfo)

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not the worst bench boost option but everyone will say wait for doubles

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        by gw 29 so many changes/injuries may happen thx for reply

        Open Controls
  14. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Trippier | Botman* | Shaw
    Mahrez | Saka | Rashford | Mitoma
    Haaland | Nketiah | Kane
    Ward | Andreas | Bueno | Patterson

    1 FT & 6.8 ITB

    Botman >> James / Badiashile ?

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  15. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    If Lallana is confirmed out again then I'm actually tempted to play MacAllister over Nketiah. Have no idea how he didn't score at least once last week and I think he had the most shots of any player in one match in GW23? Is this a silly idea?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Data Picture
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      What do you want people to say? You know most will tell you to start Nketiah, play Mac if you think he's the better pick this week, trust yourself.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        this

        Open Controls
    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Assuming you still have an Arsenal mid i don't think benching Nketiah is a bad shout, Villa much improved

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Its certainly not silly - Mac is getting a lot of chances whenever I see him play as a 10. The tricky part is Nketiah - are we writing him off as xG boy, the sequel? If he'd got a toe on one of those crosses Wed night would we even consider benching? And Villa, who knows what to expect from Villa at the moment?

      Sorry this turned into a lot of questions! I'm also undecided between Mitoma/Nketiah/Øde

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        you played ur BB Menta?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Not yet. Aiming for GW29

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Oh I see your post above. Looks good for SGW but I also think its worth hanging onto for the big doubles in 29/34. Maybe I'm being a bit cavalier in not worrying about injuries but I think its worth a shot. But it does mean that even now I'm reluctant to buy anyone who's unlikely to double / has a bad fixture in 29.

            Open Controls
  16. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Are any Everton midfielders worth a punt?

    I want to transfer out Bruno and Mitro
    Then transfer in Kane and 7.4m midfielder.

    This is for -4 and already have Martinelli and Saka.

    Iwobi maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doesn't appeal to me, prefer Sarabia of wolves if trying to get a DGW25 player

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good shout.

        Yeah that was my plan. Then maybe an Arsenal def for free next week.

        Open Controls
  17. ritzyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Difficult benching choice, play one:
    A) Trippier
    B) Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      tough Id play Darwin

      Open Controls
    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Tripppier probably, but that's a tough one. Darwin has been so disappointing as a fellow owner, and I'm not convinced with Liverpool resurgence yet

      Open Controls
  18. MattyW
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi All

    Start
    A) Mitro
    B) Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  19. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best move here please?

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw Gabriel
    Bruno Rashford Odegaard Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Darwin

    Ward Botman Andrea Patterson
    2FT, 1.5ITB

    Botman to Tarkowski/Kilman?
    Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      The Botman move sounds good to me, enabling you to have 2FTs to bring Salah in for Fernandes for GW25?

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        that's the plan!

        Open Controls
  20. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is this my best starting line up and bench order?
    Cheers all!

    Arrizabalaga
    Shaw - Badiashile - Walker
    Mahrez - Odegaard - Rashford - Fernandes - Mitoma
    Kane - Haaland
    Bench: Ward - White - Trippier - Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mitro 1st sub, Walker 2nd and White 3rd. Play Trippier. But a real headache!

      Open Controls
    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Would probably play Trippier over Walker, but tough one. Lots of good players

      Open Controls
  21. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start White or Tarkowski?

    Open Controls
  22. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier Ake
    Saka Martinelli Rashford Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Felix
    (Ward Gabriel Bueno Andreas)

    Likely Shaw to TAA next week and just go through GW25 without a hit. 3.9 itb. Anything worth a hit now or next week?

    Open Controls
  23. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Really struggling with how to get Salah in for the DGW with the below team.
    Have 0.9

    Kepa(Ward)
    Tripper Shaw White Ake (Bueno)
    Saka Odeguard Rash Bruno (Andreas)
    Toney Kane Haaland

    Obviously Bruno out but I can't get Salah directly.

    Do I need Salah? What about Gakpo instead?

    Can anyone see a route to success in the DGW?

    Open Controls
  24. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    No Scoutcast this week?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.