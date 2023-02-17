FPL Gameweek 24 differentials: Sarabia, Bowen + Tarkowski

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

PABLO SARABIA

FPL ownership : 0.1%

: 0.1% Price : £5.5m

: £5.5m GW24-28 fixtures: BOU | ful + liv | TOT | new | LEE*

Pablo Sarabia (£5.5m) is expected to make a big impact at Molineux after his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

His signing is a bit of a coup for Wolves after Julen Lopetegui requested a move for the Spaniard in his first few days at the club. The pair have worked together on two previous occasions: Sarabia was captain and Lopetegui coach when Spain won the Under-19 European Championship in 2011, later crossing paths for a short time at Sevilla.

No goals or assists have arrived yet for Sarabia, but he has performed well in his last two matches and has a history of racking up attacking returns. Indeed, the 30-year-old found the net 17 times for Sporting Lisbon last season, also supplying six assists in 37 appearances.

Following an impressive comeback win over Southampton in Gameweek 23, in-form Wolves have now taken 13 points from the last 21 available, a very good return for a team battling the drop. Now, they are seeking their third straight victory on Saturday when they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth. The Cherries have failed to keep an away clean sheet all season, conceding 32 goals in 11 matches. Their appeal is further boosted by a Double Gameweek 25 against Fulham and Arsenal.

Sarabia, in addition to Matheus Cunha (£5.5m), should add some much-needed firepower to Wolves’ attack and could be a decent differential.

*potential blank, more info here

JARROD BOWEN

FPL ownership : 2.6%

: 2.6% Price : £8.0m

: £8.0m GW24-28 fixtures: tot | NFO | bha | AVL | mci*

Jarrod Bowen’s (£8.0m) recent form of two goals and three assists in seven league games suggests he is finally getting back to his best.

The winger, of course, was one of the stars of last season, scoring 12 goals and registering 17 assists as West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League.

Bowen admitted recently he played with “fear and anxiousness” during the first half of the season due to the pressure of trying to win a World Cup place. However, against Chelsea last weekend, it was his flicked header that put Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) through on goal. He also created numerous other opportunities and was one of the biggest threats on the pitch.

West Ham have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring on only 19 occasions, yet David Moyes’ side are creating enough chances. Their 29.11 expected goals (xG) is the eleventh highest in the Premier League this season, but their -10.11 xG delta confirms they need to be more clinical in front of goal. The signing of Danny Ings (£6.4m) could help in that regard and the Hammers will also be looking to current top scorer Bowen to step up.

All four of Bowen’s strikes so far this season have come at the London Stadium, but Sunday’s trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could suit him. The hosts suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Leicester City in Gameweek 23 and followed that up with a defeat to AC Milan. They have issues at the back too: since the restart, they have conceded 14 goals, more than any other top-flight side, and averaged 1.53 expected goals conceded (xGC) per game.

With Bowen returning to form, West Ham – who are unbeaten in three – might fancy their chances.

*potential blank, more info here

JAMES TARKOWSKI

FPL ownership : 2.2%

: 2.2% Price : £4.2m

: £4.2m GW24-28 fixtures: LEE | AVL + ars | nfo | BRE | che

James Tarkowski (£4.2m) was Everton’s decisive player in their last Goodison Park fixture against Arsenal, scoring the winning goal in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge.

They were brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool on Monday, yet Tarkowski came close to scoring again, hitting the post from a corner. And it’s that emphasis on set pieces which could be key, given that Dyche’s Burnley always thrived from dead-ball situations.

“Off the top of my head, 27 to 30 per cent of goals are scored from set pieces, so we think, ‘Why would you not use that as an option — a chance to score?’” – Sean Dyche speaking at the start of the 2019/20 season

Now, Everton meet fellow-relegation rivals Leeds United at home on Saturday. Dyche recently admitted there’s a “different feel” to Everton at Goodison Park, which is a good sign with three of their next five fixtures in front of their own fans.

Their appeal is further boosted by their Double Gameweek 25 against Aston Villa and Arsenal, plus a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28. Indeed, they are set to play twice as many matches as Manchester United in the next five Gameweeks.

Everton have shown more organisation and defensive solidity under Dyche so far, and Tarkowski’s influence will be crucial going forward.