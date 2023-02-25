569
Dugout Discussion February 25

Palace v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Darwin

569 Comments
There’s a lesser-spotted Saturday 7.45pm GMT kick-off to round off the day’s Premier League action.

It’s a big one from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, too, as Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 25 gets underway at Selhurst Park.

The rumours were true concerning the non-involvement of Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan striker misses out altogether in south London.

His place in the line-up is taken by Diogo Jota.

“Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game, worked out for the Real Madrid game but then got another knock there, felt it again and more.

“So there was no chance for today and hopefully he can be [available] in midweek again.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez, speaking before kick-off

Jota for Darwin is one of four changes that Jurgen Klopp has made from the side beaten by Real Madrid in midweek.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are recalled as Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic and the injured Joe Gomez make way.

The Palace team news is straightforward, as they are unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Despite a return to training on Friday, Wilfried Zaha isn’t involved in the Eagles’ matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams

  1. Sif
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bullet one of two dodged.

  2. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    I can’t believe we all endured that

    Thanks god England are unbelievable at cricket

    *switches over*

    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes. Come on England!

    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Can we have Brendon back please

      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        That’s not going to work for us right now I’m afraid.

        Maybe we could lend you Duncan fletcher?

        1. NZREDS
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Hahah. I’ve been looking forward to this test for ages and NZ have been completely rubbish. England are looking brilliant.

          1. Robe Wan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Tbf we look sick. Southee can really strike a ball though

            1. NZREDS
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeh hard looking real sick. Bloody good knock from Brook

  3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Im so glad I didnt went for Liverpool mids/attackers. Well played me

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Too soon

    2. skeeb14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I spent -8. What a fool. Team form matters. Klopp looks baffled how to change this form so Liverpool is a hard avoid from now on.

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Kane will probably get a brace tomorrow now to add insult to injury for Darwin switchers

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Here's hoping

  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    That YC cost Matip full bonus

  6. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Well that was absolutely dreadful

  7. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Robbo 25 baps, no bonus.

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    I honestly don't understand how Jordan Ayew is still earning a living playing in the Premier League and getting regular starts. Mind boggling. Looks a league 1 standard player.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      And yet he was faster than Fabinho and won also yellow...

    2. TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      There were a lot of players on that pitch today who would struggle in league 1: Matip, Henderson, Keita, Milner for starters

    3. Tasty Jerk
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      He’s just there for his work rate, one of the most fouled players in the league, does bring us up the pitch, but yeah we need an overhaul up front next season.

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I get the work rate thing but your forward players main job is to create and score goals. He's absolutely useless.

    4. Digital-Real
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      he won a competition to play for Palace

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      His dad was a very good player.

  9. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    We're all playing Rash(C) Bruno Shaw next week right?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Means losing Salah, but Y.

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    What could have been… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fp1wRHwWAAE4h0_?format=jpg&name=medium

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      That ball was going in...

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Bloody Donkey Henderson!!! 🙁

  11. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    35 from 7. Saka as captain the biggest disappointment today. Need something better from him next game.

    1. TM44
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      41 from 9. Agree saka (c) the biggest disappointment.

    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      40 from 10. 8 left (including cap)

    3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      35 from 9. Please nooo

  12. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    43(-4) with 9 to go. Saka(C). Feeling good.

  13. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Please rate this WC.

    Sanchez, Ward
    Mee, Trippier, Shaw, Estupinan, Coufal
    Salah, Rashford, Maddison, Mitoma, Ødegaard
    Haaland, Toney, Watkins

    Will FH in 28

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Premature given you don't know what 28 looks like

    2. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Quite the comments history you’ve got there

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Imagine being here 5 years and never offering a shred of advice...

  14. FPL Insanity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    My Triple Captain Salah got off to a brilliant start then!!

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Username fits

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Ohhhhh

  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Why is Henderson not on 3 bonus?
    That's just criminal

  16. Nas
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Can’t say this is unexpected though. Red flags all over this double.
    I’d didn’t get carried away in dg23 and avoided saka (kept marti) and mahrez (minutes not confirmed) and kdb (off form) and got punished.
    That made me overreact this gw to get salah and saka and sell marti only to get punished again.
    Can’t wait to see what dgw 27 and 29 bring

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      rip

  17. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Worst free hit I've ever played this week.

    What makes it heartbreaking is that I want to switch things around last minute, but was in the middle of getting my son ready for bed and couldn't.

    Wanted to swap things around to have Gabriel and Foden instead of Coleman and Nketiah.

    20 point swing.

    Gutted.

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Personally I think your son is to blame. Take from his allowance at least. And bring back spanking...

      1. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ha! He's only 4, so no concept of an allowance yet.

        Although I could deduct it from a future allowance and charge interest on the debt.

    2. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      *Makes note* : Never have kids

    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      🙁

    4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      if you want to be a pro fpl player you cant have any kids. full focus on bad moves

      1. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Completely agree.

        My performances nose dived when my son was born 4 years ago.

        They just started to recover as I started to have more time to watch games, then we went and had twins in October!

        Don't think I'll ever recover now!

  18. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Keep in mind that if you avoided a hit for Nuńez and saved a trannie, 37 from 9 is okay for the next few...

  19. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Not sure Nketiah can be relied upon now to start against Bournemouth unfortunately. Will probably bench next GW for that reason or maybe even sell for Toney.

  20. F_Ivanovic
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    64 (-4) from 11 any good? (yes, i get to be that person for once!)

    smugness aside, pretty fortunate weak but it's about time with how bad my luck has been. Transfers this week and last working out... Van Djik, Solanke and Sarbia in all returning.

  21. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Okay, it seems I'm still on track for Mahrez + Akanji > Maddison + Estupinan

    Very encouraging quote from Rodgers about Madders only missing out due to illness, as he'd passed yesterday's fitness test

    I'll wait for GW26 pressers before that. No price-change pressure in my team for the foreseeable future anyway

    GW26 is a bench headache in attack, but something like this:

    Kepa
    James White Estupinan
    Maddison (C)Saka Odegaard (V)Rashford
    Haaland Toney Kane

    Sanchez Mitoma Trippier Schar

    Still heading towards 9 with FTs for BGW28, BB29 with Haaland Saka Ode SGWs, FH32, then FTs for DGWs 34 & 37

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don't bench mitoma..

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yes, but who'd you bench here?

        Toney vs Fulham was there until Palhinha's 10th yellow

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Think it's the right call. May go wrong, but the "worst" of a good set of fixtures

        2. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Then Wouldn't do 2 transfers in order to have a benching delimma... May keep mahrez and bench.
          Also feel like sanchez and estupinan might be too much, would prefer double up on brighton attack than defense.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I don't mind the bench headache because I want Maddison's points vs Southampton anyway

          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Kepa is my starting keeper. Sanchez is only there for the doubles: BB29 and then rotating with Raya from GW31, after selling Kepa

            There's nobody in my midfield I'd lose for March or Mac Allister, and I value Estupinan over most other defenders available in the game. Hence the setup

        3. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Same here. Conflicted between Toney and MacAllister.

    2. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      This is why you’re my favourite poster

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks 🙂

    3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      why would you want Maddison? Isnt like Schar -> Brentford defender better?

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Maddison gets points for fun

      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Maddison is my GW29 cap, and then I get to play him vs Southampton too while ditching the rotating Mahrez

        I want Schar from GW27 to GW34, so he's an easy hold for me

        Schar to Mee gives me an extra player to sell for BGW28, as I don't like his DGW29 fixtures. Fine with playing double Newcastle defence with Bruno G back

  22. Lubic87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Disaster of a gameweek. -8 to take out Martinelli, Ake, Kane, Mitro and bring in Salah, Darwin, Nketiah, Tarkowski.

    Original plan was a -4 to keep Martinelli and Ake, and bring in Watkins and Salah for Mahrez and Kane.

    Massive swing and prime example of overthinking.

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      good example why I rarely nowadays do -4. I have been bitten so many times by DGW madness

  23. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/25/fpl-gameweek-25-saturdays-goals-assists-bonus-points-statistics/

  24. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    WC/FH dream team of this BW/DGW so far:

    Pickford / Sa*
    Bueno / Gomez / Tarkowski / Coleman / Patterson
    Saka / Salah / Cunha / Odegaard / Mahrez*
    Nketiah / Darwin / Mitrovic*

