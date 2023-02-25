Palace v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Darwin

There’s a lesser-spotted Saturday 7.45pm GMT kick-off to round off the day’s Premier League action.

It’s a big one from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, too, as Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 25 gets underway at Selhurst Park.

The rumours were true concerning the non-involvement of Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan striker misses out altogether in south London.

His place in the line-up is taken by Diogo Jota.

“Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game, worked out for the Real Madrid game but then got another knock there, felt it again and more. “So there was no chance for today and hopefully he can be [available] in midweek again.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez, speaking before kick-off

Jota for Darwin is one of four changes that Jurgen Klopp has made from the side beaten by Real Madrid in midweek.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Joel Matip are recalled as Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic and the injured Joe Gomez make way.

The Palace team news is straightforward, as they are unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Despite a return to training on Friday, Wilfried Zaha isn’t involved in the Eagles’ matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Whitworth, Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.