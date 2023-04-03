185
Scout Notes April 3

FPL notes: Saka’s benching + the impact of Jesus on Arsenal attackers

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Saturday’s remaining three matches, Arsenal v Leeds United, Crystal Palace v Leicester City and Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SAKA’S BENCHING

Most of you will know by now the reason for Bukayo Saka’s (£8.6m) benching on Saturday but for the unaware, the winger was reduced to a second-half cameo because of an illness.

It was the first time this season that Saka hasn’t been in a Premier League starting XI, so we should be expecting a swift return to the line-up in Gameweek 30.

“It was an issue that we had with some of the international players and players we had here but it happens. It was part of the context of the game and we used it in the right way. Players are so willing to step up and play in any context, which is great.” – Arteta on illness affecting his pre-match plans

FOUR INTO THREE?

One of the problems blighting owners of Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) in the early part of the year was the drop-off in game-time.

The arrival and form of Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) created a ‘four-into-three’ issue in attack, with the Belgian, Saka, Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) all tussling for minutes – and it was Martinelli and Trossard who often had to split their time on the grass.

That week-to-week uncertainty abated for a bit with Nketiah dropping out of favour and then picking up an injury but the return to fitness of Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) presents Mikel Arteta and perhaps FPL managers with a fresh headache.

Arteta’s decision was made easier for him on Saturday because of Saka’s illness but the winger is probably the first name on the teamsheet in attack when fit. Despite the comfortable-looking scoreline against Leeds, the Gunners looked like they were missing FPL’s top-scoring midfielder for the first half.

Jesus made his first league start of 2023 and duly responded with a brace, the first being a penalty after he himself had been fouled. The link-up play between Trossard (who started on the right in Saka’s absence), Martinelli and Jesus was easy on the eye thereafter but one of them will likely have to miss out to accommodate Saka’s return in Gameweek 30.

The short-term money would perhaps be on the versatile Trossard dropping out and providing second-half relief for Jesus, who is only just back from injury and yet to last beyond 60 minutes in a game.

Looking further ahead, though, it’s Saka and Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) who stand the best chance of nailing those 90-minute run-outs week-in, week-out.

Martinelli at least works better with a dovetailing Trossard and Jesus than he did with a more static Nketiah up top, so the points prospects improve when he is on the pitch. Martinelli was involved in six of Arsenal’s 13 chances at the weekend, superbly supplying Ben White‘s (£4.7m) goal.

“I’m delighted for him. They were all clapping for him and he’s been working so hard the last four or five months with a lot of support obviously from the team and the staff. Today he deserved the chance to start and he grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and scoring two very important goals.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

“We are really pleased with him, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine. He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that.”  – Arteta on Trossard

ANOTHER CLEAN SHEET SPOILED

One oddity of 2022/23 is that Arsenal have kept just three clean sheets at home, with only Southampton registering fewer.

It’s also a third of what the Gunners have managed on their travels (nine).

White at least compensated with his third attacking return in four Gameweeks and he is now second among FPL defenders for points. Before you get too excited, he’s scored with his only two shots in the box since the post-World Cup restart.

“As a manager when he puts the ball in the back of the net it’s great, but if he doesn’t and then on the counter we have an open space, I’m not so happy. But he’s timing those runs very well and he’s a threat. Even on set pieces, he’s improved a lot to be more dangerous and to drive more attention to the opponent. I’m really pleased with him.”  – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

A quick word on Leeds, who we’ll cover in a bit more depth after we see them again in midweek. They went striker-less at the Emirates as Javi Gracia carefully handles Rodrigo‘s (£6.3m) return to fitness.

“I’m happy with him. Yeah, very happy because he’s training well, as you see today, he was able to play around 60 minutes and it’s more or less the limit in this moment he can play, no more than 60 minutes. We are managing the minutes for Luis, the minutes for Rodri. It’s something we have to manage.” – Javi Gracia on Luis Sinisterra’s rusty display

One of the cheapest midfielders in FPL, Crysencio Summerville (£4.2m), was the stand-out attacker from the visitors but with a clutch of wingers either fit or nearing fitness at Leeds, there are no medium-term game-time guarantees.

NEW MANAGER AT LEICESTER…

Everything that we had planned to write about Leicester – from Timothy Castagne‘s (£4.4m) ‘out of position’ run-out on the right wing in the second half to what the Leicester Mercury called James Maddison‘s (£8.2m) “worst performance in recent memory” – could now be meaningless.

Brendan Rodgers was sacked on Sunday afternoon, so there’ll be a new manager at the helm – interim or otherwise – with their own tactical ideas for the Foxes’ Gameweek 30 clash with Bournemouth. First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell look set to take charge on Tuesday night against Aston Villa.

One thing to watch with Rodgers’ successor will be favoured personnel. Will it be Danny Ward (£4.0m) or Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) between the posts? Iversen was arguably Leicester’s best player on Saturday, desperately unlucky with his own-goal and called upon to make eight saves as Crystal Palace laid siege.

Will Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) bloom under a manager who doesn’t have so many reservations about starting him? The Nigerian was benched again in south London, with Patson Daka (£5.6m) ineffective in leading the line.

Leicester had only three shots all match on Saturday, all of them coming within 10 minutes of the second-half restart. One of them was Ricardo Pereira‘s (£4.3m) stunner, which gave the visitors an undeserved lead. The complete lack of goal threat, combined with a 13-match clean sheet drought and last-gasp defeat that sent them into the bottom three, was too much for Rodgers to survive. The hope now will be that the new man in charge can revitalise Maddison and co as Fantasy assets, in much the same manner that Rodgers did when he was appointed at almost the same time of the season (Gameweek 28) in 2018/19.

…AND AT PALACE

As for Palace, they had their own new man in the dugout – sort of. Returning boss Roy Hodgson, 76 this year, oversaw a dominant Eagles display that featured a remarkable 31 shots on goal, a distinctly un-Hodgson-like tally given the years of pragmatism/turgid football (delete where you deem appropriate) that characterised his previous stint in charge.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) had seven of those attempts himself before a groin injury forced him off just before half-time, with Hodgson unsure whether his talismanic winger would be sidelined for some time.

“I’m certainly concerned but I have no idea. Muscle strains can be long jobs. If we’re very lucky it might not be long. If I know one thing it’s that he is a quick healer, but we have to see firstly how bad it is.” – Roy Hodgson on Wilfried Zaha’s injury

Star of the show was arguably the hitherto out-of-form Eberechi Eze (£5.4m), deployed as one of the two number eights in Hodgson’s 4-3-3 and pulling the strings from midfield. He created three chances and had five shots of his own, one of which was the free-kick that went in off the hapless Iversen via the woodwork.

Above: How Palace lined up in Gameweek 29 (4-3-3)
Guaita (13); Ward (2), Andersen (16), Guehi (6), Mitchell (3); Eze (10), Doucoure (28), Schlupp (15); Olise (7), Edouard (22), Zaha (11)

There are some juicy fixtures for Palace still remaining, seven of which are against sides beneath them:

MAGIC JOHNSON

Two sides who may be Fantasy footnotes in the run-in met at the City Ground on Saturday, with the spoils shared.

Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) is doing his best to say otherwise, after again getting on the scoresheet against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This may have only been his eighth goal of 2022/23 but it was his sixth strike in the last 10 games, with his influence rapidly growing after early-season question marks over his ability to step up in class from the Championship.

His form mirrors that of Forest’s, as he hasn’t scored on the road since Gameweek 3. But on home soil, he’s a different prospect: only three FPL forwards have scored more than Johnson (seven) on their own turf this season.

The issue with the budget striker is that the fixtures are pretty awful. Seven of Forest’s nine remaining games are against top-half sides, including all of the next five. It’s the main reason why Steve Cooper’s 15th-place team are second-favourites for the drop.

Wolves’ own schedule isn’t much better, with six top-10 sides to come.

They don’t even have a nailed talisman for Fantasy managers to pin their hopes on: not one of the attacking players that make up their three/four-man frontline has started more than two fixtures in the last four Gameweeks. Daniel Podence (£5.2m) scored the equaliser here to become Wolves’ leading goalscorer of the season but had done very little for much of 2023 before it.

With the defence looking shaky (only one clean sheet in eight) and Wolves again outplayed by a relegation rival for the second Gameweek running, there’s little for FPL bosses to get excited about. To rub further salt into the wounds, the influential Ruben Neves (£5.3m) will be banned for the next two games after picking up his 10th booking of the campaign.

Hugo Bueno (£3.8m) should at least be back in the side fairly quickly, making his return from injury as a second-half substitute on Saturday. Centre-half Toti Gomes (£3.9m) was the latest unconvincing deputy at left-back, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.2m) omitted once again from the squad.

185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bruno, Toney to Saka, Haaland (-4), Yay or Nay ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      considering similar move so yay

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Let Haaland drop first please

      Open Controls
    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      yeah, given Utd's away form suddenly Bruno's fixtures in 31 and 33 are unappealing. Haaland essential if fit this weekend with City in hot goalscoring form

      Open Controls
    5. MLewis7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Good morning all!!…. Have no FH left, best option here????

    A- Bruno and Toney to Haaland and 7.9 max midfielder(Martinelli probably)

    B- One of James or Chillwell to White and Salah leaving enough room to do Kane to Haaand for Leicester at home for City

    C- Chilwell to 4.2 defender(will be benched) and Toney to Haaland

    Cheers everyone!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. Adilge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Initial plan was C, but must admit B is tempting me most!!

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      B is James - White, Bruno - Salah? I'm not that keen on the fixtures for White, but losing James is the preferable sacrifice for Salah & Haaland I think. Martinelli would be fine too if you have another route to Salah later. Think I would stick with Chilwell

      Open Controls
  3. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Any chance Maddison bursts into life against Villa after departure of Rodgers?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      I don’t think so. Quickly turning into a Zaha.

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        Don't do that to him

        Open Controls
      2. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Remember that time when Zaha lured me in for the C and gave me a total of 2 points over the double after two YCs

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any chance of today's press conference times and quotes?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Go outside for a bit, virgin

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Rather the time/quotes before next GW.

      Open Controls
  5. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    When you're just outside of the top 100 out of 11.33 million managers in the Second Change league, you know you have absolutely killed it in the second half of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      I may not totally suck at this game after all! 😀

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Great second half of the season - hope you keep the form up to the end

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        I appreciate the support. And hopefully there's a lot of green arrows coming for you as well.

        Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Mate that’s nuts well done

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thank you very much!

        Open Controls
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Class. Well done. What’s your overall rank by now?

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        I basically gained 1.41m places and broke inside the top 8k yesterday. I'm not sure if I'm gonna be so high at the end of this DGW, but there's still a glimmer of hope I can get another three-digit OR in May.

        Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Username checks out

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        9 games to go for us and 11 for you. I would really, really love to see Newcastle finishing 3rd or 4th. And in this case, perhaps Howe deserves to win the manager of the season award even more than Arteta.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Would love both too. Good luck mate.

          Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Awesome, well played boss

      Open Controls
    7. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      good luck with that. I once finnished 130 and it was annoying how thight it was at the top

      Open Controls
    8. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Is there a prize for the Second Chance league?

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Like the "Overall" global league, Second Chance will reward the top five managers at the end of the season with prizes, including hospitality tickets to a 2023/24 Premier League match along with travel and accommodation, a Bluetooth speaker, an FPL goody bag, and more. Exclusive to Second Chance is also a prize for the manager who achieves the single highest Gameweek score without using a chip between Gameweeks 17-38. The winner of this prize will have the choice of a games console or a tablet computer.

        Open Controls
  6. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Anyway, enough about football and back to favourite breakfast cereal. When I was a child it had to be Golden Nuggets then as I became a little more cultured it was Shreddies with lots of sugar ( pre Frosties) with hot milk so it made them nice and mushy

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      now I’m somewhat older, it’s a Bacon and Sausage sarnie at the weekend and Porridge with Berries and Banana through the week. God, I’m sophisticated

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Used to have Ricicles and load them with more sugar when Mum wasn't looking. No wonder I don't have any teeth.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Lucky Charms was the one.

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Aren't lucky charms essentially marshmallow with some token pieces of cereal thrown in?

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Frosted Shreddies. I ain't sweetening my cereal myself

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yes, but then you’re in control of how sweet you would like them 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          That's just what the parents want!

          Open Controls
    6. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Lucky Charms. I would carefully eat all the bits of cereal first so that the last four or five spoonfuls were all marshmallows

      Open Controls
    7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Corn Pops was one of my particular favourites!!!

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        And SugarPuffs

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Forgot about those 😀

          Open Controls
    8. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I was gutted when they discontinued Start. And its very difficult to get Golden Grahams these days too

      Open Controls
  7. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    Golden Nuggets are just a rubbish version of Corn Pops

    Open Controls
    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      reply fail!

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Don’t think we hard Corn Pops in the UK 🙂

        Open Controls
  8. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Frustrating watching yesterday’s game as a Schar owner - I thought that elusive goal was finally going to come…

    Anyway, all being well with Haaland, I’ll bring him in for Toney for free this week, then in GW31 I’ll make a move which plans for DGW34 too (so Chilwell to Shaw maybe).

    Usually disclaimers about injuries and I’ll hold off as long as prospective price changes allow… but sound like sensible moves?

    1FT 4.3ITB
    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Chilwell
    Bruno Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Kane Watkins Toney

    Raya March Pinnock Estupinan

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yep very sensible. I'll be doing the same.

      Have you given any thought to Kepa (wol) vs Raya (NEW) this week? I'm currently on Raya.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        That’s a good point thanks. I was tempted by Pinnock but Raya and his point saves make more sense. Wolves blunt attack initially attracted me but Chelsea obviously have their issues. Definitely one to ponder.

        Open Controls
  9. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Not 100% set on getting Haaland back straight away - if I do, who should I sell? (Can afford any)

    Watkins, Toney, Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’ll be selling Toney. Good time to get Haaland back as a long-term rest of the season move

      Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Are you starting BHA mids vs TOT(A) CHE(A)?
    I’m starting Mitoma, also own MacAllister but he will drop deeper in such games imo.
    I could really sell both to go different as everyone owns them and March also

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Starting one of them. Don't see Spurs and Chelsea keeping them out. Will probably play Mac Allister over Mitoma due to pens and lower ownership.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        I prefer Mitoma as I think Mac will be not getting pen box touches against stronger teams

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      I much prefer playing Brighton attackers in games like this, against sides with European aspirations and away so they will have to go for it against them, should play right into Brighton's hands and I expect they'll get a lot of chances over both games. 100% playing both

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        Who are you benching? I would like to play both but can't really with Bruno, Saka, Rashford, Kane, Toney (Haaland if fit) and Watkins.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          It's a tough one. If Toney gets a yc midweek then easier choice, but if not then it's Maddison or Kane

          Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        I don’t think away they will score more than 1 goal in any of them but we will see

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Results away from home haven't been great but I've often felt they've played better in some of those games and their stats are actually really good, in the last 4 games alone they've created 9.1xg. Wasn't too long ago either that they were actually struggling for results at home a bit (went on a run of 1 win in 5) before they turned that around

          Open Controls
    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Benching headachere here too (always a problem after benchboost)
      Raya/(Arriz)
      Trippier, Pinnock, Shaw, Chilwell, (Schar)
      Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, March, MacAllister
      Watkins, Toney, Isak

      Will probably go Pinnock and March.

      If Toney gets a YC that woudl help, then I can not get in Haaland, save the FT and only have 1 benching headache not 2.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Pinnock for sure and I’d personally play March instead of MacAllister as I think he won’t be that involved in attack against stronger teams

        Open Controls
    4. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      They have 3 dgw's in the final 9 weeks - I wouldn't be selling

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        I will WC33 and I won’t FH32 so I have this advantage of selling them while others will keep them

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Why GW33 over GW34, out of interest. I'm currently planning to WC in 34.

          I'll be selling 2 or 3 of Mitoma, March, Chilwell, Felix and Toney before then, and planning to start 0-1 Brighton mids in the next game and 0 in the next, depending on which transfers I can find to best suit my needs 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Bec I have kept BB for 34, there’s an outside chance of WC34 BB36 too.
            Really tried to play it different by not BBing this gw with Botman Gabriel and Kane on my bench. Hoping Kane stays quiet toning and New concede vs Whu

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Fair enough. I wish I didn't use my BB in a SGW. I tried that a couple of years now and regretted it. Perhaps I will consider WC33 and FH34 and see what that could get me.

              No reason for you to keep Brighton mids if you are WCing though

              Open Controls
  11. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Will Haaland drop this week so we think? x
    If he does it means I can also do Henry > Stones instead of Raya > Ederson which I think would be more exciting x

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      If I still could, I'd sell just to help you avoid the return of Mr No Saves

      Open Controls
  12. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Status check on DGW29/BB transfers:
    White 8 > Shaw 1 = -7pts
    Kane not played yet > Isak 2

    So net 5pts down so far.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Ward ➡️ Neto: +2 (+1 game)
      Kilman ➡️ Estupiñan: +1 (+1 game)
      Haaland ➡️ Isak: +2 (+1 game)

      Above for -4 so I'm +1pt. Still annoyed at myself for going for Neto over literally any of Martinez (who I heavily considered) or Pope or Raya (wasn't as keen but still a consideration). Have to hope this'll be one of those weeks where the moves pay off late on

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Sanchez 0 to DDG 2
      Mee 1 to Estupinan 1
      Odegaard 6 to MacAllister 6

      Did these for a -4, so i'm currently -2 with three games remaining instead of one.

      I debated Botman to Chilwell for another -4 too, so i'm glad i decided against it in the end.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Martinelli + Henry -> Fernandes + Shaw

      Down 3 points so far.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Moreno - Shaw (down something)
      Iheanacho - Isak (up I think, but could have been more)

      I'm getting rather slack at checking my exact scores til something dramatic happens with my OR

      Open Controls
    5. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      OUT: Ødegaard+Zinchenko+Henry = 9 points
      IN: Fernandes+Shaw+Estupiñán (-4) = 0 points

      Doesn't look great, but another round of games to go and I'm still sitting on a green arrow with 74 for the week so far

      Open Controls
    6. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Popular advise:

      Saka > Fernandes
      Bench Botman or Henry
      Captain Rashford

      What I actually did:

      Saved FT
      Played Botman & Henry (benched Saka)
      Captained Watkins

      So far I'm up 6-12 points and an extra FT on these decisions

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I think the consensus here was to keep Saka tbh. Likewise bench Henry yes, but not Botman. Think you got a bit lucky benching Saka but nice captain punt

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          I don't think there was a consensus. Perhaps you're only considering situations in which people need to take a hit and/or they don't already have 11 DGWers. I did get advice to play Saka as well, despite having 11 DGWers, so either way, it would have been at the expense of Henry or Botman. Selling Odegaard for Bruno was another option that would involve benching one of them (and spending a FT).

          People seemed 50/50 on benching Henry vs Botman, as well, given Botman's flag and Brentford's strong away defence, and everyone who replied to me about it said I should bench one of them for Saka (or incoming Fernandes). Yeah, maybe I got lucky. Kind of impossible to say, but I'll go with it. It's always a risk to play a SGWer over a DGWer for that reason, and I considered that, but there are risks, costs, benefits on both sides.

          Open Controls
    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      White to Zouma (-2). Saka to Salah (-1) so far.

      Was going to do Saka to Salah (-4) but that would mean selling Kane for Haaland instead of Toney. Or Kane to Isak for another -4.

      I remember just thinking Liverpool away form, probably not, Saka at home to Leeds is too tasty.

      So i left the room at that point incase i got itchy fingers and found out about the Saka benching too late

      I just bottled it, which is unlike me, usually, i am too bold like bringing in Chilwell for a -4 two weeks ago, with no FH left.

      Time will tell

      Open Controls
  13. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    How many City, Liverpool and Man united players are you planning to get in dgw34? Which players and any hits?

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Currently got 2 (Shaw and Rashford like most probably), so 5 FT's (1 of them on Haaland) til then so max 7 using FT's. If no other teams considered.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Likely WCing in 33 so definitely triple City, probably double ManUtd and I guess Salah. Not sure I'll want more from the latter 2 teams

      Open Controls
    3. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'm on DDG, Shaw, Rashford, with 4 FT before then.

      Haaland should be this week. Might add Grealish or Akanji, then probably just Mo for Liverpool.

      Can play Trippier v Saints and Saka v Chelsea, plus 3x Brighton.

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Probably just 4 (Haaland, Salah, Shaw , Rashford) not hits, plus 3 Brighton, 2 Arsenal, Trippier and Kane.

      Open Controls
    5. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Will have:
      United - Shaw, Rash, Bruno
      City - Haaland, Ederson or Stones
      Liverpool - Salah

      Might even get alvarez too depending how punty I’m feeling or if I’ve given up

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Got Shaw & Rashford. Buying Haaland next week probably, Salah in 31. Possibly a punt on Darwin/Foden if fit. But honestly I'm expecting more from my triple BHA than any other team. TC Haaland

      Open Controls
    7. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Currently looking at 8 doublers plus triple Newcastle at home to Southampton with no hits if everything goes to plan.

      Open Controls
    8. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Already have triple United (Bruno, Rash, Shaw) and will definitely bring Haaland back. Salah very likely to come in as well. Looking at Ederson, Stones, Grealish and Alvarez as additional City options.

      Open Controls
  14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Points prediction for Kane today?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      He’ll get more than Spurs, but it could be close.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      13

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      12

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    5. villa_til_i_die
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      5

      Open Controls
    6. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      13

      Open Controls
  15. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    9 pointer

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      0 (hopefully) 😀

      Open Controls
  16. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Best City defender? Stones worth a go or is it Ederson/none?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'd consider a punt on Stones, just because he's been playing OOP, but that's it.

      Ederson isn't worth buying imho. The SGW keepers could match him and just feels like a waste of a transfer.

      Open Controls
  17. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Does anybody have a really well paid job, but actually hate it and if you could afford to drop your salary, what would you actually like to do?…

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      It’s not well paid if you hate it.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Deputy Editor

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Hi Neale, are you Deputy Editor or is this the job that you would like to do? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            Hey Gaz, I'm Editor now but just joshing that I'd like to be downgraded to Deputy!

            In all seriousness, it is something I think about more as I get older. I love what I do and am very, very lucky to do it but it'd be nice, at some point, to make a more valuable contribution to society at some point in my life beyond the all-important reporting on press conferences!

            What do you do, yourself?

            Open Controls
            1. TheTinman
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              Don't worry about doing more for society, society does bugger all for you! When I don't have to worry about the mortgage anymore I'm winding down ASAP to enjoy time for myself and family.

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                I agree mate, makes a big difference when that huge debt is payed off…

                Open Controls
            2. Gazwaz80
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Hi Neale, I was a Manager in a manufacturing company, took some of my pension and now work as a Customer Advisor for B&Q in the gardening section. Very busy environment ( especially with the Easter hols coming up) but I am a ‘peoples’ person and enjoy pointing customers in the right direction and giving advice. Looking on what I’ve just written, I’ve answered my own question 🙂 always look forward to your articles my friend, informative and great content…

              Open Controls
              1. Slouch87
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                Nice story. I had my own business for many years and for a long time loved it. Eventually got fed up of the 24/7 committment and sold it Now I do something where I never have to take work home . Luckily the mortgage was paid off a good few years ago . No pressure or stress is a marvelous thing .

                Open Controls
                1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Hmmmmm this doesn't match up with other stories told on here

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slouch87
                    • 7 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    100% does . Go on then which bit doesn't match up ? Where have a stated differently on here ? Oh of course you're telling lies again. Surprise surprise

                    Open Controls
                2. Gazwaz80
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Hi SLOUCH87, yes, paying that mortgage off is such a relief and allows you many options. I feel sorrow and despair for this generation. House prices, cost of living etc makes it very difficult to buy a house and have a decent standard of living. My generation was very fortunate indeed…

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slouch87
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Yes . I think we've been lucky

                    Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yes mate and I'd be a postman or delivery driver instead.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        What do you do now TINMAN?

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          I'm a director in a consultancy

          Open Controls
          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Nice work tinman

            Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Maybe not a question of hating it but more like do you really want to be doing that and what is the purpose of your life and existence in this magnificent planet of ours. I was the youngest partner in the history of a leading law firm made a shaite load of money and it almost killed me. I was the saddest darkest person alive. Now I play fpl and I'm still miserable but at least it's bc of my red arrows...

      Open Controls
    4. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Work in healthcare and mostly love it. Though won't deny it's made me loathe the human race a bit.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        I’d like to think that they’re are more good people than bad….

        Open Controls
        1. Shine on you crazy diamond
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          Absolutely, yeah. May be today being a bit of a bad day at work painted that picture in my answer.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            We all have good days and bad matey. Always good to remember to ‘clock off’ switch off and treat yourself to a nice glass ( bottle) of Red or whatever tickles your fancy, decent box set ant live to fight another day 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. TheTinman
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Got family in health care and the way they're treat by some 'patients' is beyond a disgrace.

            I'd kick half of them out

            Open Controls
        2. Heavy Cream
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          We’d all like to think it mate

          Open Controls
    5. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I write software for a hedge fund - been doing similar for 19 years now.

      I'm very torn. Some of it I love - coding will always be a pleasure and the mathematical side of the business is really fascinating - I've learnt a lot about markets and statistics. It can be very pressured and some of the people are unpleasant, but that's just people.

      Would love to act, but not sure I was ever good enough and certainly never had the courage to take the risk on it.

      Open Controls
    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I clean up the mess from the nudie booths at the end of the evening. Used to work for Ryanair customer services, so defiantly more honest and rewarding job now.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Ooh, lovely 😀

        Open Controls
    7. UNCLE TONEY
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I have a decent professional job in a stable industry.
      If I could afford to take a pay cut I’d be a footballer, for free

      Open Controls
  18. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    I just might get Alvarez instead of Haaland this week...

    Open Controls
  19. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Martinelli might be a rotation risk but he’s up against an out of sorts TAA this weekend so should expect plenty of joy down that left hand side just like Grealish did this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Liverpool's home record is good though. It is their away record that sucks

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Liverpool have beaten Man City and United at home this season, to nil on each occasion.

      I'm actually considering benching Martinelli and playing both my Brighton mids instead.

      The only thing putting me off is the fact I'd have no players on the Sunday (silly I know).

      Open Controls
  20. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    How does this look for DGW34? Can get to this with free transfers. Any glaring issues?

    Ederson
    Trippier, Shaw, Estupinan
    Salah, Fernandes, Rashford, Mac Allister, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Alvarez is an interesting pick, but I still think I'd prefer Stones in a 4-5-1, especially if he keeps playing more advanced.

      Open Controls
  21. boc610
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    klopp is a class act. when you see the quotes from his presser today. no blame game or cowardly singeling out his players. he realises that buck stops with him. the past doesn't matter, he has to deliver -again- now.

    conte take note

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      He's blamed basically anyone but himself or his players for results on many occasions before, good that he hasn't done it now but it's not like he doesn't have history of doing that exact thing

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        examples please.. i think you've plucked that out of thin air. if your talking about referee or var decisions then no manager can say they havent done that.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Doesn't tend to blame the players, true. But I don't exactly get the impression that he's a paragon of self-resposibility. Doesn't he generally point to injuries, refs, any possible circumstances before taking blame himself? But I must admit I don't care to watch/read every single interview, generally just skim for FPL info

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          OK just a few:

          - Brentford in January: Complained that they were "stretching the rules" with physicality and also complained that 2 goals came from corners "one of them was offside or whatever" even though I think Brentford had 2 more goals ruled out for offside
          - Fulham in August: "The pitch was dry"
          - Wolves in February: "The third goal I don't count because it was the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half"

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
          2. TheTinman
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            And that's the end of that argument 😆

            Open Controls
          3. Black Knights
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Didn't he blame the wind once too? It's a running joke that he looks for things to blame besides himself and the team so i was surprised that examples were needed, but well done for digging them out!

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Yep, glanced across one from a few years back about Alisson's feet being cold or something too!

              Open Controls
          4. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Nice little compilation.. Straight from The Boys Book of Lame Excuses

            Open Controls
    2. MLewis7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Klopp comes up with excuses nearly all the time and doesn't hold himself accountable anywhere near enough.

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I will always remember this 🙂

      https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/news/klopp-still-sore-over-palace-defeat_260251.html

      Open Controls
  22. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Those using FH in gw32...

    Assuming Saka and Jesus are both a shoo-in, who would you pick for your 3rd Arsenal slot?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Seems pointless to speculate after one game of Jesus being back since you'll have 4 times the data on him when the decision is due. Ask another question please

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Is Jesus a shoo-in though? His minutes are being managed. Not convinced that he's necessarily better than Martinelli and Odegaard.

      I haven't really looked at a FH32 draft yet so not sure where best to use the Arsenal slots. Will have a tinker now.

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        I doubt his minutes are going to start going backwards, they have been increasing each week, as you'd expect.

        Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Too soon to begin worrying about it yet

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Whoever else I think starts in the front 3, probably Martinelli. My defence might end up a bit punty but current thinking is 3x Arsenal attack, 3x Liverpool attack

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Had a look at it and while I agree the attacking options from those teams are better than the defensive ones I'm not too sure about it combination wise. For example Maddison/Bowen + ARS/LIV defence could be better than ARS/LIV mid + LEI/WHU def.

        Open Controls
  23. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    You guys think Robertson will be benched vs Chelsea for Tsimikas with Arsenal round the corner?

    Open Controls
  24. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Kane likes playing Everton but he hasn’t played them with Dyche as manager, and they’re at Home…here’s to hoping he blanks as I punted on Chicken Ings

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Kane has 9 goals and 3 assists in 12 games vs Burnley in the Premier League

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        I like this stat mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Well the bookies say Spurs score either 0 or 1 goal tonight. Scoring 2 goals is very unlikely according to their odds. So the question is if they score one, will Kane be involved?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Il take a goal and two bonus for sure mate!! I’m not particularly confident however to be fair

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          For sure, but it really does look like its gonna be a tight affair doesn't it

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Definitely mate!!! Dyche teams always tricky to play against especially at home

            Open Controls
      2. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Love the bookies when they’re in your favour!

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          If there's one thing you can be sure about is that bookies are never, ever in your favour mate.

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Never say never

            Open Controls
          2. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Yes . If you bet the exchanges win hands down .

            Open Controls
  25. Øgaard it's Haa…
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    When asked if he wanted the job, Woy looked at the remaining fixtures and thought, yeah, have some of that.

    Open Controls
  26. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Arsenal goals spread in Premier League (+ other comps)

    13 [19%] Martinelli
    12 [18%] Saka (+1)
    10 [15%] Odegaard
    7 [10%] Jesus
    5 [7%] Xhaka (+2)
    4 [6%] Nketiah (+5)
    3 [4%] Partey
    3 [4%] Nelson
    3 [4%] Gabriel
    2 [3%] Saliba (+1)
    2 [3%]White
    1 [1%] Vieira (+1)
    1 [1%] Trossard
    1 [1%] Zinchenko
    0 [0%] Tierney (+1)
    0 [0%] Holding (+1)
    0 [0%] Elneny (+1)
    0 [0%] Marquinhos (+1)

    Open Controls
  27. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Anyone intending NOT to get Haaland straight back in this week folks???????

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'm considering not doing it so that I have the funds for Saka to Salah in GW31 but I'd say it's very unlikely that I don't get Haaland back this week.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Tricky one isn’t it mate, I’m considering Chillwell and Bruno to White and Salah this week, so will have 11 for 32 then Kane to Haaland captain for Leicester the Haaland to Kane in 32

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Or I just go with my initial plan this week which is Chilwell to 4.2 defender and Toney to Haaland

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            I prefer your initial plan. Kane has Bournemouth at home when Haaland has Leicester so I wouldn't want to sell him that week.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Yeah your right mate there would not be good to lose him for that match, but then that takes me back to wondering if I can go without Haaland until after 32, hmm decisions decisions

              Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      No intention until GW34, but may change my mind

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Who do you plan to captain in 30 and 31?

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Kane for both maybe

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Good question. I guess the current candidates are:

          GW30: Trippier (bre), Chilwell/Felix (wol), Rashford (EVE)

          GW31: Trippier (avl), Chilwell (BHA), Saka (whu), Rashford (nfo), Toney (wol)

          But I'll also be bringing players in, so maybe Salah (lee) in GW31. I don't have many ideas right now

          Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I’m tentatively tempted to do the same Nate

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          *mate

          Reply to Deulofail

          Open Controls
  28. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thinking ahead what do you think of he below moves

    Kane > Jesus
    Maddison > Salah

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  29. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    New article, featuring some De Zerbi scaremongering:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/03/fpl-team-news-injury-updates-for-tuesdays-gameweek-29-matches/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.