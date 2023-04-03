85
Team News April 3

FPL team news: Injury updates for Tuesday’s Gameweek 29 matches

With six more Double Gameweek 29 fixtures to come on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ve got some bonus pre-match press conferences to wade through.

Roberto De Zerbi, Jurgen Klopp, Javi Gracia, Gary O’Neil, Steve Cooper and Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor all faced the media on Monday, while we should hopefully hear more from Erik ten Hag, Eddie Howe, Thomas Frank and David Moyes on Tuesday.

While there’s nothing we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do with the information now, here are the headline updates.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed on Monday that Evan Ferguson, who missed Saturday’s six-goal thriller at the Amex with a minor injury, was fit to face Bournemouth.

De Zerbi had less positive news on Tariq Lamptey (knee), saying that the full-back’s situation was “difficult” and that he remains out. The Brighton boss had previously said he expected Lamptey to play some part in Double Gameweek 29.

Jeremy Sarmiento (metatarsal), Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Jakub Moder (ACL) are longer-term absentees.

“Ferguson is available, no other news.

“It is a difficult situation [with Lamptey]. We will see in the next week. It is important for us, not only in the first XI but to have some solutions on the bench. The last game we finished the game with Solly March and Pascal Gross [at full-back] and we have to find another solution if Lamptey will not be [fit].” – Roberto De Zerbi

Rotation is the big concern for owners of Brighton assets, with De Zerbi setting alarm bells ringing when saying after full-time on Saturday that his returning internationals “can be tired”. The nerves may have been jangling further when the Albion boss said on Monday that back-up attacker Julio Enciso “can start” against the Cherries.

“This game, Julio can start in the first XI for sure. Yes, I think [he’s ready], yes. He played very well [against Brentford], he was important in the last part of the last game. I think he has to think only of the team and not for himself because he always tries to score, tries to make the individual play – but it’s normal, he has a personality, he has courage. I like him and I think he can become important for us in this game.

“Sarmiento has an injury, Facundo [Buonanotte] the same with Julio but maybe Facundo is deeper, he arrived two months ago and it’s more difficult for him.” Roberto De Zerbi on Julio Enciso

“To improve in the details, for example, and to progress with the players who are not playing so much, like Julio Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ayari, we need everybody because we can’t reach our target only with the first XI. We need all players focused on our target.” – Roberto De Zerbi, when asked if he would learn anything from regularly playing three games a week ahead of a possible European campaign in 2023/24

Enciso has played the bulk of his embryonic career as an attacking midfielder/second striker (Alexis Mac Allister‘s current position) and indeed was stationed there when he came on at the weekend, with Mac Allister moving into central midfield and Pascal Gross shifting to right-back.

But he has operated wider at times, replacing Kaoru Mitoma down the left flank against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 27 and in other games too.

WHO ENCISO HAS BEEN SUBSTITUTED ON FOR THIS SEASON
  • GW29: Veltman
  • GW27: Mitoma
  • GW26: Mitoma
  • GW22: Undav
  • GW19: Ferguson
  • GW18: March
  • GW16: Lallana
  • GW14: Lallana
  • FA Cup fifth round: Mitoma
  • FA Cup third round: Mitoma

One other piece of confirmed team news that De Zerbi did give us in advance was that centre-half Adam Webster will play at the Vitality Stadium.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp said that there will “definitely” be changes for Liverpool’s second Gameweek 29 fixture on Tuesday night, which follows on from the punishing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

“The boys are still good people and they want to show a reaction, 100 per cent. But the short turnaround is the problem, in this moment I have no clue who I can line up because I get this information after the press conference, because we want to wait with these decisions as long as possible, give the boys as much time to recover.

“There will be changes, definitely, [there] have to be. That’s what we have to use then. Forty-eight hours and then you travel and then you wait in London in a hotel for the kick-off, it’s all here [in the mind] and that’s what we are working on.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp at least seemed to imply that there were no new major doubts for the trip to Chelsea.

“No. Let me say, two days after a game pretty much everybody is a doubt but I didn’t hear now anything that somebody is definitely out; maybe a few late calls, that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp when asked if he could reveal anything about any injury doubts

Liverpool remain without longer-term absentees Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) and Naby Keita (muscle), while Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Luis Diaz (knee) aren’t ready to feature despite returns to training.

“No, [Diaz] is not available. But he is in training, but he is not ready for this game. As much as we want him to be back, we still have to give him time. Obviously, it was long ago that he had the initial injury but when he came back to training in Dubai, it looked outstanding until he got injured again. So we have to make sure we are patient in that moment. This week, I wouldn’t say Arsenal [in Gameweek 30] is completely out of the picture but it’s rather unlikely. But after that then Luis will be back.

“We had Thiago yesterday in training, in normal team training, which is good as well, but he’s not available for tomorrow of course, so we will see how he reacts. That’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

LEEDS UNITED

Javi Gracia did his best not to tell us anything about Leeds’ team news but seemed to suggest that Max Wober (hamstring) and Willy Gnonto (ankle) would remain out, citing the quick turnaround time between the Whites’ Gameweek 29 fixtures.

“About injured players, I prefer to not say anything. You know that our situation is not good. All the medical staff, all the injured players, are working really hard to recover as soon as possible.

“But in two or three days [between games], things don’t change a lot. Maybe we’ll have some different options for tomorrow but we’ll have to prepare the game with the players we have and it’s our mentality in this moment: be positive, try to play an important game for us and try to do it in our best XI.” – Javi Gracia

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain out.

CHELSEA

Bruno Saltor’s first press conference as interim Chelsea boss was dominated by talk of Graham Potter’s sacking but a present reporter thankfully managed to squeeze in a question on team news just before the end.

“Same [injury] news as last week.

“I don’t have to give any [line-up] clues to Liverpool but as you saw in the [Aston Villa] game, I thought we dominated the game. We lost the game and there were a few mistakes but overall it was a good performance, we had a lot of chances and we are going to try to keep as close as we can.” – Bruno Saltor

Armando Broja (ACL), Thiago Silva (knee) and Cesar Azpilicueta (head) all remain sidelined but Potter said last Friday that there was a “chance” that Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) could recover for the visit of Liverpool.

Edouard Mendy (finger) has been sighted in training in the last month but hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (thigh), Willy Boly (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out, while Serge Aurier (knock), Andre Ayew (knee) and Gustavo Scarpa (unspecified) will be assessed.

Ayew was at least fit enough to make the bench at the weekend.

“Serge is still recovering. We’ll give him every chance of being available but we still haven’t decided. 

“We are as we were before Wolves. A couple of lads have obviously returned and it was great to get them back on the pitch.

“Yatesy won’t be available with his shoulder injury, the other guys we haven’t ruled in or out yet. It’s still a mixed bag in terms of availability.” – Steve Cooper

BOURNEMOUTH

Gary O’Neil reported only “bumps and bruises” from Saturday’s win over Fulham, adding that “everyone should be okay” who featured at the weekend.

Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Junior Stanislas (knock) remain out.

85 Comments
  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Very fearful of a kane monster haul tonight after I benched him for saka

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Same here

      Gulp

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I think he is going be in the mood

      Open Controls
    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Everton will keep him to one goal max

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Lol fear not, I have benched booster with him Saka and Gabriel, blank confirmed and BB down the drain for another seaon!

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Oh heeey you and me both

        Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        My bench boost is going really consistently:
        Iversen: 1 point; Saka: 1 point; Shaw 1 point; Estupinan 1 point.
        Onwards and upwards.

        Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Thinking ahead what do you think of he below moves

    Kane > Jesus
    Maddison > Salah

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Would hold kane for a couple more weeks if you've still got him

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah not sure about selling Kane before BHA, BOU.

        Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Would you still sell Toney if he doesn't get a yellow?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Probably because he's my preferred route back to Haaland but he does have decent fixtures and the form to go with it.

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Won’t be a prio for me if he avoids yellow. Wolves and Chelsea in his next five. He can feast there.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Depends who you are getting. I need to lose either Toney or Watkins to get Haaland back.

      Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Who else can you sell?Ings for me.

      Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I dont think any of us would want to but if Haaland is back for Soton we'll have too.

      Open Controls
    6. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I may keep him until a ban and sell Watkins instead for Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Sell Watkins on this form?

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          It’s tough. But Toney’s form has been even better. And he’s been more consistent over the season. And if Toney gets banned, easy to bring Watkins back in.

          Haven’t made up my mind yet.

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I would also prefer to sell Watkins but Toney being one YC away from a ban swings it

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Understand the thinking.

          I sold Toney on World Cup WC due to fear of betting ban. Instantly regretted as he kept banging goals and had to get him back.

          I’m inclined to keep him until a ban.

          Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    What position did this Enciso kid play when he came on against Brentford? De Zerbi suggesting he could start and saying his international players could be tired is a bit of a worry for my Mac Allister + Mitoma double up.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      CAM, SS.

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Came on for Veltman on Saturday - Gross moved to RB, Mac Allister back to CM, Enciso behind Welbeck/Undav (I think!)

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Uh oh.

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        You should have written an article discussing it 😉

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Haha he edited that in! The bit about Enciso's position and who he has come on for wasn't in the article when I posted.

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Sneaky

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              😀

              Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Those of you with only FH left: are you planning on using it GW32 or GW34?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      32 too many Chelsea United Brighton

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Why do you have any Chelsea!?

        Open Controls
    2. Chris_H
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      GW34 for me, but I've only got 4 blanking as it stands.

      I imagine it must be entirely down to the proportion of BHA/CHE/MUN/MCY in our teams though?

      For me would rather attack 34's doubles with my FH than cover a few blanks.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        True but I want to own Man City from now until then

        Open Controls
        1. Chris_H
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Depends on Haaland doesn't it! I sold him on my WC in 26 so keeping my fingers crossed he at least misses GW30 and then only one week to hide behind the sofa.

          Outside of him, maybe Grealish is one to own but no-one else really catches the eye.

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            I’m considering Ederson. Fixtures are great + best DGW

            Open Controls
    3. Dollyems15
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      34 for me. Got 6 players currently who won't play in 32 but plan to make 3 changes over next few game weeks, hopefully won't need to take any hits

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      32

      Open Controls
    5. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      32

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    32 blanks 34 doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Re FH chip?

      Open Controls
  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Jesus, Eze and Luis Diaz already looking like some good differentials for a GW32 FH

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Many of the FH32 tempate will probably be whoever did well in GW31

      Open Controls
    2. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Diaz too much of a punt.
      Hasnt played for months, cant see him being risked with not much to play for

      Open Controls
  8. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    so macallister rested tomorrow by sounds of it

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Could be Mitoma. Or neither.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Does seem that way, especially as RDZ seems to be genuine every time he makes comments like these

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Hope so, but not convinced.

      Open Controls
    4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Probably be March aka Unlucky Alf

      Open Controls
    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      De Zerbi at the press conference on Friday. My players are not fatigued. They are fine.

      Think they will start but might be subbed earlier if things are going well

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        It might be more of a thing that they were fine for Saturday, but after a very long and intense game against Brentford and with another 2 games within the next 7 days after that he has to be mindful of how some of them may be during the week

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          yeah true!

          Open Controls
  9. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Working my way towards this team, only FH left now.

    Raya
    Trippier Gabriel Shaw
    Salah Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Watkins
    Steele Mings Andreas Tark

    Open Controls
  10. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Pick one for Week 30:

    1: Estupinan (TOT)
    2: Gabriel (LIV)
    3: Kilam (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Kilman*

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Tough - I'd re-assess after midweek as two of those three are playing teams with new managers in the next couple of days

      Open Controls
    3. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      2 (to play)

      Open Controls
  11. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Mitoma (tot)
    Martinelli (liv)

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'm on Mitoma, but it's tough. May depend on how Spurs sans Conte look tonight and whether Mitoma gets that rest or not

      Open Controls
    2. amonito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Both good punts. See Spurs today and Liv midweek and then decide. If I had to choose I would go with Martinelli - Arsenal are playing for the title and Liv defense is shaky.

      Open Controls
  12. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I have FH and WC left. I am debating whether to WC after GW32 for the DGW 34 and FH in 32. I am currently happy with my team and I have managed last few tricky GWs very well (60 points with Haaland as my captain this week and 9 to go) and so not sure how much I would change if I WCd now. I think the later I leave it though, the less good I get out of it. What is everybody doing if they still have both FH and WC?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would FH 32 and then WC around 30 or 33 (as chips can’t be adjacent). Since I would like to ride those nice Man City fixtures I’d probably go sooner than later.

      Maybe even this week to be able to fit in an in form KdB who I think can wreck havoc vs Soton.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I am going to struggle to get a third premium in I think (Kane and Haaland) but I agree - KDB looks like he would be great leading up to the run in. Their games don't see so tough either. Currently got Bruno but finding the 2.4 to upgrade him is going to be hard. Perhaps Isak to Ferguson......

        Open Controls
    2. Zack124
      1 min ago

      If you WC now by the DGW34, lots can change and you may need to use hits. I am in same situation and will wait till 33.
      I think is safer to wait, but agree later you do less you get out of it. Need to be lucky when to use it too.

      Open Controls
  13. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mitoma to Grealish?

    Have March as well. The other possible transfer is Mee/Henry to Mings or Dias if Haaland isn't fit to start.

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mitoma is a season keeper. Look elsewhere imo

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Probably to add to below, I agree with the above. Not for Mitoma

        Open Controls
      2. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Would get him or MacAllister back for gw 34 tho

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Obvious risks with Grealish, despite starting the last 10. You know what Pep is like.

      But that city run to 36 looks nice if you can get the right assets for it

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah, but with Foden out, Grealish seems pretty nailed on

        Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Grealish was outstanding on Saturday but the bottom line from a fantasy perspective is that overall he's operating at 4.6ppg this year (12 games played) which wouldn't persuade me to hop off Mitoma for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        Indeed. But we had some difficult fixtures over that period and how easier games are coming. He has finally started to shoot more, that's good.

        Open Controls
  14. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What are Shaw owners doing? Fixtures look nice but United looked abject last match

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keeping until the end of the season, got him for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Monster Muppets
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keeping. Not wasting a transfer on someone who will get DGW soon and that probably has 4-5 more assists in him this season.

      Open Controls
  15. UNCLE TONEY
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Uncle captain paying off so far this week.

    Open Controls
  16. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    You would imagine that a team without a manager would be like a ship without a rudder but not so it seems. Spurs, Chelsea and Leicester are all the bookies favourites to win this midweek so why don't their respective Chairmen just promote a Ball Boy into the role and save themselves a packet?

    Open Controls
  17. UNCLE TONEY
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Forgot the deadline and still have Haaland, may well pay off bizarrely

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pay off how? Pretty much every Haaland replacement has scored since he last played.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        As in don’t have to buy him back, also have Uncle and Kane - though Alvarez would have been a shrewd move.
        Think I’ve forgotten like the last 2/3 deadlines

        Open Controls
  18. Shark
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hmm, anyone else mulling over this same keeper choice for next week..?
    Kepa vs Wolves
    Raya vs Newcastle

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah. I'm on Raya atm. Will see how Chelsea look tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  19. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    I know this will probably get lost in the comments but sometimes when I’m home alone I like to go out in my garden and cover myself with dirt and pretend I’m a potato …

    Open Controls

