28
Scout Notes April 4

FPL notes: Kane and Keane score, both sides see red

28 Comments
Share

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on the Monday night meeting between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

Two red cards were quickly followed by two goals, as Michael Keane’s (£4.2m) late screamer cancelled out a Harry Kane (£11.7m) penalty to earn Everton a vital point in their quest for Premier League survival.

Spurs were about to mask a poor performance with three points in their first match without Antonio Conte in charge. A 58th-minute red card was given to Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) for lashing out at Kane and the forward, although booked during the incident, soon made amends by scoring from the spot.

However, substitute Lucas Moura (£5.8m) put some studs into Keane’s ankle to receive his own marching orders, motivating the centre-back to then fire home from 30 yards in the 90th minute.

KANE TORMENTS TOFFEES AGAIN

On the ‘eye test’, England’s all-time record goal scorer had a fairly quiet game until the hour mark. He flashed a header wide in the 16th minute but little else, to the frustration of his 4.49 million owners.

Suddenly, he found himself in the referee’s notebook for his role in Doucoure’s sending off. Whilst the Mali international deserved red, Kane certainly made a meal of the facial contact.

He entered this match with 14 goals from 15 league meetings with the Toffees, joint with Arsenal as his second-favourite opponent, so it wasn’t a huge surprise to see him get his moment soon after. Cristian Romero (£4.9m) was tripped in the box, allowing Kane to send Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) the wrong way from the penalty spot.

BITS AND PIECES

Apart from James Tarkowski (£4.2m), no other participant has over 2% ownership inside the top 100k, so there wasn’t much else of FPL interest. It was almost a clean sheet for Spurs and Clement Lenglet’s (£4.8m) 38,000 owners will be delighted that he was substituted before the equaliser, meaning he snatched three bonus points.

Tarkowski was lucky to avoid his own yellow card in the first half for a lunge on Kane, whilst Son Heung-min (£11.6m) continued his under-par season by having no goal attempts and an expected goal involvement (xGI) tally of just 0.02.

At least Spurs were able to welcome back goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) after missing almost two months because of a knee injury. He made five saves here, culminating in a crucial tip over the bar from Idrissa Gana Gueye (£4.8m).

Those who couldn’t take part included hamstring victim Ben Davies (£4.8m) and the unfit Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m), with Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) not involved despite two cameos for Scotland over the international break. Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Richarlison (£8.4m) was unable to make a return to his former club due to a muscle injury.

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman (Mykolenko 77′), Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana (Davies 84′), Onana (Garner 84′), McNeil; Gray (Simms 77′)

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet (Sanchez 77′); Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son (Lucas Moura 82′); Kane

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SmasherLagru
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Need my Man Utd boys to save my gw

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Same. Me being a United fan, I did White + Ødegaard > Shaw + Bruno for a hit.

      Currently down 14 pts.

      Open Controls
      1. SmasherLagru
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        I did Saka>Bruno for a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Welcome brother

          Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Need Man U , Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle and Salah to all go nuts in the 2nd game for sure too!

      Open Controls
  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Any updates on Haaland being ready for SOU this weekend or still too early?

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      ‘Hopefully next weekend he can be involved’ was the most recent utterance from Pep

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks Rainy

        Open Controls
  3. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Risers: White (4.8)

    Fallers: Harris (4.3)

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      +1 cheers raga

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly!

      Open Controls
    3. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Cheeers!

      Open Controls
      1. UnDignefied
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        That typo is an extra big "Cheers," Ragabolly 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Harris owners seeeeeeeething.

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (257 teams)

    Current safety score = 60
    Top score = 90
    LMS average = 69.24 (-3.05) = 66.19
    Players played = 2.26/15.41

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Thinking about Rashford for Salah.. save my fh for 34 will field 11 on gw32 but don’t have City player?, opinion ?

    Open Controls
  6. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    So many post on twitters of people boasting about bench boost points when they put players like Brighton mids, toney etc on bench & arsenal defenders & single GW players in starting 11!
    Even when people point that's not your real bench they don't seem to get it

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      My bench has Toney, Watkins & Mitoma on it with Kane, Saka & Mee starting. It's always nice to think you've actually nailed a BB 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Lol atleast you know you put good players on bench on purpose.

        There's genuinely other people claiming the chip has gotten over 30 points, when they've not put the weakest players on bench

        Open Controls
        1. Heavy Cream
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who cares?

          Open Controls
  7. HODGE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bench 1 this week?

    A) Mitoma (Spurs away)
    B) March
    C) Toney (Newcastle Home)
    D) Odegaard (LIverpool away)

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      B. Playing well but no FPL points

      Open Controls
    3. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      D or B….. probably B

      Open Controls
    4. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Is there a player returning from injury that threatens Mitoma's minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nope, they have got some youths who will probably get tested but not against Spurs.

        Open Controls
  8. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A Mitoma hatty not too much to ask for right?

    Open Controls
    1. Jengkreng
      1 min ago

      Burnemouth not so easy at their ground but hope mitoma will score

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.