Team News April 4

FPL team news: Injury updates for Wednesday’s Gameweek 29 matches

A dozen Premier League teams are in action in midweek, in this the biggest Double Gameweek of 2022/23.

The managers of the four sides contesting league fixtures on Wednesday night have now faced the media and we’ve got the headline injury updates below.

If you want to see what Messrs Klopp, De Zerbi, Saltor and more had to say in Monday’s press conferences, see this round-up. Klopp and De Zerbi were sounding some ominous comments about rotation, with reports today suggesting the Liverpool manager in particular is set to ring the changes.

As we said yesterday, there’s nothing we FPL managers can do with this new information but wait and hope.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Casemiro (suspended), Tom Heaton (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Alejandro Garnacho remain on the sidelines for the visit of Everton but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recovered from illness after missing out on Sunday.

“He’s also returning today in training.

“I think it’s really close, the competition between [Wan-Bissaka and Dalot]. So maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little bit more offence. But I have to say I think they both have made progress in both areas so it’s really close. Then you look at the opponent, you look at the load on the players and you have to manage that when you have two almost-equal players. The form they are in is also an issue and then, of course, how is the team? How are they doing in the moment? So then you make your decisions.” – Erik ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Eriksen is back in training, meanwhile, so we could soon see him bolstering the United midfield.

“Not for tomorrow but he is returning on the pitch; he is returning into team training today so we have to see how quick he can now make the progress.” – Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and Miguel Almiron (thigh) remain out, while assessment continues on Joe Willock after he limped out of Sunday’s win over Manchester United with hamstring discomfort.

“I think we’re reasonably OK. There’s a few tired bodies in the squad – it was a really big physical effort for us in the game. But hopefully nothing too major”

 “I haven’t seen [Willock] this morning, so I’ll probably actually to ring you later. I haven’t seen him, so I don’t know. It’s too early.” – Eddie Howe

Howe also discussed his two strikers after Callum Wilson came off the bench to replace Alexander Isak and score against the Red Devils.

“I think we need them both fit and we haven’t had that luxury on many occasions this season. They’re both very different but they’re both hugely important to us, and you need goalscorers and as many as you can get. That gives us real strength in depth.

“It’s important for Callum that he scores. I saw Callum during the international break really put in a really good shift to get himself back to his best condition. He worked really hard on the training pitch and trained really well, so I had no hesitation in backing him and knowing that the goals will come, because he’s got that experience.” – Eddie Howe

BRENTFORD

Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) remain out but Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension.

“Everyone who was available for the last game is available for this one.

“Frank has a minor, minor injury. Vita had the knee problem but very good news: it was a minor injury against Southampton and he was on the grass today which is positive. But it will probably be too early for Wednesday night. Frank will be out for Wednesday.” – Thomas Frank

WEST HAM UNITED

Gianluca Scamacca (knee) was the only Hammer on the sidelines for the visit of Southampton on Sunday and the Italian will remain unavailable for not just this game but the next fortnight.

“It’s roughly the same squad [as Sunday]. The only news we’ve got is that Gianluca Scamacca has got two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee at the moment, which is going to keep him out for a couple of weeks. We’ll need to see how it is going forward, we don’t think it needs surgery at the moment but we just need to see how the next two weeks go.” – David Moyes

  1. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Magnus is currently +330k, and had a terrible day at the office - something obviously on his mind... 😉
    https://edition.cnn.com/2023/04/04/sport/magnus-carlsen-chess-champions-tour-spt-intl/index.html

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      That, and his title is going this month.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      He just returned from the Norwegian poker championship (I was there), probably thinking about that still!

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Interesting - how did he do?

        Open Controls
  2. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    I always try and set up my team before the weekend and I'm out this weekend also.

    So I know this round of fixtures haven't ended yet so any thoughts/opinions welcome please;

    Kepa
    Badiashile, Henry, Burn
    Salah, Maddi, Rashford, Odegaard
    Kane, Toney, Watkins (c)

    Steele, Mitoma, Estupinan, White

    G2G? 1FT 2.2ITB. I will build my team from now until GW34 with the focus of FH32. All other chips have been played.

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Planning on rolling a transfer and getting Haaland back fro Toney for GW31?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I really want him back for Southampton, however I also want Grealish. I also think if Badiashile doesn't start again I really have to lose him. Toney YC v Man U would make my mind up for me I reckon

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Right now I'd start Mitoma over Maddison even with those fixtures, tonights games will confirm that though.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maddison has been a thorn in my side since I brought him in and he eats up so much value!

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think most will be moving him to Salah soon

          Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Switched captain to Kane for the time being, have also started Mitoma over Maddison, tempted to bench Odegaard though, will depend on how Liverpool perform tonight I guess.

      Open Controls
  3. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Form over fixtures = Mitoma over Maddi

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Reply fail to Zenith

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep, this

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cheers mate!

      Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Greetings all!!! Do be able to do Toney to Haaland I need a 4.2 defender… no FH left so will need them to play in 32!! … so best option here???……

    A- Tarkowski(Palace away in 32)
    B- Keane(Palace away in 32)
    C- Faes(Wolves at home in 32)

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. jamesjoseph2770
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Tarko for sure

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!! He was my initial thought!!

        Open Controls

