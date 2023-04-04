FPL team news: Injury updates for Wednesday’s Gameweek 29 matches

A dozen Premier League teams are in action in midweek, in this the biggest Double Gameweek of 2022/23.

The managers of the four sides contesting league fixtures on Wednesday night have now faced the media and we’ve got the headline injury updates below.

If you want to see what Messrs Klopp, De Zerbi, Saltor and more had to say in Monday’s press conferences, see this round-up. Klopp and De Zerbi were sounding some ominous comments about rotation, with reports today suggesting the Liverpool manager in particular is set to ring the changes.

As we said yesterday, there’s nothing we FPL managers can do with this new information but wait and hope.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Casemiro (suspended), Tom Heaton (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Alejandro Garnacho remain on the sidelines for the visit of Everton but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recovered from illness after missing out on Sunday.

“He’s also returning today in training. “I think it’s really close, the competition between [Wan-Bissaka and Dalot]. So maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little bit more offence. But I have to say I think they both have made progress in both areas so it’s really close. Then you look at the opponent, you look at the load on the players and you have to manage that when you have two almost-equal players. The form they are in is also an issue and then, of course, how is the team? How are they doing in the moment? So then you make your decisions.” – Erik ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Eriksen is back in training, meanwhile, so we could soon see him bolstering the United midfield.

“Not for tomorrow but he is returning on the pitch; he is returning into team training today so we have to see how quick he can now make the progress.” – Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and Miguel Almiron (thigh) remain out, while assessment continues on Joe Willock after he limped out of Sunday’s win over Manchester United with hamstring discomfort.

“I think we’re reasonably OK. There’s a few tired bodies in the squad – it was a really big physical effort for us in the game. But hopefully nothing too major” “I haven’t seen [Willock] this morning, so I’ll probably actually to ring you later. I haven’t seen him, so I don’t know. It’s too early.” – Eddie Howe

Howe also discussed his two strikers after Callum Wilson came off the bench to replace Alexander Isak and score against the Red Devils.

“I think we need them both fit and we haven’t had that luxury on many occasions this season. They’re both very different but they’re both hugely important to us, and you need goalscorers and as many as you can get. That gives us real strength in depth. “It’s important for Callum that he scores. I saw Callum during the international break really put in a really good shift to get himself back to his best condition. He worked really hard on the training pitch and trained really well, so I had no hesitation in backing him and knowing that the goals will come, because he’s got that experience.” – Eddie Howe

BRENTFORD

Frank Onyeka (hamstring), Vitaly Janelt (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (calf) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) remain out but Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension.

“Everyone who was available for the last game is available for this one. “Frank has a minor, minor injury. Vita had the knee problem but very good news: it was a minor injury against Southampton and he was on the grass today which is positive. But it will probably be too early for Wednesday night. Frank will be out for Wednesday.” – Thomas Frank

WEST HAM UNITED

Gianluca Scamacca (knee) was the only Hammer on the sidelines for the visit of Southampton on Sunday and the Italian will remain unavailable for not just this game but the next fortnight.