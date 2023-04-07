288
Pro Pundits April 7

FPL General: Playing it safe can boost your rank

We’re delighted to announce that FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

It’s good to be back writing about FPL – it’s been a while! Before I get into it, I want to thank the team at Fantasy Football Scout again for rescuing the 59th Minute Podcast and giving me the opportunity to type some words about the game we all love (and hate). I’m looking forward to sharing my FPL thoughts with you once a week for the rest of the campaign and for the next few seasons! There will also be a new podcast episode today after the press conferences.

I’ve been given free rein for this first piece so I’ve decided to use it as an opportunity to reflect on my rank rise from outside the top one million at the restart following the World Cup, to 65k going into Gameweek 30. Is the top 10k achievable? I’m certainly going to give it a crack!

When FPL managers are not where they want to be in the rankings or mini-leagues, one of the most common questions I get asked on a weekly basis is – who are the best differentials to close the gap?

The key message I want to get across in this piece is that you don’t need differentials to make up ground. I’ve been playing this game for a very long time (since 2002/03) and I’ve been in the position many times where the season is not going to plan and you get to a crossroads. One route is to keep plodding along, playing it safe and chipping away slowly at the rank. The alternative is to ‘go for it’ and make some risky transfers and captaincy picks. Having explored both paths over the years, I’m very much in the camp of keeping it simple, making sensible transfers and captaincy calls, focusing on the good value picks from the best teams that have great fixtures. That’s FPL in a nutshell. 

Differentials are called differentials for a reason, they differ from the optimal picks. More often than not, going with too many low-owned players will lead to bigger problems.  

When I think back to the start of the World Cup, my plan for after it was to come back and play very aggressively due to my poor rank. However, over the course of the tournament, my thoughts reverted to my usual ‘safe’ style of play and my Gameweek 17 squad didn’t include any surprise selections. I took the slow-and-steady approach to climbing the rankings. 

Gameweek 17 Team

Looking back, from Gameweeks 17 to 25, my starting XI was almost exclusively made up of players from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with a sprinkling of Double Gameweek picks from other teams at various points. Squeezing in as many players as possible from the best teams in the league might sound like an obvious FPL strategy but it’s one I constantly have to remind myself of. When there’s a 50/50 call on a transfer, the team they play for is often the deciding factor. A good example of that was Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) vs James Maddison (£8.3m) for Double Gameweek 29. I was torn on which way to go. In the end, the asset from the better side made it in, not that it got me any points (yet!).

A key decision with the unlimited transfers in Gameweek 17 was to drop the best bargain basement midfielder we’ve ever had in FPL, Andreas Pereira (£4.3m), in favour of a stronger midfield five. On paper, Arsenal’s fixtures weren’t great at that point which resulted in most managers going with just one of their midfielders. I viewed that as an opportunity and went with both Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), which paid off. 

Going with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) in goal at that point also played a big part in the rank rise. Josh from the excellent Always Cheating podcast famously once said, “When the game throws you a bone, you grab it”. A Chelsea goalkeeper at £4.5m felt very much like that. 

1

  1. RealSocialDads
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Benching headache this week... Start one

    A. Mitoma
    B. Martinelli

    Already starting Saka, no other Brighton forwards

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. DannyD
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have same issue and gone with A.

      Open Controls
    4. Big Data Picture
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd never bench someone that's potentially directly up against TAA.

      Open Controls
    5. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got to be somebody else you can bench?

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm pretty sure I'd pick someone else if I saw your full 11. Dreamy matchup for Martinelli, and Mitoma is too hot to bench for me

      Open Controls
  2. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tarko or taa first bench? If shaw not fit

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      tough one.. trent

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trent

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Trent just

      Open Controls
  3. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Help !
    Bench 1:

    A) Botman (bre)
    B) Henry (NEW)
    C) Estupinan (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Interesting thanks

      Open Controls
    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m struggling between A & B. Leaning towards benching Botman as don’t want double defence away from home

      Open Controls
  4. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Toney to Haaland with my FT? If so, who to bench:

    a. Mito
    b. mcalister
    c. maddison

    Kepa (raya)
    Shaw Tripp Mings (white, veltman)
    Saka rash maddison mito mcalister
    toney watkins Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. DannyD
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B.

      Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    How much are people factoring in what teams have left to fight/aim for with prospective moves? Too early to take it into consideration? I saw some yesterday talking down Fulham options, saying that they have no major targets they'll realistically reach / need to reach for example

    Open Controls
    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes am looking at that also. Only difference this year is with so many teams so close to relegation zone a lot more teams than normal really need to fight for results at least for another few weeks yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Going to come into it. Fulham on the beach already perhaps and Brentford looked a little beachy against United

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I haven't really factored it into any decisions just yet, and I think prefer to react to it when it starts to happen rather than try to anticipate it too much. But its just beginning to creep in - e.g. wondering why Klopp is going for mass rotation, and making me wary of Liverpool punts for 34

      Open Controls
  6. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who would you bench?!

    A) Maddison (BOU)
    B) Mitoma (tot)
    C) Martinelli (liv)

    Currently on C but I don’t like it.

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      C.. he could be benched and away at pool..Maddison if you dont play him now might as well sell and mitoma on his current form i wouldnt bench

      Open Controls
      1. YouReds
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        That’s what I’m thinking, possibility of Martinelli reduced mins

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why would Martinelli be benced?!

        Open Controls
    2. DannyD
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I've got same issue and gone with C. as I have Saka.

      Open Controls
    3. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      from these C. Who are your other 2 mid starters?

      Open Controls
      1. YouReds
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        *** *** Bruno Rashford
        Kane Watkins Toney (Will be Haaland if fit)

        Open Controls
        1. Bishopool
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          wow. solid lineup and.. headache

          Open Controls
          1. YouReds
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Always the issue after a WC/BB!

            Open Controls
    4. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Madd has great “must win” home game. Mitoma is basically the most in form player. Martinelli is in solid form but Pool has to wake up, so its not gonna be easy. ManU double is easy.

      Maybe choose between Toney and Martinelli.

      Open Controls
    5. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have the same issue, currently benching Maddison. Martinelli did well in the reverse fixture.

      Open Controls
  7. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start 1 from each

    A. Saka
    B. Martinelli

    1. Mitoma
    2. March

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      a1.. if chasing maybe a2

      Open Controls
    2. DannyD
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A1.

      Open Controls
    3. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A1

      Open Controls
  8. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would u?

    Salah, Toney -> Haaland, Grealish (-4pts)

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      not fan on taking a hit and are we sure Grealish starts with Bayner next week?

      Open Controls
    2. DannyD
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      yeah, it seems a bit desperate move

      Open Controls
    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don’t like that at all

      Open Controls
  9. Big Data Picture
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Worth doing Toney to Watkins? It might mean a hit in 32.

    Open Controls
    1. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I don’t think so. Toney could match Watkins, you may as well keep Toney till he picks up one of his bans

      Open Controls
  10. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is there a presser from Pep today?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep. I’m sure he will be clear and unambiguous throughout on what his team plans are

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Pep speak leads to confusion, confusion leads to fear, fear leads to pain and suffering, and the dark side. Do not listen to Darth Deceiver, Tibollom.

      Open Controls
  11. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who’s your captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Bishopool
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Watkins (c), Rash (vc). Or other way around 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland if declares fit, Rash vc

      Open Controls
  12. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Did a poll and was advised to keep Mitoma instead of Andreas despite him having spurs and Chelsa next two and I'm bringing him back in 33 anyway with the WC. Sure, spurs and Chelsea aren't at their best, but surely Andreas has chances to score more than Mitoma over the next 3 GWs with Mitoma blanking in one of them?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You free hitting in 32?

      Open Controls
      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not free hitting, hence leaning towards keeping Andreas

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mitoma has some great form & 3 DGWs to play.

      How are you preparing for BGW 31?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        32*

        Open Controls
  13. Oneman
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    So decisions this week are down to:
    Bench two of:
    A. Zinchenko
    B. Botman (playing Trippier)
    C. Estupinan

    And bench one of:
    1. Martinelli
    2. Saka

    Thoughts appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      AC & 1

      Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B1

      Open Controls
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sorry. AB1

        Open Controls
  14. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Toney & Kane to Haaland & Darwin -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      just now

      no

      Open Controls

