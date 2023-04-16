FPL notes: More “freedom” for Eze, sorry Saints

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 31 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the focus is on Southampton v Crystal Palace.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

EZE LIVELY

Crystal Palace picked up their third Premier League win on the bounce on Saturday afternoon, as Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) struck two second-half goals.

The 24-year-old had become a peripheral figure under Patrick Vieira, but he has flourished in each of Roy Hodgson’s three matches in charge, supplying three goals, an assist and four bonus points.

His second against Southampton was a clear sign of a player in great form, with Fantasy interest set to pick up ahead of Gameweek 32, when Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park. In fact, five of the Eagles’ remaining seven Premier League games are against teams below them in the table.

“I think he [Roy Hodgson] has just given us the confidence in what we’re good at. We know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of, and he’s given us the licence to go and do that. We’re playing with a lot more freedom, more energy, and we’re so much more positive, which is a huge credit to the gaffer coming in and helping us with that.” – Eberechi Eze

Just as it did in the 5-1 win at Elland Road in Gameweek 30, Palace’s performance picked up in the second-half. Eze deservedly grabbed the headlines, but Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) – who is deputising for the injured Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) on the left flank – was another key performer, while Michael Olise (£5.5m) was a bit unlucky not to return himself, having a first-half goal ruled out for offside and clipping the post from a free-kick in stoppage-time.

“CLEAN SHEET GIVES US A PLATFORM”

In truth, the game didn’t quite see the same attacking chances that Palace enjoyed against Leicester City and Leeds United, with their 10 shots carrying a combined expected goals (xG) value of just 0.87.

However, it was a solid defensive display, with Sam Johnstone (£4.4m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Marc Guehi (£4.4m) excellent. Like Eze and Olise, all three could pick up a bit of interest ahead of Gameweek 32, especially the ex-West Bromwich Albion stopper, who is certainly staking his claim as Crystal Palace’s number one. Across his last two outings, he’s made 11 saves, collecting 13 points.

“The back four were excellent throughout the game as well as the goalkeeper. Keeping a clean sheet gives us a platform as I wouldn’t like to be playing against us going forward given the quality we have. It’s a big strength that we have and we will continue to work on those strengths. With every point you get more comfortable as we’re inching towards a total we feel is enough for us to stay in the league. We’re not there yet. Our defending shape was much better in the second half. Their defenders had too much time in the first half and we played higher up in a more compact shape in the second period. They found it harder to find the gaps and when we got the ball back, there was more time for us. We’ve got players who can use that time on the ball after the first half had been a little bit frantic.” – Roy Hodgson

SORRY SAINTS

Joe Aribo (£5.0m), Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) and Theo Walcott (£4.8m) had the best of Southampton’s chances, but all of them were unable to convert.

Against Palace, they lined up without a natural striker, with Aribo and Carlos Alcaraz (£5.0m) paired in attack, although Paul Onuachu (£5.5m) was introduced as a second-half substitute on 62 minutes.

“No, I don’t think it would make any difference. The way we arrive at chances doesn’t indicate that we need a natural striker. Joe Aribo played as a striker in the final of the Europa League last year so that’s why we chose him today to play in those spaces.” – Ruben Selles on not starting with a natural striker

A third straight defeat keeps Southampton bottom of the table, with a trip to Arsenal up next in Gameweek 32. The Gunners may have been poor defensively since losing William Saliba (£5.0m) to injury, yet the Saints’ lack of goal threat under Ruben Selles is worth noting.

In his nine matches since taking charge, they have scored just six goals, with three of those arriving in one match against Tottenham Hotspur. They also rank 19th for minutes per xG (109.6) from Gameweek 24 onwards (Selles’ first match).