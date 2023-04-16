203
Scout Notes April 16

FPL notes: More “freedom” for Eze, sorry Saints

203 Comments
Share

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 31 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the focus is on Southampton v Crystal Palace.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

EZE LIVELY

Crystal Palace picked up their third Premier League win on the bounce on Saturday afternoon, as Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) struck two second-half goals.

The 24-year-old had become a peripheral figure under Patrick Vieira, but he has flourished in each of Roy Hodgson’s three matches in charge, supplying three goals, an assist and four bonus points.

His second against Southampton was a clear sign of a player in great form, with Fantasy interest set to pick up ahead of Gameweek 32, when Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park. In fact, five of the Eagles’ remaining seven Premier League games are against teams below them in the table.

“I think he [Roy Hodgson] has just given us the confidence in what we’re good at. We know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of, and he’s given us the licence to go and do that. We’re playing with a lot more freedom, more energy, and we’re so much more positive, which is a huge credit to the gaffer coming in and helping us with that.” – Eberechi Eze

Just as it did in the 5-1 win at Elland Road in Gameweek 30, Palace’s performance picked up in the second-half. Eze deservedly grabbed the headlines, but Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) – who is deputising for the injured Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) on the left flank – was another key performer, while Michael Olise (£5.5m) was a bit unlucky not to return himself, having a first-half goal ruled out for offside and clipping the post from a free-kick in stoppage-time.

“CLEAN SHEET GIVES US A PLATFORM”

In truth, the game didn’t quite see the same attacking chances that Palace enjoyed against Leicester City and Leeds United, with their 10 shots carrying a combined expected goals (xG) value of just 0.87.

However, it was a solid defensive display, with Sam Johnstone (£4.4m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Marc Guehi (£4.4m) excellent. Like Eze and Olise, all three could pick up a bit of interest ahead of Gameweek 32, especially the ex-West Bromwich Albion stopper, who is certainly staking his claim as Crystal Palace’s number one. Across his last two outings, he’s made 11 saves, collecting 13 points.

“The back four were excellent throughout the game as well as the goalkeeper. Keeping a clean sheet gives us a platform as I wouldn’t like to be playing against us going forward given the quality we have. It’s a big strength that we have and we will continue to work on those strengths. With every point you get more comfortable as we’re inching towards a total we feel is enough for us to stay in the league. We’re not there yet.

Our defending shape was much better in the second half. Their defenders had too much time in the first half and we played higher up in a more compact shape in the second period. They found it harder to find the gaps and when we got the ball back, there was more time for us. We’ve got players who can use that time on the ball after the first half had been a little bit frantic.” – Roy Hodgson

SORRY SAINTS

Joe Aribo (£5.0m), Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) and Theo Walcott (£4.8m) had the best of Southampton’s chances, but all of them were unable to convert.

Against Palace, they lined up without a natural striker, with Aribo and Carlos Alcaraz (£5.0m) paired in attack, although Paul Onuachu (£5.5m) was introduced as a second-half substitute on 62 minutes.

“No, I don’t think it would make any difference. The way we arrive at chances doesn’t indicate that we need a natural striker. Joe Aribo played as a striker in the final of the Europa League last year so that’s why we chose him today to play in those spaces.” – Ruben Selles on not starting with a natural striker

A third straight defeat keeps Southampton bottom of the table, with a trip to Arsenal up next in Gameweek 32. The Gunners may have been poor defensively since losing William Saliba (£5.0m) to injury, yet the Saints’ lack of goal threat under Ruben Selles is worth noting.

In his nine matches since taking charge, they have scored just six goals, with three of those arriving in one match against Tottenham Hotspur. They also rank 19th for minutes per xG (109.6) from Gameweek 24 onwards (Selles’ first match).

“It feels like we have to play the perfect game to get the points. Every mistake we’re making is getting punished very hard. We will keep fighting until the very end of the season.” – Ruben Selles

203 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Those of you FH'ing who are your must haves for 32?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Martinelli, Salah, Liverpool double defence (know they haven't been great but I'd back them in a one off game at home against Forest), one of Eze/Olise, Watkins.

      Triple Arsenal and Liverpool for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      I have this copy and pasted right now...

      Johnstone
      Trent, Robbo, Mitchell
      Salah(c), Saka, Martinelli, Eze/Olise
      Kane, Jesus, Watkins

      Leno, Andreas, Young, Burn

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyFootballMad
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Not sure you need kane away at Newcastle do you? Fancy them to get turned over

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          Kane is Mr Consistent and we'd all be creaming over him this season if Haaland wasn't at City, not to mention Newcastle's recent showing's don't convince me that they'd keep them out.

          In the interest of making the best possible team, what alternative would you reckon?

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            Agree with you but better options on FH .
            Everyone will have Jesus and Watkins up top it’s joust a case of 5 mids or a third striker .
            Me at the moment I am on 3-5-2 formation

            Open Controls
            1. Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              Who are your five mids if ditching Kane?

              Open Controls
              1. Men in green tights
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                Purely on fixtures
                I’ve currently on
                Mart, Salah,Bowen, Ramsey,Eze
                But can all change couple of punts but chasing in my ML .
                Still will have Kane after this coming week.

                Open Controls
                1. Zenith UK
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  So are you going for an Arsenal defender for your triple up?

                  I understand Bowen but as a West Ham fan if we don't perform it just hurts twice as much, so I offset it slightly 😀

                  Open Controls
                  1. Men in green tights
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Going White
                    I know what you mean about players from your own team.
                    We are having a nightmare season was planning having Johnson in my team for the season .

                    Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Reckon template might be something like:

      Johnstone
      TAA Robbo Trippier
      Salah Martinelli Saka Eze
      Watkins Jesus Toney

      Open Controls
      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree but those think many will go with Kane instead of Toney

        Open Controls
  2. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Fh team, how we looking ?

    Leno

    TAA VVD Guehi
    Salah (C) Son Saka Martinelli
    Watkins Jesus Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good.

      Did consider that line up but prefer Kane and Olise/Eze over Son and Solanke personally

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, funnily enough I considered the other two as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Saulus_maximus
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It's a coin toss and I'm not sure which one to choose either.

          Solanke on pens but so is Kane, however I do like the son differential but then palace are in form so you lose that spot... Grrrr

          Open Controls
  3. FantasyFootballMad
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    No FH left, but have WC and bench boost still. Got 11 playing this week. My plan is WC gw33 bench boost gw34.

    Seems a no brainer to me but haven’t seen anybody else doing the same so wondering if I’m missing something?

    Open Controls
  4. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best Chilwell replacement that plays in 32? FHing 34.

    Rest of defence is Tripps, Bot, Zouma.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyFootballMad
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Villa or palace defence worth looking at

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s what I was thinking

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easily Trent

      Open Controls
  5. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Have 10 for GW32 and actually just thinking Haaland to Jesus.

    Thoughts? Save FH for 34 or 37.

    Dont love it but FH later could be fun.

    Raya
    Trip Botman Mings White Tark
    Salah(c) Martinelli
    Jesus Watkins Kane

    Open Controls
  6. GC123
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Didn’t ever think I’d type this but, serious question, Kane or Solanke for FH32?

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Same here, could backfire either way

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Which way are you leaning buddy? Solanke has the form and Spurs look awful. Mind you, Newcastle we’re porous yesterday. Struggle to spend the cash if you don’t go Kane

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Spending the cash is irrelevant on a FH, it's the 11 players you think score the most that week

          Open Controls
          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I guess you’re right but you get my point

            Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      All depends who your mids are .Can see where you are coming from as I’m ditching Kane for punty returns in mids at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I’m intrigued. Who are your punts? It’s a job to spend the budget if you don’t go Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bowen and Ramsey also Eze

          Open Controls
          1. GC123
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Eze doesn’t feel like a punt and obviously Bowen found a bit of form today

            Open Controls
            1. Men in green tights
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah Eze’s more attacking at the moment and palace in a roll .
              Ramsey has just been waiting to happen same as Bowen as he is on a decent run of form at the moment .
              Will end changing my mind as having shed loads of cash left itb which doesn’t seem right. But when on a FH it’s a case just play the fixtures

              Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      6 mins ago

      Solanke, not close.

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cue a blank with a booking for 1 point! I agree though it does seem the sensible option

        Open Controls
  7. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    On FH:

    Raya or Johnstone?
    Trippier or Alex Moreno?
    Kane or Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      At the moment on

      Johnstone
      Trippier
      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      If it's close go for the differentials on a FH, I'm on Johnstone Moreno Solanke

      Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      just now

      JMS

      Open Controls
  8. SirWenger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    38 mins ago

    -8 to get full XI or FH?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do you think you can make that back and more in 34?

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same situation here. More likely to save FH. Can get 10 good options with 4ph or -8 (which is really-6) with 11 starters.

      Open Controls
  9. WVA
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Wow, the Arsenal guys are killing me, red arrow this week with this team!

    Raya
    Chilwell Trippier Mings
    Saka Grealish Mitoma March
    Haaland(C) Kane Watkins
    Kepa Estupian Rashford Shaw

    This will be my red arrow FH team next week.

    Johnstone
    TAA Robbo Moreno
    Salah Odegaard Martinelli Eze
    Jesus Watkins Solanke
    Leno Olise Guehi Mings

    Open Controls
  10. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    How is this FH looking?
    Alisson, Leno
    TAA, Moreno, Trippier, (Zouma, Neco W)
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Eze (Andreas)
    Kane, Jesus, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Johnstone must have GK imo on FH

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 11 Years
        just now

        There’s no such thing as a must have GK on any week.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a fan of Kane and/or Trippier, why Saka over Odegaard?

      Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Perfectly reasonable.

      Open Controls
  11. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    after reading this arcticle im even more convienced going Eze and Olise over 3rd striker like Kane on FH. Other strikers obviously Jesus and Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      It would be so Palace like to troll with a double midfield from them

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Its not trolling if you pick crystal palace mids who are not in the top 20 as mid fpl options

        People love to point chase

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Sometimes players get a bit of form especially while they have easier games . So see the logic in 1 palace mid but 2 is stretching to far .

          Open Controls
  12. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Has anyone with any kind of influence or power on the site (admin's included) addressed the constant ad situation yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's not a solution for the website itself but recommend uBlock Origin for your PC web browser and something like setting your Private DNS to AdGuards DNS server for something like you're phone.

      Not good when ads are everywhere.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That went over my head mate, all I know is this is the only site it happens on...

        Open Controls
    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      It always seen to happen when they bring in new adverts. There should be more thorough testing on all platforms and devices before they introduce these frustrating ads.

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's being worked on.

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        TM - anyone else having issues with twitter feed not updating? Mines stuck on 3 weeks ago and can't fix it...

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25788561

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Following up on this TM. Could you maybe feedback to the devs on guys in charge of website to maybe have an area for updates or known issues so people like yourself don't a) have to copy and paste comment urls like you have above and b) deal with people like me and others spamming the same issue daily?

            After "FPL Price updates" absolutely nothing populates that column for me so updates/known issues could go in there?

            Open Controls
      2. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, as always TM

        Open Controls
  13. berneslai
    24 mins ago

    Free hit question: Can I make a weekly 'permanent' transfer before triggering the FH or is it one or the other in the gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope. FH overrides it, so I hope you didn't roll a FT this week as this weeks FT won't roll either

      Open Controls
  14. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Keep one:
    A - Kane (new, MUN, liv)
    B - Isak ( TOT, eve, SOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Shark
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Isak and go on a spending spree for the doubles.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Isak is not even a nailed starter

      Open Controls
  15. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you go a) 3 Arsenal attack (Saka, Martinelli, Jesus) or b) 2 +1 def (Martinelli, Jesus, Gabriel)? Should keep a cleanie vs SOT but have conceded in the last 4, incl home games to Leeds and Palace...

    If a) then would have to find a 4.9m def - options not great...

    If b) then it'd be Bowen over Saka...

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B in my opinion and go White as defender

      Open Controls
  16. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raya, Saka, Kane or Ramsdale, Son, Toney (1 week only)?

    Open Controls
  17. The White Pele
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Eze or Olise?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Eze

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.