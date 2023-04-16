196
Scout Notes April 16

FPL notes: Why Steele missed out + Mac Allister back in deeper role

We begin our analysis of the Gameweek 31 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, the attention is on Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion.

STEELE INJURY LATEST

Roberto De Zerbi’s pre-match comments hinted at a potential issue for Jason Steele (£3.9m) and the budget FPL goalkeeper duly missed out on the win at Stamford Bridge.

The good news is that Steele’s omission was described as “precautionary”, so he may well be back in time for Gameweek 33.

Brighton don’t play in Gameweek 32 due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) was back between the sticks in west London and he’ll keep his place at Wembley next weekend, with Albion’s ‘reserve’ Premier League goalkeeper (whoever that has been) having played in every round of the FA Cup to date.

We’ll hopefully get an update on Steele in De Zerbi’s pre-match press conference ahead of that cup semi-final, while the Brighton boss should face the media again a week on Tuesday ahead of Gameweek 33.

It remains to be seen if Sanchez has done enough in training or on the field to change De Zerbi’s thinking regarding the pecking order; only last month did the Albion head coach describe Steele as being “closer than Robert to my style”.

VELTMAN INJURY BAD NEWS FOR MAC ALLISTER – OR MARCH?

Brighton were hit by a further double injury blow in west London, losing Joel Veltman (£4.6m) and Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) during the game.

Ferguson’s replacement was a like-for-like swap, as Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) came off the bench for the young striker and grabbed the Seagulls’ equaliser.

But Veltman’s exit necessitated a reshuffle, with fellow full-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.2m) also currently sidelined.

On came Julio Enciso (£4.6m) in Alexis Mac Allister‘s (£5.5m) number 10 role, with Pascal Gross (£5.4m) redeployed to right-back and Mac Allister moving back into central midfield to fill the void left by Gross.

Such a tactical tweak was always likely to happen in the event of an injury, and it’s the reason why Mac Allister is lower down our Watchlist than Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m) and Solly March (£5.2m).

Mac Allister’s open-play goal threat predictably suffered: having had two shots in the box before Veltman’s 28th-minute withdrawal, the Argentine was subsequently limited to three more efforts from 22 yards out or further.

Above: Alexis Mac Allister’s shot map in Gameweel 31 (the bigger the circle, the better the chance)

Veltman’s injury could keep him out of Gameweek 33 and potentially the first half of Gameweek 34 based on De Zerbi’s quotes below (he later said in his press conference that a two-week absence was a “minimum”), so we could see Gross and Mac Allister in deeper positions in those games.

The Brighton boss did suggest that March was also an option for more defensive duties, however:

“There are two [bits of] bad news, Ferguson and Veltman. The first check, can lose them both for a couple of weeks but we will see in the next days, Monday or Tuesday, we will see better.

“We have many solutions, we can change position of a lot of players – like Pascal [Gross] and Solly March.” – Roberto De Zerbi

As for Enciso, FPL interest would have been piqued at the sight of a £4.6m budget forward on the scoresheet. His goal was excellent, his performance too, but boss De Zerbi wasn’t entirely satisfied after the game.

“Enciso played a fantastic game until the goal. Then, he’s finished the game. But it’s not a surprise, he’s a very young player, he’s a good guy, but he has to progress, he has to improve, first of all, in the mentality.” – Roberto De Zerbi

One other thing to note regarding Mac Allister is last week’s return to training of Adam Lallana (£4.8m), another no. 10 operator, although he may be some distance from a playing comeback.

ANOTHER SUPERB ATTACKING BRIGHTON DISPLAY

After racking up 49 shots across their two Gameweek 29 fixtures and another 17 at Spurs last week, Brighton produced another sensational attacking performance in west London.

There were 26 goal attempts, five big chances and 2.94 expected goals (xG) registered by the visitors at Stamford Bridge, with Ferguson, Enciso, Mitoma, Mac Allister, March and Welbeck all wasting good opportunities and the woodwork rattled twice.

Pep Guardiola called Albion the “best in the world” at build-up play in Friday’s press conference; no side has had more shots than Brighton since De Zerbi was appointed.

A Brighton midfield/forward triple-up might be being considered by some FPL managers ahead of their three remaining Double Gameweeks but Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) carries his own substantial attacking threat and is long overdue a goal, having had another three shots on Saturday.

CHELSEA: FPL NON-ENTITIES?

Chelsea, like Brighton, blank in Gameweek 32.

But while we’ll all be flocking back to March, Mitoma et al after that Blank Gameweek has been and gone, Chelsea are doing their utmost to write themselves out of FPL contention.

Sat in 11th place, closer to the relegation places than the top four, with only one goal to their name in four Premier League games (a heavily deflected effort from Conor Gallagher (£5.6m) on Saturday), and with some tricky fixtures to come, they’re almost a Fantasy afterthought now.

The bloated squad and attention switching to the Champions League is also off-putting, although they will likely be out of Europe come Tuesday.

As he promised he would on Friday, Frank Lampard rotated many of his regulars with one eye on the upcoming Real Madrid game.

Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) did come close to an attacking return when his cross was nodded onto the post by Christian Pulisic (£5.6m), while Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) starred between the sticks, making nine saves to keep Brighton at bay.

But it could be argued that even Chilwell and Kepa, Chelsea’s star attractions in FPL, are sellable now with better options available in their positions and price brackets.

“I think at the moment, more than defeats, it’s performance we’ve got to talk about. Wins only come with performance. In terms of performance that was the most disappointing one because we were well beaten in the basics of football. It’s a really good Brighton team so we must give them a lot of a credit because they’re a fantastic team and they can perform like that against pretty much anyone in the league.

“But we were short. A yard short, a tackle short, a fighting duel moment short and when that’s not right you’re not going to win games. You have to have the capacity to do that as well as the desire and at the minute we’re falling short on that and need to turn it around quickly.” – Frank Lampard

196 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    How I would love another Benny White attacking return today! Lad's been brilliant for me this season.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Outscoring Zinchenko again today by the looks of it!

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      This. At one point I thought I’d missed a trick having White over Gabriel but, as you say, he’s been smashing it lately

  2. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any chance of Ward coming back in for Leicester?

    1. Marcin the Pole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Hopefully zero. Iversen done nothing wrong since coming in and has looked a far superior player. Smith starting him yesterday says to me that he'll be our keeper until the end of the season.

    2. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Can’t see it so we have to resign ourselves to a goalkeeping transfer or only fielding ten…

  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    57 with just Salah, Martinelli, Odegaard and Gabriel to save my game week 😉

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      got 44 with Saka, Martinelli, DDG and TAA. doing average, think your game is week fine

      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        He knows it. Just craving attention.

        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/15/fpl-gameweek-31-saturdays-goals-assists-bonus-points-statistics/?hc_page=8&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25797054

          1. Sure You Did
            54 mins ago

            Stalker alert. This does not change my comment. Same applies to mine.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Very nice hotdog

  4. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Repost.

    What will you do?

    1. Doing FH to field 11 player in gw 32( currently 9 player, 1ft)

    2. Doing FH to have 6 dgw player in gw37

    1. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      It depends who you have in your team. If you feel you can gain a lot of extra points by free hitting in 32 then go for it but having 10 starters isn't bad so maybe hold and FH in 34 or 37

    2. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      2

  5. offspinnersinahurry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Gabriel or White to replace Zinchenko please?

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      White if you are not on FH. I will be going all out attack on FH

  6. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Raya
    Tripper Mee Mings Botman
    Saka Odegaard Martinelli Maddison
    Kane Toney

    Kepa Chilwell Mitoma Haaland

    1ft
    1m itb

    Will free hit gw34. Any ideas here?

    A). Toney to Watkins
    B) Maddison to Eze
    C). Chilwell to Estupinan for run in
    D). Save

    Cheers

    1. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      D and give yourself an extra week to decide how to shape for the run in.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This.

    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Mitoma et all 😆

  8. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko out or benched?

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Out.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Dirty Chilwell pointer coming on then

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I’m getting huge boost from Pinnock haul

        2. Rainer
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I'm awaiting Dunk's haul when Shaw is a no-show later!

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Shaw no show are you Shaw?

            1. Rainer
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              Shawly!

              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Why? I expect him to play

          2. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Didn’t dunk have 50% more points than chilly though? Lucky sod!

            1. Rainer
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              😎

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/JordanC1107/status/1647562001726464000

  9. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Just seen Zinchenko out. I should’ve got rid of him weeks ago; his days are numbered after FH32.

  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    No Zinchenko today

    https://twitter.com/JordanC1107/status/1647562001726464000

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Someone in my mini league this week had used BB and it’s now Forster, Rashford, Zinchenko and Vestergaard his bench!! Oh dear!!!

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      That’s rough. To be fair GW31 didn’t seem to be prime BB territory

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Very poor mate!! Haha, to be fair too why would you bench boost with Forster and Vestergaard anyway?? Haha he’s had an absolute shocker there!!

  12. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Lads, d'yall happen to have any early thoughts here?

    Raya
    Trippier, Gabriel, Burn, Mee
    Saka, Ødegaard
    Kane, Watkins

    Steele / Haaland, Grealish, Mitoma, *Rashford*

    Chilwell to Moreno, probably.

    Reasons to FH: No Salah, no Martinelli, 10 players, some fixtures not ideal, was planning to TC Haaland in GW34.
    Reasons not to FH: 10 players without a hit, saving it. (If I don't, when to use TC?)

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm in a similar position and the TC sways FH towards GW32 for me. The alternative is Haaland & Grealish to Salah & Toney for a hit, and TC the yet to be announced DGW37.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers, mate!

  13. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    West Ham : Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio
    Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Emerson

    Arsenal : Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
    Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters, Nketiah

    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Cheers bud

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nicely done

    3. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Bowen auditioning for FH then

      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I expect him to be nowhere near any teams.

      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Looked good last week against Fulham

  14. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Neco off the bench for Zinchenko! Come on grab a goal and assist!

  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Mee of the bench for Zinchenko

    Great

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Trippier here - also 1 point 🙁

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Even worse, Mings is behind him and stays on the bench 😥

  16. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who are all these "someone in my ML" doing weird stuff everyone is referring to. In all my MLs every player has a good, template-y team, and it's hard to gain rank.

    Maybe it's the Norwegian obsession with the PL that keeps everyone up to date

    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’ve been second in my main mini league for a while now. He keeps making the same move as me one week later to try and minimise my gains. Hoping for a big Salah haul this week. He wasn’t expecting that one!

  17. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is it worth to have Toney in FH gw32?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Don’t think so.

  18. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Zinchenko going for a hit been a car crash pick. Switching to Jesus so triple Arsenal attack

  19. Dennis System
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    There are at least 2 people in this world wondering why they bought Danny Ings - me and david moyes

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      38 mins ago

      Hahaha 🙂

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nah, there are about 8 billion people in this world mate

      1. Dennis System
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        no way 8 billion people bought Ings - you're confusing him with Mings

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      wonder what da heck happened to antonio this season

  20. Dennis System
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Ok novice question - if I have 2 FTs but choose to FH - will I have 2 free transfers the week after?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nope. 1 FT.

      1. Dennis System
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        ok thanks - might as well waste one for a laugh then

    2. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No, you’ll have 1.

  21. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    DGW34

    How many players from Pool, City, Brighton and United do you want?

    Pool 2
    City 3
    Brighton 2
    United 2

    1. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      2 2 3 2

    2. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      12

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      1 1 3 0

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Triple City and Brighton, double ManUtd and Liverpool. I'm on all of those currently minus Salah who I'll be getting in GW33

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Any standout SGW players for you?

        Trippier (h) to Southampton
        Toney (h) to Forest
        Arsenal (h) to Chelsea

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not fancying Brentford right now, think they're on the beach. I have Trippier and Wilson, will be very tempted to chance Wilson hoping he starts. Only have Saka left from Arsenal and I may be moving him to Salah in GW33 so I may have no options then.

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ask me again after the FH week.

    6. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      2332

  22. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Chilwell's 1 pointer coming off the bench for Zinchenko, what a stinky buy he's been.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      That's more or less par for a defender pick this week.

      Unless you've selected Villa players etc.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I have Moreno. But then he’s last on my bench.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          54 mins ago

          Snap

          Even Everton had better clean sheet odds then I bumped him down for Estu.

          I thought he might assist but not keep another clean sheet ... so I messed it all up.

      2. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        or Toti from Wolves

        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Or Stones

  23. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Current FH32 team:

    Raya
    TAA VVD Gabriel
    Salah Martinelli Saka Eze
    Toney Watkins Kane
    Bench: Iversen Andreas Robinson Tark

    What would you change? Worth keeping Kane in there? Or move to a Liverpool forward and get a different defender (not sure who!)

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would go Darwin and Moreno or Palace defender over VVD Kane. Just don’t see much for Spurs at St James’s Park. I know Darwin may be rotation risk but more fun pick- see what line up is tomorrow and how Liverpool play

  24. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    The two gws i actually need zinchenko he gets injured

  25. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Your time to shine White!

  26. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    good enough for this gw? would need to take a hit to get more players in

    neto
    trippier gabriel castagne
    marti saka maddison
    kane watkins

    cheets

    1. Sure You Did
      49 mins ago

      Depends on your definition of good enough. If you don’t have FH and you don’t want to take hits then it has to be.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        i have fh but keeping for 34. think too risky to go without pool assets? cheers

        1. Sure You Did
          46 mins ago

          Personally I don’t like the defence, Kane or Maddison but they have a game and you almost have a full team so if you’re happy, looks good enough. I’m biased as I’m using FH and wouldn’t pick them but that’s not to say they aren’t good enough, just wouldn’t be in my FH

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I think you'll be fine

    3. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’d be tempted to take a hit to get another player to get some Liverpool cover , Forest are dreadful away…. But as I played Johnson over Odegaard this week I’m hoping they continue being decent at home

  27. jason_ni
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Yesterday was a horror show.

    60k to 110k, 8pts from 5 players aside from Haaland.

    Down to Marti/Odegaard/Saka to save my gw.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Feel you. I've gone from 10k to 60k the past few weeks. Not having Watkins has really hurt me this week.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        Gotta get Watkins in.

        I've prioritised other moves but Watkins alone knocked 50k off my rank with little payback from Isak.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yea getting him this week. Have two freebies and I'm using em on Watkins and Salah.

    2. Sure You Did
      48 mins ago

      Feel you too, I’ve went from 100k to under 5k. Tough season.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        "Sure you did"

  28. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    A Toney Salah Zinchenko -4
    B Jesus Salah Moreno -8

    Losing Haaland for a week Zinchenko and Maddison if I go with B

    Views???

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

    2. Sure You Did
      42 mins ago

      B are better but not sure about the minus. If needs must.

    3. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A for me

  29. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    I should have used my FH in GW25

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      I should've wildcarded in GW27 like everyone else

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      It wasn't great but I'd play it this week with less than 10 playing.

  30. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Rob Holding so proud of his new hair... Hairband and all 😛

