FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

LIVERPOOL

Luis Diaz (knee) will be involved in the matchday squad against Leeds United, provided he doesn’t have any setbacks between now and Monday.

This will be Diaz’s first inclusion in a Liverpool squad in six months.

“He’s 100% ready in training, that’s it now. He’s now completely normal in training and now we have to reintegrate him. If nothing happens, then Luis will be in the squad. From there, we go. “Thiago is a candidate for starting [after his own recent return]. If we start Luiz, probably people will tell me after 30 minutes [to take him off]. You can’t start him or you have to make your first change a bit early.” – Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz

Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) and Naby Keita (muscle) remain out, while Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alisson and Ibrahima Konate have missed a couple of days of training this week.

“We had a couple of problems this week. “Ibou couldn’t train for two days, should be back today hopefully. Ali wasn’t involved for two days, will train today individually. “A little bit illness here, a little bit knocks there, so we had a few problems. Hopefully we will not get more. But if they are all in, I think we will have 5/6 players not in the matchday squad.” – Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s inverted full-back role was also discussed by Klopp.

“We have to see, yeah. It’s just a possibility for us, we did that before. There were moments in this game, it happened much more often because we wanted it to happen much more often, it was different to other times. It was good, it suited him, but we have to see how that fits to other games. So it’s absolutely possible that sometimes we’ll do it and sometimes not. “Trent was in the second half, with the ball, super dominant and it was obviously really helpful.” – Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold reprising his inverted role he played against Arsenal

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) remain out but Miguel Almiron (thigh) has been back in training this week, so could make a swifter-than-expected return to the Newcastle squad.

LEICESTER CITY

In his first press conference as Leicester boss, Dean Smith revealed that Youri Tielemans (ankle) was available for selection ahead of the trip to Manchester City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also returns from suspension after sitting out Gameweek 30.

Harvey Barnes (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are both out, however, and join James Justin (Achilles) on the sidelines.