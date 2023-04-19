85
Pro Pundits April 19

FPL Gameweek 32: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are the best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 32: GOALSCORER ODDS

Let’s start with the goalscorer odds, led by Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.8m) 52% chance of netting at any time. He’s expected to comfortably be this week’s most captained player now that Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is absent.

These odds assume that every player starts, which may not be the case for second-placed Darwin Nunez (£8.7m). After a very comfortable 6-1 win for Liverpool at Leeds United, you’d not expect Jurgen Klopp to shake things up when things worked so well, meaning we may see a front three of Salah, Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) and Diogo Jota (£8.7m).

This does present the latter two as strong options, particularly for those on a Free Hit, as Gakpo and Jota have chances of 34% and 39%. However, it’s worth remembering that Jota is classed as a forward and Gakpo is a midfielder, so the Dutchman gets an extra point per goal and a potential clean sheet point. It’s close but he’s my favourite of the two.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are at home to Southampton and everyone’s expecting a response from the Gunners after back-to-back draws that both saw 2-0 leads thrown away. Eddie Nketiah (£6.4m) won’t start this one, as it should be an unchanged front line of Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.6m).

They’ve been given odds of 40.5%, 36.5% and 36% respectively. With so little between them, all are good picks on a Free Hit, even an attacking triple-up.

For those on a Free Hit, Harry Kane (£11.7m) is a real dilemma. On the one hand, Tottenham Hotspur look far from their best and the 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth was a massive shock, yet he’s still the second top-scoring player in FPL. Time and time again, he’s netted when Spurs weren’t at it.

The other dilemma is whether getting Kane therefore means swerving opponent Kieran Trippier (£6.2m)?

GAMEWEEK 32: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

In fact, Newcastle United have been given a 43% chance of a clean sheet against Kane and Spurs. Collecting only one of these during their last ten matches is a startling drop from that run of six in a row from earlier weeks.

I’d still have Trippier on a Free Hit though, as he’s top among all defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI), meaning that he’ll still have a chance of getting you something even if they do concede. If you want to maximise the potential upside of this week, try swerving both Trippier and Kane but you’ll need to accept the risk of it backfiring.

Arsenal lead with a 51.5% chance. In many ways, this is also a tough decision – the clean sheet odds suggest grabbing an Arsenal defender but, digging deeper, their backline has undeniably worsened since the Gameweek 17 restart, partly attributed to injuries to the likes of William Saliba (£5.0m).

Furthermore, Arsenal midfielders have been firing all season so you can easily make a case for skipping the defence and loading up on three of their attackers.

Liverpool are second with 49.5%. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is going to be a staple of every Free Hit team, really it’s just about deciding that third Liverpool spot. It will probably be one of Gakpo, Jota or Andrew Robertson (£6.8m).

Crystal Palace sit in joint third with a 43% chance of shutting out Everton. Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) will start in goal and is a good option, with Marc Guehi (£4.4m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.4m) two to consider in defence.

If you need a super cheap goalkeeper, then Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) is expected to continue in goal and is 34% likely to clean sheet. However, rock bottom this week is Nottingham Forest and Southampton with odds of 7% and 8.5%.

GAMEWEEK 32: MOST TRANSFERS IN

The most transferred in player is Ollie Watkins (£7.7m), bought by 278,000 managers at the time of writing. With one blank in 12 outings, he’s another staple of all Free Hit drafts.

Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) is a fun punt to consider if you’ve got the chip active, following an assist and a trio of goals in his last three. You’d initially expect Everton to give Crystal Palace a hard time during their fight for survival but they’ve just lost 3-1 to a Fulham side without Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m).

Martinelli is the most-purchased Arsenal midfielder and he is my favourite of them. Over the last six games, the Brazilian has racked up an xGI of 3.63 compared to Martin Odegaard‘s (£6.7m) 3.13 and Saka’s 2.90. The latter number also includes the expected goals (xG) of Saka’s missed penalty last week.

Southampton have conceded 50% more chances down their right flank over the last six, which is on Martinelli’s side, so you’ll want him on a Free Hit and could also make the case for going Odegaard over Saka.

Alex Moreno (£4.5m) is a differential to consider, with just 2.3% ownership. Not only did he bag a clean sheet, assist and ten points last week but his last six outings have racked up an xGI of 1.77, where his 23 penalty area touches are only beaten by Ivan Perisic (£5.3m).

80,000 transfers in for Jack Grealish (£7.2m) this week? No words.

GAMEWEEK 32: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

Finally, the most sold players of this week. Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) is top with over 400,000 sales, which makes sense on a Free Hit but he’s already back in training and is part of the squad which has flown out to face Sevilla. You’ll want him for Double Gameweek 34, so keep hold if you can.

Transfer activity factors in the currently active chips, which is why Haaland is second with 156,000 sales, to make way for Free Hit options like Watkins and Jesus. With that in mind, 122,000 sales for Ivan Toney (£7.7m) is surprising as – although it’s a tough Aston Villa he’s up against – Toney is playing at home and has 22 goal contributions this season.

He’s on borrowed time for many of us, given he’s one yellow card away from a two-match suspension and is awaiting a potential ban from the FA but that situation can be reacted to accordingly. In my eyes, he’s absolutely fine this week.

It’s also a shock to see Kane and Saka amongst the most sold, meaning there are a few names here that could backfire, although the majority of sales are for those with a Blank Gameweek.

85 Comments Post a Comment
  1. langey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    A or B ? On FH, having a terrible season and looking to try and get some respectable final rank...

    a) Gakpo and Watkins or
    b) Bowen and Jota

    Open Controls
    1. bravery_d
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Heres my FT team got 0itb what changes would you make?

    Raya
    TAA, Trippier, Robertson
    Bowen, Martinelli, Saka, Salah, Maddison
    Watkins, Jesus

    Whitworth, Moreno, Vina, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. bravery_d
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Maddison out
      Eze in

      Open Controls
    2. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would prefer to go double Lliverpool attack over defence, Raya is an interesting shout - not concerned with having Raya and Watkins in starting 11 on fh?

      Open Controls
  3. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anything to upgrade with this FH team? 4.6itb

    Johnstone
    TAA Trippier Schär
    Salah Gakpo Martinelli Odegaard Eze
    Jesus Watkins

    Pope Solanke Moreno Guehi

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would get Saka over Ødegaard and perhaps consider Isak over Solanke and starting ahead of Eze

      Open Controls
    2. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Similar to my fh team. I just switched Odegaard to Saka but I think it's a 50/50 call. I know it's only a bench player for you but I would prefer Isak over Solanke

      Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Best 3rd defender on FH alongside Trent Trippier

    A Schar
    B Castagne
    C Moreno
    D Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. bravery_d
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      C for me

      Open Controls
    4. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      B or d

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  5. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    What to do here chaps? Haaland to someone? I'm wild carding GW 33

    Pope
    Mings, Tarkowski, White
    Eze, Martinelli, Saka, Salah
    Kane, Haaland, Watkins

    Ward, Mitoma, Estupian, Akanji

    Open Controls
    1. bravery_d
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Upgrade Tark? How much in the bank?

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Tark has a game tho? Zero funds I'm afraid!

        Open Controls
        1. bravery_d
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          Haaland to Jota but keep your receipt

          Open Controls
          1. estheblessed
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I thought Jota was a mid?!?

            Open Controls
          2. estheblessed
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Very good shout

            Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        But he's due a goal

        Open Controls
  6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Guys your take on Jesus and odegaard, Jesus always subbed early and with city up next that might be even earlier given if they are winning against sou, ode mins seems to be secure and he can clearly score and assist.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think game state and coming back from a long injury has to be taken into consideration for Jesus recent early subs. We have also seen Ode be subbed early as well if struggling in the game

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hadn't considered the midweek game vs City. Would imagine some minutes being managed for sure.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would think there will be early sub for Jesus with City game on Wednesday but Ødegaard could equally be subbed early if Arsenal well ahead.

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "He had one training session with the team but he had some individual sessions before."

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Back for 33 then.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Indeed

        Open Controls
  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Good evening all!! If you could pick only one who would it be???….

    A- Jesus
    B- Jota
    C- Darwin
    D- Toney
    E- Solanke

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. bravery_d
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Jesus

      Open Controls
    6. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Brilliant unanimous!! Thankyou everyone!! Appreciate it!!

        Open Controls
  9. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Maddison -> Gakpo..to afford Haaland next week for Kane.

    Or save?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would do it, unless you like Maddison's 2 pointers

      Open Controls
  10. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Robbo, Saka, Jesus
    B) White/Gabriel, Saka, Diogo Jota
    C) White/Gabriel, Gakpo/Bowen, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Many thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      C for me

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, matey

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My man.

        Open Controls
    5. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A or B i reckon. Tough

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you very much mate

        Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers, Tony

        Open Controls
  11. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening, few FH issues if able to help please? 1, worth keeping Kane? 2. Worth having both trippier & Kane? 3, worth Johnstone & guehi double?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Opinion divided on this .
      I’m going without both spurs and Newcastle players and also not doubling up on palace but have Johnstone in goal but that’s my team see more upside in other players

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ok cheers are you going Toney as good odds to score ? Assume going Moreno then but I just can’t see cleansheet

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Didn’t see the clean sheet coming last weekend had mings on the bench for that one so fairly confident this week. Gone jota Jesus and Watkins

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No
      No
      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thanks for your advices, dear FFS friends! Got rid of Saka and got White instead. Looking better?

    (FH)
    Johnstone
    Trent White Moreno
    Salah Son Martinelli Eze
    Jota Jesus Watkins

    (Iversen Maddison Guehi Mings)

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Slowly but surely we are all heading towards the same team maybe a couple of differences but looks good are you sure Son is a better pick than other mids available

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think Spurs will win this important game,
        Son is a fun 'punt',
        and not really sold on any other mids.

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I’m on Ramsey as a Punt so good luck to you

          Open Controls
  13. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looks like I'm the only one who's not on a FH this week

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m not either mate haha so there’s two of us Atleast

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      What’s your team going to be?

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm your club too, saving it for gw34

      Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No FH here. FH34.

      Open Controls
  14. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is this free hit team good to go?

    Johnstone (Iversen)
    Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Trippier (Guehi) (Moreno)
    Salah, Son, Martinelli, Saka (Andreas)
    Jesus, Watkins, Solanke

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes!

      Open Controls
  15. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland Mahrez Gabriel to Salah Solanke Trent (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes if you easily get Haaland back

      
  16. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    FH choice:
    [Hoping to have TAA, Salah]

    A) Kane, Robertson, Schar (or Mee / 5.1 def)

    B) Jota, Moreno, Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Let's go City!

    Open Controls
  18. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier, Zinchenko, Botman
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Maddison
    Watkins, Kane, Solanke

    (Kepa*, Mitoma*, Shaw*, Estupina*)

    Is my team missing anyone that's worth a -4 hit? I only have 1.1m itb so can't afford TAA/Robertson. Plan is to FH34

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Definitely not - that'd be a great FH32 team! FH34 could be massive.

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        (well played btw)

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Team looks great

      Open Controls
  19. Roysgotnoboys
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Gakpo or Eze on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Eze

      Open Controls

