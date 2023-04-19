172
Members April 19

FPL Gameweek 32: What do the points projections say?

Looking to see how many points your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team could score on your Free Hit?

Or for the chipless, what sort of points you might expect during the run-in?

While you can never be sure of what chaos FPL will bring, our Rate My Team (RMT) tool is here to help!

RMT’s points projections for Blank Gameweek 32 and beyond are provisionally available now but these figures will be fine-tuned closer to the deadline after the pre-match press conferences have taken place and we learn about who is carrying a knock and who is ruled out.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can see the players heading the points projections for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next five in the images below but you can get the full picture here.

You can even get a breakdown of the points, from attacking returns to clean sheets, here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEK 32: FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

HELP AND FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO CAPTAIN A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

We know, as Fantasy managers, that we have a vice-captain who will sub in if our captain doesn’t play.

So sometimes we might captain a player who may not feature knowing that our vice will assume the armband if that happens. But we choose to captain him because if he does play, he is likely to get the most points.

The same applies when selecting our starting XI and bench; we might start a player who is unlikely to feature but – if he does – is expected to do well. Safe in the knowledge that he will be replaced by a sub should he miss out.

The RMT understands this. In fact, it produces two sets of numbers:

  1. The ones we display on site, which include the possibility that the player’s minutes could be 0
  2. The ones we display on the rollover in the ‘adjP’

The adjP score is the one described above and should/can be used for selecting captain and starting XI. It basically says if a player features in the match, how many points is he likely to get?

That player could still be a sub and get a yellow card, that possibility is included, the difference is it excludes zero minutes of playing time.

So essentially you would use the first set of numbers for transfers and the ‘adjP’ for captain and bench.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Rp with an edit

    Which scores more this GW?

    A: Jota
    B: Tark + 4 points

    *WCing next GW

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

  2. wasp3000
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Mahrez was a big let down for me last week as a FT punt and can't wait to get rid now.

    Current mids - Salah Saka Mitoma March Mahrez

    Who comes in for Mahrez?

    A) Odegaard
    B) Martinelli
    C) Gakpo
    D) someone else

    Plan is to FH 34 as I can field 11 in 32

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    WC34. Should I save a transfer for GW33 or spend it already on GW32?

    Ward (Iversen)
    Robertson Trippier Botman Gabriel Henry
    Salah Saka Odegaard (Mitoma March)
    Toney Watkins (Haaland)

    1FT. 0.0 ITB.

    A) Haaland > Jota (NFO, whu)
    B) Haaland > Isak (TOT, eve)
    C) Mitoma > Palace mid (EVE, wol)
    D) Save

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      E) Saka > Gakpo could also work

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        No it couldn't. Bad idea.

  4. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    I like this on FH

    Allison
    Taa Trippier White/Gabriel
    Salah Eze Maddison Martinelli
    Jesus Watkins Toney

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Solid team

    2. pingissimus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Chasing I'd go Olise over Eze. Desperate I'd go Ayew over both of them. But feel sure you're crushing it this season, so keep Eze 😉

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        lol

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Pereirra over Eze
          😉

          1. pingissimus
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I'd be tempted on FH.

    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Not sure if White/Gabriel & Eze would be better than Saka & Cpal def unless money doesn't allow.

  5. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Chasing rank. Thoughts on this FH team?

    Fabianski
    TAA Mings Tripp
    Odeg Salah(c) Eze Martinelli Olise
    Watkins Jesus

    Tinkering with vvd and Toney and can’t decide

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      If you can shave enough off to get Saka over Odegaard, I think it would likely be worth it. Consider Ayew and Iversen, for example, and downgrading Trippier.

      1. Fefguero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thank you. I’m a bit off Saka at present but worth thinking about!

  6. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How’s this FH?

    Leno
    TAA Trippier Guehi
    Saka Martinelli Salah Eze
    Jesus Jota Watkins

    Neto Billing Ream Henry

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Standard
      Im surprised RMT doesn't like cpal or villa this week.....

    2. pingissimus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Excellent but would have Moreno ahead of Trippier

  7. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Creating a tally to see which is most preferred on here. Current results in brackets. Points predictor suggests (a).

    a) Robertson, Eze and Jesus (2)

    b) Moreno, Odegaard and Jota (0)

    c) Moreno, Gakpo and Jesus (3)

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      For the rest of the season?

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Good point. No, just for this week

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          For me it's between B and C, probably leaning towards C, but A isn't far behind

  8. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Johnstone
    Taa Robbo Trippier
    Salah Saka Martinelli Maddi/Bowen
    Jesus Watkins Toney

    Open to dropping Robbo for Palace def to get Jota/Gakpo in place of Toney/Maddison.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I reckon most FH will be 99% similar to this team, which is not all bad
      What about losing Saka?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Too risky I feel even a 7-8 points for him will be a rank killer.
        Considered Gakpo & Gabriel over Saka & Robbo but Arsenal aren't keeping clean sheets either and I doubt any of them have a higher ceiling than Saka.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          GL

        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Not necessarily.

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            I mean the Arsenal & Pool defender arent keeping clean sheets and I wouldnt rate Gakpo over Saka. So Saka is the best option out of those 4.

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Well put.

    2. pingissimus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Decent week not to own Trippier imo.

      Spurs are gash but they do tend to score. Moreno has an away game but there's a lot of points to be gained there and double Villa feels more than tempting.

      Not even remotely interested in Maddi.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I do have Moreno on the bench so could start him will make that decision closer to deadline.

        Agree with you about Maddi im probably leaning more towards Bowen for that spot tbh but I do prefer Gakpo the most for that spot although that means sacrificing Robbo for someone.

        1. pingissimus
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Palace defence is theoretically gold.

          Have let in 4 in their past 6 home games which includes 5 of the top 8. Everton are among the league's 4 worst away for goals scored on form.

          Wrinkle is Everton are 100% a Palace bogey team - one of those that form is out of the window typically.

  9. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Best combo on FH

    A) Allison + White + Toney/Isak

    B) Johnstone + Robbo + Jesus

    1. JohannaAdams10
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Very close, edging towards B

  10. JohannaAdams10
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Who scores more this week?

    A) Anderson, Odegaard, Gakpo

    B) Robertson, Maddison, Jesus

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B

    2. kringe
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B

    3. pingissimus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      The one without Maddison

  11. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Which GK (combination) do you fancy the most for the last 7 gameweeks?

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Cant look past Ederson most weeks from GW34

      1. pingissimus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Question for me is whether Stones will be rotated. I've been burned almost every season by getting Ederson in at this time of year.

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I've gone DDH due to injuries for the defenders

  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/19/fpl-gameweek-32-whats-the-best-liverpool-triple-up/

    Open Controls

