FPL Gameweek 33 live team news: Tuesday’s injury updates

We’ve got seven more pre-match press conferences to bring you ahead of Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a ‘live’ article, so you’ll have to hit refresh to get the latest updates when the press conferences are being held.

Another seven Premier League bosses faced the media yesterday, with the headline news found here.

As feared, however, the head coaches of the six teams playing on Thursday – Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – won’t hold pressers until after the FPL deadline has passed.

We’ll round up what we know about these half-dozen clubs below.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi said Danny Welbeck was a “problem” for the trip to Nottingham Forest, having limped out of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with an unspecified issue.

The Brighton boss also said he wouldn’t take any risks with Evan Ferguson (foot), so Deniz Undav could be set to lead the line at the City Ground.

De Zerbi has sprung a surprise by confirming that attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte will start against Forest, which could mean that Alexis Mac Allister is again playing deeper.

The goalkeeper situation remains uncertain, however, with De Zerbi saying Robert Sanchez played “very well” against Manchester United at the weekend and only responding “we will see” when asked who would start between the posts in midweek.

Full quotes to follow from Roberto De Zerbi when his press conference is made available to view

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola rather frustratingly wasn’t asked any team news questions in the broadcast section of his pre-match presser, so we go into Gameweek 33 not knowing the latest on the injury front.

Nathan Ake (hamstring) was the only player absent from Manchester City’s squad to face Sheffield United in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

LIVERPOOL

Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) remain on the longer-term injury list, while Naby Keita (muscle) will only partly return to training today and is still out of contention.

Roberto Firmino joined them on the sidelines ahead of Gameweek 32 after picking up a muscle problem and is still unavailable.

Ibrahima Konate is the newest concern with an unspecified issue.

“We have to see. We use the full time until tomorrow – well, we leave today so the decision we have to make today. “Ibou, we need to see how it is with him but in the moment I am rather positive but that doesn’t mean a lot. From possible starters, I think that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

“If everything goes well I think he could be in partial training today. That’s what I heard yesterday. “He was not in team training yet but he could do warming up, if we do rondos he could do that and then he has again to do his own programme. So it means, yes, [he is] much closer, much, much closer.” – Jurgen Klopp on Naby Keita

“We are still thinking that… this week, no, I hope that at the end of the week he is closer, but so far he was not in team training, so that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) remain out, while Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday that Granit Xhaka (illness) remains a “doubt” for the trip to Manchester City but will “hopefully” train ahead of the game.

“There’s not been a real improvement, unfortunately for him. So, we are still waiting. We are still hopeful but obviously, it’s another week that has gone by and he hasn’t been able to train with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

“Granit has been out. Hopefully, he will be able to train today but he’s still a doubt. “The rest are okay.” – Mikel Arteta

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard confirmed that Reece James (hamstring) and Mason Mount (pelvic) are probably going to be out for the rest of the season, with only a slim chance of making the final game.

Kai Havertz (knee) will miss the visit of Brentford but should return soon.

“Reece James unavailable, probably for the season. Mason Mount, the same. Potential for the last game of the season but probably not. “Kai still struggling a little bit with his knee, so won’t be available for tomorrow. The good news is that he should be training at the end of the week.” – Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring) and Armando Broja (ACL) are presumed to remain out.

WEST HAM UNITED

Team news was in short supply in the broadcast section of David Moyes’ presser on Tuesday.

It could be that there isn’t any: Gianluca Scamacca (knee) was the only player on the sidelines for the thumping win over Bournemouth, with the Italian striker out for some time after surgery.

BRENTFORD

Christian Norgaard (Achilles) is unavailable to face Chelsea on Wednesday, while Thomas Strakosha (calf) is also absent.

Kevin Schade is available, however, after coming off against Aston Villa with “fatigue”.

Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) will likely be out for the rest of the season, while Kristoffer Ajer (calf) won’t be considered just yet despite his return to training.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Scott McTominay (knock), Tom Heaton (ankle), Alejandro Garnacho (foot) and Donny van de Beek (knee) were all on the injury list at the weekend, while there are concerns about Bruno Fernandes because of a knock picked up at Wembley on Sunday: he was pictured on social media next to crutches and a protective boot, sparking fears he may miss a United league game through injury for the first time since his move.

Everyone’s favourite Manchester-based journalist, Jamie Jackson, has suggested that the protective boot was more of a precautionary measure, however.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and very likely Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) are going to miss out on the trip to Everton, while Fabian Schar was set to face assessment on a hamstring injury he picked up in the win over Spurs.

“There’s an assessment Monday. I don’t think it’s bad, just a hamstring I felt but we’ll see and hopefully it’s not a big problem.” – Fabian Schar, speaking after full-time on Sunday

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ryan Mason will take temporary charge of Tottenham Hotspur after acting head coach Cristian Stellini was dismissed but we won’t hear from the latest man in the hotseat ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with Spurs not playing until Thursday.

Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are thought to remain out but Lucas Moura returns from suspension, while Ben Davies (hamstring) and Clement Lenglet (muscle) were deemed fit enough to be on the bench for the humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Hugo Lloris came off at half-time of that game, saying afterwards that his muscle injury “doesn’t sound good”, so Fraser Forster may well be required between the posts.

EVERTON

Mason Holgate (suspended) has joined Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) and Andros Townsend (ACL) on the sidelines ahead of Thursday’s game but Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from a three-game ban and Amadou Onana (groin) could also be available after returning to training ahead of Gameweek 32.

SOUTHAMPTON

Long-time absentee Juan Larios (hamstring) remains out for Saints, while it’s unclear if more recent casualties Mohammed Salisu (hip) and Ché Adams (calf) can make a return.

Tino Livramento (match fitness) likely needs more reserve game-time before being considered for a comeback, while Jan Bednarek will have to be assessed for a head injury picked up last Friday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is at least back, having been ineligible to face his parent club Arsenal in Gameweek 32.

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (knock) and Hamed Traore (foot) were on the sidelines for the visit of West Ham United on Sunday, while loanee Jack Stephens won’t be able to face his parent club further along the south coast on Thursday.