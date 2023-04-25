273
Team News April 25

FPL Gameweek 33 live team news: Tuesday’s injury updates

We’ve got seven more pre-match press conferences to bring you ahead of Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a ‘live’ article, so you’ll have to hit refresh to get the latest updates when the press conferences are being held.

Another seven Premier League bosses faced the media yesterday, with the headline news found here.

As feared, however, the head coaches of the six teams playing on Thursday – Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – won’t hold pressers until after the FPL deadline has passed.

We’ll round up what we know about these half-dozen clubs below.

KEY UPDATES FROM TUESDAY

THE REST: WHAT WE KNOW

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi said Danny Welbeck was a “problem” for the trip to Nottingham Forest, having limped out of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with an unspecified issue.

The Brighton boss also said he wouldn’t take any risks with Evan Ferguson (foot), so Deniz Undav could be set to lead the line at the City Ground.

De Zerbi has sprung a surprise by confirming that attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte will start against Forest, which could mean that Alexis Mac Allister is again playing deeper.

The goalkeeper situation remains uncertain, however, with De Zerbi saying Robert Sanchez played “very well” against Manchester United at the weekend and only responding “we will see” when asked who would start between the posts in midweek.

Full quotes to follow from Roberto De Zerbi when his press conference is made available to view

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola rather frustratingly wasn’t asked any team news questions in the broadcast section of his pre-match presser, so we go into Gameweek 33 not knowing the latest on the injury front.

Nathan Ake (hamstring) was the only player absent from Manchester City’s squad to face Sheffield United in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

LIVERPOOL

Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) remain on the longer-term injury list, while Naby Keita (muscle) will only partly return to training today and is still out of contention.

Roberto Firmino joined them on the sidelines ahead of Gameweek 32 after picking up a muscle problem and is still unavailable.

Ibrahima Konate is the newest concern with an unspecified issue.

“We have to see. We use the full time until tomorrow – well, we leave today so the decision we have to make today. 

“Ibou, we need to see how it is with him but in the moment I am rather positive but that doesn’t mean a lot. From possible starters, I think that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

“If everything goes well I think he could be in partial training today. That’s what I heard yesterday.

“He was not in team training yet but he could do warming up, if we do rondos he could do that and then he has again to do his own programme. So it means, yes, [he is] much closer, much, much closer.” – Jurgen Klopp on Naby Keita

“We are still thinking that… this week, no, I hope that at the end of the week he is closer, but so far he was not in team training, so that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) remain out, while Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday that Granit Xhaka (illness) remains a “doubt” for the trip to Manchester City but will “hopefully” train ahead of the game.

“There’s not been a real improvement, unfortunately for him. So, we are still waiting. We are still hopeful but obviously, it’s another week that has gone by and he hasn’t been able to train with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

“Granit has been out. Hopefully, he will be able to train today but he’s still a doubt.

“The rest are okay.” – Mikel Arteta

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard confirmed that Reece James (hamstring) and Mason Mount (pelvic) are probably going to be out for the rest of the season, with only a slim chance of making the final game.

Kai Havertz (knee) will miss the visit of Brentford but should return soon.

“Reece James unavailable, probably for the season. Mason Mount, the same. Potential for the last game of the season but probably not.

“Kai still struggling a little bit with his knee, so won’t be available for tomorrow. The good news is that he should be training at the end of the week.” – Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring) and Armando Broja (ACL) are presumed to remain out.

WEST HAM UNITED

Team news was in short supply in the broadcast section of David Moyes’ presser on Tuesday.

It could be that there isn’t any: Gianluca Scamacca (knee) was the only player on the sidelines for the thumping win over Bournemouth, with the Italian striker out for some time after surgery.

BRENTFORD

Christian Norgaard (Achilles) is unavailable to face Chelsea on Wednesday, while Thomas Strakosha (calf) is also absent.

Kevin Schade is available, however, after coming off against Aston Villa with “fatigue”.

Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) will likely be out for the rest of the season, while Kristoffer Ajer (calf) won’t be considered just yet despite his return to training.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Scott McTominay (knock), Tom Heaton (ankle), Alejandro Garnacho (foot) and Donny van de Beek (knee) were all on the injury list at the weekend, while there are concerns about Bruno Fernandes because of a knock picked up at Wembley on Sunday: he was pictured on social media next to crutches and a protective boot, sparking fears he may miss a United league game through injury for the first time since his move.

Everyone’s favourite Manchester-based journalist, Jamie Jackson, has suggested that the protective boot was more of a precautionary measure, however.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and very likely Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) are going to miss out on the trip to Everton, while Fabian Schar was set to face assessment on a hamstring injury he picked up in the win over Spurs.

“There’s an assessment Monday. I don’t think it’s bad, just a hamstring I felt but we’ll see and hopefully it’s not a big problem.” – Fabian Schar, speaking after full-time on Sunday

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ryan Mason will take temporary charge of Tottenham Hotspur after acting head coach Cristian Stellini was dismissed but we won’t hear from the latest man in the hotseat ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with Spurs not playing until Thursday.

Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are thought to remain out but Lucas Moura returns from suspension, while Ben Davies (hamstring) and Clement Lenglet (muscle) were deemed fit enough to be on the bench for the humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Hugo Lloris came off at half-time of that game, saying afterwards that his muscle injury “doesn’t sound good”, so Fraser Forster may well be required between the posts.

EVERTON

Mason Holgate (suspended) has joined Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) and Andros Townsend (ACL) on the sidelines ahead of Thursday’s game but Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from a three-game ban and Amadou Onana (groin) could also be available after returning to training ahead of Gameweek 32. 

SOUTHAMPTON

Long-time absentee Juan Larios (hamstring) remains out for Saints, while it’s unclear if more recent casualties Mohammed Salisu (hip) and Ché Adams (calf) can make a return.

Tino Livramento (match fitness) likely needs more reserve game-time before being considered for a comeback, while Jan Bednarek will have to be assessed for a head injury picked up last Friday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is at least back, having been ineligible to face his parent club Arsenal in Gameweek 32.

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (knock) and Hamed Traore (foot) were on the sidelines for the visit of West Ham United on Sunday, while loanee Jack Stephens won’t be able to face his parent club further along the south coast on Thursday.

273 Comments
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Here we go wildcarders. Just what we wanted to hear

    https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC/status/1650846279839236097?t=gN-054V7CXFdaoDoGRD6ZQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Clear as mud...

      Open Controls
    2. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've wildcarded this week and went Dunk for safety. It's a lottery with the goalies so not worth the risk.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Aye. I'm on Ederson, Iversen for GK. And Dunk in defence. Would get Estu but need that 0.1m.

        Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have a very bad feeling about Steele.

      I have Estupinian and on WC. May just get a different 2nd keeper you know.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        As a Sunderland fan, I used to have really bad nightmares about Jason Steele. But those were eventually replaced by ones of Lee Camp.

        I won't be picking wor Jason.

        Open Controls
    4. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Damn

      Steele is now a lot more scary to pick

      Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Every player that becomes my Gravatar becomes cursed.

    I am changing it to Salah now, just so you're aware.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can you change it to Ollie Watkins for tonight first please?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sorry, Ollie Watkins is in my team and scoring truckloads tonight

        Open Controls
    2. V̅654
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Could you change to a Man City team photo please?

      Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    1 FT and 1.9 ITB

    A - Kane > Jota
    B - Roll FT

    Kepa
    Trippier - Estu - Chilwell
    Mitoma - Grealish - Martinelli - Saka
    Watkins - Haaland - Kane

    Raya - March - Botman - Shaw

    Open Controls
  4. Vjm6891
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Raya or Kepa
    B) Chilwell or Shaw
    C) both of B and drop Macallister/Martinelli to the bench (have Mitoma)

    Lastly, I have Fernandes. DO I use my FT this week to Rashford/Man City mid, or just hold?

    Kepa/Raya
    Trippier / Estupiñán / Shaw/Chillwell
    Mitoma / Salah / Macallister / Martinelli
    Watkins / Solanke / Haaland

    Others: Fernandes & Henry

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d go Raya and Chilwell. Definitely don’t bench one of the midfielders for the defenders

      Open Controls
    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kepa for me. Raya not going to males tonnes of saves against awful chelsea team

      Open Controls
  5. GC123
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Who to have sub in when Badiashile is an inevitable no-show? White or Tark?

    Open Controls
    1. Vjm6891
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd say Tark. Newcastle could not score. I can't see Arsnal keeping a CS against Man City

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks. What made it tough is White has been great for me weighing in with goals and assists. His only blank of late was Liverpool

        Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    I brought in Mac Mac. Good to go?

    Ward
    Robertson Trippier Botman
    Salah(c) Mitoma MacAllister March
    Jota Watkins(v) Toney

    Iversen | Saka, Henry, Gabriel

    0FT. 4.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep! As long as your happy benching Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      "Tomorrow, Facundo Buonanotte will start from the first minute.

      "I'm trying to understand the right moment to put the young players on the pitch, sometimes it is better to wait"

      Open Controls
      1. Ruinenlust
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        What position does he play?

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          CAM. So more time for Veltman to get up to speed. Gross at RB, Mac in centre and either Undav, a fit Welbz or Enciso up top.*

          *My own speculation.

          Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        wtf. why didn't I just wait a moment! Haha I just got sick of waiting and want to move on with my day without having to come back to this again

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah you were cursed. At least you get to pick from scratch next week.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah I'll stick with Mac in my XI so I can look like a genius if it pays off. He could move higher up the pitch later in the game, perhaps, and Brighton could always pick up pens against Forest.

            Open Controls
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would be tempted to bench one of the Brighton guys and play Saka. But otherwise looks good

      Open Controls
  7. Jässi
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play

    A) Kepa
    B) Steele

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B - won’t come on for minutes

      Open Controls
  8. Riders of Yohan
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Right need some help pals! Behind in the mini league and about 400k so happy to take some risks! Also have a FH next week.

    1FT £0.3 ITB

    Kepa
    TAA Botman Trippier
    Madders Saka Mitoma March
    Watkins Kane Haaland

    Raya. Martinelli Toti Henry

    A) Saka -> Grealish
    B) Saka + Kane —> KDB + Isak

    Happy to go without Salah due to the freehit next week and KDB with the extra fixture in 36.

    Let me know your thoughts!

    Open Controls
  9. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play Raya or Kepa?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am thinking Kepa as Brentford looking like they are cruising a little, and been off the pace away from home. That said, I am also thinking to play Chilwell so may go Raya so I'm not doubling up on a shaky defence

      Open Controls
    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Reya as we can’t hit a barn door at the moment.

      Open Controls
  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    What has happened to James now?

    He's unbelievably injury prone. It's just a joke at this point.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      He has been in his current state for a while & that's becuase he had been putting off a proper operation - which would no doubt put him out for a longer amount of time.

      Should really have gone ahead with it earlier this season - but didn't becuase of the World Cup. Should really have done it after the World Cup, but didn't.

      This is what happens.

      Won't be surprised to see him have an operation in the near future. He can't really go on every season like this.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will be a candidate for early retirement.
      Either that or a doctor could tell him to get less square. Those poor knees.

      Open Controls
    3. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yeah how selfish of him to be injured…

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I didn't say it was his fault. But it's almost comical at this point how often he gets injured and his constant unavailability.

        Open Controls
        1. LoneWolf1989
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Like someone said earlier, he’s put off operations to play so credit to him. As our season is done (39 points should just be enough to stay up) I hope they send him for an op now so he can recover before next season.

          Open Controls
  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which looks better?

    A. Jota in 33, Trippier in 34
    B. Isak in 33, Trent in 34

    Would get Isak later with A.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazardous1221
      7 mins ago

      I've got the same dilemma and I think I prefer A. Just because B for me would be another hit to get Trent

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        The 33 moves are a downgrade to afford Salah for a hit I don't think i'd take a second hit in 34. Most likely would just play Trippier and maybe look at getting an extra Brighton mid or preparing for the later doubles

        Open Controls
        1. Hazardous1221
          2 mins ago

          In your case I'd wait and see how many minutes Isak plays vs Everton. Howe said Isak needs to improve his fitness so If he plays Everton I'd expect him to be benched vs Southampton

          Open Controls
          1. Hazardous1221
            just now

            Wait I've just realised this makes no sense hahaha. The point still stands but obviously you can't wait and see

            Open Controls
          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            To be honest, if I wait its Jota next week. Why would I not get the doubler? Which kind of makes me think it should be Jota this week....

            Open Controls
  12. YouReds
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who scores more this week:

    A) Kane, Martinelli, +4
    B) Isak, Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A probably scores more this week.

      If you ask me what scores more for the run in, then B.

      Open Controls
      1. YouReds
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        They will be my moves next week anyway +TAA. Just not sure about pulling the trigger now as I want to wait on Steele and Bruno news

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I think you've had the best you are getting for Steele. Not 100% sure the ETH presser is today....

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Just to add, its not today. So you'll have to go off rumour for Bruno

            Open Controls
    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. LoneWolf1989
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Bench one.

    Mitoma, Martinelli, Grealish, Rashford, Salah.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazardous1221
      just now

      Martinelli, but I would hate it lol

      Open Controls
      1. LoneWolf1989
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That’s where I’m at currently.

        Can’t bench any of my forwards - Toney, Watkins and Haaaland.

        Open Controls
  14. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    On WC, pick one:
    Isaak
    Watkins
    Toney

    Currently on Toney.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak for me. Good fixtures, doubles, in form. Moderate rotation risk but not like he can't return when he plays 20-30 minutes.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazardous1221
      just now

      Watkins, make sure you can bench him in 34, then sell for Isak in 36

      Open Controls
    3. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Who are your other 2 strikers?

      Open Controls
  15. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Whose place does Buanonote take for Brighton?

    Open Controls
  16. FootballRookie
    6 mins ago

    GK advice pls... As I am on WC and planing for the BB.

    Currently have Raya and Sanchez.

    Keep? Or to avoid Brighton GK guessing, bring Johnstone instead?

    Or another DGW keeper like DDG?

    Open Controls
  17. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    I'm rolling this transfer for double GW34. So....
    GTG? Correct starters?

    1FT 0.2ITB
    Raya
    Tripps TAA Estupinan
    Mart Salah Rash MacA
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    DeGea / Andreas / Zinc / Mee

    Very tempted to captain Salah as chasing in ML... Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
  18. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gtg or play March/botman? 0ft 0.0itb

    Kepa
    Trent trippier estupinan
    Saka grealish rashford mitoma
    Haaland(c) Kane watkins

    Raya March botman gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yummy

      Open Controls
  19. thewhitepele
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Got 1ft and 1.2m itb. Even though Spurs is poor can see Kane scoring..

    Steele
    Tripps Chilwell Shaw
    Mahrez Rash Marti Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Watkins

    Kepa, MacAllister, Gabriel, Botman

    A) Roll ft
    B) Mahrez --> Grealish
    C) Kane --> Jota
    D) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Roll it, even Pep can’t be so cold as to bench Mahrez after a HT last game.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Better believe it. Martinelli is the main threat (esp. at Etihad where counters are key) and Bernardo Silva is the best solution to that.

        Open Controls
  20. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Kane > Isak
    B) Chilwell > Estu
    C) roll

    Can then do both of the above and a third transfer in 34 to get Salah for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'd roll.

      Open Controls
  21. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    In your opinion what is better for a -8

    Saka, Maddison & Kane > March, Salah & Jota

    or

    Saka, Mee & Kane > Salah, Estupinian & Isak

    Any ideas would be welcomed. Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Close, B?

      Open Controls
  22. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I've got myself in a mess!

    Who to bench from

    Chilwell Trippier Estu Moreno?

    Trippier seems to love a 1 or 2 pointer lately

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Estu or Chilwell.

      Open Controls
  23. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    No chips left, 3M ITB. Save FT?

    Kepa
    Chilwell, Trippier, Mings
    Grealish, Saka, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    (Raya, March, Botman, Henry)

    Cheers

    Open Controls

