FPL Gameweek 33 live team news: Monday’s injury updates

The dust has barely settled on Gameweek 32 but the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are already underway.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need over the coming 24 hours or so.

Seven Premier League bosses are scheduled to face the media on Monday, with the headline news to be found below.

There should be another seven more press conferences at the very least to follow on Tuesday, including the managers of Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Brentford, West Ham United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The concern is that the head coaches of the six teams playing on Thursday – Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – won’t hold pressers until after the FPL deadline is passed.

We’ll know what the state of play is for sure on Tuesday morning but in any event, we’ll round up what we know on the fitness front concerning those six clubs tomorrow.

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison (illness), Harvey Barnes (hamstring) and Jamie Vardy (ankle) all look set to be available for the trip to Leeds United.

Jonny Evans (viral infection) remains out, however, along with longer-term absentees Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and James Justin (Achilles).

“Harvey joined training yesterday. He’ll train again today and, if he has no after-effects, he’ll be available. Jonny is feeling better. He’s not trained today, so tomorrow will come too quickly for him. Madders came in and did a gym session yesterday. He’ll train today as well so I’d expect him to be available. Jamie’s ankle’s fine. He’ll be training this morning so he’s another one available for selection, which is really good for us.” – Dean Smith

CRYSTAL PALACE

Following the return of Vicente Guaita (calf) to the matchday squad at the weekend, Roy Hodgson hopes to have Nathaniel Clyne (knee) and Wilfried Zaha (groin) back available “at some stage” this week.

Nathan Ferguson (muscle) is out for the rest of the season, however.

Hodgson meanwhile confirmed that Sam Johnstone would start between the sticks despite Guaita’s availability.

FULHAM

Marco Silva reported no new injury concerns ahead of the game against Aston Villa.

Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended until Gameweek 36 but Daniel James is newly available, having been ineligible to face his parent club on Saturday.

LEEDS UNITED

Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (leg) are still unavailable, while Javi Gracia typically did his best to avoid answering a team news question when probed on potential knocks to Max Wober and Liam Cooper.

“For the next game, we’ll have some players… in this moment, I’m not sure if they will be able to play.” – Javi Gracia

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Julen Lopetegui said in Monday’s presser that the injury that Mario Lemina (hamstring) picked up in the defeat to Leicester City is not serious, with a decision to be made on Tuesday morning as to whether he can face Crystal Palace.

The Wolves boss channeled his inner Javi Gracia by revealing that one other player had “a little problem”, without naming names.

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term injury list.