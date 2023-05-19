63
Team News May 19

FPL Gameweek 37 live team news: Rashford latest

63 Comments
The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are being held on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be bringing you the key quotes and injury updates that you need on this ‘live’ page, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.

There are 14 pressers being held on Friday, while there should also be some embargoed quotes from Roberto De Zerbi released at some stage.

Five Premier League bosses faced the media during the day on Thursday, with the headline updates from those also below.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Marcus Rashford (leg), Tom Heaton (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knock) have been back in training this week but just as Rashford was on the cusp of a return, the England international has taken ill.

“Rashy, he trained the whole week but today he reported he doesn’t feel well, so he’s ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and then see tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag

Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Marcel Sabitzer (knee) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are definitely on the sidelines for the trip to Bournemouth.

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) are still sidelined, while Mikel Arteta finally confirmed media reports that suggested that Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) would be out for the season.

“They are both out for the rest of the season.

“Gabi’s is a pretty nasty injury. We need to assess next week how long he will be out for, but it will be weeks at least. With Alex, it’s a calf issue. He won’t be available to play in the next few games.” – Mikel Arteta

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) are out for the season, while Darwin Nunez (toe) won’t be involved against Aston Villa this weekend.

Roberto Firmino (muscle) is available for a fond farewell after his recent return to training.

“Darwin will not be available, it’s inflammation of the tendon of the toe. Very painful, obviously. Didn’t train yet this week, so will not be available for tomorrow.

“The long-term injuries are still out but all the rest should be available. Bobby trained.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER CITY

Not for the first time this season, Pep Guardiola wasn’t asked a question about team news – at least, not in the broadcast section of his press conference.

What we do know is that Nathan Ake (hamstring) was the only absentee for the midweek thrashing of Real Madrid.

Guardiola again reiterated the importance of the Premier League to reporters ahead of a potentially title-winning clash against Chelsea.

“On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition – the Premier League is the most important because it’s 10/11 months, every week.

”We are lucky to have the chance to finish at home with our people and we have to take it.” – Pep Guardiola

Guardiola also made light of an angry exchange he had with Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

“The interaction with Kevin, I love it. We shout at each other and I love it. I like these steps from Kevin , I like it. Sometimes in some games, it is a little bit flat, and I like this energy. You don’t see it, but how many times does he shout at me on the training ground? And this is what we need from him because after that, he became the best.” – Pep Guardiola

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies’ win over Brighton and Hove Albion came at a cost on Thursday, with Joelinton (knock) and Kieran Trippier (knock) described as “concerns” after the match.

“He’s a machine. It’s a well-used phrase in football… he will run through a brick wall for the team, the club, and I think he does every game. He succumbed to that brick wall last night! It seemed to hurt him. But we hope he’s OK. He’s been incredible for us this year.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

The biggest worry is Joe Willock (hamstring), however, with Eddie Howe fearing that the midfielder’s season is over.

Howe was facing the media less than 12 hours after full-time in that victory over the Seagulls, so hadn’t yet got the full medical report on his walking wounded.

 “I’ll be straight to the physio room after this to see how everybody is. We’ve got a few concerns. The lads gave so much yesterday to the game. They’ve given a lot to the season, physically.

“It looks like Joe Willock may be in trouble with his hamstring. We might lose him for the season but that’s unclear as I sit here now. Fingers crossed our team will still be strong.” – Eddie Howe

Jacob Murphy (groin) and Sean Longstaff (foot) are still to yet train, while Matt Ritchie (knee), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) are out for the season.

“At this moment, being honest, it’s doubtful [that Sean Longstaff will feature]. He hasn’t trained. He’s improving, but we’ll wait and see.”

“Again, [Jacob Murphy] hasn’t trained, he’s with the physios. We’ll wait and see.” – Eddie Howe

CHELSEA

Reece James (hamstring), Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring) and Ben Chilwell (hamstring) are not ready to return despite being spotted in training this week, while N’Golo Kante (groin), Marc Cucurella (quad), Mason Mount (pelvic) and Armando Broja (ACL) have been joined on the injury list by Benoit Badiashile (groin).

“We’re pretty much similar to where we have been recently. Mason, Reece, Chilly, N’Golo, Marc Cucurella, not fit.

“Koulibaly has been training with us this week but is probably not really ready for a game like this, he’s ahead of schedule to be fair.

“Benoit has injured himself in training two days ago, his groin, and will miss the game. We’re assessing that now, as we speak.” – Frank Lampard

Mateo Kovacic limped out of the draw with Nottingham Forest with what his manager previously said was a “bit of an issue” but there was no mention of the Croatian midfielder in Friday’s presser.

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney won’t play again in 2023 after being slapped with an eight-month ban by the Football Association, so the striker joins Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) and Christian Norgaard (Achilles) on the sidelines for the trip to Spurs.

Thomas Strakosha (calf) is fit again, however.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ryan Mason said the Spurs injury situation was “similar to last week”, implying that Gameweek 37 absentees Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga were still “touch and go” without naming names.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (muscle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) are out for the season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Roy Hodgson says it’s “not looking that likely” that Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) will feature again this season, while Jeffrey Schlupp won’t be available this weekend due to a personal issue.

“I’m not sure, you can never be sure, but it’s not looking that likely, I’m afraid at the moment. His injury seems to be more serious than we would have liked it to be. So I fear that he won’t be playing again this season but we can always live in hope.

“It’s a proper strain that he’s got, it doesn’t clear up normally within two weeks – it would take a longer time than that.

“For this game coming up on Saturday, and then one eight days later, it’s going to be too soon.” – Roy Hodgson on Wilfried Zaha

Luka Milivojevic (unspecified), James Tomkins (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (muscle) were the only other players on the sidelines last week and look set to remain out.

FULHAM

Fulham will be without Andreas Pereira (ankle) and Tim Ream (arm) for the rest of the season but Daniel James has made a part-return to training after a minor hamstring issue that kept him out of the last two games. 

LEEDS UNITED

Liam Cooper (glute) has been back in training this week but Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain out and Junior Firpo is suspended after his Gameweek 36 red card.

Marc Roca (knee) is the newest addition to the Leeds injury list.

“There’s only Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra [out]. Cooper is back in training and Roca has got a patella tendon injury. Not too bad on the injury front.” – Sam Allardyce

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (back), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Antoine Semenyo (shin) remain out, with the latter undergoing surgery this week.

Gary O’Neil had previously expressed hope that Hamed Traore (foot) would be back before the season’s end but further word is awaited on him.

SOUTHAMPTON

With relegation to the Championship already confirmed, Rubén Sellés has said some of Southampton’s younger players may be involved against Brighton.

Rookies Dom Ballard, Kami Doyle and Sam Amo-Ameyaw have all been training with the first team this week.

“It’s going to be a little bit of everything. I will have on the pitch a team that I think can beat Brighton, also [I will consider] some of the things that the team needs to move forward and make the next step.

“Potentially yes, they (the young players) have been training with us for the past three weeks and they have been in our training for the whole season.

“As you know it was not easy to have them because it was a big squad, but some of them came with us a lot of times. Dom made his debut this season and during the week Dom Ballard, Kami and Sam Amo have been training with us and potentially they will be involved in the game.” – Ruben Selles

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (ACL), Ben Godfrey (groin), Andros Townsend (match fitness) and Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) remain out and loanee Conor Coady can’t feature against his parent club, while Tom Davies (hamstring) and Vitalli Mykolenko (thigh) are unlikely to be fit enough to feature.

“I doubt [Mykolenko] will be right for this one. He has got a chance for the next one. It’s a risk-and-reward scenario and he hasn’t trained. So, therefore, I doubt he will make this one.

“[Davies] has had an injury as well, so we’re missing him, unlikely to figure this weekend. We will wait and see on that but it’s a hamstring tendon injury. So he’s highly unlikely to feature this weekend.” – Sean Dyche

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin) should be fine, however.

“Hopefully [he has avoided injury]. He’s had a few down days and it’s looking more promising. He will be with us again tomorrow for training. He has come through the last couple of days well.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

ASTON VILLA

Philippe Coutinho (unspecified minor injury) has joined Jed Steer (Achilles) on the sidelines for the rest of 2022/23 but Calum Chambers should be fine, despite missing training on Thursday due to illness.

“Still injured, Philippe Coutinho, and the other players are ready to play.

“We’re going to wait for the training session tomorrow morning and if everything is going well, the players available are the same players we had last week.

“Today Calum Chambers was sick but I think tomorrow he is going to be ready to try to travel with us.” – Unai Emery

LEICESTER CITY

Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf) and James Justin (ineligible) remain out but Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) is back in training and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (ankle) has had an injection in the hope that he too can make it back onto the grass before Monday’s game.

“Kelechi is in training today and he’ll be in full training on Saturday morning, as well. Kels has ticked all the boxes that we need to. We’ve probably had to put him on a little bit of a fast-forward button, from the boxes that the medical staff would like to tick normally, but it’s needs must at the moment.

“[Söyüncü’s] back jogging but very slowly. Still, the plan is to get him ready for the last game of the season.

“[Dewsbury-Hall] has had an injection into his ankle. It’s a little bit stiff at the moment but we’re hoping to have him training on Saturday morning. Ki is probably the biggest worry. He hasn’t trained yet.” – Dean Smith

There was no further word on Danny Ward, who missed the loss to Liverpool with a dislocated finger.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Neco Williams (jaw), Scott McKenna (collarbone), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out, while Gustavo Scarpa has had a setback in his recovery from a calf problem.

Emmanuel Dennis (knock) is back in training, however, and Danilo (knock) “should be fine”.

“Dennis is back in full training and has looked good, so that’s good.

“Scarpa, not so fortunate, he has picked up a little bit of a recurrence with his calf, so he’s not been with us the last few days.

“[Danilo] seems OK. He’s been in training. It was more about after the Brentford game, really, but he managed to get through most of the Chelsea game and should be fine for selection, yeah.” – Steve Cooper

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

 Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the absentee list, while Julen Lopetegui said on Thursday that one unnamed player was a doubt for the visit of Everton.

63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    The Wilson pain is still lingering.

    I would pay 3 times my membership if the Scout staff, who are massive Newcastle fans, had given the firm recommendation of going Wilson over Isak last week.

    The turnaround time between their games was generous enough - we all should have seen 2 starts for him with Longstaff out.

    Open Controls
    1. TM44
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Same here went with Isak but obviously wish I'd gone for Wilson in hindsight. It wasn't an obvious one if you were picking between the two in my view.

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Really still with this? The question wasn't just Wilson's recovery or Isak/Wilson pick as centre forward. Isak has been first choice for some months. The bit that no one really knew was that Howe would prefer Isak on the left over ASM and Gordon, which then meant Wilson started.

      People made the choices for Newcastle strikers based on a number of reasons. Some will have gone on recent team selection, some on expected minutes, some on xG, some on recent points scored, some on personal preference, etc.

      As it turned out some Newcastle fans, like myself, made the wrong choice compared to someone who just looked at recent points scored. It happens.

      The fact is that no one had any control of what the players did whilst on the pitch. Also it's your team and your choice who you selected.

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Juts looking at recent points is a bit simplistic. I'm an experienced manager and I and heavily into statistics, but I went for Wilson because IF he started he was only really going to be playing down the middle in the best goalscoring position, and on pens. I was happy to take the risk as I'm on a last-minute mission to get into the top-100K.

        Towards the end of the season, players in secure ranks can get punished by people gambling on risky picks and captains because they have nothing to lose. That's precisely how FPL should work.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Sorry, I shouldn't have inferred in my 3rd paragraph why people ultimately made their decisions on Isak/Wilson. People had a variety of reasons and took into risk/reward, etc. The fact is with FPL, there is some much out of our control.

          For those who went with Isak (myself included) then this week was tough, but equally well done to those who were rewarded by going with Wilson. There is no point in blaming others for your choices like Virgin is doing here.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I expect two ardent Newcastle fans to provide better advice. Wilson was clearly the better pick playing at the tip of the spear. And his xMins should have been foreseen with the generous turnaround time between games and with the players who were known to be injured. Why doesn't anyone on here ever admit when they got something wrong? They just call you a troll instead. I'm happy to admit that I got it wrong, but Newcastle isn't my club team.

        Open Controls
    3. white91
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Or grow a pair and make your own decisions?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        So we should ignore and discount completely what pro pundits with multiple top 10K finishes say then?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          *sigh*

          Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      You could have just copied me 😉

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Let's get you on the writing staff...

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          So everyone picks Wilson (the superior choice), nah I'm good 😉

          Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Could have copied me too 😉

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        If you knew Wilson was the best pick, then you should be sharing it publicly on here. That's what the scout is all about. Mods keeping things to themselves so it only benefits their own personal team is out of order in a way.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          I got him last GW, pretty obvious. It's not like I was relying on leaks. Even spent -4 for him and didn't play him. FPL wise, no brainer compared to Isak given pens and Howe.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            I realise that......
            Now.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              6 mins ago

              As a sub he was doing more than Isak...

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                If this was so obvious to you, why wasn't obvious to the two Newcastle season ticket holders on the writing staff?

                I support Liverpool. I wouldn't have made a mistake like that if it was a toss up between two of their strikers

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Because xMins was a factor. Should have been obvious to you.
                  Wilson on FPL gold when in form.

                  Open Controls
    6. ggfussball
      20 mins ago

      Pathetic.

      Your team, your decisions

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        What am I paying for then? The adverts for fantasy football scout clearly say that they will help you get a better rank and win your mini leagues.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Imagine your rank if you weren't on here?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Surely it couldn't get worse.

            How much do the hub lads charge these days? 😉

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              They all went Isak, more or less.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Our old friend Matthew didn't.

                Open Controls
        2. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          That’s the question to be asking. If you’re on here for entertainment and info fair enough but you need to be the one who makes the decisions based on that. My season only got salvaged after I stopped listening to “influencers” stating mad things like Isak, who’s admittedly had a decent run lately, being a better pick than Wilson who is consistent gold when fit.

          Open Controls
    7. Caravagio
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don't think it was a given Wilson was going to do well. Could have just as likely got a handful points.

      Open Controls
    8. Dunk and Disorderly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Somewhat agree. As an experienced FPL manager I also fell into the content creator / media trap. Looking back over my past FPL notes and learnings it was very clear Wilson was the correct choice before the gameweek started. Kicking myself. My mistake. Won't be making it again. Lessons learnt and move on. However a very costly mistake.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is what I'm thinking. With so much content out there and with 11 million people playing the game, this is one of the few ways left to get an edge now. Knowing when to time it to go against the group think and the collective opinion of the FPL content creators.

        Open Controls
    9. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      You could spend your membership money on some big boy pants.

      Open Controls
  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Which Duo scores more this week out of….

    A) Mahrez and Rashford

    B) Alvarez and Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I’d have all 4 if I could

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B with the Rashford illness news

        Open Controls
  3. jonny1403
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Defending my 50 point lead in my mini league - do I take a -4 to sub in Mahrez for Grealish given that second place has Mahrez and Grealish is unlikely to start?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah that's a sound strategy

      Open Controls
  4. LawsonJP
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Steele
    TAA, Shaw, Trippier, Estupinan
    KDB, Odegaard, Grealish, Mitoma
    Haaland, Isak

    Kepa, Botman, Watkins, Martinelli

    Need some advice for 2 FTs, currently looking at:
    A) Martinelli & Watkins -> Bruno & Greenwood
    B) Martinelli & Botman -> Rashford & Kiwior

    Both options then leave the question of do I bench Odegaard, Trippier, or Isak...

    Open Controls
  5. donbagino
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    1FT, 1.2
    Steele**/Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw**, TAA, Botman Gabriel,
    Rashford**, Salah, Grealish**, Mitoma**, MacAllister**
    Haaland**,Alvarez**, Isak

    Who to bench and what transfers?

    a) Rasford - Anthony or ??? and who to bench, Isak?
    b) Trippier - Manu second defender, Lindelof?
    c) Steele - DDG
    d) ?? (no idea)

    Any advice appriated

    Open Controls
  6. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Can't trust that Mitoma starts against Southampton.

    Would you play Isak over Mitoma?

    Open Controls
    1. Caravagio
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Im playing Mitoma.

      Open Controls
  7. Xerox1
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one would you do:
    A) Arrizabalaga => Ederson
    B) Grealish => Mahrez
    C) Keep FT for next week to bring Salah

    Arriza
    Estu, Shaw, TAA
    Mac, Mitoma, Grealish, Rash
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    Inversen, Trippier, Marti, Zich

    Open Controls
  8. unholysmoke
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Having been distant second most of the season I'm suddenly 6 points off the top of my mini-league. I've used my FT on Toney -> Alvarez. I may captain Alvarez as I'm still technically chasing, but I'm wondering whether Kepa out for de Gea/Ederson is worth a hit this week?

    Kepa (Raya)
    TAA Estu Trips (White Pinnock)
    Rash Mac Salah Mitoma Eze
    Alvarez Braut (Wilson)

    Feels wrong benching Wilson v Foxes, but the guy I'm chasing has him so there's no differential value, and everyone else looks a better shout. Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      6 points isn't enough to worry about being so different. That's one players returns. Just pick the team you think will score most points.

      I would do Kepa to DDG though

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Kepa > Steele
    For -4
    Yaaaaay
    Nooo

    Open Controls
  10. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    What's been your lowest GW score this season? (Aside from GW7, 0)

    41 for me, ironically two weeks ago followed by my highest score.

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      31 GW6

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've had 39 twice - the first time netting me a 1m place rank drop (400k-1.4m in GW3

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      37 in gw26 when I wildcarded all my Liverpool players out and they beat Utd 7-0 🙁

      Open Controls
  11. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    So no-one asked Pep about Ake, nice

    Open Controls
  12. Saviour22
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    TC

    1.Haaland
    2.Rashy
    3.Salah

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland surely.

      Open Controls
      1. Saviour22
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Should I play on GW37

        Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitoma>Sterling for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Worth a punt, if looking for a differential!

      Open Controls
  14. User Unknown
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench two:

    Rashford, Grealish, Trippier

    Rest of the team:

    Kepa
    AWB - Shaw - Estupinan - TAA
    MacAllister - Salah
    Wilson - Isak - Haaland

    Leaning towards playing Trippier at the moment due to EO.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jack and Tripps

      Open Controls
      1. User Unknown
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Confident on Rashford's recovery then?

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Confident he plays the second game at least

          Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Trippier 1 game and Lei need to score. New defence not that great either.

      Grealish and Rashford could both both start 1 or start 1 and 30 in another. Similar mins anyway. If they have similar minutes, rashford should be more explosive

      Open Controls
  15. Slim25
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Steele
    Lindelof, Estu, Stones
    Salah, Rash, Mitoma, Grealish
    Haaland (C), Wilson, Isak
    (Raya, Gakpo, Trippier, Mings)

    1ft 0.9m ITB
    Which transfers would be best?
    A) Stones & Gakpo > Shaw & Mahrez (-4, would lineup 352)
    B) Stones & Isak/Wilson > Shaw & Alvarez (-4, would line up 343)
    Cheers guys!

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like B with Isak out

      Open Controls
      1. Slim25
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Is a close one, you think Alvarez will start both games?

        Open Controls
  16. FusionFC
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Still have the BB chip, and due to some poorly-timed injuries and decisions, have this team:

    Ederson Steele
    TAA Stones Lindelof Trippier Botman
    Rash Bruno Salah McCallister Mitoma
    Haaland Isak Greenwood

    1FT 0.2 ITB Trailing by 13 in ML

    With the Rashford news, worth -8 to move Rashford, Greenwood, and Botman for Eze, Martial, and Toti? Seems like I might not get more than 5 points from the first 3. Thanks!

    Open Controls
  17. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play mitoma or Grealish

    Open Controls
  18. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Steele (raya)
    Akanji trip taa (guehi mings)
    Rash mitoma salah grealish (wilock)
    Isak haland toney

    Which? (Intial plan was FH gw38)

    A) play FH
    B) trip grealish toney -4 to varane kdb enciso/ferguson
    C) trip grealish toney -4 to shaw bruno wilson
    D) trip grealish toney -4 to kdb lindelof
    martial

    Open Controls
  19. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    What are people doing with Rashford with the news that he's ill? He'll probably start at home against Chelsea which is a very good fixture, then he may get a second half appearance or there's even an off chance he starts vs Bournemouth. Doesn't look like a definite sell but hard to know.

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Imo he doesn't get minutes at Bmouth, starts against Chelski and Fulham. So worth the keep.

      Open Controls
  20. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Darn this Rashford news....some non owner gone and put something in his food and given him a case of the squits I reckon.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.