Scout Notes May 24

FPL notes: Haaland gets 90 mins, City injuries, Mitoma misery + rotation

The Double Gameweek 37 analysis continues with a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Brighton and Hove Albion versus Manchester City.

A match with very little up for grabs saw Brighton secure sixth place by drawing against three-in-a-row champions Man City. Phil Foden’s (£8.0m) opener was equalised by a stunning long-range strike from teenager Julio Enciso (£4.6m), as both managers heavily rotated their starting line-ups.

Non-captainers of Erling Haaland (£12.4m) were very nearly punished with a late headed goal that would’ve finalised a double-digit return. As VAR ruled it out for shirt-pulling, such FPL managers will instead be delighted that the Norwegian only notched an assist and a final Double Gameweek 37 score of six.

MAN CITY ROTATION + INJURIES

With two cup finals on the horizon, Sunday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea was achieved without Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), Jack Grealish (£7.1m) or John Stones (£5.6m). And there were plenty of changes this time, as Ederson (£5.4m) remained on the bench, Julian Alvarez (£6.1m) dropped down to it and the likes of Grealish, Ruben Dias (£6.0m) and Manuel Akanji (£5.1m) weren’t involved at all.

With a proud declaration that “we drank all the alcohol in Manchester” during the post-Chelsea title-winning celebrations, Pep Guardiola just about held in his laughter when discussing such mysterious squad absences.

“They are not fit. I don’t know what happened but, after winning the Premier League, many players got injured – three, four, five, all of them not fit. No Aymer [Laporte], no Akanji, no Ruben [Dias], no Grealish. We’ll see how they recover in the next days” – Pep Guardiola

Autosubs will be made for owners of Ederson and Grealish, as the pair played no minutes over either match. Alternatively, Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) started both but brought in two blanks, whilst Foden had to be removed in the 51st minute because of a knock.

“Phil had a knock in the first half, he had problems in the leg, in that position the doctor tells me it’s dangerous and we don’t want to take a risk.

“John [Stones] at the end was [tight or tired?] He didn’t feel anything so it’s fine, he told me. But, of course, we didn’t want to take a risk with John – we have just one central defender. The other ones, all of them, are injured. Hopefully, can recover as soon as possible.” – Pep Guardiola

Guardiola’s line-up for the inconsequential final day trip to Brentford is already tough to predict but, with Haaland playing all 90 this time, will we get information beforehand on his game time? Not only will it affect captaincy but it could even cause a late surge in sales.

Perhaps Pep wants a strong XI to maintain rhythm going into the finals, although goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno (£3.7m) has started all FA Cup games so far – more bad news for Ederson owners.

ANOTHER MITOMA BLANK

SELL BRIGHTON PLAYERS?

Because of the blanks, it’d be logical to drop Mitoma for Brighton’s tricky trip to Aston Villa – a defence that has kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches. Unai Emery’s side has conceded just seven times in 14 games.

As for his team-mates, it’s hard to know what De Zerbi is thinking. He made four changes this time, reducing Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) and Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) to cameo appearances whilst club captain Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) was an unused substitute just hours after being called up to the England squad for the first time in five years.

“I changed Lewis [Dunk] and Alexis [Mac Allister] because they cannot play 90 minutes today.” – Roberto De Zerbi

With or without potential early team leaks, FPL managers may think it’s worthwhile to replace their Brighton assets with one-off differentials such as Rodrigo (£6.3m), Eberechi Eze (£5.6m), Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) or Antony (£7.3m).

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Caicedo, Colwill, van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour (Mac Allister 52′), Gross; Buonanotte (Veltman 75′), Enciso (Ferguson 52′), Mitoma; Welbeck (Undav 75′)

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones (Gomez 84′), Lewis; Rodri, Gundogan; De Bruyne (Alvarez 57′), Bernardo (Phillips 84′); Mahrez, Haaland, Foden (Palmer 51′)

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Looking for a final week isak replacement up to 7.1m

    Is the best bet awoniyi?

    Thanks

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Alvarez Ferguson Mbuemo Inheacho

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I would suggest Mitrovic ( or Edouard )

    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Traffic cone

  2. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    KDB 2 pts in a DGW, the epitome of IN THE MUD

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Terrible mate I feel your pain, Botman and Mitoma on the bench too.

  3. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    What happened to Grealish?

    1. man6to
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Hangover

  4. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Do u think mahrez will get another start for the last game?
    Wanted to do haaland to kane and either mahrez/willian to eze for -4? Gtg?

  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who scores more this final week

    A) Kane (C) + Mac A

    B) Salah (C) + Eze

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

  6. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Terrible week so far, was leading comfortably 2 weeks now rival probably won a nice $800 because of my useless decisions, hes leading by about 15 points. What to do this week as I'm chasing.

    A) Stones, KDB, Haaland > VVD, Odeegard, Kane (-4) (Rival has Kane)
    B) Stones, KDB, Isak > VVD, Saka, Kane (-4)
    C) Stones, KDB, Isak > White, Bowen, Kane (-4)

    Cheers

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B for me mate!!!

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cheers lad

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Pleasure mate!! Maybe Captain Kane too!!

    2. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B my dude

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        thanks mate

  7. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Will haaland play last game ?

    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Surprised he played 90 tonight (so on that basis you would assume not) but Pep seems to want to play him all the time, so who knows.

  8. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    78 plus Rashford and Shaw to go, finishing strong despite missed deadlines/chips

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What chip were you going to play?

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Good evening all!! If you could choose only 2 midfielders for gameweek 38 to replace Mahrez and Grealish who would it be?? (Not Salah or Rashford or Mac-10)

    Thinking Eze for sure, just need to decide on the second one!!

    Thoughts welcomed!!!

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Can you afford Bruno?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Oops maybe should have put that I’m tripled up on United with Rashford, Shaw and DDG mate, I’d have loved Bruno otherwise

        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Could take a punt on Saka at home to Wolves?

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I think this idea mate!! He was one of my initial thoughts!! Maybe Arsenal put on of not a show with pressure off on the final day

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              *put on a bit of a show

            2. Goodfeathers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Yeah great fixture.

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Would you go Odegaard over Saka??

          2. Goodfeathers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Or Odegaard might be a better shout.

          3. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Good call. Pressure off, i think that could work

    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Currently thinking on bringing in Odegaard or Saka for KDB.

      Eze a good shout yeah too.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I like the odegaard idea too mate!! Maybe Arsenal will end the season on a bit of a high as they should coz they have been excellent this season

        1. Steve Stiffler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yeah he seems more likely for points , but ya never know with fantasy at this stage of the season Saka could get a hatrick

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Haha yeah certainly could mate!! The final day is always hard to predict I think may go for Saka and Eze in the end

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              0.1 short of being able to get Saka and Odegaard in for Mahrez and Grealish

            2. Steve Stiffler
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Yeah I know its been a great season, just wanna finish on a high now. Good luck mate

              Do you mind giving me a bit of help above. Cheers

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                We certainly do!!! Then we can have a nice rest before next season!!
                Cheers mate!! Best of luck too!! Will respond above too

  10. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Including captain, i had 7 players in the game tonight. 11 points!

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Ouch!

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Iverson off the bench for 9 for joint highest scoring player this gw sums it up

  11. hussain_786zx
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Is Stones to TAA, Mitoma to Gibbs-white, Mac10 to Eze
    worth it for a minus -8 ?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nope

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hits are tough to take in the final gameweek. Of your three choices, I'd do Stones to Trent first

  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Grand Final Update (4 teams)

    Swagat 58 + Bruno + Shaw + Kepa
    Sun Jihai 54 (same as 1st but with a hit) + Bruno + Shaw + Kepa
    Rob Martin 52 + DDG + Bruno
    Arun Sivadas 47 + Shaw + Kepa

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Down to 2 possible winners, Rob needs DDG to match Shaw + Kepa + 6

  13. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hey all - what's the better front 3 this weekend?

    A) Haaland Alvarez Isak/Watkins
    B) Kane Isak Watkins

    Cheers!

  14. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How can City be so good but their players be such bad fantasy assets? ederson not playing has given me the highest player score this gw

    1. Jengkreng
      3 mins ago

      Rotatiojn

  15. SmasherLagru
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would u do Haaland n Rashford to Kane n Saka for a - 4

    1. RICICLE
      28 mins ago

      Bring Saka IN? Absolutely not, useless player.

      Open Controls
      1. SmasherLagru
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Fare enough then, ty

        1. RICICLE
          3 mins ago

          No probs man, he’s just been dross for many gameweeks now, not doing anything. Money better spent elsewhere. Would rather opt for Odegaard

  16. juicewagz
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    KDB + Mahrez > Salah + Eze -4?

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah mate good moves

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      yep

  17. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    VVD (With TAA) or White this week?

  18. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Risers: Eze (5.7)

    Fallers: Toney (7.1)

