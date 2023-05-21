40
Scout Notes May 21

FPL notes: Man City rotation, Mitoma, Mac Allister’s creativity

40 Comments
Share

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s three fixtures are covered in our Scout Notes.

All the key stats from the day’s football, from bonus points to expected goals (xG), can be found here.

Any numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

PEP ROTATES

With the title already sewn up, Pep Guardiola opted to rotate pretty much all of his key players on Sunday, such as Erling Haaland (£12.4m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), Ederson (£5.4m) and Jack Grealish (£7.1m).

There were nine changes in total to the team that thrashed Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with only defenders Kyle Walker (£4.7m) and Manuel Akanji (£5.1m) keeping their places.

In typical Pep fashion, those coming in included Cole Palmer (£4.2m) on his less-favoured left side, Rico Lewis (£3.7m) in midfield and Phil Foden (£8.0m) – who enjoyed plenty of the ball – playing off Julian Alvarez (£6.1m) in the ‘De Bruyne’ role.

Alvarez scored the game’s only goal and came close to adding a second, only for it to be ruled out by VAR, as Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) used his arm during the build-up.

Haaland was introduced on 74 minutes – replacing Mahrez – and he didn’t have to wait long for his first sight of goal, but the Norwegian international dragged his shot wide of the post. That was, however, his only attempt.

The big question now is do Pep’s key players return for the midweek trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, or will he allow further rest time in light of Sunday’s celebrations?

“I have been so demanding in this period. We lift the trophy so to think of going to Brighton is so exhausting. We know how difficult they are. The players have to celebrate otherwise it makes no sense. We will arrive with time to rest mentally for the two finals against United and Inter.

We have to play two more games. I said enjoy it but be careful because we will destruct what we have done in these competitions.

Now I have the feeling that all of us are a little bit tired because it’s been a long season. Now it’s the tendency to think it’s done. Still we have a tough game at Brighton and Brentford, hopefully it can pass quick and then we have seven days to prepare United and Inter.” – Pep Guardiola

As for Chelsea, a lot of the time it felt like they were going through the motions, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s rumoured arrival in the summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) returned in goal but was unusually quiet, making just one save. Instead, it was Manchester City’s keeper Stefan Ortega (£3.7m) who was the busier of the two, registering two save points and, in turn, maximum bonus.

MITOMA’S MISSED CHANCES

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m) had two decent chances to put Brighton ahead at the Amex on Sunday, but once again lacked the necessary composure to score.

It means the Japan international has now failed to find the net in each of his last 10 league outings, a period in which he’s missed six Opta-defined ‘big chances’ and is averaging just 3.0 points per start.

He did, at least, supply the assist for Evan Ferguson’s (£4.6m) second against Southampton with a beautiful pass, one of four created chances on the day.

CREATIVE MAC ALLISTER

However, it was Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) on his return to the line-up who was Albion’s key creator.

Freed up by Joel Veltman’s (£4.6m) return to play in the ‘hole’, the Argentine produced his first assist since Gameweek 26, creating a whopping seven chances, the most he’s managed in a single match all season.

Above: Alexis Mac Allister’s touch heatmap v Southampton on Sunday

As for Ferguson, he registered five shots in the box and looked a real threat in comparison to fellow budget forward Julio Enciso (£4.6m), who was ineffective and hooked at half-time.

“Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible. He’s playing like an old player but he is only 18. There is a good dressing room with the mentality to help all our younger players, Gilmour, Colwill, Enciso and Buonanotte – we are a very strong team.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Southampton, meanwhile, conceded another three goals at Brighton, taking their tally to 26 in their last 10 games. Next up is Liverpool in Gameweek 38, with a certain Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) set to be a popular captain pick.

MOYES: “THE SHACKLES WERE OFF…”

Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) produced a goal and assist as Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes were dealt a huge blow in a 3-1 defeat.

The winger has been in much better form since the restart, with 12 attacking returns from 21 starts, and could be a decent differential shout in Gameweek 38, when West Ham United visit Leicester City, who are without a clean sheet in their last 20 matches.

David Moyes sprung a surprise by naming a strong starting XI on Sunday. Even though he made six changes from Thursday’s win over AZ Alkmaar, Declan Rice (£4.7m), Bowen and Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) – who has really grown into his role in recent months – all kept their place.

The Brazilian went close to scoring and almost got a second assist when he played in centre-forward Danny Ings (£6.3m), showing plenty of creativity and flair from the middle.

“The shackles were off and Paqueta was fantastic.” – David Moyes

Things looked ominous for West Ham when Rodrigo (£6.3m) put the visitors ahead, but Leeds were unable to build on their lead, with the Spaniard and Patrick Bamford (£7.1m) picking up unfortunate injuries.

The defeat means the Whites will be relegated if they fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 38, but even that will not be enough if Everton win their final game against Bournemouth or Leicester pick up four points from their last two matches.

“Both of them are struggling badly. Rodrigo with a plantar fascia and Bamford with a hamstring. The impact of the subs I was expecting wasn’t there. I don’t think any of the subs made a difference today.” – Sam Allardyce

40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    A bit early but just thinking for next week. 2FTs, 1.5 ITB. Chasing in a cash ML by about 20 points. Have so many issues I want to change in my team.

    DDG
    Lindelof Estup Stones* TAA
    KDB* Salah Rashford* MacA
    Haaland Isak

    Subs: Iversen Mitoma* Botman Greenwood
    (* Players I'm a little worried about)

    Any early help would be greatly appreciated, cheers all

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      At this stage probably best just to decide which fixtures to target and the asterix may fall out from there

      City players hard to call, Pep often talks about momentum and cant see them dropping standards ahead of the CL final - thats the big one

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yeah I've no clue really who I would want to replace them with. Will wait until closer to the deadline and see if there will be any leaks.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          You'll want Eze, but Rash may be OK pick.

          Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Grand Final Update (4 teams)

    Swagat 42 + Alvarez + Bruno + Mitoma + Shaw + Kepa
    Sun Jihai 38 (same as 1st but with a hit) + Alvarez + Bruno + Mitoma + Shaw + Kepa
    Rob Martin 26 + Trippier + DDG + Wilson + Bruno + Mitoma
    Arun Sivadas 23 + Enciso + Gundo + Wilson + Shaw + Kepa

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Petition to have two teams go through and a final in GW38? 😉

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Unlucky.

        Open Controls
  3. Fudge
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH38 Team:

    DDG
    TAA Shaw Tarkowski
    Salah Rashford Maddison Rodrigo Eze
    Haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Some leak will derail you. Best to forget about it for a week.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Did you read the article^?!?

      Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Is Ederson the worst FPL pick of all time? Yes. Is the only answer.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Forgot about Jack Grealish. Takes it to new levels.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      He's pretty terrible
      On 9 more points than the terrible Ward/Iverson combo

      Open Controls
  5. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    I had planned to have Leeds attacker vs leaky Spurs, but I believe that can be forgotten now after injury news. Could this be more low scoring game now? Leeds should try to win, but they might at least start with "defence first strategy" now(?) Naturally early Spurs goal could change things though.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Thing is nothing but a win will do, and I'm not sure Leeds really have any idea how to put defence first. I'm still toying with getting Kane but I punted on Toney last year away to Leeds thinking he was bound to return against such a leaky side that was desperate to win (despite Brentford not needing anything) and he ended up with nothing. Spurs are playing far worse than Brentford were then so I'm not sure if I should expect anything from them

      Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Definitely considering Paqueta for next week v Leicester, will see how things look tomorrow night but I can't see Leicester looking much better suddenly. Question really is whether I consider a player that has nothing left to play for (and an eye on a final) against a team as poor as Leicester , or whether to punt on someone like Vardy who is in a bad team but one that simply has to win

    Open Controls
  7. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    45 points so far this week and I forgot deadline!

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      For which team?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        The linked one.

        Open Controls
      2. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Only have one now!

        Open Controls
  8. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    So I need to burn either the FH or BB chip this week.

    Would would you use?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      The one that can’t backfire unless you’re REALLY unlucky

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Play the FH.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thanks, that’s what my gut is

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        For which team?

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Might put Ayling in my FH team Knight

          Open Controls
  9. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Fairly certain that I am going to keep my ML lead (40 points up), but as I'm only 15 off top-300K, I'm toying with taking a punt or two. Obviously will depend on how the remaining matches of this GW shake out, but does anything jump out as immediate improvements? Deffo considering Eze for one of Foden or Mahrez.

    Kepa
    Shaw - Dalot - Estupinan
    Salah (c) - Rashford - Mahrez - Foden - MacA
    Haaland - Wilson

    Steele, Isak, Trippier, Fofana

    1FT, 1.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not worried like me that Klopp plays a silly side as they might have nothing to play for and salah just gets 30 mins?!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        49 mins ago

        You'll know the team before deadline.

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          How?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Most teams will be leaked.

            Open Controls
  10. hussain_786zx
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is it worth bringing in TAA and captaining him for GW 38?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm considering bringing him in. Not sure about captaining.

      Open Controls
  11. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Trippier expected to play against Lei?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Probably.

      Open Controls
  12. No Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    No price changes

    Open Controls
  13. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Making a strategy for next season. Might just use most of my chips in the first half of the season.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.