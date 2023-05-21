FPL notes: Man City rotation, Mitoma, Mac Allister’s creativity

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s three fixtures are covered in our Scout Notes.

All the key stats from the day's football, from bonus points to expected goals (xG), can be found here.

Any numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

PEP ROTATES

With the title already sewn up, Pep Guardiola opted to rotate pretty much all of his key players on Sunday, such as Erling Haaland (£12.4m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), Ederson (£5.4m) and Jack Grealish (£7.1m).

There were nine changes in total to the team that thrashed Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with only defenders Kyle Walker (£4.7m) and Manuel Akanji (£5.1m) keeping their places.

In typical Pep fashion, those coming in included Cole Palmer (£4.2m) on his less-favoured left side, Rico Lewis (£3.7m) in midfield and Phil Foden (£8.0m) – who enjoyed plenty of the ball – playing off Julian Alvarez (£6.1m) in the ‘De Bruyne’ role.

Alvarez scored the game’s only goal and came close to adding a second, only for it to be ruled out by VAR, as Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) used his arm during the build-up.

Haaland was introduced on 74 minutes – replacing Mahrez – and he didn’t have to wait long for his first sight of goal, but the Norwegian international dragged his shot wide of the post. That was, however, his only attempt.

The big question now is do Pep’s key players return for the midweek trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, or will he allow further rest time in light of Sunday’s celebrations?

“I have been so demanding in this period. We lift the trophy so to think of going to Brighton is so exhausting. We know how difficult they are. The players have to celebrate otherwise it makes no sense. We will arrive with time to rest mentally for the two finals against United and Inter. We have to play two more games. I said enjoy it but be careful because we will destruct what we have done in these competitions. Now I have the feeling that all of us are a little bit tired because it’s been a long season. Now it’s the tendency to think it’s done. Still we have a tough game at Brighton and Brentford, hopefully it can pass quick and then we have seven days to prepare United and Inter.” – Pep Guardiola

As for Chelsea, a lot of the time it felt like they were going through the motions, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s rumoured arrival in the summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) returned in goal but was unusually quiet, making just one save. Instead, it was Manchester City’s keeper Stefan Ortega (£3.7m) who was the busier of the two, registering two save points and, in turn, maximum bonus.

MITOMA’S MISSED CHANCES

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m) had two decent chances to put Brighton ahead at the Amex on Sunday, but once again lacked the necessary composure to score.

It means the Japan international has now failed to find the net in each of his last 10 league outings, a period in which he’s missed six Opta-defined ‘big chances’ and is averaging just 3.0 points per start.

He did, at least, supply the assist for Evan Ferguson’s (£4.6m) second against Southampton with a beautiful pass, one of four created chances on the day.

CREATIVE MAC ALLISTER

However, it was Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) on his return to the line-up who was Albion’s key creator.

Freed up by Joel Veltman’s (£4.6m) return to play in the ‘hole’, the Argentine produced his first assist since Gameweek 26, creating a whopping seven chances, the most he’s managed in a single match all season.

Above: Alexis Mac Allister’s touch heatmap v Southampton on Sunday

As for Ferguson, he registered five shots in the box and looked a real threat in comparison to fellow budget forward Julio Enciso (£4.6m), who was ineffective and hooked at half-time.

“Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible. He’s playing like an old player but he is only 18. There is a good dressing room with the mentality to help all our younger players, Gilmour, Colwill, Enciso and Buonanotte – we are a very strong team.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Southampton, meanwhile, conceded another three goals at Brighton, taking their tally to 26 in their last 10 games. Next up is Liverpool in Gameweek 38, with a certain Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) set to be a popular captain pick.

MOYES: “THE SHACKLES WERE OFF…”

Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) produced a goal and assist as Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes were dealt a huge blow in a 3-1 defeat.

The winger has been in much better form since the restart, with 12 attacking returns from 21 starts, and could be a decent differential shout in Gameweek 38, when West Ham United visit Leicester City, who are without a clean sheet in their last 20 matches.

David Moyes sprung a surprise by naming a strong starting XI on Sunday. Even though he made six changes from Thursday’s win over AZ Alkmaar, Declan Rice (£4.7m), Bowen and Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) – who has really grown into his role in recent months – all kept their place.

The Brazilian went close to scoring and almost got a second assist when he played in centre-forward Danny Ings (£6.3m), showing plenty of creativity and flair from the middle.

“The shackles were off and Paqueta was fantastic.” – David Moyes

Things looked ominous for West Ham when Rodrigo (£6.3m) put the visitors ahead, but Leeds were unable to build on their lead, with the Spaniard and Patrick Bamford (£7.1m) picking up unfortunate injuries.

The defeat means the Whites will be relegated if they fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 38, but even that will not be enough if Everton win their final game against Bournemouth or Leicester pick up four points from their last two matches.