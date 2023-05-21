256
Scout Notes May 21

FPL notes: Calvert-Lewin injury, Eze in Gameweek 38 demand

Three more of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures get the Scout Notes treatment, following on from our post-mortem of the matches at Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton and Fulham v Crystal Palace are the focus here.

All the key numbers from Saturday, from bonus points to expected goals (xG), can be found in this Scoreboard piece.

‘SOMETHING TO PLAY FOR’

Aston Villa entertain Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of the season, a win for the hosts guaranteeing European football for 2023/24.

“If it wasn’t for Gerrard, we’d be top” was the cry from the visiting fans at Anfield and this game was an indicator how far the Villans have come under Unai Emery, with a previously free-scoring Liverpool reduced to few openings; an expected goals (xG) total of 0.75 was the lowest that the Reds had registered on Merseyside this season.

Even an in-form Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), who had a preposterous 23 penalty-box touches, was held at bay until his late assist.

Above: The Premier League table in 2023 (via Transfermarkt)

Whether you subscribe to the ‘something to play for’ theory or not, the Gameweek 38 clash with Brighton not being a dead rubber at least ensures that a “motivated” Emery isn’t about to run wild with the rotation and hand fringe players a courtesy start.

“We had a challenge I challenged the players three months ago when we escaped from the bottom, but not clearly. I was telling them my objective was to progressively get top-10 position and then try to be competitive and try to arrive in the last match against Brighton, maybe playing for something. With seven places available for Europe, we were thinking, if we were competitive away and at home like we were, to challenge it The players really did it. We are now so motivated now.” – Unai Emery

Liverpool’s clash at Southampton may well be a dead rubber, however, a top-four spot potentially out of reach after the midweek Gameweek 37 matches.

Early team news leaks next Sunday will be keenly awaited given how awful the Saints have been, as they’re not likely to offer the resistance that a resurgent Villa did and there’s haul potential for whichever Liverpool attackers get the nod.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile blamed this below-par display on the emotion surrounding the Anfield farewell of four of his players, including the equaliser-grabbing substitute Roberto Firmino (£8.0m), not to mention Villa’s savvy game management/time-wasting.

“This day was not an easy day for us – no excuse for anything, it just was not easy because we all love these four boys. And it was clear somehow we have to prepare a little bit, you prepare here and there pictures, presents, these kinds of things, but first there’s a super-important game. And this part of the day was, first half, not great I would say.” – Jurgen Klopp

WATKINS’ PENALTY WOES

Villa were good value for their lead, Jacob Ramsey (£5.1m) scoring before wasting another chance and Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) missing from the spot. Watkins hasn’t found the net since Gameweek 31.

Watkins has now missed more penalties than he has scored in his professional career, meanwhile.

Another semi-popular Villa asset in FPL, Alex Moreno (£4.5m), likely won’t be part of the side to face Brighton next Sunday due to injury.

CALVERT-LEWIN INJURY LATEST

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) may have been tiptoeing into ‘Gameweek 38 punt’ territory ahead of a home clash with Bournemouth but he’s now an injury doubt for the final day, a hamstring strain forcing him off just before half-time at Molineux.

Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) suffered a similar issue earlier in the match.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, it’s too early yet. It will probably be on Monday when they settle down that we’ll know the true nature.” – Sean Dyche on his two injured players

MCNEIL AT LEFT-BACK

Another possible option for last-hurrah differential-seekers, Dwight McNeil (£5.1m), was playing in a position you wouldn’t want to see him.

A defensive injury crisis saw McNeil start at left-back at Molineux, later pushing forward slightly to left wing-back when Dyche tweaked his formation.

The budget FPL midfielder unsurprisingly didn’t register a single shot or penalty-box touch but at least he retains set-piece-taking duty, creating a big chance for Yerry Mina (£4.3m) from a corner on Saturday.

Dyche’s pre-match press conference later in the week will be important regarding McNeil’s final-day starting position, as Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.1m) could be available.

EZE ATTRACTING GAMEWEEK 38 INTEREST

Having scored off the bench against Southampton last weekend, Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) further announced his return to first-team contention with a brace against Crystal Palace.

Above: Aleksandar Mitrovic is sixth among forwards for goals per 90 minutes (G) this season

An away trip to Manchester United – who have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 14 home games – means most that FPL managers will be swerving Mitrovic and the Cottagers in Gameweek 38.

But Palace entertain the side with the worst away record in the division, a now-safe Nottingham Forest, on the final day, and there’ll be plenty of takers in Eberechi Eze (£5.6m). He is FPL’s most-bought midfielder of the upcoming Gameweek at the time of writing.

Eze’s assist for Odsonne Edouard (£5.0m) took him to eight attacking returns in nine starts under Roy Hodgson, more than half of his season total.

“[Eze] has been playing exceptionally well. But if you spoke to him, he would regard today’s performance as one of the expectational ones.

“He’s an exceptional player, but the good thing with him and Michael Olise today – who, for the whole of the first half, were below what we know we can expect from them – both came back more and more into the game,. Even though things weren’t going for them, they kept fighting and kept themselves in the game – it’s an important lesson for those two very talented boys to learn.

“It’s not always going to be like playing Bournemouth like it was last week, where it was very comfortable for us and we had lots of flowing moves and possession. Sometimes you have to find another part of your game. I was really pleased with Eze and Olise today – that’s what they did.” – Roy Hodgson

The good thing with Fulham and Palace, unlike Wolves, is that both Marco Silva and Hodgson have been mostly eschewing rotation even with little riding on their results, so there shouldn’t be too many teamsheet surprises on the final day.

“It was a game both teams wanted to win – it wasn’t a game that in any way suggested it was an end-of-season game where both teams were pretty content with the recent form they have had.” – Roy Hodgson

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Brighton XI: Steele, Estupiñán, Veltman, Colwill, Dunk(c), Mac Allister, Caicedo, Enciso, Groß, Mitoma, Ferguson

    Subs: Moran, Peupion, McGill, Welbeck, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Ayari, Undav, van Hecke

    Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Lyanco, Bree, Walker-Peters, Aribo, Ward-Prowse(c), Elyounoussi, Lavia, Walcott, Alcaraz

    Subs: Armstrong, Sulemana, Onuachu, Maitland-Niles, Doyle, Bazunu, Livramento, Ballard, Caleta-Car

    Open Controls
  2. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Is Mac Al playing an advanced role today then?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yeah I think so. Veltman RB, Caicedo and Gross CM and Mac playing in the 10

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes he is!

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yup. Not expecting much unfortunately, Brighton aren't great in home games against teams you'd expect them to turn over

      Open Controls
    4. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      #10 I reckon in the hole

      Open Controls
  3. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Mitoma and Mac Allister will punish those who sold or bench them. Sorry, I don't make the rules. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      They better. I’ve held onto both for far too long.

      I want 15 points each.

      Open Controls
      1. Mini League Fatigue
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Oh the would be sumptuous

        Open Controls
  4. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Ferguson hattrick to save my season.

    Open Controls
  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Shiii Mitoma starts. I was very sure he would be rested.

    Open Controls
    1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Many of us thought the same. I think the continuing narrative from content creators set the Mitoma ball rolling.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        That's right

        Open Controls
    2. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Their last two are tricky so this was the game to attack for them - I had faith Mitoma and MacA would start despite the hectic schedule and previous rotation from DBZ

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I thought so too, but RDZ's late comments on talking to those players that played 90 mins v Newcastle made me doubt it. Glad I held on anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Mini League Fatigue
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Good luck!

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          You too!

          Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Excellent as Man City (x3) look not playing at least my (x3) Brighton players playing
      & Mac Allister (VC) further forward

      Open Controls
  6. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Benching Mitoma on a rotation gut-instinct in a DGW with Southampton at home... what was I thinking.

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Did you log on here first?
      The idea of him being rested was spreading here, as was Bruno as necessary, Rashford traveling etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Steevo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        I'm sure subconsciously I'd absorbed the FFS/Twitter comments saying the same thing. I guess not a bad first sub to have if Rashy doesn't make it for Chelsea.

        Open Controls
        1. nolard
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          True

          Open Controls
  7. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Goal fest for Brighton!!

    Open Controls
  8. Mini League Fatigue
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Not sure I am believing the City team leak (or maybe I’m just in denial as a Grealish and non Mahrez/Alvarez owner !)

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not much we can do about it now - good luck!

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
  9. TanN
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Mitoma out may live to be a bad decision, especially with BrunoF being the replacement, who I captained.

    Open Controls
    1. Magical
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Same here ..

      Open Controls
  10. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Estupinan haul would do nicely today

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Won’t gain much ground at 77% EO

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        I will gain a lot in my mini leagues as lots have Steele instead

        Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Also 77% is great as I only need to make up 3 points to enter top 10k

        Open Controls
  11. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Enciso playing his natural position ?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yeah, heard he's not much of a doggy guy. Prefers the natural missionary.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        haha

        Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      does he have a proper left foot btw?

      Open Controls
  12. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Your best and worst FPL season of all time?

    Mine,
    Best : 2.4k (2017/18)
    Worst: 1.5m (this season)

    Still have FH left, but even if I gain 1m places, it'll still be my worst season.

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I know the post is a week early. Will do a follow up post again next week.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      1.1k
      55k (this season). Can't see myself getting above 50k. None of my players actually start matches anymore.

      Open Controls
    3. S.Kuqi
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      HoF ranking top 400 for me

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Was 365 at start of season but worse now i suspect

        Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Worst: 1.8M in 14/15
      Best: This one 😀 at 11k now I want a 4 figure rank

      Open Controls
    5. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      3:5 K

      125K

      Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Shame you can’t delete some seasons
      Worst is 1.8m when I didn’t really play the game, think I just set up an initial team

      Open Controls
    7. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      7 seasons:
      Best: 10k
      Worst: 306k (Covid year :mrgreen: )

      Worst after that is 76k, actually what I'm currently at. Eek!

      Open Controls
    8. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      This is my 11th season and the worst one was 10 years ago with a dead team (800k). The best season so far was in 2017 when I finished in top 500.

      Open Controls
    9. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Best 53rd worst was first season 220k though the way im dropping may end up this one

      Open Controls
    10. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Best 10,829 in 2020/21 although 500 above that this year so hoping to break top 10k for first time.

      Worst 3,546,109 (gave up as FPL + newborn didn't work)

      Open Controls
    11. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Best: 290 in 2019/20
      Worst: 40,301 in 2021/22

      Open Controls
    12. james 101
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      1.2k (should have been higher, as I was cruising along at 300 with only 3 game weeks left, but I met this Californian girl…)

      1.1m (set up my guest business that year. Had NO time free for anything!)

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        *first business. Not guest business!

        Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Girls come top! FPL can always wait.

        Open Controls
    13. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Best : 5.1k (16/17) - was in top 500 but fell back last 2 weeks after taking risks for top 100.
      Worst : 1.1m - just nothing worked at all last season and walked away.

      Open Controls
    14. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours ago

      Best: 2107 in 2011/12
      Worst: this season by some margin, probably around 350K

      Open Controls
    15. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Best - 51 (14/15)
      Worst - 115,752 (20/21)

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        But this season will be a new low. Somewhere around 200k.

        Open Controls
    16. harrysponge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Best: 7,935 in 2011/12
      Worst: 1,168,765 in 2009/10

      Open Controls
  13. Bluetiger1
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    What two to join Southampton?

    Leicester City?
    Leeds United
    Everton

    Open Controls
    1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not a question I want to answer.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Fingers cross yesterday away & home to finish - all done to What West Ham turn up - thinking of you & others involved

        Open Controls
        1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Foxes and Toffees.

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      It will be us (Foxes) + Soton plus 1. If Leeds win today, then Everton will be going down because I think that they'll both win in GW38.

      Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Benched Mitoma... This ain't looking good.

    However, I have Grealish, Haaland and Rashford. So maybe, maybe I could get an autosub. Would be hilarious if Grealish doesn't play again until the final.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nice rank this year Camzy

      Open Controls
  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    3pm will be interesting!

    @teamnewsandtix: the City team that’s going around is wrong

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Good. I think. Seemed odd playing a tired KDB, a fragile Ake and no Dias

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1660259325221253120?t=ICedGCpFMiZ2oFLpH1oBkg&s=19

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      It did seem odd

      Open Controls
  16. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Best GW38 differential? Eze? Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Eze and Kane

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Vardy Kane

      Open Controls
  17. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Big Sam on his feet! Haha! Get in!

    Open Controls
  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    OMG Rodrigo

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yes, get in there!!

      Come on you whites (which is not something I've said too often in my life as a black man)

      Open Controls
  19. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Bamford’s hamstrings are a joke

    Open Controls

