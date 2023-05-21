229
Scoreboard May 21

FPL Gameweek 37: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

229 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
Total
Brighton26
West Ham19
Man City15
Chelsea13
Leeds12
Southampton5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Total
Brighton2.54
West Ham2.18
Chelsea1.23
Man City1.09
Leeds0.84
Southampton0.65
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Manchester City1 – 0Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 1Southampton
West Ham United3 – 1Leeds United

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Bluetiger1
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anyone have a very good GW37 at the moment with points?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nah

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      39 with 10 to play. Small green arrow but enough to move into the top 5k

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Same situation here. Mitoma first sub so could have been better. C30k rise from 280 to 250k.

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      52 so far

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Not really, transferred in DDG and Mahrez [C]. Could have been much better if Mahrez did something today in combo with Alvarez whom I've also got for differential in ML.

    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nag. 34 with 9 to play

      1. Mini League Fatigue
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

    6. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      So so I think, closed the gap on my ML leader

      41 with 10 to play

  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anyone hit the jackpot with picks?
    Unfortunately sold Mitoma for a hit, kept Grealish and (c) Haaland. At least got Alvarez as a consolation.

    1. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Gross was good for me and TC Bruno (only 9 points) was better than choosing the Robot, quite happy on 52 points with lots more still to play.

      1. Fintroy
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Randomly even have x2 Leicester tomorrow...

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Only transfer this week was March to Mac10. Mehh week with Haaland(c) and Grealish starting.

    3. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Trippier to Shaw, I mean I can’t argue with it so far but Trippier will probably end up with a haul

      1. Mini League Fatigue
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

  3. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    RmFHt...?

    Ederson | Ortega
    TAA Gabriel White
    Salah Saka Bowen Rodrigo
    Kane Mitrovic Alvarez
    ¦ Eze Estupinan Castagne

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      What happens when Carson starts?

      1. Fintroy
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Lol....only Man City could have x3 keepers who could play!

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not keen on City keepers or Gabriel, I'd expect Brentford will score and Arsenal haven't been great at the back for a while, 1 clean sheet in 10

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I reckon Haaland starts

    4. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I like it. I’m on FH and have Maddison in there. Surely Leicester got to go for it

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        They will have a go, whether they will get something is another matter 😉

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He did get consecutive returns in 3 games before two sour fixtures. Missed a pen though. But these things happen. I think I will have him.

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Would want Eze on a FH I think

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      I don't plan to go without Haaland atm. Looks like far too risky. But need to see his minutes first.

    7. liboo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I think u have to conceder Everton defence specially

  4. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Are people here thinking of / planning on taking hits this week or is it a big no-no? I have 2FT and main ML is very tight so I highly doubt I'll do it, but at the same time could get out a few nice punts for -4. Feels a bit silly thinking of it at this point though

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Don't think I've ever got away with a hit in GW38, I generally don't take them these days

  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Early thoughts on the best GW38 punt?

    A) Vardy
    B) Bowen
    C) Eze
    D) Rodrigo
    E) Other?

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      C or B due form?

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Awoniyi, MGW?

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeah, decent shouts. Just wonder if there might be a drop off in Forest's performance now they're safe

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I’m looking at A and C, maybe Maddison

    4. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I like c, d and a in that order

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Rodrigo Awoniyi Eze ... maybe Mitro and Watkins?

    6. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C

    7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      E) McNeil

    8. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      All decent bar Bowen who will prob be rested and wrapped in cotton wool for their final

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Their final is 10 days after the Leic game though

  6. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    It’s been a strange weekend.The PL has been decided with celebrations at the Etihad stadium, but one guy didn’t get to see that. My rival has a 43pt lead over me. Sadly last week he died of cancer. I didn’t know the guy, he was friend of a friend, but the rivalry that’s grown between us over the last 6 years has been epic. I knew he was ill, but he kept playing FPL and playing well right up to GW36. I noticed yesterday his team wasn’t right and then got the news. I’ve had a good week so far but all the fun has gone out of the game now. Feels rough that he just missed the end of something he cared about.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Wow that's terrible. F*** cancer. Kinda makes the game a bit meaningless doesn't it.

      1. Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Not sure it does actually. I think he threw himself into the game as a distraction to take his mind off things. It was a force for good in that respect. But yeah F*** cancer.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          That is true, so sad he couldn't see one final year out.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Sorry to hear that mate

    3. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Thanks for sharing.

      Good reminder of many things. FPL can be an escape and also provide a great sense of community, often giving common ground to complete strangers. In that regard it is important.

      But most importantly, it's just a game. So enjoy FPL for the good and the bad and just be happy and healthy wherever you can

      Peace be with your friend

      1. Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Well said.

    4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A powerful reminder of life's brevity.

    5. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Ah sorry to hear this sad news. It’s does put things into perspective with the game we love. Sometimes we do need to take check when we have a bad week etc And appreciate the game and what it gives to people. It’s definitely not meaningless but if you can find the balance between the love of the game and the competivness with others then you’re winning at it.

  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Early thoughts folks??? Best duo here for 38??….

    A- Saka and Odegaard(exact money)
    B- Maddison and Odegaard
    C- Maddison and Eze
    D- Maddison and Barnes

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Don't fancy Maddison personally, what about Eze and Odegaard?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Could be good mate!!! Really fancy Eze with Forest now safe!!Would you go odegaard over Saka ?? If funds permitted??

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Think I would, Saka been off the boil for a while. Not against a Trossard punt either

    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      saka and eze for me

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Very tempting mate!!

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Eze, Maddison, Øde for me in this order.

  8. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Mitoma/Isak to eze/ Watkins for gw38

    Would mean mids/fwds

    Rash, Bruno, eze, Salah
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    MacA on the bench

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Surely it's worth waiting for early team news on Sunday, to make some insightful differential picks that you can't get through because the website crashes.

      1. -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Haha I will be on holiday in Florida so think the deadline will be 9am so wanted to be prepared

  9. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Missed utd game. How did they play and how was Bruno?

    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Whinging as usual and waiting for a penalty in order to get a goal!

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Dam - went with him as my TC. Alrite so far but will see

  10. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Assume any players playing both DG37 games likely to be rested gw38 so worth selling?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Likely to get leaked news before deadline. Players can still do well as subs.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        True although Brighton mids maybe worth selling if play twice

    2. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      It doesn't necessary go like that.

      1. Tinkermania
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        *necessarily

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Was just assuming that 3 games in a week a lot

        1. Tinkermania
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          They have done it many times this season.

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'm worried about Estup if he plays against City - he's played a load of minutes lately and nothing really on the line for Brighton now

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I am worried about mitoma & mac

  11. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    chasing 15 points

    Mac + Isak to Eze + Awoniyi for -4 ?

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I wouldn't take a hit, maybe just Eze and captain him - or something equally wild

      1. Victor6359
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        This

    2. Sloane426
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Taking a hit when already behind?

    3. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Won't that be chasing 19 points now?

    4. nolard
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      avoid the hit

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Need to see both teams before answering. Is he planning to block you and how different are your teams?

  12. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Ensisco injured or just terrible in the first half? To think I also considered Ferguson… 🙁

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      The former

  13. Victor6359
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Kane or Watkins?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      The one who can score a penalty.

    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Really? Kane!

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      K

      1. Victor6359
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        cheers all

  14. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    GW37 has turned into a lottery of who plays or not. Been too many DGW’s this season clustered together which just encourages manager rotation. Luck playing a bigger part than ever during the run in. City winning the league early hasn’t helped either.

  15. User Unknown
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Dropped to 36k from 29k. Not having Mitoma has finally caught up with me and I've got AWB as second sub behind Grealish.

    Have to go for broke next week

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've benched Mitoma. Slightly hoping for a Wilson, Grealish, or Rashford no show.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        You'd really hope for a Wilson no show v a team as bad as Leicester to get 5pts (+likely 2 at most v City) from Mitoma?

  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    How will the transfer market be for LFC this summer with no Champions league next season?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Sounds like Mac Allister is a done deal.

      They usually don't go for the big names with inflated price tags anyway. Their data science department is decent and good at identifying value players.

      I'm sure they'll be a serious force next season.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think they have a plan for the small kitty and that won't change.

  17. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Should we expect Ederson to start the next 2 ?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why should we?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I expect him to start one. Unless he is dropped and plays none

        😉

    2. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reckon Carson may get a run out also...

  18. Norco
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best chance for points remaining this week?

    Team A vs Team B
    De Gea vs Shaw
    Mahrez vs Bruno
    Mac10 vs Groß
    Isak vs Wilson

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B by far

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  19. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pep has scuppered my H2H and Cup battle by not playing Ederson 🙁

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would have conceded. Ortega had a great game.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        This. Chelsea had 1.23 xG today, more than City. 85% save rate for the 33 shots on target faced by Ortega in his 12 games this season, 9 clean sheets.

  20. liboo
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any FH ideas guys ?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pickford
      TAA Tark Mina
      Salah Rashford Saka Bruno Eze
      Kane Alvarez

