If you’re a new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager, our beginner’s guide has all you need to know.

It can be hard for newcomers to initially understand the game – managing a 15-man squad, making transfers, using special chips etc.

So here is our introductory FPL ‘how to’, gathering our most useful help articles into one place.

BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO FPL

Firstly, we offer a general overview of the game, touching on all of the basics, points scoring and Gameweek 1.

Every manager is handed a £100m budget to spend on a 15-man squad, benching four players per Gameweek.

You’ll need a team name, of course: here are 101 suggestions for the 2023/24 campaign:

Once the season starts, each round allows managers one free transfer with the option of spending four points on additional ones.

FPL managers can wait until nearer the Gameweek deadline to make transfers, once real-life bosses have spoken in their press conferences. However, this isn’t always possible because players can rise or fall in price. Based on popular transfers and sales, such values will change by £0.1m per day.

However, a player’s sale price is not as straightforward as looking at their current amount.

Beyond having standard free transfers, FPL also provides managers with several chips. This toolbox makes the game more interesting and strategic, in the quest to win mini-leagues and achieve a strong worldwide rank.

After deciding on a weekly transfer and captain, managers need to choose their four substitutes and rank them in order of preference, in case a starting player doesn’t feature at all (and avoids being carded on the sidelines). An autosub will then take place based on these priorities.

Meanwhile, points don’t just come with goals, assists, clean sheets and penalty saves. At least three players per match will be awarded bonuses, ranging from one to three points.

PRE-SEASON PREPARATION

Now armed with information on how to play, you’ll no doubt be wondering how to win FPL. That’s where Fantasy Football Scout comes in, with a Members Area full of stats, tools and benefits used by past winners such as Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, check out our in-depth pre-season page that gathers links to important articles, summarises all 20 clubs and continually updates a spreadsheet showing the minutes played in friendlies.