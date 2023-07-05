9
  1. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    90% of my team settled.

    Waiting for 1 mid's price and GK.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Cheers. Will wait for that mid’s price to be released.

      1. 3 A
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Yeah... Gdluck sir for a new season

  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Do the bottom half of the league even exist from an FPL perspective, because there's no point picking any of their players unless you're after a 4m defender.

    Only the European super league can save FPL now - our beloved game has gone

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Chelsea could provide us with some bottom half options. I wonder if this Nkunku lad will live up to the hype...

      1. noquarternt
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeah what could go wrong

    2. noquarternt
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yeah agreed, last season killed them all. Newcastle and Arsenal defenders at 4.5 and 5.

      I'm sure there will be an Andreas type again but you're spot on.

  3. Sad Ken
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    So FPL articles now just copy and paste the comments below it? I don’t get it.

    1. Sad Ken
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      FFS

