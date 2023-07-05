Day two of the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price reveals has seen clubs release such information on an (almost) hourly basis.

Here's what Fantasy managers on this site have made of the announcements so far.

MARCUS RASHFORD (£9.0M)

“Not sure Rashford will live up to the high he had last season, he was falling off a bit at the end.” – SPACECOYOTE97

“£5.5m Shaw and £9.0m Rashford are both very appealing prices” – ASK YOURSELF

“That £9.0m slot is really flexible. Son, Rashford, Odegaard, Saka, Maddison, Grealish, Foden… whatever.” – CAMZY

REECE JAMES (£5.5M)

“The annoying thing about Chelsea though is that after Liverpool they have the fixtures, so looking purely at fixtures it is tempting. But if, for example, the Arsenal defenders are a similar price to the Chelsea wing-backs, who would you trust more defensively? Given the practicalities of a new side in Chelsea having to gel fast etc.” – WRONG CAPTAIN CHOICE – AG IMIRT ‘PELLE’

“James is gonna be in 40% of teams again for the one week before he gets injured.” – BAINES ON TOAST…

RAHEEM STERLING (£7.0M)

“I wasn’t really considering him at all but £7.0m is (low) enough to pique attention.” – THE MENTACULUS

“Everyone is going to have three Chelsea players by the end of August.” – 1JUSTLOOKIN

“It is not the first time Sterling has been devalued – was this because of Brexit as well?” – WRONG CAPTAIN CHOICE – AG IMIRT ‘PELLE’

“Do people not realise that Sterling isn’t a very good footballer and only put up those numbers because of Pep ball? I wouldn’t be surprised if Madueke and Mudryk are the first-choice wide players for Poch.” – I MEMBER

OTHER COMMENTS

“I can’t understand why people are getting excited over Chelsea players after the absolute disaster season they just had. The squad is still a mess with unknown quantities all over the pitch, and Poch hasn’t had a good season since the first half of 2018/19 (how do you fail to win the league with PSG?) “Spurs have a new manager whose greatest achievement came in the Scottish Premiership, a league that made Stevie G and Rodgers look like Guardiola. It will take a while for the squad to adjust to a completely different play-style from Conte, and they need to hope their signings hit the ground running (the new goalkeeper’s only played in Italy, Maddison has been hot-and-cold). Kane won’t even be there next season, if he has any dignity. “Bruno had one of his best seasons last year (on the pitch) but his output took a hit due to playing further back. He should still be on penalties but I’m not sure he’s an option over Rashford unless United get a Double Gameweek.” – X.JIM.X.

“Welcome back to my team again, Botman – though perhaps after a few weeks when fixtures ease.” – SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

“Nailed-on defender in one of the best defences in the league? Yeah, let’s make [Botman] £4.5m.” – FLOAT

“Botman being £4.5m last year was probably a pricing error. To repeat that this year is just… baffling. Baffling.” – JOEY JO-JO JUNIOR SHABADOO

“This just adds further credence to the argument that all defenders from promoted sides should be priced at £4.0m. Who’ll pick a Luton defender over a Newcastle defender at the same price?” – CONNERS

“£7.0m Bowen, another bargain – but so is everyone else.” – THEBIFFAS

“Not a horrendous price for Tarkowski (£4.5m). He’s in the game at least with that price. Doucoure (£5.5m) could play a part if he picks up some of that Watford form. He was bombing forward towards the end of last season, I think Dyche likes to see that from him.” – THETINMAN

“Defender template confirmed: Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Estupinan, Botman, Bell.” – BAPS HUNTER