FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live Wednesday updates

We’re getting more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices released on Wednesday as the game’s launch grows ever nearer.

There’ll be live coverage of all the announcements on this page.

We’re expecting more hourly club-by-club reveals this morning, with Brentford, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers still to come.

For a customisable list of all the FPL player prices revealed so far, TopMarx has put together this tool here for Premium Members of our site.

08:30 – WISSA A FORWARD

After we saw Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m) reclassified as a midfielder, Brentford team-mate Yoane Wissa has moved in the opposite direction.

FPL have priced him up as a £6.0m forward.

Wissa spent most of his time in 2022/23 playing on the left flank of a front three but whenever Ivan Toney missed out, he moved centrally.

With Toney suspended until January, the expectation – unless the Bees sign anyone else – is that Wissa will lead the line whenever Thomas Frank rolls out a 4-3-3.

Kevin Schade will play his part in that set-up, too, after his loan move was made permanent.

He has been priced up as a £5.5m midfielder, a million cheaper than Mbeumo.

Schade is still yet to score for the Bees after 18 Premier League appearances, although plenty of those came from the bench.

Ben Mee has risen to £5.0m after finishing as FPL’s fifth-highest-scoring defender of last season but there is already a cheaper route into the Brentford backline, with full-back Rico Henry remaining at £4.5m.

09:25 – DAWSON DROPS TO £4.5m

There’s not much that catches the eye from the Wolves camp but Craig Dawson drops to £4.5m for the first time in three seasons.

The centre-half has historically posed a threat from corners and free-licks, last season’s meagre tally of one goal being his lowest in eight Premier League campaigns.

Wolves were ranked second for clean sheets on home soil (10) in 2022/23 but kept just one on the road.

Fellow centre-back Max Kilman also comes in at £4.5m.

Last summer’s ill-fated budget bandwagon Pedro Neto is still available for £5.5m after an injury-affected campaign, while Hwang Hee-chan drops back half a million to the same price as his team-mate.

10:00 – KANE PRICED UP AT £12.5M

Harry Kane is given a price hike to £12.5m – the same as Mohamed Salah – after his best-ever season for FPL points.

This is the fourth time the Spurs striker has been priced up at this cost in his career; time will tell whether it’s the last, as rumours continue to circulate about a potential move to Bayern Munich.

If Kane does exit, Richarlison will be hoping to get plenty of chances up top in Ange Postecoglou’s 4-3-3.

But he’s been reclassified as a midfielder in the meantime, having spent much of 2022/23 flanking Kane.

He’s also dropped in price from £8.5m to £7.0m.

Dejan Kulusevski is identically priced after failing to hit a century of points in an underwhelming campaign for the Swede and Spurs in general.

He was £8.0m a year ago.

Ivan Perisic is another Lilywhite who unsurprisingly falls in value, dropping from £5.5m to £5.0m.

It remains to be seen whether the veteran Croatia international features in Postecoglou’s plans but he did rack up the attacking returns in what game-time was afforded to him last season, registering one goal and eight assists.

10:45 – DROP FOR DE BRUYNE

It’s easy to forget that Kevin De Bruyne was more expensive than Erling Haaland 12 months ago but FPL have well and truly rectified that this time.

The Belgian is now £3.5m cheaper than his free-scoring team-mate after being priced up as a £10.5m midfielder.

His ownership may well be close to 0% come Gameweek 1, however: reports suggest he’s a big doubt for the start of 2023/24 because of a hamstring tear.

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish drift in different directions: the former down half a million to £6.5m, the latter up half a million to £7.5m.

Grealish hit double figures for assists in his second season at City, becoming a near-permanent fixture in Pep Guardiola’s line-up after the World Cup.

The former Villa man made 17 starts out of a possible 19 from Gameweeks 17-34 before he disappeared into a haze of cigar smoke and lager fumes.

John Stones remains at £5.5m and there’ll be a few takers for him early on in the season, particularly if he’s reprising his inverted full-back/central midfield role.

He averaged more points per match (4.0) than any other City defender in 2022/23.

11:00 – MORE TO COME?

We might not be done for the price reveals – FPL say on their own live blog that “those who opt in for FPL notifications through the official Premier League app will get player prices alerts sent to their mobile device”.

12:00 – FOUR MORE PRICES RELEASED VIA THE APP

They keep on coming: we’ve had more player prices revealed to app users at noon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stands out at a budget £6.0m, his price slashed by two million after an injury-ravaged campaign in which he scored just twice.

There are glimmers of hope, as he was the third-best FPL forward for minutes per xG in the Sean Dyche era.

Pedro Porro is also cheap at £5.0m.

The attack-minded Spurs right-back was second among Fantasy defenders for goal attempts from his Gameweek 23 debut onwards.

Bournemouth’s Murara Neto swells the £4.5m goalkeeper pool further, while Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen may struggle to appeal after a small rise to £5.5m.

VIDEO REACTION